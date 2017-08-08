Why I'm Buying Fission Uranium Corp.

Uranium is in a cyclical low and Fission Uranium Corp. is cheap, especially when compared to competitors.

Fission and Uranium

It is hard to think of a commodity with more notoriety than uranium, and with good reason. When things go well with nuclear power it's happy carbon-free energy, but when things go wrong it's catastrophic. Fortunately for uranium, we all have short memories; sentiment is recovering from its most recent disaster: Fukushima. Moreover, by 2035 the number of uranium-consuming reactors is set to increase by 35%, which should see uranium's price rise.

Uranium's current depressed price, improving sentiment, and long-term bullish fundamentals led me to search the industry for a healthy and prospective company that will benefit from this bullish mix. I screened for companies in Canada's Athabasca Basin, due to it being a stable mining jurisdiction and containing the highest grades in the world. I also screened for companies with strong balance sheets that can last until the price of uranium takes off. Enter Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCQX:FCUUF).

Fission Uranium Corp. is a young mineral exploration company headquartered in Kelowna, B.C., with 100% ownership of the most significant undeveloped, near-surface, high-grade deposit in the Athabasca Basin: the Triple R Deposit. The deposit is part of the Patterson Lake South (PLS) project. The PLS project was ranked top undeveloped uranium project in the world by The Mining Journal last year. Fission has a market cap of around CAD$334 million (US$265m) and no long-term debt.

The combination of an award-winning exploration team, massive mineral resources, extremely low forecasted operational expenditures, and financial strength make Fission Uranium Corp. an excellent investment to profit from uranium's improving fundamentals.

The Patterson Lake South Project

Each year since the discovery of the Triple R deposit in 2012, significant new high-grade zones have been found. These deposits are characterized as shallow and high-grade, which will allow the project to have operational costs at the very low end of the industry scale. This means higher margins, higher profitability, and lower risk.

The Triple R Deposit is actually the only shallow deposit in the Athabasca Basin that is also high grade, making the project unique and economically appealing. In fact, high-grade mineralization begins at just 50 meters (164 ft) depth.

Here's a look at the Patterson Lake South's uranium holdings.

Resource Type U308 Indicated Mineral Resources 81,111,000lbs Inferred Mineral Resources 27,157,000lbs Total 108,268,000lbs Total Resource Value at current price (US$20.25) US$2.2 billion (CAD$2.76 billion)

Source: Fission 2015 Preliminary Economic Assessment

Here are highlights of their 2015 Preliminary Economic Assessment:

(Numbers in CAD$)

Estimated CAPEX of $1.1 billion with 3 year construction period

Mine life of 14 years

Average OPEX of $16.50/lb (US$14.02/lb) U3O8 over the life of mine

Pre-tax Net Present Value of $1.81 billion, post-tax NPV of $1.02 billion (10% discount rate)

Pre-tax Internal Rate of Return ("IRR") of 46.7%, post-tax IRR of 34.2%

Payback estimated at 1.4 years (pre-tax), pay back at 1.7 year (post-tax)

Production of 100.8 million lbs U3O8; an average of 13 million lbs U3O8 per year for 6 years, followed by an average of 3 million lbs U3O8 per year for 8 years

Pre-tax Net Cash Flow over the proposed mine life of $4.12 billion, post-tax Net Cash Flow of $2.53 billion

As you can see, predicted production is skewed to the first half of the mine's life, meaning cash flow will be likewise frontloaded. This makes the mine more attractive to a buyer as the buyer will get its return on investment earlier.

The preliminary economic analysis (PEA) contains impressive financials but they make two major assumptions: the price of uranium will be much higher in the future and that dealing with the lake, under which the deposit sits, will go smoothly.

The PEA assumes an average uranium selling price of CAD$65lb over the 14 years of the mine's life. At current uranium prices this seems very optimistic, but uranium is expected to enter a deficit in the next half decade that should see higher prices. The Macquarie Capital Markets Canada Ltd., a financial advisory group, has forecasted a price increase to $53 through 2019, and assumes a long-term price of $60 a pound, which is close to Fission's assumption.

Here is the project's Net Present Value sensitivity to changing average uranium prices.

Source: Fission's 2015 Preliminary Economic Assessment

As you can see, the project requires a uranium price above CAD$35 (US$28) per pound to be profitable, which adds risk to the project since it is currently trading below this level. However, once this threshold is crossed, the risk of the project decreases significantly.

