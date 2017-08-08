Resolute Energy's (REN) CEO Richard Betz on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Resolute Energy Corporation (NYSE:REN)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 8, 2017 7:30 AM ET

Michael Stefanoudakis

Good morning, everyone. My name is Michael Stefanoudakis. I'm the Executive Vice President, General Counsel of Resolute. I'd like to read the forward-looking statement, before turning the call over to Rick Betz, our CEO.

This investor conference call includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as expect, estimate, project, budget, forecast, anticipate, intend, plan, may, will, could, should, poised, believes, predicts, potential, continue, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements in this conference call include matters that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to differ materially from results expressed or implied on the call. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this call. A listing of the material Risk Factors faced by Resolute appears in our Form 10-K and is updated periodically in our Form 10-Qs and other public filings.

Richard Betz

Richard Betz

Thank you, Michael. Good morning. Thank you for joining us for our quarterly earnings call. After receiving the feedback from many shareholders that they prefer to hear from management prior to the market opening, we elected to move our call to this new timeslot. I can tell you, I was very popular here in Denver, when our staff learned they needed to be in at 5:00 AM.

Well, three months ago, on our first quarter call, we discussed various drilling and completion delays, which had the effect holding back first quarter production growth. At that time, I suggested the momentum we carried into the second quarter would overcome these delays. I'm now proud to be able to report that we delivered against this goal.

Our second quarter production of more than 24,000 barrels equivalent per today, represented increase of 105% from the prior year second quarter and an increase of 24% from the first quarter. Our Permian Basin production increased to more than 18,000 barrels equivalent per day, up 33% from the first quarter, and up 227% from the second quarter of 2016.

Aneth Field continued its steady production performance with second quarter production essentially flat with both prior year quarter and the first quarter. This is despite limited capital investment.

As with the end of the first quarter, we carried significant momentum from the second quarter, into the third. We estimate that our July volumes increased to nearly 30,000 barrels equivalent per day company-wide. Our legacy Delaware Basin assets contributed over 20,000 barrels equivalent to this total, while production from completion activity in the Bronco area added an additional 3,400 barrels equivalent per day.

This production growth was driven by the tremendous success we've had on our drilling and completions effort, along with the support of our technical and operations teams. During the quarter, we spud 7 new wells in our legacy assets and completed 10 wells, including 4 wells in our Bronco area. This compares to 7 wells spud and 5 wells completed in the first quarter.

The second quarter wells were also brought online on average earlier in the quarter, allowing for more meaningful contribution to production growth. We entered the third quarter with four wells waiting on completion. And as of this week we completed two of these wells and had begun completion operations on the third.

We also maintained our focus on cost control during the quarter. In the Permian Basin, we saw operating cost per barrel equivalent drop from $5.42 per barrel in the first quarter to $4.87 per barrel equivalent in the second quarter. This 10% improvement was achieved in spite of the fact that nearly 70% of our operating costs are strictly variable.

These variable costs include things like gas gathering and compression, water disposal and power. Accomplishments like our recent move to transporting our oil production by pipeline, lower work-over costs and the sale of our New Mexico properties, all contributed to these gains.

I want to touch briefly on our recently acquired Bronco property. At the time we announced the acquisition, we stated that we expected this property would be competitive with our Mustang and Appaloosa areas and will contribute to future production growth without degrading our portfolio returns.

The initial production rates we announced in our earnings release certainly support this assertion. While we have deferred for the time being the addition of a third drilling rig to our program, we expect that increasing production rates from Bronco will play an important role in Resolute's growth in 2018 and beyond. This wouldn't be the oil business that we didn't face challenges during the quarter.

We mentioned in our earnings release that as we began completing infill wells, primarily in the Wolfcamp A reservoir in Appaloosa, we saw certain instances of interferences with nearby older wells. These events are typically of short duration with the wells returning to or approaching prior type curves.

Nonetheless, this results in reduced production during a particular quarter. We believe these events reduce second quarter company production by 1,000 to 1,200 barrels equivalent per day or approximately 4% to 5%. These types of events are not atypical for development in the Basin. We saw fewer instances of these types of events in the Mustang area, as most of the infill wells drilled there are either initially drilled as pair of wells or were drilled where older wells were located in the Wolfcamp B.

On the initial pair wells in Mustang, we have continued to see performance consistent with type curve and no signs of degradation or interference. Our technical team has been intently focused on the issue of completion interference. And at their suggestion, we have made a number of changes to our development program moving forward.

First, we are shifting to pad drilling of all of our wells somewhat earlier than we initially expected. This change began with the recently drilled Ranger pair in Appaloosa and will be followed up with the South Elephant pair we are currently drilling.

In Mustang, we have up to three sets of pair of wells planned for the remainder of the year. Moving forward, I expect we will shift predominantly to three well pads while studying the possibility of moving to four well pads. All this is intended to minimize the instances of completing new wells in close proximity to older somewhat depleted wells.

Other operators in the basin have used terms such as drilling the cube or mowing the grass to describe similar changes. In addition to improved completion performance, we also believe this approach could reduce drilling and completion costs for a typical three well pad by nearly $1 million.

