Bitauto Is Returning To Profitability

Important Note

I wrote this article on Saturday (8/4) night when Bitauto's stock was last traded around $32, with the intention of having it published on Sunday or Monday morning. This being my first SA article, it did not meet all the editorial guidelines so I have to make some additional edits. On Monday the stock opened up and rose through the close to $37.72. This is unexpected because Q2 earning has yet to be released and there is no other news as far as I can tell. (Bitauto did not publish the release date but I am guessing it could be Tuesday or Wednesday morning.) The point is that the risk/reward obviously has changed now and readers should be aware of this. I will try to have my articles published more timely in the future.

Introduction

Bitauto (BITA) is a Chinese internet company providing media and transaction services for the automotive industry. It operates several PC websites such as biauto.com, taoche.com and daikuan.com and their corresponding mobile applications. Media services historically make up the vast majority of Bitauto’s revenue (about 84% in 2015 and 73% in 2016). The business model for the media services business is very similar to that of AutoTrader.com in the US. Basically it sells web traffic to new and used car dealers through either subscription fees or advertisement. By all accounts this has been a quite profitable business. In 2014, the company grew its IFRS earnings by more than 100% to $79 million or $1.75/share. With the backdrop of rapidly expanding Chinese auto market, investors pushed the stock from the IPO price of low teens to as high as $98. But after that not only did Bitauto failed to continue grow its profit, its large investments led to losses in 2015 and 2016, losing $1.11 and $1.13 on a per share basis in those two years. The stock sits at around $32 as of the time of this writing.

What Happened

The losses in 2015 and 2016 are largely driven by Bitauto’s aggressive investment into two key areas: mobile capability and transaction services. Selling and administrative expenses increased from less than $200 million in 2014 to $460 million and $490 million in 2015 and 2016. For a company with only $600 million in revenue, these expenses are huge. The company did manage to grow its revenue in each of those two years but the pace of the increase just did not keep up with the increase in expenses. The company has consolidated most of its transaction services business under a subsidiary called Yixin. Bitauto and Yixin went through multiple rounds of capital raises in the past two years. Among the investors you will find almost all of the Chinese internet giants such as Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) and JD (NASDAQ:JD). The most recent round of capital raise happened in April this year when collectively $1 billion was invested into Yixin by Bitauto, Tencent, Baidu and JD.

Investment Thesis

The transaction services segment that the company has been heavily investing in just kicked into high gear. Besides providing the other end-to-end services to dealers and consumers, the real growth engine in this business is auto financing (contrary to the belief of many people, the margin of selling cars is very thin, in both US and China). Despite its rapid growth in recent years, auto financing is still in its infant stage in China. Compared to penetration rate of 80% in the US, the penetration rate of auto-financing in China is somewhere between 35% and 40% and traditionally served only by car financing companies related to manufactures and also some banks. Through its strategic partnership with other large internet companies, Yixin is able to acquire web traffic at relatively low cost which has fueled its rapid expansion in this space. Because the market is so large, the company realized that it will never be able serve the whole market with its own capital. So it actually serves as both a balance sheet lender and an intermediary. It has agreements with some of the largest banks in China and in 2016 it sponsored the first issuance of ABS in China backed by car loans. In first quarter 2017, revenue from this business increased by an eye-popping 192% on a YoY basis to $91 million, which is about 40% of total quarterly revenue. I have no doubt that the segment’s revenue is soon going to exceed the media services segment, probably in 2018. More importantly, the operational leverage is starting to kick in to generate some meaningful gross profit.

Source: Bitauto's quarterly earnings reports, revenue coverted to USD by author using constant RMB/USD FX rate of 6.77).

The media services segment has experienced some management changes and, according to CEO William Li, is about to resume growth. I am less enthusiastic about this because the market already is relatively mature and the company is facing powerful competition, namely Autohome (ATHM). Autohome already attracts more traffic in its forum than Bitauto and those users are not likely to leave.

