What Netflix Gets With Millarworld - Including The Challenges

With the announcement that Netflix (NFLX) acquired comic book creator Millarworld, it provided a glimpse into what the streaming company has in mind for its future growth and cost-management strategy.

The initial and obvious value of Millarworld is its founder Mark Millar, whom has a proven track record, most notably four films he has had a big part in producing that have generated about $1 billion in global sales. To me that's the most important part of the deal. Millarworld was the creative entity behind "Kingsman," "Kick-Ass" and "Wanted" series. Millar has also worked on projects for Marvel over the years.

As for Netflix in general, it has been surprising investors for some time with its international growth, which has been a key driver of its recent success. While it still has room to run, it's obvious it has to do something before it starts to hit a ceiling in the years ahead.

Buying Millarworld is an attempt to take care of several challenges the company faces going forward, and also includes an inherent challenge that comes with the acquisition, which will force the company to make a tough decision on where it wants to go with film releases, and if it changes its stance on release windows and movie theaters.

The strengths of the acquisition

There are two major reasons for the acquisition. First, is it'll provide a foundation of franchises it can experiment with for many years. Considering the creative talent at Millarworld, it also should be able to create new franchises.

What that means is the main benefit of the acquisition is it has bought itself an enduring pipeline, with the assumption it should be able to leverage it for many years. While not on the scale of Marvel, it does have similar content possibilities.

Netflix has stated it will build the franchises into shows for children, TV series, and films.

The cost savings with the acquisition could be huge too. It wouldn't have to pay fees for its original content, and should be able to take a higher percentage of revenue. That also provides a higher risk scenario if the project fails; that would be more important if it changes its way of doing business with films.

In regard to films, it now faces a big decision on how it'll do future business.

What type of film model?

The big question in my mind is whether or not Netflix will decide to take some of its films to the big screen, or keep them within its platform. The company said the content will remain on its platform, but I'm not sure it'll be able to hold to that in the future when it starts to need another revenue stream.

To understand this deal on the creative side, it should be absorbed as more of a early Lions Gate (LGF.A) than a traditional studio. By that I mean when Lions Gate was being built, it focused on edgy, genre films that targeted a very specific audience. It still does that to a degree, but it has obviously transitioned to a more popular audience as well. As it has learned though, you can live or die on the costs associated with a big screen film that crashes and burns.

On the other hand, when Lions Gate spent relatively little on niche films, it had a high percentage of wins that almost always made money. I see this being more how Netflix will operate with Millarworld, whether or not it transitions to the big screen.

The work of Millar is the type associated with more risk, which plays into the culture of Netflix.

If Netflix does decide the distribute films in more theaters, it will face a decision on accommodating the wishes of cinema owners to hold back on releasing the films on other platforms. That's why those films it has released are limited, for the most part, to iPic Theaters,



I think what it'll do is see how new films will do under its current platform before making a decision. The problem for Netflix is it doesn't want to lose its distinction as a streaming company and start to be perceived as a traditional media company that also has streaming capabilities.

In the short term, I doubt the company will distribute films to theaters under current distribution agreements, but when it reaches a streaming revenue ceiling, it may be forced to accept the terms of the theaters.

Another revenue stream

Considering the acquisition of the comic book company and the possibility of future theatrical releases, it is easy to take to the next level and wonder if Netflix could eventually leverage the content into a theme park or two.

Others have done this successfully, and they remain a popular tourist destination that generate significant revenue and earnings for the owners.

Since the franchises are niche oriented, it would take time to position them in the minds of the public where the brands would be known to the point of offering a compelling option for Netflix.

Again, if this is even on the table further into the future, it shouldn't be discarded for long-term investors. Buying a pipeline means the company has to leverage that content in order to get full value out of it. I think eventually, Netflix will have to operate as a more integrated media company, by which I mean find revenue streams outside of its subscription fees.

For that reason, anything that has been tried by other media companies will eventually be on the table. It won't be in the near term, but it will at least be seriously considered at some point.

Conclusion

Netflix has acquired Millarwork, primarily to provide a pipeline of content that can be used for different demographics and media consumption tastes. Initially, we can expect to see kids' shows developed, new series, and film releases announced.

It also will allow Netflix to create original content at more reasonable costs, which should help its bottom line. It will also allow it to keep more of the revenue it generates.

In the short term, the company will use this original content to keep current subscribers in the fold, while using it for marketing purposes to attract new subscribers.

As mentioned earlier, Netflix does face a subscription ceiling in the future, which I think this acquisition was made in part to deal with over the longer term.

I doubt it acquired the comic book company for the sole purpose of stemming churn and attracting new subscribers. It has to be thinking of alternative revenue streams further out, which in my view, means it isn't going to try to recreate the wheel, but probably develop new revenue streams in similar ways traditional companies have done.

That doesn't mean it won't keep the edginess of its content in new projects, only that it'll seek new outlets for it.

All things considered, this is a move with the long-term future in mind. It'll help the company in the short term, by which I mean over the next few years, but there is no doubt in my mind over time, that it'll use its franchises in way beyond streaming content. It doesn't have to do that yet, but eventually it will. That will change the way the company does business.