Another important change we're making is our completion design, where we are moving to denser perforation clusters, while keeping our fluid volumes and proppant loading in similar ranges. This change is expected to give us more robust fractures in the near wellbore environment, while minimizing the instances of fractures reaching out long distances and intersecting nearby wellbores.

We expected this change along with the move to pad drilling will significantly reduce production loss to completion interference as we move forward with our development plan. We also believe that with this type of approach we will not see any degradation in our anticipated well spacing or development inventory.

During the second quarter reporting season, gas oil ratios in the Permian Basin have received heightened attention. During the second quarter, we did see our oil percentage dip to 63% from 68% in the first quarter. This is consistent with what we expected going into the year as we added more Permian wells with higher GORs. This does not reflect a significant change in the reservoir.

We initially guided to a company-wide oil percentage of 65% for the year. Excluding the impact of the Bronco acquisition or the sale of Aneth, we remain comfortable with this guidance. With respect to Bronco, the area has GORs which are similar to Mustang. As we add more Bronco volumes over the course of the year, we expect this to skew our overall oil ratio lower by 1% to 2%.

Turning briefly to capital plans for the remainder of the year, I mentioned a bit ago that we do not currently expect to add a third rig to our development plan in 2017. This adjustment reflects a prudent reaction to uncertain commodity price environment and more challenging capital markets.

The positive news on this front is that we are moving through our initial 2017 drilling program at an advanced pace. Our three most recent wells in Mustang had spud to total depth times between 15 and 16 days, the most recent while setting a new record for Mustang. As a result, we all have the opportunity to spud up to an additional five wells this year with the same rigs, we are currently using. This would add we modestly to our capital program as many of these wells would be completed in 2018. We will make a decision on these incremental wells later in the third quarter.

Let me close my remarks with brief comment on Aneth. We remain confident we will successfully close the transaction in the fourth quarter of 2017. As mentioned in our release, we received multiple acceptable proposals during the marketing process. And our Board's approved us moving to definitive documentation with our preferred counterparty. This effort is currently underway, and we hope to be in a position to announce the transaction in the third quarter.

Theodore Gazulis

Theodore Gazulis

Thank you, Rick. A detailed analysis of our financial performance along with financial statements can be found in our earnings release and as filed in our 10-Q. Rick has already provided the details, but it is appropriate to re-highlight our significant production growth.

Total company production in the second quarter was 105% higher than the prior year quarter. For the six months ended June 30 was 110% higher than the same period last year. And on a sequential basis, second quarter production was 25% higher than the first quarter of 27%. This operational success is what drives our financial results, as we complete the transition to be Delaware Basin pure play.

Looking at our financial metrics, adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP measure in the second quarter was up 14% to $32.4 million, or $14.64 of Boe, as compared to $28.4 million and $26.27 of Boe in the same quarter last year.

The reduction in per unit adjusted EBITDA was driven by reduced commodity derivative settlements and increased cash settlement - cash-settled incentive awards offset by continuing favorable trends in lease operations expense.

On the cost side, each broad category shows a consistent theme, as we ramped up production and operations, aggregate costs are higher with more wells on line, more production and more activity. With that incremental productivity, cost per unit of production continued to trend downward.

Aggregate LOE in the second quarter of 2017 increased 27% from the same quarter last year to $19.9 million from $15.7 million in the second quarter of 2016. On a per unit basis, LOE declined 38% to $8.97 of Boe as compared to second quarter of 2016 LOE to $14.53 per Boe. Similarly aggregate second quarter 2017 production taxes increased to $2.1 million increase to $6.3 million from $4.2 million was a function of increased production from our Delaware Basin activity.

On a per unit basis, however, production taxes decreased to $2.86 of Boe in 2017 from $3.93 of Boe in 2016. And as a percent of revenue, production taxes decline to 9% of revenue from 12% of revenue in the prior year quarter, reflecting the mix of production that increasingly comes from Reeves County, which is a lower tax environment as well as the timing of the assessment of ad valorem taxes.

The six months number tells similar story. For the first six months 2017 as compared to first six months of 2016, aggregate LOE increased 30%, while LOE per Boe declined 38%. Total production taxes increased 75% to $12.9 million from $7.4 million in 2016, but on a per unit basis declined 17% to $3.24 of Boe in 2017 from $3.89 of Boe, and to 10% of revenue from 14% of revenue from the comparative period. Once again these trends continue to validate the benefit of our transition to a Delaware Basin focus.

Finally, aggregate general - G&A expense from the second quarter increased $2 million over the same quarter last year, while on a unit of production basis G&A declined by 39% to $4.27 of Boe. For the first six months of the year, G&A increased by $3.4 million to $19.9 million, the decline on the unit production basis by 43% to $4.98 per Boe.

Turning to our capital program, we invested $93.7 million during the second quarter, exclusive of the $161.3 million incurred for our Bronco acquisition that closed in May, and capitalized interest of $3.7 million. For the six months ended June 30, 2017, we have invested $147.1 million, excluding the Bronco acquisition and capitalized interest of $6.2 million, substantially all of these capital investments from May for drilling and completing wells, and developing infrastructure in the Delaware Basin.

