Novelion Therapeutics' (NVLN) CEO Mary Szela on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today on our call to review Novelion’s financial results for the second quarter of 2017 and to provide a clinical and business update.

Joining us today’s call are Mary Szela, Chief Executive Officer of Novelion Therapeutics and Greg Perry, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer of Novelion Therapeutics.

There was a press release issued earlier this morning, which is available in connection with the webcast on the Investor Relations section of the website, novelion.com.

On today’s call, we will be making forward-looking statements regarding, among other things, net revenues, net losses, working capital and cash usage, planned regulatory filings, approvals and activities, planned business development activities, drug development, marketing authorizations and label expansions, including potential additional actions for metreleptin, intellectual property protection for our products, as well as long-term growth prospects and the potential to maximize the value of our products and pipeline.

Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by Novelion in light of current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that Novelion believes are appropriate in the circumstances, including, but not limited to, our financial position and execution of our business strategy, resolution of litigation and investigations, receipt of regulatory approvals, and product competition, market acceptance, sales, pricing, reimbursement and side effects.

It is possible that actual results could be materially different from our current expectations. Please note that except as required by applicable law, we do not update forward-looking statements even if actual results or future expectations change materially. We ask you to please refer to the cautionary statements contained in our SEC filings for a more detailed explanation of the inherent limitations of such forward-looking statements.

At the conclusion of the prepared remarks, we will open the call up for questions.

Good morning and thank you for joining us to review our financial results for the second quarter. I will review our clinical and corporate progress made during this -- provide a preview of our top clinical development priorities for metreleptin. And afterwards, Greg will summarize our financial results.

During the second quarter, we also augmented our research and development team, which I’ll discuss shortly. Since the start of the year, we’ve been working to align expenses with top-line revenues and rebuild the U.S. sales and marketing team to support our two marketed products JUXTAPID and MYALEPT as part of an overall effort to strengthen the infrastructure necessary for our future growth. In addition, we expect to finalize our settlement with the DOJ and SEC in the very near future. We also anticipate that the final settlement of our shareholder lawsuit will take place in early Q1 2018. And as we have previously indicated, we have overhauled our compliance and marketing practices to ensure full conformity with industry best practices.

The next phase in our transformation will be focused on continuing to maximize the potential of metreleptin, our core focus and future potential growth driver, while working to sustain our sales of JUXTAPID. I’m pleased to report that metreleptin been continues to deliver solid growth. During the second quarter, sales increased 28% excluding onetime adjustments, sequentially over the first quarter of 2017. We believe metreleptin’s growth trajectory is only in its early stages and that it represents the pipeline and a drug opportunity, given the breadth of its potential effects across the wide range of low-leptin mediated diseases.

As you recall, earlier this year, we established a new U.S. commercial organization, and we’re using innovative tools to identify additional GL patients more effectively. These efforts are expected to yield measurable impacts going forward. In an effort to support our clinical development, we recently strengthened our research and development team with the addition of two highly experienced individuals, Jeff Bloss, Senior Vice President of Scientific and Medical Affairs and Nic Scalfarotto, Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs.

Jeff joins Novelion from Astellas where he was most recently Vice President of Scientific and Medical Affairs. He brings experience in securing new indications for existing drugs and supporting market access initiatives. Jeff also held key clinical development roles across Xencor, Onyx, Genentech and Eli Lilly.

Nic joins us from G.E. Healthcare where he led regulatory affairs for North America in the medical diagnostic division, in addition to possessing experience working with Merck, Serono, BMS, Millennium and several other healthcare companies. His work as a regulatory consultant and with the clinical research organizations provides a broad perspective as we seek to most effectively advance our clinical programs. Their contributions to the Company have been immediate and we are thrilled to have them join the team.

