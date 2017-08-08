Energen (EGN) Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Energen Corp. (NYSE:EGN)

Q2 2017 Earnings Call

August 08, 2017 8:30 am ET

Executives

Julie S. Ryland - Energen Corp.

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

John S. Richardson - Energen Corp.

Analysts

Neal D. Dingmann - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Timothy A. Rezvan - Mizuho Securities USA, Inc.

Charles A. Meade - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Joseph (Jeb) Bachmann - Scotia Capital (NYSE:USA), Inc.

Brad Heffern - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Jeanine Wai - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Energen Second Quarter 2017 Financial and Operating Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Ms. Julie Ryland, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Julie S. Ryland - Energen Corp.

Thank you, Donna, and good morning. Today's conference call is being held in conjunction with Energen Corporation's announcement this morning of its operating and financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2017. The slide deck to be used in today's call can be found on Energen's homepage at www.energen.com.

Today's conference call will include comments expressing expectations of future plans, objectives and performance. Such comments constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements based on future expectations are forward-looking statements that are dependent on certain events, risks, and uncertainties that may be outside the company's control and could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Please refer to our periodic reports filed with the SEC for a more complete discussion of the risks and uncertainties that could affect Energen's future results.

At this time, I will turn the call over to Energen Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, James McManus. James?

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

Good morning. I want to add my welcome to Julie's. We've got a lot of exciting data to share with you today from well results, production, operating efficiencies, bolt-on lease acquisitions and increased inventory.

At the heart of all of it is our top tier assets with Gen 3 fracs and batch completions. We're executing on the business plan that is generating the kind of success that is making 2017 a breakout year for Energen.

I couldn't be more pleased with our performance this quarter. I'm very excited about our future prospects. We plan to maintain our focus on further optimization of well performance and returns, and we're confident that Energen is well positioned to continue delivering strong results and creating shareholder value in 2017 and beyond.

Before I jump into review of the quarter, I want to address a topic that another operator brought up last week that has generated lot of questions for Midland operators. And that is pressure change issues between shallow and deeper zones resulting in drilling problems. So, as it relate to Energen of approximately 300 horizontal wells that we've drilled in the Midland Basin, we have only had to use four strings of pipe in three wells, that's 3 out of 300.

We do not have many San Andres water disposal wells on or around our properties. And if you emphasis when we drill near shallow water disposal well, we know how to drill through the pressure changes. And in the rare event, the pressures (03:04) will go to four strings of pipe. Also, years ago, we began disposing water in the deep Ellenburger formation, which again alleviates that particular problem. In short, just not an issue for Energen.

So, with that out of the way, let's go to slide 3 and talk about those things that are most important to Energen. So, I would take you to slide 3, Energen's second quarter highlights. And the key to this is going to be new Gen 3 wells delivering outstanding results really in all of our key areas. Very strong 24-hour and 30-day IP rates on the 45 gross and net wells that we turned to production in 2017. I want to point out that importantly, 78% of these wells are multi-zone pattern wells completed in batches at original reservoir pressure.

In our three areas, the northern Midland Basin, we've been completing in as many as five zones. In the Central Basin, it's been two zones, the Wolfcamp A and B. And in the Delaware Basin, it's been two zones. And I would argue the complexity of our pattern completions has exceeded those pattern wells that have been done by peers so far, which makes the performance all the more outstanding.

If you look at the second bullet, average cumulative production uplift of 59 wells on Gen 3, again, 76% of these are multi-zone pattern wells completed in batches, is exceeding the highest EUR type curve range that we had out there, and is significantly outperforming the midpoint EUR type curve identified for each formation group normalized to 10,000 feet. The midpoint type curve is actually where you would have thought previous generation fracs would have performed on average.

Additionally, we've added public data based on Railroad Commission publicly filed data that shows that Gen 3 wells in Midland and Delaware basins are outperforming other operators' wells, more on that later in the presentation.

Production is up 2% over June-revised guidance, and 17% over May guidance. Continued outperformance by new wells in Gen 3 has driven this production, and we're on track to generate 29% year-over-year growth in total production. And if you look at the Midland and Delaware basin isolated and take the Central Basin platform out, year-over-year production growth is estimated to be 37%.

Operating expense are down significantly this quarter. Per unit LOE declined 8% over June guidance, and SG&A decreased 10% over June guidance as well. We've continued to have a very successful bolt-on lease acquisition, which is, again, we've redone our inventory. We're now up to 4,116 net locations. Part of that due to this inventory, part of it due to looking at some formations that could be productive in the Delaware Basin for us.

We've acquired 9,700 net acres in the first six months at an average price of $22,000 per acre. $2,700 of that is in the Midland Basin, $7,000 in the Delaware. If you look back at 2016 and the first six months of 2017, Energen's acquired 19,000 acres for $335 million at a very attractive price of $17,600 per acre in prime locations. In the Midland, the split would be 5,500 acres. In the Delaware, it'd be 13,500. These increases in land have enabled us to add 158 net locations in the Wolfcamp, Spraberry and Cline.

And I'd also point out that a lot of these additions in leasehold are increased working interest where we already have working interest, so it doesn't necessarily result in new locations and also lengthening of laterals, which again doesn't result in new locations but is very profitable for the company. Then we added another 413 net locations in the Delaware Basin in formations outside the Wolfcamp, which I'll talk about a little later on.

If you flip with me to slide 4, one of the things that the company is extremely proud of is that we executed on a huge jump in production that we had guided to in the second quarter. Now frankly it takes a lot of planning and a lot of execution to make that happen, and we did it. Not only did we did it, we shattered it.

