Ranger Energy Services Finalizes $85 Million IPO Terms

My opinion is to AVOID the IPO.

The IPO is being supported by existing investors, a good sign, but the company's worsening financial results don't outweigh that vote of confidence.

Quick Take

Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) has put the finishing touches on its S-1 registration to sell 5 million shares of Class A common stock at a midpoint price of $17 per share.

Ranger provides well completion services for unconventional (fracking) Exploration & Production companies located in the Permian Basin in South Texas and other locations in the Midwest.

While the IPO has the apparent support of major existing investor intentions to purchase $30 million of the IPO, the company’s worsening financial performance don’t justify that vote of confidence, so my opinion is to AVOID the IPO.

Company & Technology

Houston, Texas-based Ranger was founded in 2014 to provide high-specification well service rigs and related services to the unconventional E&P industry.

Management is headed by President and CEO Darron Anderson, who joined the firm in 2015. He was previously CEO of Express Energy Services and began his career as a Drilling Engineer for Chevron USA (CVX).

Below is a brief overview video of Ranger’s oilfield services:

(Source: Ranger Energy Services)

The company’s focus is on ‘technically demanding’ well configurations, and it says that it currently has 74 high-spec rigs and intends to acquire another 49 rigs as a result of a pending acquisition of ESCO for $7 million.

Market and Competition

According to a recent Markets and Markets research report on the global oilfield services market, it expects the market to reach $125.51 billion by 2022, representing a CAGR of 3.35% from 2017.

Important drivers of this growth will include increasing shale gas exploration, production and growing exploration for new oil & gas reserves.

Major competitive vendors that provide oilfield services include:

Baker Hughes (BHI)

Halliburton (HAL)

Schlumberger (SCHL)

There are numerous privately-hold competitors to Ranger, and I have written extensively on their so-far-unsuccessful attempts to go public.

Management says the same things that other privately-held IPO aspirants have said, that they have high rig utilization, they have high safety and reliability records and that their strong balance sheet enables them to continue to invest in their business.

Financials & IPO Details

Ranger’s recent financial results are difficult to analyze to compare organic growth results against historical results since the company has been acquiring other firms since inception.

Topline revenue has grown significantly

Gross margin in the year ended December 31, 2016 was 22%

Net loss is worsening, as 1Q 2017 loss annualized was $32 million vs. 2016’s loss of $22.1 million

Below are the company’s operational results for the past two and ¼ years (Unaudited):

(Source: Ranger S-1/A)

As of March 31, 2017, the company had $2 million in cash and $48.9 million in total liabilities.

Ranger intends to raise $85 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A common stock.

By offering Class A stock, the company’s main private equity investor, CSL, will retain voting control of the company.

A 2016 report sponsored by the Investor Responsibility Research Center Institute stated that companies with more than one class of stock did not perform as well as companies with only one class of stock.

Assuming a successful transaction, the company would command a post-IPO market capitalization of approximately $240 million, not including underwriter options or incentive equity plans.

Ranger says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to contribute all of the net proceeds received by us in this offering to Ranger LLC in exchange for 5,000,000 Ranger Units. Ranger LLC will use [i] approximately $10.4 million of the net proceeds to fully repay amounts outstanding under the Ranger Line of Credit and the Ranger Note (based on amounts outstanding as of July 28, 2017), [ii] approximately $0.7 million of the net proceeds to pay cash bonuses to certain employees, as described further under "Executive Compensation," [iii] approximately $45.2 million of the net proceeds to fund the remaining cash portion of the consideration for the ESCO Acquisition and [iv] the remaining net proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include the acquisition of high-spec well service rigs, including pursuant to the NOV Purchase Agreement.

Ranger was formed by oil & gas-focused private equity firm CSL, which will retain 59.7% of the voting power post-IPO.

Notably, CSL, Bayou Holdings and affiliates have expressed an interest in purchasing up to $30 million of Class A common stock at the IPO price.

This Listed managers of the IPO include Credit Suisse, Simmons & Company International, Wells Fargo Securities and others.

Commentary

Ranger’s IPO offering is similar to other fracking oilfield services companies seeking to go public in most respects.

I’ve covered these IPO registrations and subsequent unsuccessful IPO attempts in the past year.

The oil & gas industry is under significant strain due to a glut in supply. While oilfield services companies like Ranger may boast of their rig count increases and high utilization, operational profits have so far been elusive.

My belief is that poor financial performance is a function of cutthroat competition that pushes down pricing for their services.

Every well completion firm out there likes to tout how they have the latest technology, but I’m not sure it translates into a competitive moat that a company can sustain a valuation on.

What sets Ranger apart from other oilfield services IPO attempts are two items:

Its main investors intend to purchase $30 million of the IPO The company will retain two classes of stock, resulting in voting control for CSL

These two anomalies are an interesting twist on an IPO story that would otherwise be the same as every other failed oilfield services IPO attempt.

So, does the investor support of the IPO in return for voting control make up for a brutal industry environment for well completion firms?

In my view, no. My opinion is to AVOID the IPO and Ranger’s worsening financial results.

I write about M&A deals, public company investments in technology startups, insider activity, and IPOs. Click the Follow button next to my name at the top or bottom of this article if you want to receive future articles automatically.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.