Turning to our pipeline. As I noted earlier, we recognized the broad or pleiotropic biological effects of metreleptin and its potential application in a wide range of clinical settings involving patients with low leptin levels, including those patients with metabolic dysfunction. There is now a large body of compelling data that supports the thesis that leptin is a pleiotropic hormone that has a role not only in the regulation of food intake and body composition but also in lipid and glucose metabolism as well as effect on the gonadal, adrenal somatotropic and thyroid axis on biomarkers of cardiovascular disease, on the body’s immunity and brain structure and function.

Leptin deficiency can be likened to other hormone deficiencies and metreleptin’s function is similar to many other hormone replacement therapies, for example such as those used in growth hormone deficiency. I’m pleased to announce that we’ve completed a comprehensive program evaluation and prioritization exercise that considered factors such as strategic fit, the likelihood of clinical success and the commercial opportunity. We’ve identified the following three indications which fall under hypoleptinemic dysmetabolic disorder or HDD umbrella as our initial metreleptin priorities. The first one is HDD obesity, HDD liver disease and the third one is infertility associated with hypothalamic amenorrhea. Each of these three potential indications, involve a different set of metabolic deficits, yet all of them have a common driver of their underlying pathophysiology, namely low leptin levels.

I will now provide a brief overview of these conditions and a rationale for our privatizations. Hypoleptinemic dysmetabolic disorder is a spectrum of metabolic sequelae secondary to underlying leptin deficiency. It’s important to note that these patients differ from epidemic lifestyle diseases such as common obesity, type 2 mellitus/insulin resistance and dyslipidemia, in that low leptin is the core driver of the metabolic dysfunction.

Metreleptin is not intended to treat common obesity or adult-onset diabetes, rather our focus will be on targeting a small segment of this population, specifically those with ultra-low leptin. And we’ve identified specific criteria that define a target population of these patients. And we plan to disclose the details later this year in the context of more-specific clinical development plans.

Now, much has been learned about leptin since it’s originally studied and recognized in the mid-1990s. We now understand that low leptin levels trigger a brain response indicating that you’re in a starvation state and it impacts a range of body functions. Overweight individuals, who are not leptin-deficient, produce large amounts of leptin but the leptin’s not recognized by the brain. This is very similar to insulin resistance in type 2 diabetes in which the pancreas produces large amount of insulin but the body doesn’t response to it and therefore can’t regulate blood sugar level.

In the early studies of leptin obesity, investigators were administering synthetic leptin to individuals who already had high levels of endogenous leptin. Without recognizing that these patients were unresponsive to the leptin, we now understand why the obesity in such patients was not addressed by leptin therapy and that’s why these initial studies in obesity failed. Based on a variety of clinical data, metreleptin appears to have a profound metabolic impact in HDD patients including parameters such as weight loss HbaA1c reduction, a clinical important laboratory marker in diabetes, reduction in triglyceride levels and importantly, reduction in liver fat or hepatic steatosis.

We estimate that there are over 775,000 patients in the U.S. with such conditions who are currently treated by specialists, of which approximately 153,000 patients are refectory to standard of care, creating a potentially large market opportunity for metreleptin and treatment failure patients.

Another program prioritization for metreleptin is in HDD liver disease. Low leptin levels are believed to contribute to the underlying pathophysiology in a subset of NASH patients. Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease or NALFD and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis or NASH are considered to be consequences of obesity. However, it’s been recently recognized that some adults may develop fatty liver disease in the absence of obesity. Some studies suggest that this phenotype is associated with the worse metabolic and liver profile than the more widely recognized obesity-related fatty liver disease. We believe that metreleptin could potentially be an effective therapy for HDD lean NASH patients with low leptin levels who are not adequately managed with standard of care. We estimate that there’re approximately 70,000 NASH patients in the U.S. and EU who are considered lean and have low leptin levels.

At the present time, there are no pharmacotherapies approved yet for NASH despite a very robust development pipeline. We believe metreleptin may be an attractive therapeutic option having targeted a mechanism of action within a subset of patients with defined characteristics, mainly low leptin levels.

