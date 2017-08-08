Jagged Peak Energy: Entry Opportunity For This GARP Play

GARP investors may want to consider making an entry into this name in the wake of a possible sell-off following the lockup expiry.

With ~$200 million of cash, $250 million undrawn borrowing base under its revolving credit facility and no debt, it budgeted a capex of $525-570 million aiming 17,000-19,000 boe/d for 2017.

Since its founding, the company experienced explosive growth in proven reserves and production. As of Q1 2017, operating netback and adjusted EBITDAX increased to $39.24/boe and $33.07/boe, respectively.

As of June 2017, Jagged Peak had around 70,000 acres of net acreage, in which it has identified 1,412 gross horizontal drilling locations.

This article is an excerpt of a research report previously published as part of The Upstream Oil Hub, our exclusive service at Marketplace on Seeking Alpha. To get an exclusive and early view of all of our in-depth research reports in their full versions, please sign up with The Upstream Oil Hub here.

1. Introduction

From our regional overview of the Permian Basin (see here, here, here, and here), we have identified approximately a dozen of publicly-traded oil companies which belong to the club of Permian pure plays, which includes Concho (CXO), Parsley (PE), Callon (CPE), Energen (EGN), RSP Permian (RSPP), Diamondback (FANG), Viper Energy Partners (VNOM), Centennial Resources (CDEV), Resolute Energy (REN), which is in the final stage of selling the Aneth EOR project in Utah, Lilis Energy (LLEX) and Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (JAG).

Jagged Peak was formed in April 2013 by an affiliate of energy private equity firm Quantum Energy Partners. The company sought for a sale of the company amid a land rush in the region as of August 2016 (see here). However, it went IPO instead on January 27, 2017, offering 31,599,334 shares of common stock at $15 per share, which is lower than the expected range of $16-18 per share, thus leading to the general view that this was a disappointing IPO (see here). The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, making it a mid-cap.

As the day of post-IPO lockup expiration - July 26, 2017 - passed, it is time for us to examine this mid-cap Permian pure-play, from its acreage, via operation and finance, to profitability, in hope to construct an investment thesis.

Fig. 1. Stock chart of JAG, after barchart.com.

2. The acreage

As of 1Q 2017, Jagged Peak assembled 68,546 net acres in the southern Delaware Basin through executing privately-sourced acquisitions of largely undeveloped acreage and grassroots leasing (Fig. 2). By June 2017, the company said that its net acreage has reached approximately 70,000 acres. The company operates 97% of this acreage with working interest averaged 89%. It has identified an inventory of 1,412 gross drilling locations, under the assumption of 880' spacing; 70% of these drillable locations are wells of horizontal wells with long or extra-long laterals which average 8,705' (Fig. 3). To keep the lease, the company needs to drill a minimum of 32-33 wells per year.

Fig. 2. Jagged Peak acreage, after company website as of July 21, 2017.

Fig. 3. Horizontal well locations identified by Jagged Peak, modified after company presentation of June 2017.

3. Growth in reserves and production

Jagged Peak posted explosive growth in proven reserves. From its founding in 2013 through end-2016, the company achieved a CAGR of 284% in proven reserves (Fig. 4). It replaced 1,111%, 1,296% and 706% of proven reserves in 2014, 2015 and 2016, respectively; its reserve life increased from 10.1 years in 2014, via 14.9 years in 2015, to 18.4 years in 2016 (Fig. 5). Finding and development (F&D) costs were $6.06/boe in 2016, down from $10.27/boe in 2015. The company had 37.7 MMboe of reserves as of year-end 2016, 81% in oil, 91% in liquids, which grew 190% versus year-end 2015. Robust reserves growth facilitated rapid production ramp up.

Fig. 4. Proven reserves of Jagged Peak, author's chart based on data compiled from company financial filings.

Fig. 5. Proven reserve replacement ratio and reserve life of Jagged Peak, author's chart based on data compiled from company financial filings.

With deep-pocketed Quantum Energy Partners as financer, Jagged Peak maintained momentum in capital spending on development even as oil prices collapsed between late 2014 and early 2016. Capex deployed to development increased steadily from $64.5 million in 2014, via $96.7 million in 2015, to $139.6 million in 2016. For 2017, the company budgeted some $525-570 million to drilling and completing 50-55 gross horizontal well.

On the back of such heavy-handed investment, production achieved incredible growth rate. Average net daily production skyrocketed from 345 boe/d in 1Q 2014 to 14,500 boe/d in June 2017, at a CAGR of 216% (Fig. 6). The quarterly average production grew 53% from 4Q 2016 to 1Q 2017, and another 48 % in 2Q 2017.

Fig. 6. Production profile of Jagged Peak, upper, average net daily production, author's chart based on data compiled from company financial filings.

