MannKind Posts $35M Loss, Offers Guidance

MannKind Corp. (MNKD) released its Q2 2017 update after the market closed. The stock dropped 12% to $1.03 on the results. The company posted a loss of $35.3 million or $0.35 per share. This was the first quarterly report with Mike Castagna at the helm of the company.

Much of what transpired in the call confirms the bulk of my analysis of situation at MannKind. Management acknowledges that the cash situation is a big overhang and that such a dynamic takes away from the company's ability to carry leverage in discussions.

I had estimated that MannKind finished the quarter with about $41.2 million in cash. The company beat my estimate and announced that it had $43.4 million. My models will be updated accordingly to account for the new data. The big difference in my model for Q2 was that I carried a net revenue of $375 per script, whereas the actual performance was $403 per script. That delta accounted for $1.55 million of my miss. This meant that my cash burn assumption was high by about $700,000 for the quarter. My model will now reflect $403 net revenue per script, and I will now use a cash burn number of $1,750,000 per week. Though these new numbers improve the cash situation a bit, the critical nature of the cash situation remains unchanged.

MannKind has stated that it is "confident" that it can resolve the cash situation. The company even outlined the various methods that I have discussed, inclusive of a sale/leaseback of the plant in Connecticut. I mentioned such a concept to a reader several weeks ago. In concept, the company would sell the plant for cash and then enter a long term lease of the plant. The new owner (let's assume Deerfield) would get the benefit of monthly lease income over time)

Essentially the happenings at MannKind with regard to Afrezza sales, cash burn, cash balance, and possible strategies are pretty what I point out in a very frank manner in my weekly reports. MannKind management paints these same points with a prettier brush that are designed to demonstrate confidence, but the essentials are virtually identical. Afrezza sales are progressing slowly. Cash burn is still a major concern. Cash balance is lower than anyone would like to see, and the possible strategies are ones that I have shared with readers for months. The bottom line is you get this verbiage in poetry from management (their job is to "sell") and in plain English from me (my job is to offer the reality).

MannKind did offer some guidance during the call. The company stated that it anticipates Gross sales to be between $9 million and $14 million, and net sales to be between $6 million and $10 million. The company also stated that cash burn will be between $18 million and $24 million.

In case you have not already figured it out, the guidance is a pretty wide. In fact, it may well be characterized as a chasm which you could drive several trains through.

I took the liberty of projecting the sales trajectory of MannKind's guidance on my projection chart. Essentially the company is expecting a smooth continuation of upward progress, or a hockey stick. The lower MannKind guidance has script growth tracking at a bit above 3.8% per week, with a peak at about 866 scripts. The higher MannKind guidance has scripts tracking at about 8.2% per week with a peak at 2,125 scripts. This guidance actually highlights why I state that it is important to model estimates. I would venture to say that $10 million in Net revenue sounds great, but seeing it modeled shows that it is not very likely. I am using net revenue of $403 per script in this model. MannKind did Net revenue of $2.7 million in the first half of the year. The lower guidance more than doubles that, and the higher guidance is approaching 4 times the first half performance.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

For some perspective, here is my sales model for the balance of 2017:

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

Now for even more perspective, here is a chart with my projections as well as the guidance of MannKind.

Chart Source - Spencer Osborne

MannKind saw its selling, general, and administrative line item increase from $15.4 million in Q1 to $18.5 million in Q2. The Q2 number represents what is likely more realistic, as the company was building out its sales force in Q1. Be careful in assigning to much weight to the higher spend. The direct hire sales team was brought on with 33% of Q1 gone, and took a bit of time to ramp up. Sales costs did increase, but not by the delta that appears in the numbers. Even so, the company is spending quite a bit of money per script to get sales.

MannKind spent a decent portion of the call discussing its pipeline. The company has not shuttered the pipeline, but they are hampered in really advancing it under the current cash constraints. One focal point of the pipeline was discussion that centered around a possible treatment for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension, commonly known as PAH. That piece of news may be of interest to readers following my coverage of Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA), which is preparing to enter Phase III trials with a PAH drug of its own. The advantage of any PAH drug is that it will get orphan status. Orphan status can greatly accelerate the clinical trial and approval process. I feel that it is important that MannKind continue research where it can. If Afrezza is a swing and a miss, then having another drug candidate with some form of clinical progress is critical.

Another topic that the company covered is the impact of a possible label change. I have stated to readers that the current sales effort is hampered by the existing label. Management covered this in decent detail during the call. I have spoken to the point that the current label has many potential users titrating wrong, and that more Afrezza is required than what the label would indicate. This dynamic, in my opinion, hampers uptake and continued use. It also makes the decision process more difficult for insurers, which want to manage costs. The uncertainty of the cost to treat with Afrezza will place the drug on a more conservative tier of formularies and will saddle the drug with additional hurdles such as step therapy. MannKind hopes that it can get a label change that puts it in its own category as "ultra fast". The company does acknowledge that this level of label change has the longest odds. Getting the dosing correct on the label is critical and stands a better chance.

In my opinion MannKind remains between a rock and a hard place. The company needs to talk a good talk for the sake of trying to find partners or raise capital, which is why I suspect the guidance has such a wide berth. Essentially the company has to demonstrate to anyone that they are trying to raise capital with that it is viable and growing.

MannKind is removing itself from the TASE exchange. This move will save on filing fees and free up 10 million preferred shares. This could be an important factor in a potential partnership or in finding a way to raise capital. I suspect that MannKind will be using preferred shares to offset the $10 million dollar payment that it owes Deerfield on October 31st. If MannKind can use preferred shares instead of cash, it would give the company a bit of a runway extension. Investors should understand that even resolving the $10 million payment does not get the company out of the woods in terms of finances.

I have stated for quite some time that this company is highly speculative. I have stated for quite some time that those on the sideline may want to wait until there is resolution on the cash situation prior to investing. These points are now more important than ever. Some readers may feel that I am harsh on MannKind, but the reality is that I am being realistic. What is harsh is the current set of realities. Glossing over the financial constraints that this company has is folly.

If MannKind can demonstrate over the coming several weeks that it is capable of driving sales to at least meet its minimum guidance, I will consider that a critical point in the story. MannKind has made some modest progress, but let's not start the "Epic Turnaround" mantra quite yet. Epic would be getting at least 9 months worth of cash on the balance sheet. Epic would be hitting that higher guidance line.

In my opinion longer term longs will seek out the "positives" from the call and convince themselves that all is right. I feel that the street, and savvy investors grasp that the cash situation is the most critical aspect of the MannKind story and express concern that the Q2 call came and went without any concrete resolution. MannKind may obtain cash, but the terms of obtaining that cash can have a massive impact on MannKind investors.

My final words of caution here may not be well received, but need to be brought up. The action on the stock after the call has brought MannKind into the danger zone of falling outside Nasdaq listing standards. Nasdaq requires the stock to remain above $1. MannKind investors need to watch this closely. One misstep by the company could open up a whole discussion that most investors, and management would rather avoid. Management is saying what it needs to to bring about a fighting chance, but getting outside compliance is not the best way to impress potential suitors, offer buyers, partners, or lenders. Stay tuned.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARNA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no position in MannKind