American Midstream Partners' (AMID) CEO Lynn Bourdon on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

American Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:AMID)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 8, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Mark Buscovich - IR

Lynn Bourdon - Chairman, President and CEO

Rene Casadaban - SVP and COO

Eric Kalamaras - SVP and CFO

Analysts

Akil Marsh - Janney

Operator

Mark Buscovich, you may begin your conference.

Mark Buscovich

Thank you, Denise. Good morning. Welcome to the second quarter 2017 earnings call for American Midstream Partners. Our press release outlining second quarter results can be accessed on the Investor Relations page of our website at americanmidstream.com, along with our second quarter earnings release. A replay of this call will be archived on the partnership’s website for a limited time.

Leading the call today will be Lynn Bourdon, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; Rene Casadaban, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer and Eric Kalamaras, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, as well as other members of the management team. Lynn, Rene and Eric will discuss the results of the second quarter of 2017. Afterwards, we will open the call for your questions.

Please note the cautionary language regarding forward-looking statements contained in the press release. This same language applies to statements made in today's conference call. This call will contain time-sensitive information, as well as forward-looking statements which are only accurate as of today, August 8, 2017.

American Midstream Partners expressly disclaims any obligation to update or amend the information contained in this conference call to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after today's date, except as required by applicable law. For a complete list of risks and uncertainties that may affect future performance, please refer to the partnership's periodic filings with the SEC.

We will discuss non-GAAP measures on this call. Please refer to the table in our earnings release and presentation, both posted on the Investor Relations section of our website to find a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures and referenced in today’s call with their corresponding GAAP measures.

With that, I’ll turn the call over to our Chief Executive Officer, Lynn Bourdon.

Lynn Bourdon

Thank you, Mark. We appreciate everyone joining us on the conference call this morning. Today, we will discuss our second quarter results, provide an update on the progress of our asset optimization strategy and update the outlook for AMID as we enter the second half of 2017. Rene and Eric will discuss details on our operational and financial performance, after which I will close the call and we will take questions.

We have made many business improvements throughout the quarter and have set up the remainder of the year for further success. Our second quarter 2017 adjusted EBITDA was $44.5 million and our distributable cash flow was $21.8 million. In the first quarter, we discussed our plan to focus on several core basins and regional areas in order to increase our operating efficiency and drive better results by increasing our asset density. As part of this strategy, we outlined the potential for the partnership to rationalize certain non-core assets to provide the capital funding for more strategic investments and to grow distributable cash flow.

As a reminder, we have identified the Permian Basin, East Texas, the Southeast and the Gulf of Mexico as our core operating areas where we are focusing our efforts to create an integrated portfolio. During the second quarter, we took the inaugural steps towards implementing this strategy through the purchase of an offshore pipeline that provides a direct connection between two of our other offshore pipeline systems and the sale of our propane marketing and distribution businesses.

In early June, we purchased the Viosca Knoll pipeline from Genesis Energy as a means to create an integrated offshore pipeline system that enables producers to have multiple outlets for the gas processing and related liquids products marketing. The benefit of creating an integrated system has already been realized in the past few weeks when the Tri-States’ NGL pipeline was taken out of service and we were able to redirect gas from the Destin pipeline system to our High Point system. This integrated system allowed our customers to continue flowing crude oil and natural gas when they otherwise would have had to shut in their wells. This single enhancement to our system benefited the producer, their downstream customers and our partnership.

In late July, we signed an agreement to sell our Propane Marketing and Services businesses to SHV Energy for $170 million in cash. Through the transaction, the partnership will divest 100% of its propane business, including Pinnacle Propane’s 40 service locations, Pinnacle Propane Express’ cylinder exchange business and related logistics assets and the Alliant Gas utility system. This transaction is overwhelmingly positive to our propane employees who will join a globally recognized leader in the propane business, for the partnership by providing funds which we can redeploy into assets like Viosca Knoll and for our investors through a simplification of our asset structure and improved financial position with less volatility going forward. An added benefit to the partnership as a result of the sale is a reduction of approximately $5 million in G&A expense necessary to support a similar or greater EBITDA as we have had with the propane business.