With regard to the balance sheet of June 30, 2017, we had total outstanding debt of $625 million, which consisted of $100 million in borrowings on our revolving credit facility, and $525 million of senior notes, an increase of $86.7 million from year end 2016.

In May 2017, in conjunction with Bronco acquisition, we've raised an additional $125 million of our 8.5% senior notes due 2020, under the same terms and conditions as the $400 million of senior notes that we're previously issued. As we've reported before, during the first half of 2017, we repaid all amounts outstanding on the second lien secured term loan facility, and entered into the third amended and restated credit agreement with our bank group.

The initial borrowing base was $150 million, at our spring redetermination in April, the borrowing base was increased to $225 million. A slight adjustment was made to the borrowing base in light of the increase in our senior notes. So at present, the borrowing base is $218.8 million. However, with our continuing success in the Delaware Basin, we believe that the borrowing base could increase significantly at our fall redetermination.

As expected, we closed the Bronco acquisition last quarter, we have sufficient liquidity to fund our ongoing operations, and we are working with our preferred counterparty to sell Aneth Field. Obvious to the borrowing base will be adjusted downward upon the Aneth sale. But at the same time, the sale will be a material delevering of that.

As we noted in our last call because these events are not simultaneously. We expected to see a higher than normal debt ratio at the end of the second quarter. As you know, we are working with our banks to put in place a precautionary adjustment to our covenant requirement, and with regard the current debt levels as temporary. With an Aneth Field sale, we see a market reduction in outstanding under our credit facility and as a result reductions in our debt ratios.

We remain committed to price protection, and we started layering in hedges for 2018 production, recently putting in place hedges on 1,500 barrels a day and weighted average price of $50.07 per barrel. We'll continue to add oil, gas and basis hedges throughout third and fourth quarter and into 2018.

In summary, our success in the Delaware Basin is driving production dramatically higher, which is improved our profitability in cash flow and strengthened - and help strengthen our balance sheet. We remain focused on realizing operational efficiencies and cost control, and we have sufficient liquidity is under 2017 growth plan. These are exciting times for Resolute as we complete our transformation to a Delaware Basin pure play.

Richard Betz

Richard Betz

Okay. Thank you, Ted. I think we can now take questions. Operator?

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our first question today is from Ron Mills from Johnson Rice.

Ronald Mills

Good morning, Rick.

Richard Betz

Good morning, Ron.

Ronald Mills

A quick question on - and thanks for the info on the oil-gas mix and where it was tracking relative to original expectations. When you think about the remainder of the year, is that 63% to 64% oil? Is that where you kind of expect to be by yearend and is that a good oil split going forward or how should we think about longer term oil gas mix given the composition of your three different properties there?

Richard Betz

Sure, yeah, I think the 63%, 64% is a good estimate of where we believe will come in on our oil percentage for the year. As you look across the three properties, and this is sort of a theme we've - at least with the spec Appaloosa and Mustang, we've talked about in the past. In that Appaloosa definitely has a lower GOR since earlier property than Mustang. And Mustang itself as you transition from east to west across Mustang you do observe rise in GOR.

So any particular quarter is heavily influenced by where our completion is for that quarter. What we've observed over a number of years of drilling out here now is that, Appaloosa remains pretty rock steady. I mean, it is a 60%, 62% oil type of property, yeah, we see that sort of month-in month-out, quarter-in quarter-out. We really haven't observed rise in GORs there.

Mustang comes on as I say, it could be sort of 5,000 GOR in the east or I'd say there may be 6,000, 7,000 GOR in the far west. And we do see some - slightly rising GORs there over time, a little bit of a trend. And then I'd say Bronco kind of enters the mix. And we'll say it's early on Bronco. We've got historical production on two wells that the previous operator completed and we've got the four wells that we've got some production history on, but it's short.

And the initial GOR certainly do look a lot more like maybe central Mustang. And we'll see how those trend over time. We don't have a good deal right now for whether those will move. But we tend to think of - Appaloosa being kind of around 60%, Mustang being in the high 40%s to around 50%, Bronco tracking something like that.

And again, as I say, the mix at any given quarter will be heavily weighted, dependent on where the drilling rig is and where the well is brought online that quarter.

Ronald Mills

Great, thanks. And then when we think about the production cadence, I know the decision to stay at two rigs for now. And I know three or four months ago you kind of shown an impact of adding an acquisition rig and an incremental rig even next year. If you essentially just stay at two rigs, how do you view the growth in the production cadence in terms of timing of drilling and completion? Are they fairly evenly spread or how does the move to pad drilling impact the cadence?

Richard Betz

Yeah, I think a couple of comments there. I mean, ultimately it remains our objective to increase the rig count within our field in Reeves County. I mean, as we look across an inventory of 400 plus development sites just in A and B, and as we mentioned we're testing the C now and we're certainly starting to see some additional results in the X, Y around us, we recognize that the right way to go about developing this is that with a higher rig count than two So I do think you will see us move from two rigs to three rigs. Certainly, at the same time we have to be conscious of where our balance sheet is, where commodity prices are, where our spend levels are relative to cash flow.