Last April, several abstracts and oral presentations were given at the annual meeting of Endocrine Society or ENDO 2017 in one study that was funded by the National Institutes of health and conducted by Dr. Elif Oral, an associate Professor of Medicine at Michigan Medicine, involved 23 patients with partial lipodystrophy-associated NASH with a lower baseline leptin level. The data indicated that leptin therapy appeared to elicit a higher response rate after one year of treatment with metreleptin. Proof of concept has been positively determined in humans with low leptin levels and NASH. Additionally, we have data on the beneficial effect of metreleptin on NASH scores in 23 patients with PL and low leptin levels.

The third prioritized indication from metreleptin is infertility associated with hypothalamic amenorrhea. A proof of concept study has demonstrated that low leptin patients who received the leptin therapy were able to reverse hormonal imbalance and restore important measures of fertility. It is hypothesized that low leptin levels result in an impaired G&L rate secretion, leading to low genotropin, FSH and LH and ovulation as well as reduced bone formation. These low hormone levels disrupt menstrual cycles and ovulation.

In a clinical trial in HA, 7 out of 10 patients treated with metreleptin recovered menstruation cycles over the course of nine months. Four out of the seven menstruating patients had ovulatory cycles and one patient even became pregnant at week 24.

Additionally, significant increases in estradiol, progesterone and free T3 hormone compared to placebo were observed in active treatment arm of the study. Bone formation markers significantly increased as well. One subject developed local injection site reactions with a rash within a few weeks after starting metreleptin and another had persistent weight loss and withdrew from the study. Anti-leptin antibodies were determined to be non-neutralizing antibodies and no other clinically significant adverse effects related to the study medication or procedures were observed. We believe these findings support a further development of metreleptin in exercise or weight loss induced infertility.

It’s estimated that 3.7 million seek fertility treatment annually of which hypothalamic amenorrhea represents about 70,000 patients in the U.S. and EU. We believe these therapeutic opportunities for our leptin-based product metreleptin could address a wide range of indications, and which may, assuming a successful clinical development, regulatory approvals and commercial execution in all three indications, present a combined addressable commercial opportunity of potentially over a $1 billion. We plan to further -- provide further details on our development and regulatory strategy for these indications later this year.

Now, let me briefly update you on the marketing authorization application for metreleptin. As you recall, the MAA was accepted by the European Medicines Agency last January. We were notified that the regulatory authorities requested a user testing study to confirm dosing accuracy to be submitted in conjunction with our day 120 responses. Due to this request, the timeline for review and potential approval will be delayed by approximately three months, while we conduct a short study on patient administration of the drug. Important metreleptin was granted orphan drug designation by the European Commission and if approved, will carry 10 years of orphan drug exclusivity.

We estimate the prevalence of GL is approximately one and in 1 million people. With respect to the opportunity in partial as lipodystrophy indication for metreleptin in the U.S., we are evaluating the next steps for this indication following a recent discussion with the FDA and will provide further update later this year.

Now turning to JUXTAPID. I’d like to also share some new encouraging data from our LOWER registry study on a 163 patients treated with lomitapide. The ongoing study continues to demonstrate long-term efficacy of lomitapide as an adjunct therapy in adult HoFH patients with sustained LDLC reduction. Importantly, no new safety signals have emerged. There were no Hy’s Laws events were observed and were also rebuilding the data on the effects of switching between MTP inhibitors and PCSK9s, as well as the combination of use of lomitapide or JUXTAPID in PCSK9s. These ones further support to the role of JUXTAPID as an important adjunct therapy for adult HoFH that do not adequately respond to PCSK9.

