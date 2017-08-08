California Resources Corporation's Q2: A Review

Important to note CRC's strategy for navigating this downturn, and how it should have room to further deleverage if commodity prices recover more.

We can really summarize California Resources Corporation's (NYSEMKT:CRC) recent quarter as the quarter of OPM (Other People's Money). The reduction in capex in the past few quarters have taken their toll, and lower production has ostensibly reached a nadir, with CRC reporting production of 129K boe/d.

In its quarterly conference call, CRC's CEO Todd Stevens stated that Q2 represents an inflection point and that "...I think we've reached the bottom of it and we're starting to climb up the back side." Per CRC's earning slides, this was the anticipated production trend, note the forecasted increase next quarter.

What's interesting though is the capex spend to get us there, and who's money they're spending to drive the inflection. In our prior articles, we've discussed CRC's recent joint ventures, and we're beginning to see those agreements play out.

Total budgeted capex this year will be $400-$425M, and CRC has stated that it will spend $250M itself, leaving $175M to be comprised of JV partner capital. This is the cadence of capex spent in H1 2017.

As of Q2, CRC has spent close to $90M of capex, with $160M remaining to be spent in H2 2017. In contrast, JV partners contributed $51M, with $125M remaining. So in H2 2017, capex spend for both parties will be near parity, with CRC contributing approximately $160M and JV partners $125M, or a roughly 56% to 44% split, near parity. This will likely continue into 2018, when capex is set to expand dramatically (per CRC's Q2 slides).

Little wonder that Mr. Steves states "[t]o reiterate, we like JVs because they increase our flexibility to deploy capital, derisk our portfolio add reserves and give us the ability to ramp activity into 2018 and beyond." Based on later comments in the quarterly conference call, CRC anticipates signing more JV agreements before the year-end, agreements that range in size from "...a billion dollars to a few hundred million dollars and even smaller than that."

The use of OPM wasn't confined to JVs, as asset monetization received a mention, "[w]e continue to look at sort of everything and anything as far as asset monetization, the Elk Hills power plant and some of the mid-stream has been topic of discussions, numerous times along the way here. We're actually in discussions with a few different folks about this right now." Nothing announced thus far, but something to keep an eye out for.

A Strategy to Gain Deleverage

Why this matters is that both sources of capital (i.e., JV money and asset monetization) will allow CRC to deleverage over time. It's essentially selling pieces of yourself to pay down debt; a notion that's imminently sensible because of where debt levels are today. Long-term debt in Q2 rose slightly by almost $50M from $5.02B to $5.07B. Given that the equity value has fallen to approximately $310M, the market is undoubtedly indicating that there's very little residual value in CRC for equity holders.

We believe though that if asset monetizations do occur and additional JVs are signed, then it removes some of demands placed on CRC's cash flows, and any unburdened cash can now be redirected to buyback debt at a discount (i.e., conceivably deleveraging at a discount). Thus, what's lost from an "asset sale" standpoint could be partially recouped from the "gains" CRC would see if it could deleverage at a discount. Lastly, the deleveraging would also help CRC meet the more restrictive credit line covenants that begin in Q1 2018.

For us, CRC's Q2 financial performance was frankly neither here nor there. At realized oil prices of $48/barrel, the company was likely to generate negative cash flow from operations. Q2 cash flows were further exacerbated by the timing of interest payments and property taxes, but really it all came down to oil prices. We, however, don't expect oil prices to remain this low for much longer (see our discussion in Part 1, 2, 3 and 4), and if CRC continues to supplant organically funded capex with outside OPM, it will be able to redirect internal cash flows to repay debt when commodity prices rise higher.

Therefore, what's important to note for Q2 wasn't just the financial figures, it was the execution of the business strategy. CRC will continue to streamline its business, sell off some assets, and further deleverage. No sense in preserving all of your assets if you're getting little credit for it, or if you may not be around long enough to exploit it. Sometimes selling the future will allow you to get to the future.

As always, we welcome your comments. If you would like to read more of our articles, please be sure to hit the "Follow" button above.

Relevance: USO, OIL, XLE, UCO, VDE, ERX, OIH, SCO, XOP, BNO, DBO, ERY, DIG, DTO, USL, DUG, BGR, IYE, IEO, FENY, DNO, PXE, FIF, OLO, PXJ, RYE, SZO, NDP, GUSH, DRIP, DDG, FXN, OLEM, CRAK, CRC

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.