We are continuing to execute on this strategy. In the past 24 hours, we are pleased to have announced two additional transactions that are directly in line with our strategic plan. The first transaction is the acquisition of Panther Asset Management, LLC who is our joint venture partner in both American Panther and Main Pass oil gathering pipeline. This transaction allows us to consolidate two joint ventures and moves us further into an operator position and key player of oil pipelines in the Gulf of Mexico.

The second announcement is the formation of a joint venture with Targa Resources to convert one of our 20-inch natural gas pipelines into natural gas liquid service. The Cayenne Pipeline project is backed by a 15-year dedication of natural gas liquid production out of the 750 million cubic foot per day Venice gas processing plant and we’ll transport these products to a local fractionator in that area. The pipeline is expected to be operational by the end of the fourth quarter of 2017.

With almost $260 million in transactions so far in 2017, we feel we are making great strides to achieving our objectives for this year. We have identified a number of other strategic investments that we are actively working to execute that help us to achieve our expectations for redeployment of capital associated with the propane business. The net results of these efforts will be a higher operational scale, higher asset density, will fortify our balance sheet and significantly reposition AMID’s ability to compete and to generate significant unit holder value.

In addition to the excess in our capital redeployment strategy, our core operating business continues to see improved performance outside of weather induced effects. As Rene goes through the review of our major business lines, you will see that we have a number of commercially and operationally driven projects that when combined continue to increase the amount of opportunities that we are targeting and completing.

In our natural gas transmission segment, we continue to increase capacity utilization through growth projects focused on optimizing both the supply and the demand sides of our assets. Our commercial team has been very successful, which has provided us with the opportunity to invest the new interconnects and increase capacity on our systems in both Louisiana and Alabama and we will cover that in more detail in a few minutes.

As we look at the crude oil and gas gathering and processing part of our business, we believe that the producer community and their banking counterparts have come to accept the current price environment as being the reality for the foreseeable future. And true to their heritage, producers are finding ways to be profitable at these price levels and each of the various basins as evidenced by the increase in rig counts over the past few months. For example, the total rig count for this past week [ph] was 954 versus 490 a year ago and 877 just three months ago. And as another note, the crude oil rigs represent 80% of the total rigs operating and horizontal rigs account for 84% of the total.

In our core onshore operating areas today, the rig count has increased by more than 10 from last year alone as well. This stimulus and activity is starting to be evident in a number of wells that we see being drilled and/or completed across our system. Our current expectation is that we will see more than 45 gas wells and 65 crude oil wells that are going to be drilled and/or completed and tied into our systems during 2017. Rene will touch on this in a little bit more detail shortly. This heightened activity level is not just relegated to our onshore segments alone. We continue to remain enthusiastic about being involved in the Gulf of Mexico and specifically the Mississippi Canyon area.

Crude oil volumes for the second quarter reached 100,000 barrels per day on our assets, up 20,000 barrels per day from a year ago and natural gas volumes reached 750,000 dekatherms per day, up 15,000 dekatherms per day from the first quarter of 2017. Production volumes on our system remain robust and are expected to remain at these levels moving forward. And I'll point out that 25% of all crude oil and 52% of all the gas production in the Eastern Gulf of Mexico flow through one of the assets we own. From a perspective basis and based on public announcements, there are currently over 10 deepwater developments being actively pursued in the Mississippi Canyon area that are either dedicated or in reach of our systems.

These new developments along with several other large infield projects currently on the way are expected to deliver sustained volume growth in our offshore segment. And these are just the publicly known developments. Just as with the onshore regions, the advancement of technology continues to help producers find and exploit the hydrocarbon resources that were once thought to be unreachable or to be produced economically. As an example to this, our Delta House facility continued to run at or near capacity as a result of new wells which recently came online.

In addition, during a turnaround earlier this year, nameplate processing capacity was increased to 100,000 barrels a day of crude oil and 240 million cubic feet a day of natural gas processing. This is indicative of not only the strong demand for volumes coming to the Delta House system, but the flurry of activity we're seeing in this operating area. Furthermore, several other producers who flow into the Okeanos and Destin pipeline systems have also had some very positive successes of their own, which has continued to drive some strong performance in these pipelines.