When we came out with our June guidance, we were at 71.1 million, and we had factored in everything except June production. June production again exceeded our expectations. And so, we beat the June guidance and went to 72.5 million. So, total production is up 2% over the June revised guidance and 17% over May guidance. Delaware Basin production up 2% over the June revised guidance and 18% over the May guidance. And oil production, importantly, is up 11% over the May guidance.

If you flip with me now to slide 5, it just gives you a detail by quarter, by basin. I would point out that because we're doing a lot of pattern wells and batch completions that the second quarter was our big jump. We had 45 net wells coming online. In the third quarter, we've got 22 and 26. So, as you would expect, we'll be continuing up, but the growth would be slowing due to smaller number of wells coming on in the third and fourth quarter. We talked about Energen's growth being kind of a sine wave up into the right. There'll be moments of pause when we've got smaller number of wells coming on, but in general, it'll be up into the right.

If you then flip with me to slide 6, and isolate the growth of the company taking out excluding asset sales here, you can see that the five-year compounded annual growth rate is a total of 18%. If you isolate the Midland Basin, it's been 32%; the Delaware, 24% on a five-year basis; and the Midland and Delaware combined has been 29%. The Delaware has been a big driver for us this year. The one-year growth rate is 129%. The Midland has been important. We've grown it, but the Delaware has been the big driver for us. And I would point out importantly, we're on track to hit an exit rate – from fourth quarter of 2016 to fourth quarter of 2017, the exit rate is expected to grow at 53% and we still certainly think we're going to make that happen.

If you then flip to slide 7, from the cost side, excellent quarter in terms of cost. LOE down 8.1% from guidance drops 23.3% from first quarter 2017. SG&A down 10.4% from guidance and drops 30.1% from the first quarter of 2017.

So, if you then flip to slide 8. We've identified a peer group to compare ourselves to in terms of cost. That peer group is Callon, Concho, Diamondback, Laredo, PE, Pioneer and RSP. So, if you look first at the left-hand side of the screen, what we've done is, we've got LOE. Of course, we exclude the Central Basin platform for us because that's an asset unlike. Nobody else has that particular assets that's our older water flood, and you can see that Energen for 2015 to 2016 went from $8 to $6.46. The peer median went from $7.71 to $5.81. But if you look at our 2017 estimate, guide for LOE per BOE versus the median of that peer group, we are right on the mark. So, we are right there with the best of the best.

If you look at SG&A for a minute and we used adjusted SG&A, which means that for full cost companies who capitalized a significant amount of their SG&A and capital, we have put that into their SG&A numbers as noted on footnote number four. And so, if you look at SG&A, for us, it went from $6.37 to $4.52, down 29%. The peer group went down 7% from 15% to 16% actual. But importantly, if you look at our guidance, we do capitalize a little bit in our SG&A. Our guidance right now is $3.20, but when we take the capitalized amount and put it in there, we're at $3.31. And we compare to the peers at $3.85. So, we are much better in terms of SG&A per BOE than the median of this peer group. In fact, I think we're the second lowest one of the group. So, we compare extremely favorable to Permian peers.

If we then split to slide 9, most of you've seen this slide before. It's a progression of our evolution of our frac design. The thing that I would comment here is the company will continue to be looking at experimenting with proppant loads, fluids, clusters, stage spacing, and in addition to that, surfactants and diverters. We consider this to be a constant process to try and to figure out what is the best practice on for the rock that we've got, and we'll continue to experiment with that as we move forward.

Now, let's go to slide 10, which is the 45 wells that we turned to production in the second quarter of 2017. We believe these are excellent results and particularly excellent results when you consider that these wells are drilled in a pattern. They are not standalone wells. They've got wells beside them, and wells above them in almost all cases.

So, what we've disclosed for you here is basically the wells that we brought on, those 45, we're giving you the IP 24-hour on a BOE per day basis, on a BOE per 1,000 basis and the percentage oil for both the 24-hour IP and, as I mentioned, also the 30-day IP. I would point out as well that we've done a basket of wells here. In the Delaware Basin, we've drilled probably as many or more Wolfcamp Bs than anybody else. So, this is a package of 8 Wolfcamp As and 10 Wolfcamp Bs.

In the North Midland Basin, and I want to really emphasize this, the 11 wells that we drilled there, four of them were Middle Spraberrys, and three were Jo Mills and only four were Lower Spraberrys in that particular package of 11 wells.

I think the Street has been looking for some demonstrated results in the Middle Spraberry and the Jo Mills to give credit to that. And I think they'll look heavily at these particular results that we're starting to show. We've always had a lot of confidence in these two zones, and I think these wells that we brought on confirms that confidence.

If you look at the North Midland Basin, again, it's a mix of wells, three As, five Bs, and in the Central Basin, again, three As, five Bs. We're delighted with these results. They're outstanding on any right, but they're even more outstanding when you consider their pattern wells.

So, let's go to slide 11, and kind of dig down into the details here a little bit. This is the Delaware Basin Gen 3 Wolfcamp A/B is combined into one line here. 31% average cumulative production uplift over the 1.75 MBOE EUR type curve at 270 days for 8 Wolfcamp A and 12 Wolfcamp B. Now, not only are we taking the 45 wells that we've got, but we're also adding the wells that we had previously online and we're combining them all into these particular slides that we'll look at here.

We've also got 16% average cumulative production uplift over the 2 million barrel type curve. So, when you think about why are we comparing to the midpoint because that's what you would have thought the average of the previous generation fracs would be, and what you would have hoped is that you'd outperform the average. Well, not only are we outperforming the average, but we're significantly outperforming the high end in many cases as we look at these curves.

The other thing I'd point out on slide 11 is, we put the well count down at the bottom. These are young wells, but they're performing extremely well and you can see how many wells we've got in each particular number of days that make up this particular cumulative production curve.

