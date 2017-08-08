Nervous? Go For Quality, Diversify, Don't Reach For Yield - And Survive Investing Adversity

Looking back at the almost-portfolio, I glean some lessons that still resonate today.

In 2013, I almost invested in several stocks that I considered "risky" for various reasons.

Apple (AAPL) exceeded expectations in its earnings report last week, resulting in its stock price zooming to yet another all-time high. Because the company has performed so well for so long, it's easy to forget that just a few years ago, many observers were quite concerned about its future.

At the same time, Seadrill (SDRL) was practically worshiped by its investors. If you were in the mood to take some abuse, all you had to do was go onto the comment stream following any Seeking Alpha article about the oil rig company and express even the slightest doubt.

Back in the spring of 2013, I almost bought about $4,000 worth of each company. They were going to be part of a real-money, equal-weight, buy-and-hold portfolio I was planning to put together for a long-term study.

I even prepared most of an article, tentatively titled, "Nervous Nine: A New Portfolio."

The other seven components: Medical Properties Trust (MPW), a healthcare REIT; oil giant BP (BP); Dynex Capital (DX), a mortgage REIT; business development companies Prospect Capital (PSEC) and Triangle Capital (TCAP); communications equipment manufacturer Harris Corp. (HRS); and cigarette company Lorillard (LO).

As I said in the nearly finished article:

The portfolio includes nine dividend-paying companies that have intrigued me but that have carried enough risks to have made me hesitate."

(Another line in that never-published article: "It's getting more and more difficult to find bargains in this overheated market. There aren't even many good companies available at fair value." With the bull now in Year 9, that assessment of 4+ years ago now seems pretty quaint, eh?)

As it turned out, I was too nervous to invest in the Nervous Nine! Instead, I slowly put my cash into companies that I felt better suited my risk tolerance and my Dividend Growth Investing philosophy.

Anyway, I had all but forgotten about that almost-project until I came across a draft of the work in my "Manage Articles" folder last week. In this screenshot, it's the fifth one down, dated April 18, 2013:



Why Bring Up Ancient History Now?

For one thing, it underscores how we can evolve as investors.

Back in 2013, I was still trying to figure out what I wanted to accomplish. I wasn't focused on long-term goals, I wasn't good at stock research, I was seduced by high yield (as one can tell looking at some of the Nervous Nine names), and I was too easily influenced by others' recommendations.

Over the last couple of years, I have zeroed in on quality above all else, and I have held myself accountable.

There is absolutely no way the 2017 me would have even considered most of the companies on this 2013 list. The only BDC I have ever owned is the creme de la creme, Main Street Capital (MAIN), and it's one of my smallest positions. I will never buy an mREIT. The only oil-related companies I want to own are Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX).

Most importantly, I wanted to use this exercise to demonstrate how an investor can survive even seemingly catastrophic mistakes.

According to my almost-finished 2013 article, I planned to set up the Nervous Nine this way:

COMPANY PRICE SHARES INVEST AAPL $403.00 10 $4,030 BP $40.34 100 $4,034 DX $10.22 390 $3,986 HRS $41.54 96 $3,988 LO $41.19 97 $3,996 MPW $15.10 264 $3,986 PSEC $10.49 381 $3,997 SDRL $34.70 115 $3,991 TCAP $26.26 152 $3,992 TOTAL $36,000

Risky Business

Within the article, I had a brief explanation about why I was interested in each company. At the end of each synopsis, I included a line tagged "Biggest Risk."

Here is how I saw those risks back then:

APPLE: Steve Jobs-less company can't recapture the mojo that made Apple products must-haves. Other companies continue to pick off smartphone and tablet market share.

BP: Lawsuits aplenty remain from the Deepwater Horizon disaster, and BP faces tens of billions of dollars in damages.

(New York Times photo)

DYNEX: By the time the Fed does actually raise rates, it might be too late to bail on mREITs without having experienced serious damage to share prices.

HARRIS: Negative EPS growth. While management expects that to change, it's uncomfortable buying a company that isn't growing earnings at the time.

LORILLARD: Long-rumored regulation that would ban menthol cigarettes. Fully 88% of its sales come from the menthol-infused Newport brand.

MEDICAL PROPERTIES: Seeking Alpha REIT guru Brad Thomas recently warned that MPW is one of three health REITs that invests in higher-risk assets. I already own one of the others, Omega Healthcare (OHI).

PROSPECT CAPITAL: Invests in companies with relatively weak balance sheets that could face serious trouble any time the economy hits a rough patch.

SEADRILL: Very highly leveraged company in a cyclical, often volatile industry. Plus, one BP-style disaster could put SDRL out of business.

TRIANGLE CAPITAL: As is the case with all BDCs, U.S. economic woes and/or interest rate hikes could be painful to TCAP's bottom line.