Notwithstanding the impact that weather had on our propane business, our business fundamentals are solid and improving along with the rest of the industry. We have grown the results of our commercial business on our demand oriented, while increasing the reach on our supply system. Just as we have focused corporately to take the initiative to improve the overall company posture, we are also taking the same action at a functional level across our company and with our customer base. This is evident from our results so far this year, as Rene and Eric will review with you.

So as I turn the call over to Rene and Eric, I will reiterate that the partnership continues to experience success in our recapitalization and repositioning strategy as well as in our base operations. And as we enter the third quarter, the partnership is capturing new business, creating more opportunities for both organic and acquisitive investments that will increase distributable cash flow.

And with that, I'll turn the call over to Rene Casadaban.

Rene Casadaban

Thanks, Lynn. Picking up where Lynn just left off, our offshore pipeline and services segment has had a lot of activity and success. The Delta House floating production platform set new flow records during the quarter by achieving a maximum throughput of 92,000 barrels per day and 220 million cubic feet, following platform modifications and the startup of a new well. These achievements demonstrate our thesis of sustained growth of deepwater Gulf of Mexico volumes that will be flowing through our assets owned and operated by American Midstream. We believe in the not-too-distant future, we’ll be transporting approximately 60% of available gas coming out of Mississippi Canyon.

The Destin/Okeanos pipeline system increased volumes approximately 4.5% over the first quarter by averaging 1.2 billion cubic feet per day in the second quarter, which included two days of downtime due to Tropical Storm Cindy. In the deepwater Gulf of Mexico, there are a number of other achievements. Na Kika started up a well that had been shut in for an extensive period, following the replacement of a subsea wellhead to provide incremental flows of 15 million cubic feet a day. Horn Mountain started up a new well that was drilled earlier this year, providing incremental flows of 7 million cubic feet a day. A second well is now drilling with plans to start it in the fourth quarter of 2017. As a further indicator of offshore activity, we exceeded expectations in the second quarter on our Tri-States and Wilprise NGL joint venture with volumes up 18% over the first quarter and exceeding plans by 15%.

On the acquisition side, as Lynn indicated earlier, we completed the purchase of the Viosca Knoll 817 platform and associated gas and oil pipelines from Genesis. The transitioned operatorship is underway and we expect a complete integration and achieve operational synergies by year-end. Additionally, as Lynn mentioned, our JV with Targa on the canyon pipeline is capable of transporting over 40,000 barrels of Y-grade per day from the Venice gas plant, which expands our ability to support offshore producers and provide optionality to onshore gas processing.

As announced earlier, consolidating Main Pass Oil Gathering and American Panther into the partnership’s portfolio through the acquisition of Panther continues the strategy of enhancing its Gulf of Mexico asset base, providing the partnership’s customers with a strong interconnectivity that allows for multiple product delivery points as well as solidly positioning AMID and its Gulf of Mexico crude oil pipeline operator.

To give you a little more color on these assets, Main Pass Oil Gathering currently provides crude oil transportation services in Main Pass, Viosca Knoll and Mississippi canyon areas with onshore Louisiana delivery to either Delta or Cypress pipelines and on to the Empire Terminal. American Panther provides crude oil and natural gas transportation services from South Marsh Island area offshore to an onshore station near Henry Hub in Vermillion Parish, Louisiana for crude oil and the Henry Hub for natural gas. On the shelf, there are also several other projects that we believe will create new commercial opportunities and we look forward to sharing them with you in the near future.

For our gathering and processing segment, overall volume is up 2% over the first quarter. Longview had a strong quarter with truck and rail volumes increasing 14% over the quarter, over the first quarter and 82% higher year-over-year. Longview is now processing over 1200 barrels of Y-grade from a new local gas plant and continues to receive strong volumes from a major integrated producer. Both of these volumes are now being hauled by American Midstream Logistics, which extends our footprint across the value chain in East Texas and Northern Louisiana.

In the Permian, our Yellow Rose processing plant will see the additional flow from our anchor producer in the third quarter as their one rig program progresses across our acreage. Continuing in the Permian, our in-link joint venture facility Mesquite restarted in May, providing enhanced NGL and condensate processing capabilities to meet the new tighter pipeline specifications for blending condensate into crude oil. We are particularly excited about the activity on our Lavaca system and Virginia is continuing to progress their 2-rig program and brought on seven new wells in the second quarter with plans for over 20 new wells by year-end. Also virtually all of the acreage Penn Virginia just acquired from Devon falls within the acreage dedication and existing American Midstream gathering system footprint. With this additional volume, AMID is continuing to execute our program to replace leased compression and is evaluating additional compression across the system to match the new demand.