So, then if we flip to slide 12, we're going to talk about North Midland Basin Gen 3 Spraberry pattern wells. All of these wells were completed in a pattern and in the North, it was five zones for the most part in that particular pattern, in this particular well results. And again, I want to point out, we've got four Middle Spraberrys and three Jo Mills in here that in the past, people have not attributed much value to, and I would encourage folks to take another look at this. This only contains a four Lower Spraberry wells. Again, it's 40% above the midpoint average cumulative production and 13% above the high end of the curve. Outstanding results, but even more outstanding when you consider these are not standalone wells, these are multi-zone pattern wells completed in batches.

Then if we flip to slide 13, the North Midland Basin Gen 3 Wolfcamp A and B. Again, 11% over the midpoint of the old type curves at 1.2 million at 240 days, and 2% above the cumulative production uplift of the high end EUR type curve of 1.3 million, but we actually think we can do better than this. We think by making some spacing modifications, we can get some better performance. We're not displeased with this at all, but we think we can improve on this. Again, solid results in the North Midland Basin Wolfcamp A/B pattern wells Gen 3, and 7 out of 10 of these were multi-zone pattern wells.

We then flip to slide 14. We're going to see the Central Midland Basin, where we've continued to have good results. We got 24% average cumulative production uplift over a 1.2 million EUR type curve at 170 days, which, again, is that midpoint type curve of the older generations. And then, a 9% average cumulative production uplift over a 1.3 million barrel EUR type curve. And again, all 16 of these wells are in a multi-zone pattern, which means for the most part, they've got wells beside them and above them. And the complexity of those patterns, we believe, in terms of having wells in multiple zones and wells beside and wells above is a lot more complex than what we've seen from most other operators in their pattern wells.

We then go to slide 15. This is a new slide, couple Spraberry wells that we hinted we had online in the center part of the Midland Basin. These two wells look very encouraging to us. We just compared them to a northern curve at 1 million barrels. But you can see there, 47% above midpoint type curve of 850 million and 25% above our production curve at 1 million.

Now, if you look at our inventory of Lower Spraberry in the center part, we think that about 30% of that inventory could behave the way these wells are behaving. We're going to continue to watch them, but again two very encouraging results from Lower Spraberry wells in the center part of the Midland Basin.

We then go to slide 16. A lot of information on this slide. This is where we're going to compare our wells to the peer wells, the peer group that I defined earlier, along with all operators who've drilled wells in a particular location. The takeaway from this is Midland Gen 3 pattern wells completed in batches at original reservoir pressure are outperforming offset pattern wells of peers and all operators.

In combination with Gen 3 frac design, Energen's practice, again, is completing multi-zone pattern wells at original reservoir pressure has shown notable outperformance compared to drilling primarily offset pattern wells, which is what most operators have done so far, which means drilling the standalone well and then returning some six months later to drill an offset well. We believe strongly that when a standalone well is drilled, the resulting pressure drop reduces productivity from subsequent offset wells.

And we're not the only ones who believe that. If you look at June Oil and Gas Investor, Tim Leach has quoted as saying exactly the same thing, and saying that they believe eventually, these sections will all be drilled and need to be completed at the same time to enhance the productivity of the offsets. So, what you're looking at here is IHS data, which is Railroad Commission data filed publicly. You're looking in that data, normalized to 1,000 feet. We consider a pattern well for purposes of this definition, and we're generous as it relates to other operators because our patterns are generally a lot more dense, four wells per zone per section with a maximum of 1,000 feet in between. And then we define an offset well as one that's originally drilled and then the offset is drilled six months after the initial well.

So, the peers in this group are identical. I'll repeat them again. It's Callon, Concho, Diamondback, Laredo, PE, Pioneer, RSP. We looked at every well that those operators drilled in Martin, Midland, Howard, Glasscock, Reagan, Upton and Andrews County. For the other operators, we've got every operator drilled wells in those particular countries. And what you'll see on both graphs is significant outperformance from Energen's Gen 3 pattern wells to both the peer group pattern wells and the all operator pattern wells, and again this is public data. You can go find it. You can replicate it.

So, let's switch to slide 17. As we move to slide 17 and what's the main takeaway here? Midland Gen 3 wells performing at or above those of peers and all operators with proppant loads of 1,700 to 2,500 pounds. So, what we did here is, we're comparing our Gen 3 wells to all operator wells and the common denominator here is proppant load. And it's actually the way we're doing it is slightly to our disadvantage because we're using 2,500 pounds on the high end. We've only done a couple of wells with 2,500 pounds in the Midland Basin on the high end, and, frankly, we've only done one well in the Delaware Basin that high.

In general, we've been using somewhere around 2,000 pounds of proppant load. But even when you do that, even when you give a more generous range, if you look here, Energen is right on the peer line and above the all operator line in the Midland Basin. And what's more impressive about this is 88% of our wells are pattern wells and only 32% of the peers are pattern wells, which means they basically got standalone wells in there which generally are always going to perform better than pattern wells except for Gen 3, which we think delivers very similar to standalone well performance for pattern wells.

So, same situation on the right-hand side of the chart. You look at Energen, we've done 88% of our wells and patterns, and other operators have only done 37%. And we're still outperforming them even though the bulk of our wells are pattern wells. So, I think these results are quite impressive.

If you then go to slide 18, what we do here is we take pattern wells to pattern wells. So, we've got Gen 3 pattern wells outperforming those of peers and all operators. Again, with that proppant load, we can find the proppant loads. We know how much proppant they use of 1,700 to 2,500 pounds.

