Callaway Golf - The Bull Case

Callaway Golf (ELY) has been flying under the radar for several years now, heading up on a steady flow of earnings and balance sheet updates since 2012 following its descent during the 2008 global financial crisis.

After several stagnant years with unsteady revenue growth, the company has recommitted on reshaping its brand and expanding its products and services through acquisitions and new product launches.

Callaway Golf reported impressive revenue growth in 8 out of 10 of its most recent quarterly reports. This quarters results include:

Operating Income increased 135% YoY to $49M.

Net Sales increased 24% YoY to $304M.

FY2017 EPS guidance raised to $0.40 to $0.45 from $0.31 to $0.37.

FY2017 Revenue guidance increased to $980M - $995M from $970M.

Core organic growth with higher demand for its products and an increase in market share are the main drivers for the increase in sales.

64% increase in the sales of woods, primarily from EPIC woods lines.

74% increase in gear, accessories and other, primarily from new ventures.

There are 2 major reasons we see a bullish case for Callaway Golf when looking out to the remainder of 2017 and into 2018.

1. Retirement Spree

Over the course of the next 10 years we expect baby boomers and some Generation X'ers to head into retirement. Individuals born between 1945 and 1965 who are now starting or considering retirement are heading out of the workforce at a rate of over 10,000 per day, as per data released by the Social Security Administration and the Pew Research center report. (Source: Baby Boomers Approach 65 - Glumly)

Although the baby boomer retirement picture is far less then perfect with a study published in early 2016 showing that 1 in 3 Americans Have $0 Saved for Retirement, 31% of retiring baby boomers are well off into retirement, and have accumulated over $200,000 in savings. (Per data in linked article).

Coupled with a growing average life span for individuals, this provides a good potential for a boost in revenue with an increased awareness of the health benefits of integrating physical activity into our day to day lives and staying active. Golf is rated among the top activities likely being taken up by retired individuals, often topped only by traveling.

This fact will favorably impact sales and profits for Callaway Golf and we expect to see a steady increase in revenue throughout the next 10 years which with current generational economics should outperform the benchmarks.

2. Increasing Market Share

In 2012, Callaway Golf's market share in the golfing industry stood at 14%. In 2016, it was reported that their market share stands at 23% and has since added an additional 3% to a total of 26%. With the continued increase in market share through its brand reshaping, acquisitions of smaller newer lines of products we expect market share to continue and growth through 2020. (Source: Callaway Golf's 2016 Investor Presentation)

Callaway Golf's penetration into wear and accessories with its January Callaway Golf Acquires Ogio International and the more recent Callaway Acquires TravisMathew further confirms its goal of expansion and continued effort into increasing its global market share. Both companies are set to contribute revenues to 2017 and 2018 financial results.

Another reason for optimism surrounding its market share gain is the not-so-recent news that Nike (NKE) has divested from its golfing equipment. This leaves Callaway Golf in a prime position to gain Nike's market share being the current top Golf brand in most categories.

Its recent stake in TopGolf, a new concept of combining Golf with nightlife, entertainment and alcohol is a promising venture for Callaway Golf. Analysts are projecting TopGolf to report sales of $1.6B for the year which is nearly triple then their 2016 sales of $500M. Callaway Golf's 15% stake in the company is a promising growth factor in the years to come and is reportedly worth around $120M-$160M which based on current estimates of TopGolf's growth can be worth more then $400M by 2018.

Market Penetration

Furthermore, with the increased adaptation of social media as a platform for sport activity advertising is a promising aspect for Golf. Sports with rather mute penetration into all age groups and demographics have broken from that trend in recent years with the promotional activity of companies and more importantly athletes through the social media landscape. These efforts have grabbed millions upon millions of followers, which are not likely to be part of the retiring baby boomer generation currently holding the largest share of the golf market.

Expectations

Overall, we expect Callaway Golf to outperform its peers and the index benchmarks such as the DJIA and the S&P500 throughout the year 2020. With further growth potential, increased promotion and adaptation and limited public competition we believe Callaway Golf's market share will continue to increase and drive higher sales and better margins as they reexamine costs.