And I’ll conclude my comments with an update on zuretinol, which is in development to treat a rate form of blindness caused by specific genetic mutations associated with diseases like retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis. We believe zuretinol offers a potential advantage of treating the entirety of the disease retina on these patients and may be a preferred therapy in pediatric patients where subretinal injection is maybe undesirable. Zuretinol, if approved, may also receive a pediatric priority review voucher. And we are continuing to review the zuretinol program in the context of our overall program prioritization efforts, including the opportunity outlicense to asset, and we will provide a further update as soon as possible.

Total net revenues for the second quarter of 2017 were $40.9 million compared to $44.5 million for the same period last year. In the second quarter of 2017, JUXTAPID sales were $20.7 million versus $31.1 million in the second quarter of 2016, while metreleptin sales were $20.2 million versus $13.5 million in the second quarter of 2016.

During the second quarter, we saw evidence of JUXTAPID’s stabilization with encouraging shipping data, although we continue to see attrition due to Medicare Part D patients challenges with their ability to cover their co-pay. In Japan, we are encouraged that we have indentified over a 100 adults that are potential HoFH patients and expect Japanese physicians to continue to steadily work through this Q into the second half of the year.

Excluding a onetime adjustment of $2.3 million resulting from the change in revenue recognition practices in Q2, MYALEPT sales in the U.S. increased 28% from the first quarter of 2017, however, were impacted somewhat by challenges getting reimbursement for some patients as well as increase in patient attrition for various reasons including patients disease advancing, requiring hospitalization. Ex-U.S. sales were impacted primarily in Europe with challenges converting ATU patients in France.

We’re lowering our guidance for 2017 total net sales to be between $135 million and $145 million from the prior guidance of $155 million to $165 million. We expect net sales from MYALEPT to range between $65 million and $70 million compared to the prior guidance of $75 million to $80 million. Our revised guidance for JUXTAPID’s net sales are expected to between $70 million and $75 million compared to prior guidance of $80 million to $85 million. While we anticipate continued growth for MYALEPT and continued stabilization for JUXTAPID, particularly in the U.S., lower guidance reflects among other things, the substantial impact we’ve experienced from the attrition of Medicare Part D patients and our lower expectations for MYALEPT new patient enrollments in the U.S. and Europe. The new guidance reflects a more measured ramp for patient on-boarding in the second half of the year.

In addition to the growth of MYALEPT in the U.S., we expect growth from certain international markets such as Brazil and Turkey who we do not have regulatory approval. This does bring some uncertainty to forecast.

I will now turn the call over to the operator who will open the call up for questions. Operator?

David Martin

The first question is, can you give a little more color around the launch of JUXTAPID in Japan? I guess there being a little over 160 patients indentified and I’m wondering how many you’re now treating?

Greg Perry

So, we haven’t gone into specific numbers in terms of patients treating but the team is on their launch forecast. So, we’re quite pleased with how the team has launched the product in Japan. They’re perhaps slightly behind in terms of the number of patients that are on treatment at this point in the launch curve but it’s offset by greater persistency as well as some of the different dosing regimen that some of the patients are on. So, we’re very encouraged by the both the patients that have been identified as potential HoFH patients and continues on track.

David Martin

And is the expectation that all of those 160 patients should be provided reimbursements or is that not the expectation?

Mary Szela

No, that’s the expectation. One of the things that I would like to share, in Japan, it’s a little bit different situation than in other countries because HoFH is listed as an intractable disease. And as an intractable disease, there is mandated reimbursement in Japan. However, what a patient has to do is register with the government and fill out paper work and confirm that they are having an intractable disease. And once that is completed and verified, then that patient is eligible for all treatments associated with intractable disease.

Greg Perry

So, this is Greg, and maybe just to add to add to that. So, we don’t see the reimbursement per se as the potential issue that would drop patients out of the queue but obviously there is kind of a patient journey to get to that point. And so, as these patients are seeing their physician and then going through the process of getting on drug, this is obviously opportunity that some of those patients will follow.

David Martin

Those 160 patients, they’re already identified, they’re already registered?