The natural gas transportation and services segment showed a 3% increase in volume over the first quarter. The new Natchez pipeline has been connected, which allowed us to isolate the Midla pipeline from Monroe, Louisiana to Natchez, Mississippi. In the third quarter, we expect to complete the Midla pipeline reconfiguration to serve several local communities. By completing the Natchez pipeline and finishing the Midla reconfiguration, AMID expects to enhance safety on the system by eliminating line losses and increasing operational reliability to our customers.

As Lynn mentioned earlier, in our natural gas transmission segment, we continue to increase capacity utilization through growth projects focused on increasing demand pool business by optimizing our transmission assets. We have been able to increase our value chain in the southeast with minimal capital expenditures. For example, we expect to complete a new connection of our AlaTenn system with the delivery into Southern natural gas pipeline in the third quarter and we're starting construction on a short lateral to serve chemical facility in Northern Louisiana, backed by a firm ten-year transportation contract. Once in service, both of these projects will result in higher throughput and revenue for our natural gas transportation services segment.

On the crude side of our business, we saw steady drilling activity around our Silver Dollar Pipeline, while producers completed over 15 wells flowing to the pipeline. Silver Dollar Pipeline averaged 28,000 barrels per day and we foresee providing approximately $20 million of growth CapEx to meet demand, because we anticipate well completions to double in the third quarter. We still expect to see a minimum of 65 total wells to be completed for 2017 from our existing producer customers.

We're continuing to see growth in the Bakken. Construction on our connection to the Dakota Access Pipeline will be completed in early September, giving producers significant new optionality for their takeaway barrels. Our system volume increased 15% in the second quarter and we expect volume growth in the third quarter with an active drilling program. Finally, our crude trucking business hauled over 21,000 barrels a day, while averaging 47% utilization. AMID plans to increase truck volumes in our core operating areas, while pursuing new business opportunities.

Lastly, I'll turn to our terminalling services segment. Our marine terminals continued to execute long term contracts, particularly for heated products. We started 150,000 barrel tank retrofit project for a major asphalt storage customer with a target completion later this month. Additionally, we signed a long-term contract to expand our storage for creosote with two new 25,000 barrel tanks with planned completions in the fourth quarter of ’17 seventeen and the first quarter of ‘18. The permits have been submitted for a 1.3 million barrel Harvey marine tank terminal and tank expansion project. We're targeting fourth quarter approval and notice to proceed.

Our refined products terminals had a very strong product flow in the second quarter with throughput increasing 7% over the first quarter. Caddo Mills continues to benefit from its proximity to Dallas and the lack of nearby competition. We completed projects to establish pipeline connections to a nearby storage facility and made our explorer connection bidirectional. Also, we're finishing tank modifications for a new storage deal with a leading retailer that will start in the third quarter. North Little Rock continues to be a premier refined products terminal in the area. We tripled our unit train offloading service of ethanol and strengthened our customer service position.

And now I’ll turn the call over to Eric to discuss our financial performance.

Eric Kalamaras

Thank you Rene and good morning everyone. The partnership continued to make excellent progress on our core businesses by reporting second quarter adjusted EBITDA of $44.5 million with distributable cash flow of 21.8 million, all with healthy distribution coverage of approximately one times. On July 25, 2017 we announced the distribution of $0.4125 per common unit or $1.65 annually that we paid unitholders on August 14. Now this represents the 24th consecutive quarterly distribution at or above $1.65 per unit since our initial public offering in 2011.

Before I get the numbers and because our joint ventures are a meaningful part of how we generate our cash flow. In the second quarter, we have included additional information regarding earnings of unconsolidated affiliates within our earnings release. In our income statement we show the equity earnings from unconsolidated affiliates which is also included in our segment gross margin, specifically on our offshore and liquid pipeline segments.

Now we calculate adjusted EBITDA and DCF, we deduct the earnings in unconsolidated affiliates, which includes depreciation, amortization, add in the actual cash distribution received, inclusive of any adjustments or holdbacks for our affiliate agreements. We believe this information when combined with more detailed joint venture volume will prove helpful to the investor community.