Again, Energen believes multi-zone pattern wells should be completed in batches at original pressure. What I would talk about here in terms of our performance, and you can see we outperformed, on the left side of the chart, the peers and we outperformed all operators, is that that outperformance is even more notable given the fact that, for the most part, we've focused on multi-zone patterns rather than single zone patterns. A lot of people have done tests in one zone and some have done more than one zone, but we've done virtually all of ours in multiple zones where you've got wells. Again, I'm going to repeat, both beside you and above you. So, the complexity of what we're doing, in general, we believe, is more than the folks that we've compared to here and that makes the results all the more impressive.

So then if we go to slide 19, we've got the Delaware Basin here for you. Delaware Basin Gen 3 wells outperforming those of peers and all operators with proppant loads of 1,700 to 2,500 pounds. Again, we use that as the defining point for the wells that we looked at. Let's make sure they've got similar proppant loads, and, in fact, we made it higher than the proppant loads that we're using. As I mentioned, we've only used 2,400 pounds of pressure on one well in the Delaware Basin.

So, again, if you look at the left-hand side of the chart who's done more pattern wells than any other peers? Energen. 43% of ours are pattern wells and only 15% of the peers are pattern wells and yet we outperformed. If you look at the right-hand side of the chart, we also outperformed the other operators. Now, let's say, the outperformance is not as strong and one of the reasons is there are a lot of operators who are using 2,500 pounds of sand.

And you're going to probably get better performance. The question is, is that justified by the extra cost? And we're looking at that. We got two wells that we're going to be in by an outside operator where we've been AFE $10 million because they're using the significant amount of proppant. And we'll be examining that and that's one of the reasons you see a lot of yellow lines up ahead of us on the average there. That's folks who are using big proppant, but still Energen in both cases has done more pattern wells and is outperforming both of these groups.

And I would point out again that's the same peer group in every case and its all operators. Every operator including EOG has drilled the well in the counties of Ward, Winkler, Loving, Reeves and Pecos, this was an extensive look that we did using public data to see how we were performing to others and the results are impressive.

If we then switch to slide 20, drilling and development capital, no change to drilling and development capital. We're sticking to the $850 million to $900 million range, really not a lot to cover there. We move on to slide 21. You'll see again our Midland Basin and Delaware DUC completions, new drills, drill completions, year-end DUCs, lateral lengths, again, it's going to be a long lateral length year for us. And I think we got several years of this going forward in the future.

So, then we'll turn to slide 22, which details our hedge position. And what you'll see in the last six months of 2017, we're very hedged as a company. We got approximately 69% of our estimated oil production hedged through a combination of swaps and 3-ways. 4 million barrels at $50.68, and 2.4 million barrels, and I won't read you the numbers, you can see them on slide 22 there. Importantly, NGLs hedged at 40% and natural gas at 55% as well.

So, let's go to slide 23. We have been adding significant hedges in 2018. We've said that we didn't want to go into any year without at least 50% of our production hedged. In this particular case, we've chosen to use 3-ways. You can see the call, put and short price there. But for 2018, we've now got 13.5 million barrels hedged through 3-ways. And that's all I'd comment on that particular slide.

If we then go to slide 24, we're going to give you our expense guidance, which generally stayed the same or went down in every case. I'm not going to read all these numbers to you. I mean, you know that we dropped our Midland and our Central Basin LOE a little bit. We also adjusted down our G&A, up a little bit on interest expense, but, by and large, it was downward revisions on most of these where we've realized them.

So then if we go to slide 25, the company continues to believe in a strong balance sheet. We project net debt to EBITDAX at the end of the year to be 1.3 to 1.4 times. And it's up over what we thought at the beginning of the year because one of the things we wanted to do with our under-levered balance sheet was increase leasehold, and we've done just that at very attractive prices.

We bought 235 million acres of prime property along with some minerals in the first six months, and we're delighted that we've been able to do that at a cost less than $20,000 an acre, and significantly less than what you would pay if these were put in a large acquisition. And I'll show you where that acreage is in just a minute, and you'll see why we're excited about it.

So, if we then go to slide 26, this just kind of gives you an outlook of our Permian footprint. It includes all of our acreage, not just our acreage that's in the heart of some of these plays but you can see there a platform, 83,000 acres, Midland 94,000, Delaware 61,000 and obviously those have gone up with some of the things that we've done.

So let's go to slide 27, which is the key slide. We've now upped our location count to 4,116 net locations on approximately 147,000 acres. If you look at these slides, the blue represents not just things that we bought, it represent trades, increased working interest and also acreage we've been able to pick up. And you can see that what we bought fits hand in glove with the acreage that we already had. And if we didn't show it as blue, it's all yellow now because we own it. And the other thing that I would mention is the big green blob there in Howard County continues to be at upside for the company.

As many of you know, that's in litigation currently. We won the initial lawsuit ruled in our favor in the lower court. And we are filing briefs with the appellate court right now and we're hoping that we'll get a date for oral argument sometime before the end of this year. We'll keep you updated on that as well. But we've been able to incrementally really add and solidify our footprints. And if you look at the Delaware Basin in particular, we've been able to fit in a lot of the pieces with the puzzle and make that situation much more attractive, and that's frankly what we've charged our land group to do. We've said, guys, we want you to go out there, work hard, pick up the small bits that makes sense to us, the bolt-ons in this prime acreage.

If we then flip to slide 28, what you're going to see again those of you used to see in these slides, we give a lot of information here. We're going to tell you how many wells we've drilled in each formation and you'll notice now that I talked about, we got 14 wells in the Middle Spraberry and 8 in the Jo Mill. I mean, those two formations are going to work, and they're going to work significantly in the north.