Mary Szela

Yes, they’re already identified. So, what we have to do is go through the process with the physicians and roll them into receiving lomitapide.

David Martin

Okay. So, the second question is kind of along similar lines but for MYALEPT in Europe. You’ve got 100 patients on compassionate use there. I’m wondering where are those patients. How many of them are in countries that traditionally will provide reimbursement for orphan drugs and how many are in countries that don’t typically?

Greg Perry

The majority of those patients are in countries, what I’d describe as the big five or whatever. So, the key question is going to be the ability to convert them to commercial pay customer. And so, that’s what the team has been working on in terms of launch plans, launch sequencing, evidence-based generation to support arguments in front of reimbursement authorities to achieve the greatest price possible. So, those are the things that will lend to the uncertainty around the launch and the revenue potential as we kind of work through all of those details in preparation for the launch.

Andrew Walker

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking the question. Just a couple of quick ones. On the DOJ and SEC settlements, you mentioned that you’re looking to resolve those near-term. Are we still -- have there been any changes to kind of the preliminary settlements?

Greg Perry

No, there haven’t. So, the DOJ, the government settlements in the U.S. remain on track and we’re anticipating that kind of relatively soon here, as it goes to the final processes. So, no changes from what we’ve described in terms of the preliminary agreements. And the shareholder lawsuit, similar vein, that probably wraps up early in Q1 2018. That’s continuing through its process and no changes from what we’ve discussed previously.

Andrew Walker

Okay, fantastic. And then, you guys mentioned a couple of new areas of growth, some extended kind of regulatory timeline reviews for getting approved in Europe. As we think about SG&A and R&D over the next year or so, are you going to require another ramp up or a bit more ramp up in R&D and SG&A spend or are you still kind of at a good rate right now?

Greg Perry

So, I think regarding operating expense, the lower revenue is obviously creating, on my part a pretty energetic review of OpEx again, in terms of how we had right sized, we believed and taken out significant costs, as you can see from this quarter relative to the prior year. So, we’re going to scrub OpEx in 2017, make sure only essential spend is basically being authorized. And I think as we look forward to 2018, there’s some nominal additional cost, but the costs are already in place as we get ready for and do the work for launch in Europe. The big decision here will be prioritization of life cycle management for MYALEPT and the amount of capital we want to commit to that initiative.

Andrew Walker

Okay, perfect. And then last one, obviously the converts, I think you got about two years left on them. When do think the appropriate time is to kind of start looking to address the capital structure is?

Greg Perry

I think it’s something we think about but as you mentioned, we do have a little bit of time. So, we don’t want to let that clock run out, if you will. So, obviously they go current, mid-next year; that’s an important way point for us. But, we do have some time to address it; it is something that we feel the proposals on and think about. But, as I’ve said, we’ve got a little bit of time.

Andrew Walker

Okay, great. Well, appreciate the update and looking forward to all the news into the back half of the year.

Jon Segal

Hi, everybody. It’s actually Jon Segal stepping in for Chris. Two questions, first bigger picture question. This is the first time that I’ve seen you quantify sort of the opportunity set that you see with respect to MYALEPT at about $1 billion. Is that what kind of you would frame as sort of peak sales for those three indications? Is that kind of the way to think about it or is that the market opportunity, so just kind of if you could frame that a little a better. And then, also, sort of what the path is to that revenue stream with respect to time-line, cost, partnerships, et cetera?

Greg Perry

I think the way we are thinking about that $1 billion, at least $1 billion as I said, at this point in time, we still have more work to do and we still have some work to do in terms of the absolute clinical regulatory path to get there. Obviously, if we developed in all three, based on our preliminary look, it would be even bigger than that. But, right now, we’re comfortable as describing it as a $1 billion. And then, in terms of how we get there, what is interesting is we do have some human proof of principle data, and that’s what informed along with a lot of the work that was done to arrive at these three indications. And so, on a preliminary basis, we would be looking at running some proof of concept studies that would start up back half 2017 or 2018, readout 2019, and we think that that would be a significant inflection point for the Company with proof of concept studies in these areas.