Now moving on to the quarterly segment performance. The gas gathering and processing segment had gross margin of $12.7 million, a decrease of approximately 4.5% as compared to the same period last year. Average throughput was 209 million cubic feet a day, down slightly from 216 million cubic feet a day last year. However, NGL volumes were up 51% as we continue to see additional contracts and volumes flowing for our Longview processing plant. There is multiple limited options and affords more opportunities for higher margin contracts, which is what we've been seeing so far this quarter.

Liquid pipeline and services gross margin was $6.7 million, a decrease of approximately 29% as compared to the same period last year, primarily from the expiration of short-term marking deals in our crude oil logistics business that expired in the second quarter of 2016. Our Tri-States and Wilprise NGL pipelines investments contributed $1.7 million in distribution, up 55% versus last year as we had a partial core of investment in the year ago period. Organic year-on-year volume growth continues to remain strong on these assets at nearly 7% with approximately 95,000 barrels a day of throughput. Natural gas transportation services gross margin was $5.6 million, an increase of approximately 47% as compared to last year, largely driven from higher margin contracting from new utility customers.

We have an average volume of 407 million cubic feet a day, up from 388 million cubic feet a day during the same period last year, an increase of 5%. We’re continuing to see higher average throughput volume across our Gulf Coast natural gas systems primarily from increased municipality [indiscernible]. Offshore pipelines and services gross margin was $26 million, an increase of 25% as compared to the same period last year. The increase is primarily related to a $5.8 million increase in joint venture earnings from continued strong performance at Delta House, Destin and our Okeanos investments. In total, cash distributions from our offshore JVs was $14.2 million versus 25.5 million last quarter. While the primary driver is a step down in rate structure given the strong volume growth in Delta House floating production system.

Delta House operated at 111,000 barrels a day of oil equivalent, up 21% year-over-year as additional volumes have taken the system to nameplate capacity and beyond as the Odd Job and Otis prospects begin to flow in mid to late 2016. Destin and Okeanos volumes were 1.1 billion dekatherms a day, down about 6% from last year. Volume was down slightly as BP’s Thunder Horse South platform is undergoing expansion and Anadarko's Marlin platform underwent downtime for new gas lift installation. Our high point system had volumes of 205 million cubic feet a day, down from 331 million cubic feet a day last year. Now recall what we are seeing is a normalization of volumes at high point from last year's exceptional flow resulted from the Pascagoula plant outage for material increase we had last year.

Terminaling services gross margin was $10.8 million, a decrease of approximately 7% as compared to the same period in 2016. The decline was primarily attributable to the timing of sale of butane blending volumes, which is partially offset by an increase in storage revenue from continued demanded in our specialty product terminals at our Harvey sites. Volume continues to be strong with conduct capacity across our entire terminal platform, increasing 2.4% year-over-year with utilization of 95.2%. Propane marketing and services gross margin was 18 million, a decrease of approximately 19% compared to the same period in 2016. While the decline is primarily attributable to lower propane sales due to continued trend in weather being warmer than normal are specifically relative to last year.

Direct operating expenses totaled $31.9 million and remained flat comparable to the same period last year. We continue to identify areas for cost savings and expect to see continued levels of efficiently over the coming quarters as we have a host of initiatives where we expect to achieve additional operating leverage. Corporate expenses for the second quarter were $30.1 million, up $7.8 million or 35% compared to last year. The increase is primarily due to merger and transaction related costs. The integration of JP Energy is essentially complete and adjusting for transaction expenses, second quarter recurring corporate expenses more closely resembles an $18 million run rate. With the sale of propane and marketing services, coupled with other strategic initiatives, we believe there's room for $46 [ph] million of annual corporate expense savings that could be achieved over the next few months.