We also then give you our net acreage, we believe applies to each particular area. We've got our engineered locations, gross and net, and we made little bit of a change to make it easier to do the math. Frankly, we've changed the type curve EUR to a per 1,000-foot basis so you can just know what is going to be if you multiple by how many 1,000 feet we're going to drill a well, it makes it easy for everybody. So, that's slide 28. You can see in the Midland Basin, we think we've got 1.3 billion of potential.

If we then flip to slide 29, we're going to break it down between North and Central, because the characteristics of those two areas are a little bit different. And you can see here again all the information that we put out there, we've now drilled 108 wells in the North Midland Basin. We think the potential here is 700 MMBOE.

So, then if we go to slide 30, the Central Midland Basin. This has been an area where we have – let me mention one thing back to slide 29. Our concentration on 29 has been, what we call, the three Spraberry zones, which we consider the Middle, the Jo Mill; the Lower; the A and B. And again when I talked about these pattern wells, I mean, we just brought on a pattern that's included in these numbers that would have been 30 wells a section, it was 60% of that section. So, it's about 18 wells, 30 wells a section. There may be one or two other people who've done that many in a section, but not many. And so, that's what I'm talking about the complexity of our patterns where we've got wells above and below in most cases, and a lot of other folks have done and called a spacing test have been much more limited in scope than what we've done here in our pattern testing.

If we then go to slide 30, our concentration here in the center of the Midland Basin has been the Wolfcamp A and B. We've got really good results, but those two Lower Spraberry wells that I mentioned we're very encouraged by, and we think gives us an inventory. Again, if we take that 177 net on the Lower Spraberry line, we believe that about 30% of those wells has the potential to perform right now like the two that we've got online.

You would say, what about the rest of them? Well, the rest of them we don't really know. We haven't done a Gen 3 frac in some of these other areas and we're hopeful that Gen 3 frac could make some of those locations economic as well. So, again, Central Basin, 614 million barrel of oil equivalents.

Let's go to slide 31, Delaware Basin, because I want to point something out. We used to call this core and Tier 1. We're not doing that anymore because our Tier 1s is good as anybody's core. Our center is fantastic and the eastern is very economic. There are plenty of operators who have eastern acreage and get full credit for it. And we ought to get full credit for our eastern acreage too. It continues to improve. It continues to be solid. It's not somewhere where we've been doing a lot of drilling because a lot of it is HPP and we're watching to see what the results are going to be over there, but everything you see on this slide is good stuff.

And we've concentrated here in the Delaware on the A and the B, and again, we just included in our results is a pattern where we had five As and four Bs, nine wells above and below. Again, I don't know if too many people who've done that sort of testing. And we're getting extremely good results from those wells. We're getting near standalone well performance depending on what you consider that to be. Just again, outstanding results.

And again, we give you our inventory, number of wells drilled, acreage related to each one of those zones, growth in that locations. And again, you look at these EUR ranges, they're pretty impressive, 150 to 200 per 1,000-foot. And then you look down at the eastern and it's a little bit less than that but still a very impressive and highly economic.

We also, at the bottom of one of these slides I failed to mention, all the ones I previously mentioned, we have updated the lateral lengths and we give you a feel for the lateral lengths that the company has.

32. Let's move to slide 32. New slide for Energen. What we did here is, we looked at other plays in the Delaware, and we looked at the acreage that could relate to those plays, and where those plays had a lot of wells, we would look at adding a lot of potential. Now, a lot of these plays don't currently have a lot of wells in them, so we defined a lot of acreage without a lot of undeveloped resource. But one in particular that's starting to take hold in the basin is the 3rd Bone Spring Shale. And you'll see that we got 238 net locations that we added for that or 118 million barrels of oil potentially.

We're starting to see some good results there. I don't think it's where it needs to be. We've got an HPP on our particular property. So, there's no need to go out and drill it, but we continue to watch it very carefully, and our hope is that some of these other zones that we have a lot of acreage to find for, but not a lot of the locations yet because not a lot have been drilled move to the north as well, but we've got a lot of potential in some of these other zones that we haven't focused on, and we wanted to show that on slide 32.

So, then if you go to slide 33, and I'm not going to cover a lot on this, except to say again, I'm going to repeat, the top five zones are what we've been focused on and Energen has done the equivalent of a 30-well per section five zones that's performing extremely well with Gen 3 frac design right now.

If you then flip to slide 34, again, in the center, we've been primarily focused on the A and the B, and we're looking at six to eight there, experimenting with that particular spacing. We had a couple of good Lower Spraberry wells that I mentioned down in the center part here as well. And again, this is hypothetical. It's going to change. But these particular numbers that you see here are what our inventory numbers are based on. So, it's not a super aggressive density. It's a reasonable density, but not super aggressive, and that's what our inventory is based on.

If you then go to slide 35, you can see in the Delaware, we basically use spacing of 6, 6, 6, 6 for the Wolfcamp A, B, BC and C. And then we've also added a slide on 36 that shows you the potential spacing for these other zones that are emerging in the Basin.

So, let's get to the end, slide 37. What's the key takeaway here? Key takeaway here is, Gen 3 wells are outperforming our type curves and frankly they're beating other operators and they're beating peers in most cases. The company has a high quality oil focused assets in the Delaware and Midland Basin. We've now upped our locations to 4,116. The asset base, in our judgment, is top tier. We got great financial strength and flexibility. We've held our capital budget the same for 2017. Our growth rates are going to be really, really good. 29% for the total company, but when you take Central Basin platform out, it's 37%. That growth rate matches up extremely well. And we've got something that we think we'll accomplish this year is a huge exit rate growth from fourth quarter 2016 to fourth quarter 2017 of 53%.