We're not going to just charge, headlong ignoring those issues. But we do expect to move - certainly, as we get into 2018 to more of a three-rig program and eventually to a four-rig program. So I think what we said prior remains true. It just pushed back a little bit. We do think with two rigs and we're working on some of these numbers now and I think we'll have more to say on the 2018 drilling program as we get into sort of the fall presentation cycle, whether it's EnerCom coming up next week or the Barclay's conference in September. I think you will hear us start talking more about 2018, but even with the two rig, we think we can still deliver meaningful production growth.

It will be obviously a little bit lumpier with the move to three well pads, but again part of that will be a function of the overlap of the timing between the two rigs when the various pads come on. So we're still optimistic about meaningful production growth. We're still optimistic about being in a position post Aneth, post the closure of the Aneth sale to move to a three-rig program in 2018. And we still think the long-term growth profile of this asset is pretty exciting.

Ronald Mills

Great. And then lastly, the awesome - a really good well results across all three areas. But on the cost side, the infrastructure start up, the impact of that on a unit basis is probably a lot more, a lot faster than what I would have thought. Ted, what's the outlook on LOE and given you haven't updated your guidance for seven or eight months it would appear that the absolute oil LOE guidance is biased downwards with the improvements to-date?

Theodore Gazulis

I think that's right. I mean, we've had tremendous success with lease operating expense both in aggregate and particularly with the production that we've seen on a unit basis. I think that we will see that the - in the fullness of time, I guess, to use that phrase that the LOE that we got it will like be at the higher than we will actually experience.

Obviously, one of the things that we look at in terms of providing incremental guidance to the market is to make sure that we've talked about the material components of that guidance. And at this point, I think we - you are not likely to see anything further from us until we have a greater clarity on the timing of the Aneth sale. And that point obviously we'll have a lot more to say about both production, and cost and how things work out for the rest of the year.

But your point is the right one, and that is that our actual LOE is trending below of what we have guided and our unit LOE is even more positive to that.

Ronald Mills

Right, [indiscernible] someone else, and thank you, guys.

Richard Betz

Richard Betz

Michael Stefanoudakis

Hello?

Ronald Mills

Hello?

Richard Betz

Yes. Hi, is it Jason?

Michael Stefanoudakis

Hey, Jason. You got a question?

Ronald Mills

This is Neil [indiscernible].

Michael Stefanoudakis

Oh, hey, hi, Neil.

Richard Betz

Hey, Neil. And we seem to have lost the operator, so we'll do it on around.

Unidentified Analyst

Let's go live guys. All right, good morning.

Unidentified Analyst

This is Gary. Good morning.

Unidentified Analyst

My question, Rick, for you, over just talking a little bit, you mentioned about the interference in your prepared remarks and definitely just around the infill. Does that have anything to do around, anything having to tie into the patterns or anything that you're doing there? Is that just simply a case of just talked about where you did mention in the press release about the infill wells close to the older wells, if you could just maybe discuss that a bit?

Richard Betz

Sure. I don't - we don't believe it is an overall spacing issue or a pattern issue that - basically it's a result of where we are in the - Wolfcamp A with both the parent well and the child well. And, yes, we've seen the interference that ranges of 1,500 to 2,000 feet. So - and again it's - we are not suggesting that we have prop fractures over to the - from between the child well and the parent well. What we are basically seeing is hydraulic interference, where we pushed water into the producing parent well during the completion operation on the child well.

And again, it's nothing unique to Resolute. It's something I think we're seeing as a phenomenon across the basin, where you've got some level of depletion around the parent well. So, again, that's really the reason for the move to pad drilling is to avoid those types of instances. We think with move to pad drilling our current sort of spacing and pattern alignments work, and we've seen that in Mustang, as we've gone in and drilled pair wells as opposed to time-separated parent and child wells.

So we are pretty confidence as we move forward with the pad approach, with minimizing the instances of a child well and close proximity to an older parent well that - again our inventory holds up our spacing and pattern design holds up.

Unidentified Analyst

Good, okay. Perfect. Probably that didn't sound like a problem. And then just one follow-up, just kind to what Ron was asking, to make sure I'm clear with the program for the rest of this year and I know you don't have 2018 lined out yet.

In terms of more development versus delineation, you certainly had a notable that first Wolfcamp C and Appaloosa. So I'm just kind of wondering when you look, you mentioned, I think Ted was talking about two as far as what your spend is, how do you think about, Rick, sort of mixing in more delineation like this Wolfcamp C versus doing these larger batch drilling?

Richard Betz

I think, it's important that we are testing the Wolfcamp C. I think, you will see us do a bit more of it yet this year. I think it's important as well that we get in and test the Wolfcamp X-Y, and I think you'll see us do that on the early side of next year. And all this is about setting up what that pad program looks like in 2018, I mean, in a perfect world, what we want to be doing is drilling the entire stack. And then, I mean, another operator I was talking to referred to it as sort of mowing the lawn, moving across given section.