While combined with layering in additional cash flow from Viosca Knoll and the Panther transactions, with minimal additional corporate expenses, we believe this is another area where we can begin to see the benefits of additional leverage as well. Interest expense excluding gains and losses from interest rate derivatives totaled $13.9 million, an increase of 42% versus last year. The increase is related to higher average debt balances and higher interest expense from the term out of the revolver when using unsecured notes, which create a more flexible powerful structure and essentially allows us to have revolver at lower rate. Similar to prior quarters, AMID’s Series C and D preferred units were paid in 100% while Series A preferred units will be paid 50% cash and 50% percent paid-in-kind equity. The partnership had total debt of approximately $1 billion inclusive of $678 million drawn under it senior secured revolving credit facility driven 300 million in unsecured notes and $59 million in non-recourse senior secured notes.

The partnership ended the quarter with approximately $165 million of available liquidity and total leverage of 4.8 times versus a covenant of 5.5. For the quarter, non-acquisition capital expenditures total $24 million including approximately 2.1 million from maintenance capital. We have adequately protected our DCF against rising rates with $550 million in interest rate swaps at a weighted average rate of approximately 1.3%. We will continue to manage rate exposure through a combination of revolver term outs and fixed rate as well as fixed for floating swap protection. Moving to the strategy portion, as we indicated last quarter is evidenced by our recent steps with the sale of propane and additional steps of the coming quarters, we've taken bold actions to increase the value of AMID. Through capital optimization focusing on key operating areas and reduction in allocation of our corporate expenses, we believe we are creating a platform that will create meaningful equity value.

On top of this, the announcements of the Panther acquisition and Cayenne JV demonstrate our ability to pursue and execute highly accretive transactions all of which sets the stage for larger yet simpler AMID. We’re reaffirming our 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance of $190 million to $205 million, where we're likely to be at the high end of the range, which will set the stage for material increase in 2018 adjusted EBITDA. For the rest of 2017, we expect non-acquisition growth capital to continue to be in the range of $65 million to $85 million with maintenance capital in the range of 12 to 16 million. Annualized distribution coverage ratio during the period is expected to continue to average over 1.1 through the year.

And with that I'll turn the call back over to Lynn.

Lynn Bourdon

Thanks Eric. So to summarize the key themes from today's call, we are pleased with the performance of the Partnership for second quarter both operationally and financially. We also want to reaffirm our commitment to achieving a higher operational scale and asset density in our core areas, fortify our balance sheet and significantly reposition AMID’s ability to compete and to generate significant unit holder value. As we look forward, we can see the potential for roughly $800 million in asset transactions to help us achieve our goals. Today, we have already executed transactions totaling more than $260 million and we are continuing to focus on finalizing other targeted opportunities.

I also want to thank all of our hardworking employees for their efforts this past quarter. It is through their dedication and focus that we are able to be as successful as we have been. I also want to thank everyone for his or her continued focus on safety. We continue to believe that a safe company is a reliable company and ultimately the type of company our customers want to do business with. And I will close with a shout out to all of our propane employees and thank them for the tremendous success you have achieved since being part of the former JP Energy and now AMID family, we wish you all the best as you move forward with SHP in the next few weeks and we will watch your business continue to thrive under SHP stewardship.

And with that operator, we will open up the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from [indiscernible]. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

I wanted to understand first the G&A expense, so I heard you say that roughly 18 million per quarter is a good run rate and then you're expecting to realize additional savings beyond that 18 million or is 18 million inclusive of the additional savings.

Eric Kalamaras

Thanks Matt, good morning to you. The $18 million that we’re reflecting is really a function of transaction cost that we have incurred to-date and pro-forming that out. I think the way you can see going forward particularly as we move forward the sale of propane and close that out, we would expect to see some additional synergy savings from that as well as bear in mind a host of other initiatives that we have going on as well. So what you're hearing from us is that we can continue to see savings beyond that pro-forma number.

Unidentified Analyst

And then, when you talk about being close to the high-end of guidance on EBITDA, does that – does that incorporate the benefit you get from the ArcLight support.

Lynn Bourdon

So the guidance is going to reflect certainly Q3 and Q4 expectations as relative to also the first and second quarter, so. What you would see in the guidance number is going to be the actual support that we would have received for Q2 which would have been roughly $15 million plus the 9.6 million we would have received in Q1. So that would be reflective in the guidance. Now perceptively though what we do expect with the sale of propane is that it is highly likely that support number comes down materially to the point where we may not need it. So, bear that in mind as you think about it going forward.