4. Profitability

On a per boe basis, all items of operating expenses were consistently dropping across the board from 2014 to 1Q 2017. The total operating costs were $26.62/boe as of 1Q 2017; assuming F&D costs of $6.06/boe as of 2016 (which will increase along with oilfield service costs), the company may break even around $33/boe.

Operating netback began to increase since 1Q 2017, from $30.40/boe in 2016 to $39.24/boe in 1Q 2017 (Fig. 7). Mirroring the improving netback is adjusted EBITDAX, which increased from $23.85/boe to $33.07/boe in 1Q 2017. Combined with a swift ramp-up of sales volume, adjusted EBITDAX rose from $6.63 million in 2014, via $26.51 million, to $49.00 million in 2016, reaching $29.12 million in 1Q 2017.

Now that those nonrecurring items associated with the oil crash and IPO are in the rear-view mirror, analysts forecast strong growth in profit and EPS (Fig. 8).

Fig. 7. Operating netback and operating expenses of Jagged Peak, author's chart based on data compiled from company financial filings

Fig. 8. Projection of revenue, profit and EPS of Jagged Peak, modified after simplywall.st.

5. Financial position

5.1. Liquidity and capital burn rate

Historically, Jagged Peak's primary sources of liquidity were derived from its equity owners, borrowings under credit facility and cash flow from operations. During 1Q 2017, its primary sources of liquidity were the proceeds from the IPO of $397.0 million, and cash flows from operations of $21.7 million. As of March 31, 2017, the company had $198.81 million of cash and cash equivalents, $250 million undrawn borrowing base under its revolving credit facility, and no debt.

The primary use of cash has been for the development and acquisition of petroleum properties, as well as for the development of water handling and treatment infrastructure. In 1Q 2017, Jagged Peak's oil and gas capital expenditures came to $122.47 million, including $22.81 million on acquiring undeveloped leaseholds, $91.28 million on development costs, and $8.37 million on infrastructure costs and exploration costs. Between cash flows from operations and capital expenditures, the company generated a free cash flow of $78.98 million. At such a pace of capital burn rate, its cash position can sustain 8 months without tapping into the credit facility.

5.2. 2017 capital plan and its execution so far

The goals of 2017 capital plan are increasing production and maintaining leasehold acreage; so long as such a plan is executed, there will be no significant leasehold expirations in the year. Besides capital allocated towards leasehold acquisitions, the company has $525-570 million allocated to drilling and completing 50-55 gross operated (around 94% average WI) horizontal well completions with 7,800' average completed lateral length (Table 1). With such a drilling and completion program, the company targets growing production by 220% to a full-year average of 17,000-19,000 boe/d, with 4Q 2017 projected average production of 26,000-28,000 boe/d (Fig. 9). The company currently operates 6 rigs and 4 frac fleets.

In 1Q 2017, the company completed seven wells, achieving an average per-well EUR of 1.3 MMboe, 82% in oil. The first Lower Wolfcamp B well is expected to outperform the 1.2 MMboe type curve, having produced 223 Mboe or at 1,100 boe/d (80% oil) during the first 201 days. During the quarter, the company achieved EBITDAX margin of $33.07/boe; DD&A was decreased by 19% year-over-year to $15.97/boe in 1Q 2017; LOE was at $1.83/boe, set to achieve full-year 2017 LOE guidance of $2.75-$3.50/boe (Table 1).

Table 1. 2017 capital budget, after company presentation of June 2017.

Fig. 9. Historical and projected quarterly average production, modified after company presentation of June 2017.

6. Management

Jagged Peak is led by Joseph N. Jaggers, who has been the CEO and President and Chairman of the board of directors since September 2016, and has served in the same capacity at Jagged Peak Energy LLC since April 2013. Jaggers, a West Point graduate, and an ex-Amoco, served as President and Chief Operating Officer at Barrett Resources Corporation beginning July 2000 until its merger with The Williams Companies, Inc.

The ties between Jaggers and Quantum date back to the days of Ute Energy, LLC which was sold for over $1 billion in November 2012 (see here). Quantum and members of the management team have collectively made capital commitments in excess of $400 million to Jagged Peak. Quantum controlled five out of nine seats on the board of directors as of July 2017. As of June 30, 2017, insiders own 4.19% of the 212.9 million shares outstanding.

7. Valuation

To reproduce the 37.7 MMboe of proven reserves of Jagged Peak as of year-end 2016 at F&D costs of $6.06/boe as in 2016 would take $228.5 million, at F&D costs similar to those of 2015, i.e., $10.27/boe, would take $387.2 million.