So, Donna, with that said, I'm going to turn it over for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. The floor is now open for questions. Our first question is coming from Neal Dingmann of SunTrust Robinson Humphrey. Please go ahead.

Neal D. Dingmann - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Morning, James. Excellent quarter and nice details. Maybe I'll ask pretty obvious question, but I just want to make sure I'm clear with this. You mentioned in the release, 78% of the wells were multi-zone pattern wells completed in batches and even at the Gen 3, 76% of those. Is that the plan remainder of this year and into next year that that higher percentage will continue to be those multi-zone patterns in batches?

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

Well, I think, Neal, particularly in the Midland Basin, we just absolutely are certain that's the right way to bring these wells on. So, yeah, I would expect that that number to be extremely high. And then in the Delaware, it'll be a little bit of a mixed bag. 43% were pattern wells this year and we've got some drilling obligations and some drill (37:51) the whole wells to drill. So, I'm not certain what it'll be next year, but we'll have some pattern in there. But, again, we're experimenting more in the Delaware right now. We think we've got the recipe for the Midland.

Neal D. Dingmann - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Got it. And then, just looking at that slide 9 where you showed the frac evolution. On that Gen 3 and you've certainly have notable results how those are outperforming, and any thoughts now with Johnny and the guys, I mean, when you look at that 1,700 to 2,000 pounds per foot, I mean, any thoughts of taking that even further? I mean, could we potentially see a Gen 4 or do you think you play and hit the diminishing returns there?

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

No. No. I think we're going to continue experiment, Neal. I mean, we've got two 2,500-pound jobs in the Midland Basin right now. The area that we probably need to look at it, and, again, I mentioned we're in two non-operated wells that are going to use a tremendous amount of proppant. The Delaware Basin in particular is something we're studying because right now, even though we're outperforming, we're only using 2,000 pounds of proppant primarily in the Delaware. So, the Delaware is somewhere to look at. And we also have just done two wells at 2,500 pounds in the Midland.

So, no, I don't think we're done yet. I think we got a lot of things that we can continue to look at and tweak, try to increase performance. And of course, as you know, it's all about economics. Is the extra money worth the extra productivity? Gen 3, for sure, is worth it. And we got to be sure that anything else that we add to the cost we think has a good shot of paying for itself.

Neal D. Dingmann - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

And, James, one last if I could, just on M&A. Do you perceive you all being just as active going forward? You definitely had, as you mentioned on the call, picked up some really nice acreage at attractive prices. Can that continue?

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

Well, I think, we've been very successful. You never know if you can continue it. And of course, we look at the balance sheet. So, we'll be governed a little bit by that as well in how we feel about that going forward, but I think we're going to continue to look for opportunities to pick up acreage that we think can be bought at less than prices that you would see, these large packages. In fact, I would argue half the price. In many cases, some of the larger packages have gone for, but I mean, it would be easy for me to say, go-go when you're sitting at 1.0 debt to EBITDAX. Now that we're creeping up a little bit, I mean, we may get a little bit more selective, but then again, I'm not going to want to pass on any opportunities to bolt-on. So, we're just going to continue to look at that as we go forward, see if the opportunities are out there. I mean, at some point, I don't know if we can continue to do this much. Now bear in mind if Howard County comes through for us, that's another 10,000 acres right there.

Neal D. Dingmann - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Inc.

Perfect. Thanks much.

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is coming from Tim Rezvan of Mizuho Securities. Please go ahead.

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

Hi, Tim.

Timothy A. Rezvan - Mizuho Securities USA, Inc.

Hi. Thanks for taking my question folks. Good morning. Quickly on the CapEx, you mentioned in your prepared comments, I just want to make sure I understand. Is 45 wells coming online in 2Q? And then, we should think about 22 and 26 as the last two quarters of the year?

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

I think that's what I said. I'm looking for the slide where I've said it. It's in the release, Tim. Is that right? Yeah. It's 22 and 26; 45, 22 and 26. And it's why you get, Tim, it's what I explained, it's why get – we don't go up at a linear straight line and we're not doing standalone wells because we believe that you're going to ultimately – you're damaging your long-term property if you do standalone wells when you come back in and drill the offsets. I think our data demonstrates that.

And I think if you look at Encana, it demonstrates it as well. They may call it parent-child. We're calling it standalone-offset. It's the exact same thing. And so, the way we do it in batches, you're going to have times where you've got, what we call, these little pauses and waves as you go up into the right. I mean, we're going to have 45 well zone. They're going to come on strong, they're going to start declining, but then it's not like we got 45, and we're not increasing the number later in the year. We still see production growth, but it starts to level itself and then you move up again as you bring more wells on.

Timothy A. Rezvan - Mizuho Securities USA, Inc.

Okay. Okay. And I guess that's why you're confident in full year CapEx being held. I guess 2Q is normally (42:00)...

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

Yeah. I am confident full year CapEx being held.

Timothy A. Rezvan - Mizuho Securities USA, Inc.

Okay. If I could switch to your slide 11, you show the performance of you Gen 3 Wolfcamp A/B wells in the Delaware Basin. Certainly impressive results though. I can't help but notice though that when you get to 180 days and beyond, you're really just looking at one well that's giving you that strong data. So, I guess when you think about the first 90 to 150 days, when you have a bigger batch of wells, are you seeing fairly consistent results? Like you think you have enough data to really go out and talk about this outperformance versus 2 million barrel curve as the norm we should expect going forward.

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

I'll let Johnny comment on that. I got my thoughts too, but I'll let him comment on.

John S. Richardson - Energen Corp.