Fast-Forward 52 Months

We now know that Apple has done just fine under Jobs' CEO successor, Tim Cook. There have been a few minor bumps, but the company remains a force. Having initiated my position almost exactly two years ago, AAPL is the only one of these nine companies that I eventually bought.

On the other end of the spectrum, Seadrill was devastated by the oil-industry crash and appears headed to bankruptcy, its stock price now measured in pennies, not dollars. Its once robust dividend - the primary reason many investors bought the stock - was eliminated nearly three years ago.

Lorillard was bought by Reynolds American, which just last month completed its merger with British American Tobacco (BTI). The Menthol ban has never materialized.

Harris' earnings have been a little choppy. It nonetheless has experienced nice total return - indeed, better over this 52-month period than even Apple. Although dividend growth has slowed some, its most recent hike was still 6%.

BP has yet to fully recover from the 1-2 punch delivered by Deepwater Horizon and plunging oil prices. It hasn't raised its dividend since the fall of 2014 but at least it has avoided divvy cuts, unlike some others in the industry.

The REITs and BDCs in the project have muddled along. TCAP, PSEC and DX have reduced their dividends, and MPW has delivered tiny raises.

Then And Now

So how would the Nervous Nine portfolio have done from a total-return standpoint, assuming all dividends were reinvested? Let's take a look, using the Dividend Channel calculator:

COMPANY 4/18/13 8/4/17 TOT RET HRS $3,988 $12,384 210.5% AAPL* $4,030 $12,277 204.6% LO/BTI** $3,996 $7,648 91.4% PSEC $3,997 $5,344 33.7% DX $3,986 $4,659 16.9% BP $3,988 $4,622 14.6% MPW $3,986 $4,467 12.1% TCAP $3,992 $3,387 (-15.2%) SDRL $3,991 $42 (-99.0%) TOTALS $36,000 $54,830 52.3%

(Notes: *Apple had a 7-to-1 split in 2014. **The LO to RAI to BTI transactions complicated my calculations, though I believe the numbers above would have been accurate. In the end, very little BTI stock would have remained, but about $6,400 in cash would have been received. I assumed the cash would have been invested in an online savings account at 1% interest.)

As you can see, even though Seadrill became nearly worthless, and even though TCAP suffered a loss over the 52-month span, and even though DX, BP and MPW provided little gain... and even though Lorillard no longer exists... despite all of that, the portfolio still was up 52% over this time.

What on the surface looked like a potentially calamitous bit of investing would have turned out OK. Two strong positions (Harris, Apple), as well as one good tobacco company, would have counteracted the horrors of Seadrill and a few other underperformers.

Whither SPY?

That 52% gain is all right, but a $36,000 investment in the S&P 500 Index (SPY) on April 18, 2013, would be worth about $63,000 today - a 75% total return.

So it's tempting to conclude that pretty much any investor would be better off not messing around with individual stocks and just buying the market. However, many investors - both those who do DGI and those who use completely different strategies - achieved gains far better than SPY's 75% over those 52 months. Plus, DGI practitioners, especially retirees who live partially on dividends, want more income than SPY provides.

It's important to remember that this project was going to be called the "Nervous Nine." I chose those stocks specifically because I wanted to throw some money at higher-risk names and see how they did long term.

Substitute four companies typically held by DGI proponents - say Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), PepsiCo (PEP), Procter & Gamble (PG) and McDonald's (MCD) - for SDRL, DX, PSEC and TCAP, and it would have crushed SPY. It would have been the "Never Nervous Nine." Heck, maybe I even could have gotten former basketball star Pervis Ellison to endorse it!

Another thing to remember: Had I gone through with my $36K in purchases, the nine companies would have combined to form a relatively small part of a diversified portfolio that was chock-full of proven, blue-chip dividend growers. As part of the big picture, it would have had little effect on either my net worth or my income stream.

Conclusion: Nobody's Perfect!

Although we all want to be perfect at everything we do, I've yet to meet a perfect person - or a perfect investor.

Because we are going to make mistakes, it's important to emphasize high quality in our investments. Those of us into DGI want first-rate companies that consistently grow earnings and that are committed to raising dividends. Regardless of strategy, long-term investors need carefully vetted companies that are capable of surviving challenges. After all, adversity is almost as much a sure thing as death and taxes.

Seadrill was NEVER that kind of company... and even when I was still trying to find my way as an investor, I must have known it. I came close to buying it several times, including for this aborted project, but thankfully, I never did.

The same is true of some other very speculative companies. I didn't need them yesterday, I don't need them today, and I won't need them tomorrow, either.

Even if I had made a SDRL-sized slip-up, however, this little exercise reinforced in my mind that my portfolio would have survived it. I wouldn't have been happy about it, to be sure, but there is great comfort in that knowledge.

