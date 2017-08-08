A Look At Capital Product Partners

Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP) is a very popular stock here on Seeking Alpha. The company recently completed a much-anticipated and comprehensive refinancing. The expectation was that this refinancing would help the company to increase its net earnings, and thus the payable dividend. However, the share price did not react as many had expected.

Having spent some time researching the company, my conclusion is that this company is a hold, and is currently fairly valued. This stockcould be an appropriate investment for investors looking for dividends rather than capital gains.

Introduction

CPLP is primarily a product tankers MLP; the parent company is Capital Maritime. You can read more about the company here.

Unlike some MLP structures, the parent company retains a large equity interest in CPLP. So the parent company has some vested interest in CPLP's success. CPLP's stock currently has a market capitalisation of $445 million, and the share price is $3.53

The CPLP stock price - and the shipping industry in general - have been volatile over the last few years. In the past 5 years the CPLP's stock price has been above $10/share and as low as $2.73, and is currently $3.53/share. In my opinion much of the reason the shipping industry has struggled is twofold:

The low interest rate environment has meant it has been increasingly easy for shipping companies to continue to invest in ships, rather than pay down debts. As a result the sector has suffered from a high level of competition.

It is a relatively simple industry. Ships can be expensive, but shipping is not a complicated industry to understand or to enter. As a result there are low barriers to entry (little or no "moat").

Overall, shipping is a cyclical industry and one should be aware of the general economic cycle before making an investment.

Background/Industry

CPLP has a relatively diverse fleet of ships. See the table below for further details:

Dry bulk ships 1 Container ships 10 Crude tankers 4 Product tankers 21 Total 36

Their fleet is relatively young - with an average age of 8 years old. Overall CPLP has around 5.5 years of contracts ahead of them, but they do have near term exposures. Their assets are focussed on 2 main areas: containerships and product tankers. The bulk of the containerships are on contracts for 3+ years. So these ships should generate a strong level of revenue over the next 36+ months, and there is little risk here. The product tankers are primarily on significantly shorter charters. They have 2 product tankers operating in the spot and 9 product tankers that are coming off contract in the next 12 months. For more information on their fleet, see their most recent presentation.

Balance sheet

CPLP's balance sheet is really the reason - I believe - for having an interest in the company. As of June 30, their balance sheet looks like the below:

Current assets $147 million Other assets $1.437 billion Total assets $1.585 billion Current liabilities $147 million Long term liabilities $508 million Total liabilities $655 million Net equity $930 million

Their net equity of $930 million compares well with a market capitalisation of half of that. Any company trading for half of their net equity is worth looking in to!

Note that CPLP is currently in the process of refinancing much of their debt (as mentioned above). They are set to borrow an additional $460 million, and using current cash, to pay down $580 million of existing debt. (See link below.) The interest on the new loans will be Libor+3.25%. Their annual interest costs will be cut by 20%; obviously the cost of this is the fact that they will no longer have their current high level of cash. Under their new capital structure, they will be making repayments of just over $50 million per annum between 2018 and 2021. They should have no issues in making these payments.

Income

CPLP's net income - after preferred share payments - came out at a relatively low $7 million in the last quarter. Their quarterly earnings can be viewed in more detail here. This $7 million equates to just 6c/share. CPLP is currently paying 8c/share out in current dividend - this implies it cannot continue a dividend of this level forever.

6c/quarter => 24c/year, giving a P/E of around 15, which seems slightly too high for an MLP in the cyclical shipping space. So let's look somewhat more closely.

Revenue in last 3 months $62.1 million Operating expenses $25.5 million General & administrative costs $1.5 million Depreciation / Amortisation $18.5 million Net revenue $16.4 million Interest expense $6.6 million Net income to partnership $9.8 million Payment to preferred shareholders $2.8 million Net income to common unitholders $7 million (or $.056/share)

There are a few things to note about CPLP's recent earnings:

Interest costs are due to come down to approximately $5.3 million/quarter, a saving of $1.3 million/quarter, as a result of the refinancing that is currently ongoing.

Expenses were somewhat higher in the last quarter than the previous quarter. CPLP has said in their last conference call that the latest quarter included some one-off items and that maintenance expenses will reduce going forward.

Between the reduced interest costs, and more normalised expenses, we could probably see the net income to common increasing to $0.08/share in near term.

It has been noted elsewhere on Seeking Alpha that CPLP are depreciating their assets quite conservatively. $18.5 million/quarter (see table above) equates to $74 million/year. CPLP state explicitly that they amortise their assets linearly over 25 years. Given their assets are 8 years old, there are 17 years left. $74 million x 17 = assets of $1.3 billion. So I do not see much in the way of conservatism here.

Is this level of revenue sustainable?

The next question I asked was what are the prospects for CPLP in leasing their assets out over the next 12 months. 9 product tankers, 2 containerships and 4 crude tankers will be up for new contracts, or spot work, in this period.

Current day rates Prospective day rates* Product tankers (9) $15k/day $14k/day Containerships (2) $8.25k/day $9k/day Crude tankers (4) $23.6k/day $20k/day

* see company presentation

This would imply a reduction in revenue of about $810k/quarter for the product tankers, and $1.3m/quarter from the crude tankers - and about $2.1 million per quarter overall. In effect, the earnings to the common unit-holders would fall to about 5c/quarter. This would imply longer term earnings of around 20c per annum.

How to value CPLP

CPLP will most likely continue to trade based on yield. If they continue a policy of 32c dividend/annum, then they currently pay 8.5% per annum. To me - that's not bad at all. I would note that they can afford to increase this dividend as well, somewhat. Depreciation - at $74m/year - allows them some scope to increase this dividend. (Depreciation is a non cash expense.)

If, however, they were valued based on their P/E, I think they would be trading at closer to 17 times earnings. (353 / 20 = 17.7). This seems a high ratio for an MLP in the shipping space, in an environment where interest rates are likely to rise.

Risks

All investments carry risks. Here I see a few primary risks to note:



1. Operational risks

Clearly CPLP is at risk from day to day operational risks. Operational interruptions will impact negatively on their net earnings, and on their capacity to pay dividends.

2. Rising interest rates

Increases in LIBOR will follow through in increased interest rate costs, and thus higher cost of capital and lower earnings. Currently interest rates are near historical lows. So there is a significant chance that the cost of CPLP's debt will increase in the mid/near term.

3. Poor day rates

CPLP has little or no pricing power. It may be on the receiving end of poorer than anticipated leasing rates. Clearly the reverse is also true. If lease rates are higher than they have been in the recent past, then CPLP will benefit as well.

4. MLP structure risks

CPLP will most likely take drop downs from the parent company, if and when they can afford it. There is a clear risk that the parent company will sell assets to CPLP at above market rates. This is the inherent risk in most parent/daugher relationships. Here the parent owns a chunk of CPLP, so this risk is somewhat lessened.

Conclusion

Overall, CPLP is fairly valued. I don't see much of an immediate upside from here, nor do I see particularly large downside risks. I would rate CPLP as a hold, particularly for income-oriented investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CPLP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.