Unidentified Analyst

And then in terms of your expectations in that guidance, we've seen others report some kind of pushing out of the guidance because of issues with ducts building up and not getting completion crews. To what extent have you incorporated those issues into your guidance?

Lynn Bourdon

Guidance is part science and what you're seeing in our numbers are what we think is a really good realistic look at the business to-date. I would tell you that we have certainly seen a duct build up, but I would tell you that we have trued that up as to the best we can. So I think what we’re putting out is what we generally believe would transpire.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from Akil Marsh with Janney. Your line is open.

Akil Marsh

In regards to the Cayenne JV, I know you guys mentioned you are obviously contributing underutilized natural gas pipe. But is there any capital contributions to that and also could you at all elaborate on any EBITDA rotations from those assets, from the JV in 2018.

Lynn Bourdon

That's a good question and the amount of capital that we will, so both Targa and AMID will share and the capital investment on that is pretty de minimis. And on a total basis, substantively less than $20 million, probably less than $15 million on that and we have not - and probably wouldn't put out any identifiable EBITDA associated with that particular project alone.

Akil Marsh

In regards to the redeployment of capital from the propane asset sale, thus far it's been essentially gulf centric and when we think about that additional you know a little over $100 million that you guys have the opportunity to redeploy. Is the gulf where you still see the focus or are you looking at a broader scope of the geographic footprint of where assets could be?

Lynn Bourdon

That's another good question and the gulf is one of the areas that we're looking at, we're very attracted to the Gulf of Mexico. We think contrary to a lot of publications and a lot of talk that the Gulf of Mexico and specifically the Mississippi Canyon is a great place to be. As we talked about earlier, a number of large, large developments that are continuing to take place in that area that will flow into our system either through dedication or we'll be able to go out and get those on, but there are other areas. And as we stated, we still like the Permian Basin. We have a very good gathering pipeline that delivers to multiple outlets in that area.

I think as Rene mentioned, there is over 65 wells we're going to see into our system this year alone, so we're going to continue to look at investment opportunity in that area. We like the East Texas side and then of course our natural gas pipelines where we have good footprint. So each of those areas we're going to continue to look for new opportunities whether it's organic or acquisitive that adds to or increases our asset density.

Akil Marsh

And one last one from me, when you guys mentioned in the press release the material increase in adjusted EBITDA in 2018, what's the base that we're starting off, is that this year’s EBITDA inclusive of the sponsor support or is the base material increase from basically backing out the sponsor support for a 2017 base number when you mentioned that material increase in 2018.

Rene Casadaban

So a great question. The way we think about the increase and I’ll say material increase, everyone’s definition on that might be a little bit different, but I guess the way we’re thinking about that is relative to the guidance that we've given out which would include the support thus far. We would think that in 2018 we would expect call it a something north of 10% which is what I consider to be material increase. So we're thinking about the guidance relative to what we have today, plus that heading into 2018. And that's kind of what we have in mind for that. So look, we’ll pull all of that up though as we move into our budgeting process and get that board approved towards the tail-end of the year. I think what we're trying to do here was given the moving parts, trying to give the marketplace a sense as to really how we're seeing things shape up into the back half of this year and into next year. And I think that was really our objective. But we think it will be meaningful. When we look at the pro forma run rate of everything that we're doing.

Lynn Bourdon

And I'll just - I'll add on to that. I think the step, the thing that we're trying to communicate is we're taking some very definitive and very deliberate steps to substantively improve the value of the partnership through taking moves like selling the propane business and reinvesting into very accretive types of assets. And when you do that midyear or towards the back end of the year, it's hard to see what the cumulative effect of these things are going to be for the remainder of ’17. So we're trying to give you guys an idea as to what the trajectory looks like without trying to get ourselves tied down to a definitive number. We've not given any guidance for 2018, which as Eric has said, we'll try to give that to everybody in the fourth quarter. But we want to give you at least a trajectory because we're doing some things that are dramatically changing the value of this company looks like that is probably harder for you guys to see as we do this kind of on the run.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And there are no further questions queued up at this time. I’ll turn the call back over to Lynn Bourdon.

Lynn Bourdon

Thank you, operator. I appreciate everybody joining us today, we look forward to communicating additional successes that our team is executing against here in the near future and we will talk to you again soon. Thank you.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call, you may now disconnect.

