Natural Gas Usage In The Electric Power Sector: What To Expect In August

In our article "The Logic of This Injection Season," we outlined why natural gas consumption patterns in the Electric Power sector are instrumental to eventual market rebalancing. It is therefore critical to monitor the situation in the sector and review the following key indicators: the spread between natural gas and coal, the fuel cost index, net changes in total generation capacity, and coal-to-gas switching.

According to our calculations, Electric Power (EP) sector in the U.S. consumed some 1,087 bcf of natural gas in July (-4.80% YoY). Average NG/Coal spread was almost 25% lower than a year ago, resulting in a robust coal-to-gas switching, which we estimate to be at least 5.0 bcf per day, 7% more than in 2016. Despite lower NG/Coal spread and stronger coal-to-gas switching, total consumption in the Electric Power sector was down 4.80% YoY due to smaller number of cooling-degree-days compared to previous year.

The fuel cost index was averaging 112 points throughout July, fluctuating from 92 to 126. The index remains low for this time of the year (in summer 2016 it was averaging 137, reaching 177 mark in early July). In theory, a low index should support natural gas consumption in the Electric Power sector. Notice that index has already reached and even broken below 100 mark (summer 2016 low) -- this is not a good sign for natural gas bears, at least in the short term.

We estimate that the average weekly power generation in July totaled approximately 91,000 gigawatt hours (GWh), which is 2,000 GWh less than a year ago. A decline in natural gas consumption in the EP sector (on an annualized basis) coupled with a decline in the overall power generation, means that the share of electricity generated from natural gas has probably remained unchanged in July (at around 30%).

August Outlook

The total stock of natural gas-fired power plants is expected to increase by 2.6% YoY in August to 445.6 GW of net summer capacity, which will amount to 41.48% of total operating capacity in the United State. Conversely, due to the ongoing retirements of old and ineffective generators, the total stock of coal-fired power plants will fall to just over 252 GW (23.7% of total capacity). However, the positive effect on gas usage in the EP sector will be partly offset by the rising share of renewables. Indeed, wind and solar capacity is expected to increase by 12.45% and 46.40% YoY, respectively. Still, total annualized net effect* from the changes in generation capacity additions in July this year is estimated to be positive at +12,400 MW of net gas-fired capacity.

*Net effect = natural gas additions + coal retirements - natural gas retirements - coal additions - nuclear additions - wind, hydro and solar additions + retirements of renewables and nuclear = (+12,400 MW y-o-y).

Overall, renewables remain the fastest growing source of electricity generation in the United States. Its share within the total power plants capacity is expected to reach 10.35% in August this year. The weight of renewables in our gas-to-power models is rising and their impact is becoming more noticeable.

However, the ability of green technologies to displace natural gas demand in the Electric Power sector will have a strong seasonal pattern. In this regard, please note that out of 12 calendar months, August has historically been the weakest month for wind output and the strongest month for solar output (click here to see the full ranking). According to our calculations, August has also been the strongest month for natural gas consumption in the Electric Power sector.

Extraordinary low NG-coal spread (for this time of the year) is increasing the level of coal-to-gas-switching. As we said in our previous article, the fuel-switching curve has been getting stickier on the upside. In other words, today, a smaller negative change in NG-coal spread will have a disproportionately higher positive effect on coal-to-gas switching than was the case before. This is due to a combination of structural and economic reasons, such as changing geographical distribution of operating coal and natural gas power plants and the cost of switching itself.

Therefore, the fuel substitution element in our consumption models yields some 6 bcf of daily coal-to-gas switching in August (2.5% more than in 2016). However, the net effect on natural gas consumption should be smaller because of cooler weather as well as due to other elements within the gas-to-power model, which have both positive and negative implications.

Gas-to-power model = NG-Coal spread + coal-to-gas switching curve + nuclear outages + coal outages - gas outages - hydro/wind/solar generation.

Overall, we expect electric power to consume just over 1,000 bcf of natural gas in August this year (some 12% less than in 2016). Natural gas consumption models are extremely volatile and must be updated regularly. If you wish to receive daily update on key natural gas variables -- production, consumption, exports and imports -- consider signing up for our exclusive content.

Under the latest forecasts and assuming that market wants to see 3,800 bcf in storage by the end of October 2017, we estimate the balancing price to be above 3.10 per MMbtu in both August and September. September and October contracts look undervalued. We think that long positions in The United States Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:UNG) are currently justified.