So as we go into start mowing the lawn or drilling the cube as others have said, we want to know what that stack is. Is it the X-Y down to the C? How many intervals in each bench, and so that you can set your pad and set your pads up appropriately.

So I think it's important science to be gathered right now. As I said, that you'll see us do multiple Cs this year. You will see us I think do an X/Y early in the part of - the 2018 program. And then as the pads, as the pattern set up going forward, I think you're going to see both those zones be a part of our development program in 2018.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then just one last one, if I could, Ted, when you Rick sort of think about potential, the proceeds for Aneth. And is it more thinking about paying down debt? I mean, you certainly have a lot of high - potential with some of these wells that you're drilling as well. So just wondering between - Ted, when you and Rick think about that, what's the thoughts there?

Theodore Gazulis

The simple answer is we'll use the proceeds and pay down debt. We expect to have a good sale here. We expect to us those proceeds to clean up the balance sheet. We expect to then be able to do the kinds of drilling that we anticipate for the rest of the year with plenty of liquidity.

And again, I think what the deleveraging of the balance sheet does is it puts us in a very strong position heading into 2018 to lay out a robust 2018 development program. I don't know that we would pivot on our development program in the fourth quarter of this year, absent a material move in commodity prices or material change in sort of cash flow outlook for the year, which as we all know are hard to drive with just one quarter.

I think more what we're looking to do is strengthen the balance sheet today to set up a really strong 2018.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Thanks for the details guys.

Richard Betz

Thank you.

Operator
Jason Wangler from Imperial Capital.

Jason Wangler

Hey, good morning, guys.

Richard Betz

Good morning, Jason.

Jason Wangler

Was curious, maybe just kind of dovetailing Neil's question there, as you look at the C, could you just talk about how you're looking to completing that well? Is it going to be similar to what you've been doing with the rest of the field or is there something different there as you get the newer - kind of a new formation?

Richard Betz

Okay. I'm going to ask Craig Phelps, who is our Vice President of Engineering to sort of comment on what we've seen in the C in terms of around us and what our expectations are.

Craig Phelps

Thanks, Rick. There have been a number of high performing Wolfcamp C wells that have been drilled in the same region as our properties. So we're optimistic that those are going to be good performing wells. Specifically related to your question on the completion, we don't see a need to move away from our current completion practice when we move into the C. I think Rick mentioned earlier that we have continued to optimize our completions in terms of our thinking about cluster spacing and so forth.

So I think we will just continue along those lines as we venture down into Wolfcamp C.

Jason Wangler

Great.

Richard Betz

Obviously, the C is a little bit deeper than B. But we don't think that's going to add materially to the cost at the penetration rates we have. I think we're adding modestly to the cost of a well.

Jason Wangler

Sure, that's helpful. And, Ted, you mentioned obviously that the borrowing base would change, assuming having the sale. Do you happen to have that number handy, just curious to just to kind of have that for when that happens?

Theodore Gazulis

Borrowing base was always a bit of a black box. So I would - I don't have a good number for you today that I can talk about and express with confidence.

Jason Wangler

Okay. I appreciate it, guys. I'll turn it back.

Theodore Gazulis

Thanks, Neil - Jason, excuse me.

Richard Betz

Good morning.

Jeff Grampp

Good morning, guys, might be - on the B bench, certainly some real good results here that you guys announced last night. And just kind of wondering how are you guys kind of thinking about integrating that into the development program moving forward? Is this something that gets 20% of the capital, 30% or you can just kind of broad strokes, provide your thoughts there.

And then just generally is there any, I guess, similar thoughts or concerns if you will on potential communication issues similar to what you guys are seeing in the A or is there enough, I guess, vertical spacing between the shallower A bench zones? Or that's not really something you guys are looking too much at?

Richard Betz

Yeah, so first to sort of address where the B fits into our development program, as I mentioned earlier, what we're really moving toward is setting up - sort of think of it as vertical pad drilling, where we're drilling - a given pad may have - a three well pad may have two As and a B on it. It may have an X and two As. It may have a lower A, a B and a C.

But we're trying to set up a vertical stack, so again the result we've seen on the B, and we've got a number of B's waiting on completion in Appaloosa, right now. One of the Rangers in North Goat well both B well. And as we continue to sort of frame up, what we think is a much more robust B type curve.

Yes, I think the B becomes a regular mix in that vertical stack, and does that - that every three well stack have a B well on it maybe certainly that will be a function of where the X/Y ends up. But I think you're going to see pretty much every pad, we do going forward pivot around As, Bs, Cs and the possibly X/Ys. So it will get a meaningful part of the capital going forward.

As far as interference is concerned, yes, I think, we have the same concerns or same issues within the B bench, so B to B. So again, we wanted to be careful about completing newer B wells and close proximity to older B wells and keep that pad that sort of line moving into B.

We do have seen - mostly as we've completed A wells, where we have a producing D well. We've seen some but not nearly the same level of interference. So this lead us to believe there is some type of natural geologic barrier between the B and A that certainly helps to minimize the hydraulic communication between the two zones.