Valuation

It is difficult to value a company that is still rapidly growing and arguably still evolving its business model. I think the best way to do so is to look at how the markets valued it and its peers. Luckily it is made easy because Yixin just raised capital this year and the valuation is about $3.5 to $4 billion according to the company. Currently Bituato owns 48% of Yixin so the stake can be valued at $1.7 to $1.9 billion. To value the media services business, I look at its main competitor in this space, Autohome. Bitauto’s 2016 media services revenue is about $620 million, about 70% of that of Autohome’s. Autohome currently has a market cap of $5.5b. I think Bitauto media services segment deserves a large discount because it is not the market leader and its revenue growth rate is lower. Applying a 50%~70% discount rate based on Autohome’s valuation, the media services segment is worth roughly $1.2B to 1.9B. Adding up the two segments I get total valuation of $2.9 to $3.8 billion, or $44 to $58 per share.

Here is my estimate of the company’s 2017 earnings (in $USD million except for EPS)

2017 2018 Revenue 1,111 1364 Cost of Revenue 374 476 Selling/Admin/Other Expenses 633 696 Pre-tax Income 104 192 Tax 26 48 Net Income 78 144 EPS 1.20 2.21

Source: this is my own estimate based on available information. This is not guidance from the company.

The biggest unknown in arriving at these estimates is Yixin’s growth rate. My assumption is 100% and 50% revenue growth for Yixin in 2017 and 2018, while maintaining margin at 1Q17 level. For the media services segment, I am assuming a 3% YoY growth rate from now on and flat margin as well. I mostly developed these estimates so I can benchmark the company’s performance. But given that overall revenue growth rate is above 20% in 2018, applying a multiple of 20 on a forward P/E basis looks reasonable and will produce a valuation of $44 per share.

Risk

Credit risk management is critical to anyone in the financial industry and is also the main risk with the company longer term in my opinion. Yixin uses risk management models and ad big data to underwrite hundreds of thousands of loans. But nearly every online lender claims they are doing the same thing. They will need to stay disciplined in their underwriting through the rapid expansion cycle and maintain the high level of confidence it currently enjoys with big banks and consumers. The consequence of failing to do so is devastating (just look at what happened to LendingClub (LC) in the US).

Many also feel unconformable about the ownership structure of a Chinese company listed in the US. Specifically, holders of the US traded shares do not own the operating entities of Bitauto, which By Chinese law have to be 100% owned by Chinese. The way most companies, including Bitauto, solves this is to set up Variable Interest Entities (VIE), which is 100% Chinese owned but contractually transfers all economic interest to the publicly traded company. I will not go into all the details of VIE here because it is not unique to Bitauto and you kind find a lot information in the company's 10k. But I will not dismiss it like many others as non issue either. I do think there should be some discount to the valuation because of the complex ownership structure if you are comparing it to a US-based peer.

Another reminder is that the stock can be quite volatile even intraday so please define your risk tolerance and price target before you enter into a position. Especially given the big run-up on Monday, I would be careful about chasing the highs in the short term unless you are prepared to hold it for the long run.

Catalysts

A stock can stay undervalued for a long time if there is no notable catalyst. In the case of Bitauto, I believe some near to medium term catalysts might be coming soon. Q2 earnings will be released next week. Bituato has previous guided revenue of $204 to $209 million. Based on the data I monitor, volume for the transaction services segment at least increased by a third on a sequential basis. As long as there is no surprise coming from the media services segment, I think the guidance is highly beatable. Another catalyst is the potential IPO of Yixin, which has been rumored for a while now. The timing is anyone’s guess. But given the recent trajectory, I think by the time of the IPO, Yixin will mostly likely have more track records of profitable revenue growth under its belt and will be able to fetch a higher valuation than it just did last time.

Conclusion

Bitauto is a very attractive investment at the current level. The endorsement of major Chinese internet players essentially put a floor on the valuation. Yixin offers a new leg to the growth story and the company’s return to profitability is right around the corner. While both of these facts are underappreciated by the market now, there are some near to medium term catalysts that are going to start to catch some attention.