Well, first I'd point out, Tim, that one well that's out there a little bit in the future, if you look at the curve inflection is not one of our stronger wells. We like what we see from this batch of wells and their early time performance, and you point out, yes, they're early time performance but up close, they're very impressive wells. We're very pleased with them. I think as far as this batch of wells go that our analysis represents what they're going to do in the future quite well. And when we're confident that given the concentration of our properties and what we see, we'll be able to repeat that on a consistent basis.

Timothy A. Rezvan - Mizuho Securities USA, Inc.

Okay. Okay. And then if I could just sneak one last one in talking about the green blob in Howard County. It sounds like it's going to be, assuming there's no settlement or anything out of the norm, it's going to be a 2018 kind of conclusion to this story.

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

Tim, that's probably not a bad way to think about it. I hope it would be. We concluded 2018 obviously. We got plenty to do without it, but if it were to come along, it could enter into our plans. There could be a settlement at some point. I can't guarantee that, but I wouldn't rule that out. But, yeah, there's no settlements, probably a 2018 deal.

Timothy A. Rezvan - Mizuho Securities USA, Inc.

Okay. Thanks so much.

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

Thank you, Tim.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is coming from Charles Meade of Johnson Rice. Please go ahead.

Charles A. Meade - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Good morning, James, to you and your team there.

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

Hi, Charles.

Charles A. Meade - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

And I want to say, I really appreciate all that data and insight you've offered here and contributed to this, I think what's really kind of at least in some respects an open question within the industry about this parent-child wells and the pattern test. But I'm wondering if you can elaborate a little bit more on if you're seeing any difference by zone as you go up and down the column on the response to these pattern tests. And that perhaps have you done any of these tests in perhaps a depleted Spraberry zone, maybe in that Midland, Martin County line area?

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

No. We have not, to my knowledge, done any depleted Spraberry test. I think in general, Charles, while we believe that maybe the Spraberry behaves a little bit differently and could tolerate a little bit more density, then in general all the Gen 3 results were getting so far indicate standalone well performance in our view right now.

Charles A. Meade - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Okay.

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

I guess, what I'm saying is, we're not sure – I mean the test that we did with the 30 wells in five zones would have been the equivalent of a 6, 6, 6 in the Spraberry. It would have been 6 in the Lower, 6 in the Middle, 6 in the Jo Mill and part of the puzzle but still figure out is how many can you get in each. And I'm just suggesting to you that from what we see the Spraberry could tolerate – I'm not saying the Wolfcamp can't tolerate more density but Spraberry looks like it could tolerate higher density than Wolfcamp.

Do you agree with that, Johnny?

John S. Richardson - Energen Corp.

Yeah. I think the Spraberry is an interesting formation. I think, its, Charles, I think it's pretty durable, I think you can sort of see getting much denser there. The Wolfcamp you have to be a little bit careful of as far as density goes. It's just our personal – our experience.

Charles A. Meade - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Got it. That's helpful, Johnny. And maybe just a way to just recast that question a little more simply. Can you give us an idea of what kind of historical vertical development spacing there was, I mean, in these areas where you did that 30 well per section equivalent test? I mean, was that developed?

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

Yeah. So, Charles, in general, we don't have a lot of vertical wells that have been drilled on our acreage. I mean, it was very sparsely, for the most part, expect a little bit of our acreage in the Midland County, most of it was pretty sparsely drilled before we came in. So, Johnny?

John S. Richardson - Energen Corp.

Yeah, we drilled our share of verticals on it, but they're young wells, Charles. They're not your 1960 edition wells. We drilled a lot of these wells in 2009 and 2010, well, 2010 forward, I should correct myself. So, they're pretty young wells and they're not as densely drilled as others. And so, therefore, our vertical wells don't give us a lot of competition. And even in an older vertical well, if you do the recovery on it, you don't see a lot of drainage from verticals.

Charles A. Meade - Johnson Rice & Co. LLC

Got it. That's helpful detail. Thank you, guys.

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is coming from Jeb Bachmann of Scotia Capital. Please go ahead.

Joseph (Jeb) Bachmann - Scotia Capital (USA), Inc.

Good morning, everyone.

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

Hi, Jeb.

Joseph (Jeb) Bachmann - Scotia Capital (USA), Inc.

James, just looking at Lower Spraberry up in Howard County, I know some of your peers are going to, I guess, go in the opposite direction on the proppant loading down around 1,400 to 1,500 pounds per foot. Just wondered if you've looked at that in addition to the Gen 3 designs that you're implementing up there.

John S. Richardson - Energen Corp.

Well...

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

Yeah, go ahead, Johnny.

John S. Richardson - Energen Corp.

Yeah. I think the Spraberry, again, as I mentioned to Charles, is something that we're studying, it's according to where you are in Spraberry and what it's like. But I think, yeah, we're going to look at both sides. I've mentioned to James that Spraberry may be one area that with some data coming in, we might want to look at it at a different design. So, we realize that potential is there. However, let me say that we are very pleased with what we see from our current Spraberry completions. We're always looking at how to improve and do things better and cheaper.

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

Jeb, let me also say this. You can do almost any frac job on a standalone well and get good results. So, what you're looking at, our standalone wells, you can get away with less proppant in fewer stages. The question is, what happens to you when you come back and drill that child or that offset well and that's where the real payback comes or that's where you have to pay the piper.

We've done lower proppant, less tight stage fracs before and on a standalone well, you actually see no difference. The problem is a lot of times if you're not doing a high density near wellbore type frac, you're going to reach out a long way and that particular well performance is going to look good. But when you come in later to drill the offset because of the pressure drop and the fact that that frac has reached out, you're going to be disappointed with what you see.

