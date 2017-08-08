Is Teva The Next Valeant?

If the company doesn't get "Valeanted" long-term investors might want to get greedy.

Over 30% of TEVA float changed hands in the first week of August.

Investors should buy shares of Teva Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TEVA) on the recent 30% drop after the most recent earnings report for the following reasons.

Shares dropped significantly more than the guide down in earnings.

Leverage in Teva is causing investors to overreact to the downside, due to its high debt/ebitda ratio.

Massive volumes of selling and a 30-year low in the RSI (relative strength index) point to a bottom in the share price.

TEVA reported an increase in sales, and looks poised to benefit from the long-term demographic trends in the United States and abroad.

Record low interest rates are great for issuing record amounts of debt. Furthermore, leverage can increase earnings for two reasons, a lower WACC and because of the tax treatment of interest payments.

Frequently, companies that have thrived on the magic of leverage experience a slowdown in sales, and because of the leverage any misstep is magnified. If the slowdown is deep enough to impact debt-payments on the bonds issued by the company then investors sell the bonds so the increased yield matches in the increased risk. More often than not investors sell first and ask questions later. This creates opportunities for value oriented investors to buy at attractive prices. A great example of this is Teva Pharmaceuticals.

Teva recently reported a terrible quarterly report. There really isn't a better way to put it.

The company reported a huge write-down in the generic drug business they purchased in 2015, closing in 2016. Good job to Allergan (AGN), the seller, for getting the price they did.

To make it even more interesting, TEVA said it is possible they would breach their debt-covenants as well. From the 6-K:

"Certain of our loan agreements contain restrictive covenants, mainly the requirement to maintain certain financial ratios, which become more restrictive over time. While we are currently in compliance with all applicable financial ratios, changes to our cash flow forecast for the remainder of the year, including lower cash flow from operations or lower proceeds from potential divestitures may result in breach of covenants which will require us to renegotiate and amend the respective financial covenants."

The icing on the cake is probably the revised down guidance and cutting of 7,000 jobs in conjunction with halting operations in 45-countries. The rationale behind the cost cutting:

“In our U.S. Generics business, we experienced accelerated price erosion and decreased volume mainly due to customer consolidation, greater competition as a result of an increase in generic drug approvals by the U.S. FDA, and some new product launches that were either delayed or subjected to more competition,” Peterburg said in a statement. "

The question for investors that DO NOT own the stock is simple. Will the chart of TEVA look more like EWW or Valeant (VRX)?

Please note: EWW is the iShares Mexico ETF, and it got rocked post election based on Trump rhetoric, but eventually rallied back ~25%, something I predicted November 16th 2016.

Notice how EWW bounced after the massive drop after the election, as well as the spike in volume.

Notice how VRX sold off significantly in 2015 also on massive volume, only to repeat that performance less than a year later on its way to a low of $8.31 on 4/24/2017.

I wasn't calling the bottom then, and I'm not calling a bottom now. I am simply saying that from time to time the market over-reacts and gives you an opportunity to buy assets at discounts.

I think TEVA is currently one of those opportunities.

Firstly, investors should have been aware of the deflationary pressures in the generic drug market, they are likely not going away for years to come.

Secondly, in an era where tech stocks make new highs on a weekly basis, money managers and momentum chasing algorithms have little incentive to wait patiently in a levered generic healthcare company.

TEVA now expects to earn $4.40 in 2018 vs. prior guidance of $5.10 and while guidance could be lower by the next earnings report, the stock is down significantly more (roughly 45%), than the 10% cut in guidance.

Summary: There is no doubt there are issues at TEVA, some that were under-priced prior to the recent earnings report. The question for investors continues to be "will the market be more receptive to incremental news from TEVA or will the stock trade like VRX"?

It is impossible to tell, but given that over 30% of TEVA float changed hands in the first week of August and that the stock has not been this oversold on an RSI basis since 1984, leads me to believe that the market is over-reacting.

Time will tell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TEVA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.