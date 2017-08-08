Cenovus Energy Wallops The Second Quarter

Cash flow took an unexpectedly large jump in the second quarter and will jump again in the third quarter. Volume will increase in the third quarter despite some expected sales.

Cenovus Energy (CVE) was always going to shock the market sooner or later. The market got really down on this name, as long-term debt climbed to nearly C$13 billion while shareholders' equity was $19 billion (gasp!). The market had a heart attack from the acquisition and dropped the stock nearly 50%. One would have thought that management was going to lay down and die right on the spot, with bankruptcy announced within a year.

All the new projects were ignored. The market did not care about any cash flow benefit. The fact that Cenovus could now run everything by itself far more efficiently was moot. Before, Cenovus was running to cash strapped ConocoPhillips (COP) for its fair share of cash. That could not have worked real well. This quarter, the market got a small taste of what is to come.

(Note: Figures in all the images below are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified.)

Source: Cenovus Energy Q2 2017 Supplemental Information

Instead, Cenovus Energy surprised the market with a barn burner quarter. Of course, the market was surprised enough for the stock price to make up some of its losses. Notice that the adjusted funds flow from operations more than doubled from the first quarter even though the new acquisition was only available for about half of the second quarter. The margin shown above decreased slightly. Yet management held the line on expenses so the market could immediately see that this acquisition is going to be one very good bargain for the company.

Former partner ConocoPhillips still needs to sell properties to pay down debt and still needs to decrease costs. Decent profitability for ConocoPhillips is definitely in the future. But Cenovus is already profitable. The profitability had help from a lot of one-time items, but even without those items the company was around the breakeven point.

Source: Cenovus Energy Q2 2017 Supplemental Information

Margins in the Oil Sands and Deep Basin areas increased tremendously to provide that extra operating cash flow. The acquisitions even offset a margin decrease in the refining business from the first to the second quarter. This may be the beginning of a demonstration of some really tight management. So it is no surprise what is on the earnings statement.

Source: Cenovus Energy Q2 2017 Financial Statements

Some will point to the revaluation gain (C$2,524 million), the foreign exchange gain (C$410 million), and the risk management gain (C$287 million) as the source of the earnings. But there is still about C$42 million of earnings from continuing operations before income taxes left. Plus, the second quarter usually has higher costs due to turnarounds and delays due to the spring breakup. So it is rarely the strongest quarter of the company. This was a very strong quarter for a company that just made a major acquisition.

Source: Cenovus Energy Q2 2017 Press Release

Source: Cenovus Energy July 2017 Guidance

Best of all, if the two items above are compared, it is very clear that production is going to take another very significant leap from 437KBOED to about 480 KBOED. So not only is cash flow going to increase in the third quarter because the acquisition will be owned for the full quarter, but there are some capital projects that expanded production. Those projects will also begin to affect production starting in the third quarter. The conventional production of about 55 KBOD (first slide) is not guided in the second slide because that production is for sale.

Plus management discussed during the conference call that they would be increasing the activity in the Deep Basin from one rig to three rigs. The Deep Basin strategy will be to increase the liquids percentage of production immediately and to utilize the underused capacity first if possible. The Deep Basin is expected to finance its own growth and also generate excess cash. Management made an excellent decision to keep the experienced ConocoPhillips staff. Now hopefully that wisdom will demonstrate itself in both profits and operating results.

But even more important to the market is that Cenovus Energy has bids on two properties up for sale that could gross C$1.6 billion. The market has been a nervous wreck about the bridge loan of $3.6 billion. It was almost as though management did not know what they were doing so the sales plans would not work. More properties just went up for sale. So, as the positive news comes in and the properties are sold, the market will react positively to the news of the property sales and the corresponding debt payments.

Compare this activity to a company such as Chesapeake Energy (CHK), where management stated that they wanted to sell billions of properties. Currently, only one-tenth of any goal has been either sold or closed. Instead, Cenovus stated they would payoff the bridge with sales in the third and fourth quarter. The bids for the first two properties are right on schedule for a sale to be announced. Chesapeake Energy management could learn a thing or two from this process. If proceeds are disappointing, then management has plenty of time to sell more properties. There really is no problem here despite market concerns. Chesapeake, on the other hand, could be swallowed up by the debt load before material property sales ever make a significant dent in the problem.

Cenovus Energy management has bought and sold properties many times over the last few years. This is not their first go around selling significant properties. Plus, the second-quarter cash flow as shown above is already over an annualized rate of C$3 billion. The ratio of long-term debt to cash flow from operations may be a tight 4.3:1 at the worst. But cash flow will be increasing more as shown above. So if there is a delay in the debt payment plans, cash flow will be able to handle the situation. The market is getting itself all worried about nothing.

Source: Cenovus Energy June 2017 Investor Presentation

Summary

The market might not realize that the company is no longer hindered by a cash strapped partner. That partnership was a big majority of the company assets for a long time. Going forward alone is far less troublesome. Costs are already among the lowest in the industry. Management is experimenting with ways to bring costs lower still.

Management has a plan to sell properties. If those properties are not sold, then either other properties will be substituted in their place, or some of the projects can be put in a subsidiary and some of that subsidiary will be sold to the public. As shown above, despite that concerns of the market, there is significant interests in the properties currently for sale. The bridge loan should be paid off in a timely fashion. In fact, due to market concerns, the company may sell more properties to satisfy the market concerns over leverage.

From the current prices this stock should double as the market realizes that the company can carry out its plans to delever. The increasing cash flow will support a higher stock price. Plus, the fairly aggressive expansion plans will eventually support the concept that this is a growth company going forward. The current dividend of C$.05 per quarter could easily double over the next five years. Only a sustained dropped in commodity pricing would slow this company down. Many in the industry would suffer a lot more than this company in a commodity price downturn.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this is not a recommendation to buy or sell a security. Investors are recommended to read all of the company's filings and press releases as well as do their own research to determine if the company fits their own investment objectives and risk portfolios.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CVE over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.