So you've got a little less sensitivity B to A, certainly B to upper A. And - but again, we think the same rules hold that we want to be pad drilling, we want whether they're Bs or As, we want to be completing the newer wells as quick as - as soon as it's practical versus the older wells.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. That's super and helpful. And just looking at that July production rate looks really strong, curious based on how the completion cadence is playing out over the remainder of 3Q. Is that a fairly, I guess, flush number, or just based on timing for the remainder of 3Q. We think about production for 3Q maybe averaging north of that or any kind of commentary you can provide there will be helpful?

Richard Betz

Yes, certainly, we are - certainly, I'm driving the guys to keep that number up, we are - we've continued to add wells to the waiting on completion queues, so as we sit here today. We've got a completion crew working obviously in three wells - four wells additionally waiting on completion. So as we complete wells, we're continuing to reload that queue with new drilled wells.

But I do think, as we sort of complete this recent inventory, as we move to the two well pads for the rest of the year, and even to three well pad toward the end of the year in Appaloosa. That's kind of slowdown that cadence a little bit, but again I think that's slowdown is going to happen late enough in the year even into the fourth quarter - mid-fourth quarter that I don't think it's going to have a material impact on our production growth.

So yes, we feel - I don't know that we can - I'm going to sit here and suggest that the growth we saw from, say, June to July, which was pretty meaningful, it's going to continue month-by-month basis, but we do continue to expect - continue to post some pretty robust results.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, perfect. And if I can throw a one more out and I'll give Aneth a stab here, you guys noted in the press release, multiple acceptable bids, and I'm curious if you can maybe talk from high level in terms of the variance maybe within those acceptable bids if they were fairly close to each other or any kind of commentary you guys are comfortable providing on that?

Richard Betz

I mean, yes, obviously, we want to be go careful with an agreement that hasn't been signed yet to knocking too far over our schemes. But we were sort of - it was sort of interesting to see that the bids were fairly tightly grouped. There was a lot of consistency in the approach, I think, as we indicated early our expectations were - this would be an attractive asset to be PE-backed companies to smaller publics, and that is what we saw.

And so, we had - they were multiple bids, they were from credible parties, they were financeable, so they've got all the attribute to look for in a bid that as a high probability of closing, now the doubles in the details. And there is a lot of work to do between here and cashing a check. But again, we are encouraged by the form of the bid, who the bidders were and where we are in the process.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. We look forward to that. I appreciate it. Thanks, guys.

Richard Betz

Thanks.

Richard Betz

Good morning, Mike.

Michael Kelly

Good morning. I apologize, if you hit this, I've just jumped in our morning call here. But I'd actually, just like to hear from you, Rick, what your thoughts are in the leasing front now post to closing Bronco, and either on bigger deals or just a strategy to do the blocking and tackling bolt-on leases? Thanks.

Richard Betz

Sure. I mean, obviously, I think, we've seen sort of broadly across the Delaware, it's certainly quite down a little bit on the A and D front. There are still - we still see a number of opportunities out there to grow our position. The transition to be in the pure play Delaware was never met, so just that we are going to sort of sit tight with 21,000 acres and drill within our little path of the basin.

We are still looking to grow that position, nearing to the - our legacy in Mustang, Appaloosa properties, now Bronco. We do see the smaller opportunities to bolt-on, I mean, these are measuring in the hundreds of acres not thousand. But we still see the guys are very, very familiar through the minerals owners are out there. And so we constantly see opportunities to sort of bolt-on small positions here and there, core up our existing pooling unit.

As we move wider away from Bronco, Appaloosa and Mustang. We start to see more meaningful opportunities measured in the other thousands to even tens of thousands of acres those get obviously more expensive, more challenging a little bit more competitive. But I think as we start in the past, we are taking great notice of what's going on in up in Southern New Mexico, up in Northern Leving [ph] sort of on the state border if you will. And yes, it's interesting to us, and we look for accretive opportunities to be in the - maybe move our operations that direction.

Michael Kelly

I appreciate that. Thanks. Again, apologize of you hit this. But Ted, just we had our forensic county heads on last night going through the release trying to rectify this $7.7 million cash settlement award that hit EBITDA. Just your thoughts on how we should model that going forward and just whether you view that is more one time in nature, or re-occurring? Thanks.

Theodore Gazulis

Yes, why don't we - I'm going to have Jim Tuell, our Chief Accounting Officer to tackle that one.

James Tuell

I think, you need to look at the two components. One component is our performance cash plan is two years back or whatever, and one is the stock appreciation rights that is generally one year behind us here. So with respect to the performance cash two-thirds of the amount owed to employees have been paid. You will see another payment in the second quarter of next year for it.

With respect to the stock appreciation rights, those are at the holder's option and Resolute does not control the timing of the exercises. So they probably will continue to show up to some degree each quarter. But certainly, the lion's share of what you saw in the second quarter was the performance cash component that you won't see again until the same quarter next year.

Michael Kelly

Okay.