Fission is leveraged due to the favorable economics of the deposit: a CAD$15/lb increase (US$12/lb) in the price of uranium adds $500 million to the post-tax net present value (NPV) of the project. In other words, every CAD$1 uranium rises, the post-tax NPV rises $33 million, and vice versa. (US$0.79/US$26 million) This leverage to the price of uranium is what makes Fission so attractive in a rising price environment.

In addition, the post-tax internal rate of return (IRR) is a comfortable 34.2%. This is the discount rate that would result in a post-tax NPV of zero. This higher post-tax IRR provides a margin of safety to the project and makes it even more appealing to potential buyers.

The exceptionally high grade deposit, while great economically in the long run, will cause some higher initial costs and delays. A high-grade mill could be required, which costs more, although Dundee Capital Markets believes one may not be necessary. This could turn off a potential buyer. Higher grade uranium also has a higher radiation risk as well, leading to more safety and permitting costs and delays.

The initial CAPEX of CAD$1.1 billion is substantial, but projects with good economics get built, and the PLS project is world class. In addition, last year a state-owned Chinese mining company purchased approximately 20% of Fission in an off-take agreement. The Chinese government is a powerful partner and another source of financing. Fission (L-T debt free) has significant room in the liabilities section of its balance sheet, so it could source some capital from there; however, since it takes 3 years (probably 5) for the mine to start producing revenue, Fission may want to avoid or delay this option since it won't be able to service its debt for some time. Shareholders can expect further share dilution; however, this loss of claim could be offset by further deposit discoveries increasing share value.

The Lake is Over the Deposit

One of the major issues with the project is that the Triple R Deposit extends under Patterson Lake. This adds a layer of complexity, cost, and risk to the project. A ring dyke and slurry wall have been proposed to provide access to the deposit. Let's look at them in order.

The dyke is the first step in the critical path, and would be around 2,550 meters (8366 ft.) long and rise 4.5 meters (15 ft.) above the lake level. Fill material for the dyke will be sourced from a pit located 30km away from the site. Trucks would bring in the fill material and continually advance the dyke, which will be constructed at the north and south shore locations, meeting in the middle. Sediment at the lake bottom has yet to be analyzed, but dredging of the sediment could be required, adding to construction time. More investigation is needed to more accurately determine the cost and construction time of the dyke, so factor that into management's assertion that mine construction would be three years.

The second step in the critical path is the slurry wall, a one-meter (3.2ft) thick underground wall that encircles the deposit, which has been proposed to stop water spreading through the dyke. The slurry wall would have a length of 3,300 meters (10,800ft) and an average depth of 60 meters (197 ft). Slurry walls have been used successfully in numerous northern Canadian mining projects. Rio Tinto's (NYSE:RIO) Diavik mine is a successful example of the dyke/slurry wall approach, and their dyke was around the same size as the one proposed for PLS.

Slurry walls can only be worked on from April to October and are weather dependent. This adds to the time and cost associated with this stage. After completion of the slurry wall, it is expected to take one year to drain the dyke of water. Due to the scale, uncertainty, and ambition of the dyke/slurry wall approach, expect the three-year construction period to be a bit longer than anticipated. Here are a few pictures of the proposed dyke:

New Deposit Just Discovered 1.5km from Triple R Deposit

In recent news, Fission has announced the results of the testing of two holes located 1.5km to the west from the Triple R Deposit. Drilling intersected "the widest cumulative mineralization and some of the strongest radioactivity to date outside of the Triple R Deposit." This is an incredible discovery because there are major similarities between it and the Triple R Deposit. Moreover, we can expect mineral holdings to increase significantly as the full extent of the deposit is determined. Here's more from the discovery's press release:

"Of particular importance, hole PLS17-564 (line 1545W) intersected 135.5m total composite mineralization, including 8.25m total composite >10,000 cps and multiple intervals of >65,535 cps (the maximum reading possible by the RS-121 scintillometer before saturation). Of additional importance, the nature of mineralization of the R1515W zone, including multiple stacked lenses and wide lateral widths, is showing increasingly similarities to the R780E - the primary zone of the Triple R Deposit."

If the discovery proves significant, it could be prioritized before the Triple R Deposit as it would have lower costs and risks. This would provide a production base that could provide the cash flow to continue developing the Triple R Deposit.

The Triple R Deposit, along with additional zones, is also open in several directions along the 2.63km mineralized trend at PLS. Having explored less than 5% of PLS' 31,000 hectares, Fission believes they have only just begun to discover PLS' potential. I believe they will continue to find more deposits and increase their mineral resources and the value of the project.