The inventory of 1,412 gross drilling locations may correspond to 1,257 net drilling locations, given the average working interest of 89%. However, over the next five years (in-place reserves beyond five years are not reportable according to SEC rules), the company will not have the resources to drill and develop all of these locations. Assuming that the company maintains the 2017 level of yearly capital budget to drill and complete 50-55 horizontal wells, it will drill around 275 wells over the next five years. According to Jagged Peak 1Q 2017 data, an average well normalized to 9,000' achieved an EUR of about 1.3 MMboe (82% oil). This means that the 275 well locations hold 318.2 MMboe of reserves net to Jagged Peak. To reproduce these reserves at F&D costs of $6.06/boe as in 2016 would take $1,928.1 million, at F&D costs of $10.27/boe as in 2015 would take $3,267.7 million. Those drillable well locations which cannot be tapped into within five years, around 980 in total, will have to be considered as potential upside on top of the $1,928.1 - 3,267.7 million reproduction value.

Another way to value the asset of Jagged Peak is to compare its market cap per net acre to that of the neighboring operators. The market apparently prices the approximately 70,000 net acres held by the company at $2.78 billion as of July 21, 2017. Adjusted for the flowing net production of 14,500 boe/d from the acreage, the unit land price comes to $32,464/acre. As compared with its Delaware Basin peers, Jagged Peak appears to be slightly overvalued to moderately undervalued (see here). On the other hand, compared to recent land transactions in the neighboring areas (see Wood MacKenzie and Halcon), on a per-net-acre basis, Jagged Peak captures a market-cap comparable to the average prices of land transactions.

We thus think that Jagged Peak at the market-cap of $2,780 million is priced close to perfection (Fig. 10).

Fig. 10. Valuation of Jagged Peak compared with its market-cap, author's illustration.

8. Margin of safety and catalysts

The vast majority of the value of Jagged Peak resides in its growth. As a matter of fact, the reproduction value of the proven reserves only represents 14% of the market cap of the company. If we only consider the reproduction value of the EUR which will be extracted in the next five years by drilling and completing wells under a yearly budget plan similar to that of 2017, the market-cap falls between the value derived from the 2016 industry trough F&D costs and that estimated using the 2015 F&D costs (Fig. 10). Because as the oil industry recovers, oil service will become increasingly expensive, thus pushing up the F&D costs, we reckon that the current market value, though perfectly assessed under the ongoing industry condition, may have under-estimated the value that future growth can deliver.

After all, only 20% of all of the 1,412 identified well locations are included in the EUR because the SEC rules only permit booking of reserves to be developed within five years. The remaining 80% of identified well locations act as a lengthy runway for the company's growth and thus form part of the margin of safety for an investor who thinks of buying JAG today. These 1,137 identified well locations may not translate to an 80% margin of safety due to the discount effect; they are nonetheless a humongous margin of safety at any rate.

Jagged Peak is debt free and liquidity rich, which enable it to gear up capex to deliver fast conversion of latent potential into tangible reserves and production and thereby to justify its valuation. To keep the lease, the company needs to drill a minimum of 32-33 wells per year over the next few years; to maintain its growth momentum, it may have to spend in the magnitude of $525-570 million per year to drill and complete wells. No matter what a liquidity position it currently has, soon it will dry up and debt and equity dilution will ensue. In any case, growth delivered as expected will be the most powerful catalyst for the stock to hopefully soon reverse course and rise.

On July 26, 2017, the post-IPO six-month lockup will expire. A large number of stocks held by insiders will probably enter the market, which may depress the stock price substantially. Although this is a near term risk for existing stockholders, it may present those who have so far been watching on the sidelines an opportunity to get aboard this mid-cap company which grows at supersonic speed, holds acreage in the most sought-after play and is debt-free.

9. Conclusion

Jagged Peak is the closest to the likes of Shopify (SHOP) or Mercadolibre (MELI) boasted by the IT sector that the oil industry could offer. It holds acreage in the southern Delaware Basin, arguably the most desirable play in the entire North America. Unencumbered by the trouble of debt, it went ahead to invest at full throttle and deliver growth in reserves and production which should make everybody envy. Those non-recurring items resultant from the January 2017 IPO obscured its true profitability in terms of net profit and free cash flow. However, going forward, its expanding production may trump whatever commodity prices lie ahead and result in conspicuously positive net income and EPS, thus fueling stock price appreciation. Therefore, with a fair amount of conviction, we think that GARP investors may want to consider making an entry into this name in the wake of a possible insider sell-off starting July 26, 2017.

Therefore, with a fair amount of conviction, we think that GARP investors may want to consider making an entry into this name in the wake of a possible insider sell-off starting July 26, 2017. Investors should monitor closely whether the company can continue to execute its growth strategy. To that end, coming up is the 2Q 2017 financial and operating result release scheduled on August 10, 2017.

Please follow Laurentian Research to gain access to our future public research reports. Make sure you check the "get email alerts" option so that you get access to all of our free content whenever we produce new public research reports, even those reports without a primary ticker.

Sign up here with The Upstream Oil Hub, our exclusive service at Marketplace on Seeking Alpha, for an exclusive and early view of all of our in-depth research reports in their full versions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JAG, REN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.