Theodore Gazulis

When that quarter - I guess, that will be sort of the last quarter [Multiple Speakers] that will be the end of that. And I'd say the stock appreciation rights, obviously as the equity valuation to soften the cost of the sector that's dropped the liability for the stock appreciation rights going forward. We hope to reverse that and that's one liability, I don't mind paying. But again, those are 10 year rights, and it always been our expectation that why you will see some minor exercises in the earlier years as people have needs for whatever. But that the vast majority of those will be further out in time as the people continue to take advantage of stock appreciation over time.

Michael Kelly

Okay. I appreciate it. Thanks.

Dan McSpirit

Thank you.

Richard Betz

Good morning, Dan.

Dan McSpirit

Yes, good morning. Could you comment on the supply demand dynamics for services in the Delaware Basin today, what it means for cost inflation in, where you think Resolute sits on the food chain for such services, really asking an effort to get a better sense of the risk to bottleneck as the company begin to scale operations here?

Richard Betz

Okay. I'll give you sort of my high level thoughts, and maybe I'll ask Doug Dietrich, who runs our Permian Basin business unit to chime as he's got his boots on the ground down there. But at the high level of the drilling and completion side, we've got a great relationship with NOMAC, we've got two other rigs working every conversation we have at those guys leads us to believe they're there for us. And we've got excellent access to drilling services.

On the completion side, we've talked before about our relationship with Cudd, who has been completing wells for us out here since 2015. In 2016, we are one of Cudd's largest clients. So I think, again what we hear from them leads us to conclude that - we've got great access to completion services. We are working currently with dedicated rig - a dedicated completion crew. And so that's kept the inflow [ph] completion delays to an absolute minimum.

So we feel comfortable at that high level, the drilling inside the completion side as where we are. Doug, you have any comments on sort of moving down to the smaller service levels what we are seeing?

Douglas Dietrich

Yes, thank you, Rick. Yes, I would say, we have not seen a whole lot of inflationary pressure right now on some of the smaller services the LOE, the blocking and tackling. Consistently, we've been pleased with the work that we are doing. The consistency of the program whether you're running two rigs in a dedicated frac crew. It allows us to the developed and established relationships with our vendors, they can rely on us over the course of the year, the quarter that - the things that we are doing and that certainly helps as we look forward with. We were going to be on the LOE side and those kind of things. No real surprises there as we move forward.

What gets us is when we start and stop programs and things like that. Those tend to kind of raise some of the costs. But right now, I'm pretty pleased with where we are in the consistency of the development that we are taking.

Dan McSpirit

Got it. And thank you. What is the - any thoughts on the exit rate, if you drill and complete the additional wells made possible from the advance pace of drilling and what is it, if you don't do so, I guess, if you can provide an estimate or a number on the delta between the two rates, I know those two scenarios, if - it's very least maybe comment whether or not it's material?

Richard Betz

Yes, Dan, I think, we hope to have more to say about sort of where we think 2018 is going to be as we get into the fall conference series. Certainly, we are sitting here today at that 30,000 Boe a day. The Aneth does make from 6,000 barrel a day contribution to that, as we've always said in the past. So our core operations are running around 24,000, 25,000 barrels a day, right now, our Delaware Basin operations if you will.

We expect to be able to grow that as we move to the back half of the year, we do expect the exit rate to be meaningfully higher than where we are right now. But again, the timing on some of the completions will impact that. And we expect to carry a lot of momentum into 2018, just as we did sort of quarter-to-quarter this year. But I haven't got a whole lot of any specific numbers until we get - yes, we rollout sort of a more fulsome look at where we think we're going into 2018. And again, pushing the guys pretty hard to have that'd be sooner rather than later.

Dan McSpirit

Okay, great. I appreciate it. And then just quickly as a follow-up to that, assuming you folks still own the southernmost leasehold you acquired in the Bronco transaction referring to the leasehold near Apache's Alpine High play. What is the fate of that leasehold?

Richard Betz

Yes. I think, as we've said, when we close the transaction. We were sort of in wait and see mode on that acreage. We do know there is some activity with Apache in Alpine High play moving in that direction. Does that create opportunities to possibly trade that acreage to divest that acreage at a premium price possibly, and then we've got enough term left on that acreage to continue to sort of watch that move. I continue to believe that you won't see us in the near term with spending any capital down that area. I think we've got a lot to do where we are more up in the Northern Delaware.

So I think we look at it as a store value and something that maybe useful either in acreage trade or divestiture to help fund the acquisition of additional acreage up north.

Dan McSpirit

Got it. I appreciate the answers, folks. Have a great day. Thanks.

Richard Betz

Thank you.

David Beard

Hey, good morning, gentlemen.

Richard Betz

Good morning, David.

David Beard

Most of my questions have been asked. So I may ask little detailed questions here. When you talk about the bids from Aneth, can we assume that there is sort of north of that $150 million-ish floor value for that asset?

Richard Betz

I don't know about a, quote unquote, floor value. But they are - I think as we said, they're acceptable bids from our board's perspective. I don't want to probably go much further than that. I think, again, we hope to be out very, very soon with an announcement on the definitive document. So I think we'll hold for that.

David Beard

Okay. Now, I certainly understand. And then just the cap excess at sale, third rig question, if oil holds in here between $45 and $50, is the asset sale in the third rig pretty closely linked or are there some other factors which would cause you to add or not add the third rig outside just completing the Aneth sale?