Fission is For Sale

Fission is an explorer, not a miner. It is focused on increasing the value of its project through further deposit and grade discoveries, while de-risking it to make it more attractive to potential buyers. Fission is doing an excellent job at this with consistent annual deposit discoveries and by progressing through economic and resource technical reports.

Partnering with the Chinese government with an off-take agreement seems to be inconsistent with the company's goal of discovering, improving, and selling the rights to the project. Clearly the Chinese are interested in seeing the mine through to production, which is a good thing for Fission in the big picture, but does cause a rift in partner interests.

Strong Financials

Since the price of uranium is at a cyclical low, it is important for Fission to have the financial strength and endurance to last until higher prices arrive and production begins. Fortunately, Fission has a very strong balance sheet and cash flow. Here are some highlights from their financial statements:

-No long-term debt

-Current ratio of 15 meaning Fission is very liquid

-Total Assets of CAD$339m, Total Liabilities of CAD$5m (US$273m and US$4m, respectively)

-CAD$45 million in cash (US$36m)

-Burning through CAD$1-2 million in cash on operations a quarter; easily covered with cash balance

-Asset base growing every year

Fission certainly has the financial strength to last until uranium rises from its cyclical low. It's looking like the company will continue to avoid debt and issue new common shares for funding as it progresses to production. This is typical of exploration companies with no revenue. Investors can hope for increased value from de-risking of the project, and more deposits being discovered to offset the share dilution.

Share Price/Uranium Price Correlation

Since Fission is at an early stage of development, its share price reflects its uranium holdings more than the uncertain future cash flows. This is due to the higher reliability of mineral resource estimates and the known price of uranium today over the less reliable project financials based on numerous variables. This means that the price of uranium, at least at this stage of exploration and permitting, has a very strong influence on the share price. Looking at the two charts below, we can see a strong correlation between the price of uranium and Fission's share price.

If you believe, as I do, that uranium has bullish fundamentals and much more upside potential than down, then Fission is a good uranium play as it is valued primarily on the price of uranium relative to its holdings.

Valuation

The post-tax Net Present Value of the PLS project is CAD$1.02 billion (US$811m), which is far in excess of the market value of Fission at around CAD$339 million (US$269m). As Fission reduces the project's uncertainty and risks by progressing through more and more detailed and accurate technical reports, discovers yet more deposits, and gets closer to production, its market cap will rise to better represent the value of the project. If Fission's market cap rose to CAD$1 billion by 2020 to better reflect the project's risk, timing, and holdings, factoring in stock dilution of 18% a year, we could expect a share price of around CAD$1.25 (US$0.99) by then. This represents a compounded annual growth rate of 18% and an absolute return of 79% over 3.5 years.

Currently the company is trading at fair value, relative to equity. Fission is currently trading at CAD$0.72 a share. Since book value per share is 0.69, price to book value is 1.04. Now is a good time to buy Fission as there's no premium. Let's compare with other similar uranium explorers located in the Athabasca region: Nexgen Energy Ltd. (OTC:NXE), Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (OTC:PUMGF), Denison Mines (NYSEMKT:DNN), and UEX Corp. (OTCPK:UEXCF) currently have price to book values of 10.8, 7.4, 1.4, 3.8, respectively. Fission remains under or fairly valued, especially when compared to its competitors.

Additionally, Morningstar has Fission as undervalued with a "Strong Buy" recommendation and a quantitative fair value of CAD$0.82 (US$0.65) per share. Dundee Capital Markets' David Talbot has a target price of $2.50 for Fission.

Conclusion

I recently wrote how uranium is in a cyclical low and its fundamentals and sentiment are improving. This bodes well for uranium exploration and producing companies. Fission Uranium Corp. is an excellent investment to take advantage of in this situation as the company has a 100% owned, Chinese government-backed, shallow, high grade mine with massive uranium reserves in one of the friendliest mining jurisdictions in the world. Mineral holdings have increased every year since discovery, including a recent land-based one, with 95% of the project's land still unexplored and open to new discoveries.

Fission is a higher risk than other explorers due to the inherent risks of building a dyke and slurry wall to access the deposit under Patterson Lake, but other mines of similar scale, like Rio Tinto's Diavik mine, have achieved success with this method. Expect construction time to be a bit longer than the anticipated three years.

Fission is cheap by several metrics and very cheap when compared to its competitors. The company has the financial strength, strategic partnership, and high-margin deposits to create long-term shareholder value in the development of its flagship project, the award-winning Patterson Lake South project. If you have faith in uranium, have faith in Fission.

If you found this article informative and helpful, consider following me. Constructive comments are encouraged.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FCUUF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.