I mean, I think our data along with, I looked at Encana's parent-child data, I think, strongly suggest that these wells need to be completed at a original reservoir pressure, you're going to have an extremely hard time getting a parent or a standalone performance out of these wells if you drill one and then come back later and drill one right beside it, or you have one above and below it. And that's been our theory from the beginning as to why we have focused on trying to figure out what the proper frac design was for pattern.

Joseph (Jeb) Bachmann - Scotia Capital (USA), Inc.

Great. And a last one for me on the service front. You guys looked at using maybe some of the dune sand that some of the other operators are using on the shallow zones to cut costs on completion front.

John S. Richardson - Energen Corp.

Yes. I mean, we have. We've not done yet. We're still analyzing the right approach there. But we're always open to ideas and looking at different options when it comes to sourcing components for our frac jobs.

Joseph (Jeb) Bachmann - Scotia Capital (USA), Inc.

Great. I appreciate the answers, guys.

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

Thank you, Jeb.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is coming from Brad Heffern of RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Brad Heffern - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Morning, everyone. James in your...

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

Hey, Brad.

Brad Heffern - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Hey. In your prepared comments, you talked about one of the Permian hot-button issues this quarter with the water. The other one, talking about GORs, didn't seem like there was any issue for you guys this quarter, but I'm wondering if you're seeing any differences in how your GORs are trending versus maybe what the plan is?

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

Yeah. I mean, the larger question about GORs that got raised, short answer is no. The larger question around GORs is not really a problem. I mean, I'll let Johnny comment on this. His team has looked at it and studied it. We feel good about the oil projections that we have on our wells. I think the bigger concern was, all of a sudden the oil is going down, and gas and liquids are going up. But in Pioneer's case, that wasn't really actually what happened either. But, Johnny, I'll go ahead and get you to comment on it.

John S. Richardson - Energen Corp.

We got a lot of data. I mean, in the past, we've analyzed more than 20,000 vertical wells. And we split those into groups trying to see what was Spraberry standalone, what had the Wolfcamp component to it. We've got some pretty good trends, and I think other people do too. There's a lot of data out there. Pretty good trends of what GOR does in these wells, in particular areas over time. And that's what we've used to forecast with, and that's what we've used to forecast with from the day we started doing reserves. So, we're very confident. And we've got our standalone wells. Now, we've got our pattern wells in the Wolfcamp and Spraberry. We observe what they're doing trend wise, and they're pretty much right where we predict them. The GORs will go up over time, that's what the data shows. They will plateau. That's what the data shows, and that's how we engineer our wells and predict our EURs.

Brad Heffern - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Okay. I appreciate the color. And then on the service cost front, can you talk about how inflation is trending versus the plan?

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

Well, I think what we've said is, we still think we'll be within the range. We said that earlier last quarter that we were seeing some cost increases and that's why we increased the range. So, we still, at this point, believe we'll be within it.

Brad Heffern - RBC Capital Markets LLC

Okay. Thanks.

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is coming from Josh Silverstein of Wolfe Research. Please go ahead. Josh, your line is live.

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

Josh?

Operator

Please make sure you're not on mute.

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

Josh, are you there?

Operator

Would you like me to move on to the next question?

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

Yeah.

Operator

Our next question is coming from Jeanine Wai of Citi. Please go ahead.

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

Hey, Jeanine.

Jeanine Wai - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Hi. Good morning, everyone. Good morning.

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

Good morning.

Jeanine Wai - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

On the updated location count that you provided on the presentation, I think that you mentioned that all the locations are currently economic. Just wondering what price deck are you using to determine the economics on location count, and what's the return cutoff that you're using?

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

Actually, I didn't mention that they were all economic, Jeanine. But, obviously, the ones that we've been focused on are economic. I'm not going to say that the other ones are not. I just didn't say that.

Jeanine Wai - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Okay. Sorry, I missed that. And then, do you have any kind of broad sense of price sensitivities on the inventory count that you provided either by zone or area?

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

Well, I mean, what I can tell you is, I mean, you've looked at some of our return slots in the past and the ones that we're focused on, the five zones in the northern Midland, the Wolfcamp A/B and the Central and the A/B and the Delaware are all highly economic at $40, $45 a barrel. So, the other zones, we haven't really run anything on because we're not active in them right now.

Jeanine Wai - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Okay. Great. Thanks. And then, back to Charles' question regarding density, you gave a lot of great detail on multi-zone pattern testing that you're doing. And what kind of density testing are you currently doing or planning on doing in the near term? You mentioned that the Spraberry can handle more wells than the Wolfcamp.

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

Yeah. So, Jeanine, we're really not disclosing a lot of our particular testing. We consider it to be proprietary. Now, one thing I've mentioned here is, we are doing multi-zone testing which means again in the north we've done as many as five zones in the equivalent of 30 wells per section; in the central part its A/B. We're not talking about what it is specifically but it is A/B; and then in the Delaware, I mentioned one test where we got a four/five (55:41). But we're not talking about every test we're doing, we're doing multiple tests across the basins on half sections, quarter sections and we're really keeping that information to ourselves until we choose to disclose it.

Jeanine Wai - Citigroup Global Markets, Inc.

Okay. Great. Thank you for taking my questions.

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

Sure.

Operator

Thank you. At this time, I'd like to turn the floor back over to Mr. McManus for any closing comments.

James T. McManus, II - Energen Corp.

So, thank you, Donna. Listen, I think this has been an extremely strong quarter for the company. I think what we believe to be true about our frac design particularly in pattern development is coming to fruition. I appreciate everybody join us for the call. Have a great day. That terminates this conference call. Thank you very much.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for your participation. This concludes today's teleconference you may disconnect your lines at this time and have a wonderful day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.