Richard Betz

I think the other factor we point to is sort of the triumvirate if you will are certainly commodity prices on the one hand, proceeds from the disposition, and then the third component is just sort of where the capital markets are. Obviously, we're looking to run this business on average at a lower leverage level. I think Ted has pointed to 2.5, 3 times debt to EBITDA as a good comfortable range.

We're higher than that right now. So we want to drive that leverage down. As we look to a 2018 development program even into the fourth quarter 2017, again, we want to manage liquidity. We want to manage our balance sheet. We want to keep the growth profile moving forward.

And so, you've got these different variables. I think with the proceeds of the sale, getting our leverage down into that sort of least - that low three range, as we see more receptivity in the capital markets, I think that will give us more confidence to get more aggressive next year on the drilling program and the addition of more rigs.

Richard Betz

Good morning.

Joshua Gale

Hey, good morning. Thanks for taking the question. Just wanted to go back to the well interference for a minute, I just want to be clear. It seems like you view there being a temporary impact on existing well. I just want to confirm whether you see any EUR difference between a child well versus a parent well. And then, secondly, whether the interference in the A is like vertical or horizontal in nature. And just based on the development dating back to early 2016, before you really started breaking out the upper and the lower.

The design changes that you mentioned can also help not only in future development, but in the Q, but in the infills that you kind of created with your development over the last year and a half?

Richard Betz

Sure, so the interference we see - we've seen it both lower A to upper A. We've seen - we're certainly hearing the same sort of upper A to upper A, lower A to lower A, you see more of it. But we have seen it across. And I think you've seen some level of interference from B into lower A, although it's mitigated somewhat by sort of some of the geological boundaries between the two zones.

So we have seen it across the block. Again, because Appaloosa in sort of late first quarter, through second quarter was more focused on second well and sometimes third well in particular pooling units and Appaloosa was predominantly first developed with lower and upper As, we're seeing again more of it in the Appaloosa area.

With regard to sort of EURs, parent versus child, on a very, very limited number of cases, I think I can think of two out of our entire 2017 drilling program so far, we've had wells come on with somewhat lower pressure, leading us to believe that - in that very isolated incident you maybe had some communication, some depletion from the parent well to the location of the child well. It's not by any means the sort of the normal observance.

Typically, what we've seen is a parent well takes a hit from an offsetting frack. You load it up with water a bit. As you get the water back off that well either this is through normal operations or getting artificial lift into that well, that well starts to come back to the - to its original type curve and in most cases it's back on to original type curve.

And so, we don't think that that sort of interim sort of depth has a long-term impact on EUR. We don't believe it's got a long-term impact on the economics of the well. It's effectively deferred production from one quarter to a future quarter. But again, there have been - I don't want to say that we're different from everybody else and we've never observed a sort of parent-child degradation issue. We're having - like I said, there have been a couple of instances where we brought on a child well. I think two I would point to on our well results are recent a South Elephant well and a recent North Mitre well, came on still with pretty strong IPs, declined off a little faster than our typical type curve.

And again, we attribute that to those in those particular instances. Some amount of sort of natural fracturing or communication between the parent/child well. So we don't expect it to be the ordinary course. And again, as we move to the pad drilling, we don't expect those types of instances to reoccur in the future.

Joshua Gale

All right, thanks for that. And you provided a nice segue into my follow-up on the pad drilling. In your prepared remarks, you mentioned that you're shifting a little bit earlier than expected. And I know that lease capture isn't really a concern. I think you said in your 10-K, you expected to be at close to 100% by yearend. But is there any sort of net new drawback other than the slightly elongated spud to sales lag than the reason why you weren't looking to move toward it earlier.

Richard Betz

No, I don't think there is any other negative to it other than exactly that, the elongated spud deferred sales. I think it took the experience we gained through the middle of the year so far to better understand the exact nature of the well - the frack interference or frack communication. And therefore allow us to better design those pads. But I think our expectation always was that by the time we got to 2018 we would be sort of in full pad mode. I think we talked about that maybe on the first quarter call.

So really I think what we've done is accelerated that by four to six months. And - but we do think it's - and it's more we see - more we study our own development, the more we interact with other operators. We think it's absolutely the right way to move forward with the development out here.

Joshua Gale

All right, thanks a lot.

Richard Betz

Thank you.

Joshua Gale

It took me a second to get my phone off mute, thanks.

Richard Betz

No worries.

Richard Betz

Again, I want to thank everybody for your continued support of Resolute. Trust that your management team and everybody here at Resolute is continuing to work diligently to make sure we do the best job we possibly can of executing against our development plan here in 2017. I just want to thank everybody for and apologize maybe to everybody for dragging me out of the bed on the early side. We did think it was important to be able to communicate our view of what's happening out in the field and where this company is going earlier rather than later, so that as we get into the trading day, people have a better context around our results.

And so, we are here and available. HB knows where to find me during the day if there are additional questions that come up. Again, thank you for your continued support of Resolute and we will look forward to talking to you at the various conferences this fall.