Jon Segal

But then, would you need to conduct full regulatory studies? I’m just trying to understand, you need to go through Phase 3 studies et cetera to bring these different items to market or is there a an accelerated path, given the data you have?

Greg Perry

No, in these indications, then you would require -- you would basically need the Phase 3 development plan as well. But we think that given these are significantly larger indications than what we’re currently dealing in with, MYALEPT and lomitapide, so these are still orphan like but they are much more significant in terms of size. And so, we think that those proof-of-concept readouts would enable choices down the road in terms of how to finance those Phase 3s.

Jon Segal

Understood. And then the second -- okay that makes sense. Then the second question is kind of more near-term, so clearly that’s positive, but more near-term, if you could walk through the guidance again because if I’m sort of looking at the numbers, it sort of looks like you are guiding to sort of flat year -- half over half growth. Is there -- can you just speak to it a little bit more, kind of what’s changing that view?

Greg Perry

I think the primary impact on the guidance and why it’s been reduced to three things that we kind of summarized a bit, but just to revisit, for lomitapide, the impact primarily, this Medicare Part D patient population that’s dropping out of asset patients and shipping patients, patients that just simply don’t have access to co-pay and so they’re coming off drug. So, that’s the big driver there. We did see Q2 shipping patients up slightly over Q1, in spite of these drops. So, we’re somewhat encouraged by lomitapide. And then, we’re anticipating additional growth, obviously from Japan in the back half.

For MYALEPT, the two big impacts in the MYALEPT guidance, one was expectations we had about Europe and the ability to convert French ATU patients to revenue generating patients. And so, that’s really been kind of delayed a fair amount here, and then also some launch issues into Turkey. We believe the Turkey issues have been resolved. And so, the second part was just pretty ambitious expectations about ability to add new patients in MYALEPT in the U.S. And although we’re encouraged by the actions and the team is doing, we think a really good job of gaining traction in the U.S., it’s just taking slower and it’s going to take longer in terms of new patient additions. So that’s primarily what’s happening in terms of…

Jon Segal

So, is this more of a timing -- so, I guess last question, it sounds like it’s bit more of a timing issue and cadence than sort of a change in the ultimate trajectory, is that a reasonable characterization?

Greg Perry

Yes. I might just adjust your comment a bit as opposed to timing, it’s more like it’s just the trend remains, it’s just been pushed out I feel and the slope of the trends a little bit lower. So, it’s just going to take longer and it’s a little bit slower. But, we’re really -- we’re encouraged what we’re seeing in the U.S. and what the team is able to perform in terms of MYALEPT. It’s not going to achieve the ambitious plan we had.

David Martin

Yes. Regarding partial lipodystrophy in the U.S., it sounds like the FDA has come back to you with some questions. And I’m wondering what the nature of those questions are. And is there any change that this could project on to your ambitions in the obesity and liver disease and infertility in low leptin patients?

Greg Perry

No…

Mary Szela

No. David, this is Mary. No, we -- the FDA came back with some feedback for us to think about the way to go forward and also to look at some novel endpoints. And that’s what we’re working on right now. And it’s going to take a little time for us just to understand what’s the right validated endpoint that we want to look at, and then think about what type of trial would we need to do. But, we don’t think that based on the clinical teams assessment that there is really anything related to any other indications.

David Martin

So, partial lipodystrophy still is on the burner but you may need another trial for it, is that what you’re saying?

Mary Szela

Yes.

David Martin

Okay. That’s it. Thank you. I thought I had another question, but I don’t.

Greg Perry

Thank you.

Mary Szela

Thank you all for joining us on the call today. We really appreciate your interest and continued support of Novelion, and we look forward to updating you on our further progress. Thanks.

