C&J Energy Services (CJ) Don Gawick on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

C&J Energy Services, Inc. (NYSEMKT:CJ)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 8, 2017 10:00 am ET

Executives

Daniel Jenkins - Vice President, Investor Relations

Don Gawick - President and Chief Executive Officer

Mark Cashiola - Chief Financial Officer

Pat Bixenman - Chief Administrative Officer and President of Research and Technology

Analysts

John Watson - Simmons and Company

Brand Handler - Jefferies and Company

Matt Johnston - Nomura Securities

After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions.

Daniel Jenkins

Thank you, Operator. Good morning everyone, and welcome to the C&J Energy Services earnings conference call to discuss our results for the second quarter of 2017. We appreciate your participation.

Before we get started, I'd like to direct your attention to the forward-looking statements disclaimer contained in the news release that we issued this morning and is currently posted in the Investor Relations section of the company's website.

In summary, the cautionary note states that information provided in the news release and on this conference call that speaks to the company's expectations or predictions of the future are considered forward-looking statements intended to be covered by the Safe Harbor provision under the Federal Securities Laws. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the company's control, which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by these statements.

We refer you to the C&J's disclosures regarding risk factors and forward-looking statements in our filings with the SEC for a discussion of the known material factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason, and these statements speak only as of the date they were made. Our comments today include non-GAAP financial measures. Additional details and reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are included in our second quarter earnings press release.

As a reminder, today's call is being webcast live, and a replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of our website. Please note that information relayed on this call speaks only as of today, August 8, 2017. So any time sensitive information may no longer be accurate at the time of the replay.

With that said, I'd like to turn the call over to Don Gawick, President and Chief Executive Officer of C&J Energy Services.

Don Gawick

Thanks, Daniel. Good morning everyone. Thank you for joining us to discuss our results for the second quarter of 2017. Presenting with me today are Mark Cashiola, our Chief Financial Officer; and Pat Bixenman, our Chief Administrative Officer and President of Research and Technologies.

We achieved improved results for the second quarter driven by strong demand that generated significant increases in utilization and pricing, across our core Completion Services businesses. With a continued focus on operational execution, we successfully capitalized on the ramp up in completion activity that began in the first quarter deploying additional equipment to meet robust customer demand. We redeployed an additional warm-stacked horizontal frac fleet to a dedicated customer in the Haynesville Shale in early June, exiting the second quarter with approximately 515,000 horsepower deployed across 12 horizontal and three vertical frac fleets.

In our Cased-Hole Solutions business we deployed additional wireline trucks and pumping units in response to increasing demand from new customers. And we experienced increased utilization to efficiency gains from our existing customers. With respect to our cementing services, we experienced higher activity levels across our expanded asset base, as we deployed additional units into our core West Texas market generating a 50% increase in overall utilization and greatly improved financial performance.

As mentioned in our earnings release, we're now offering our cementing, directional drilling and coiled tubing services to a newly formed well construction and intervention services business within our Completion Services segment. We previously offered coiled tubing services through our well support services segment.

Looking to the third quarter, we continue to experience strong customer demand for our Completion Services particularly for our fracturing business where we continue to enjoy a full calendar with dedicated fleets currently booked into 2018. Although that schedule can change at any time, based on ongoing conversations with customers we currently anticipate that completion activity will remain healthy throughout the second half of 2017. To capitalize on this visible customer demand, we are currently planning to deploy additional refurbishment equipment, as well as new equipment over the remainder of the year, which Pat will discuss in more detail.

We're taking a judicious approach towards asset deployment guided by an acute focus on enhancing margins and generating positive returns. We will only refurbish stacked equipment or order new equipment if the economics clearly support doing so.

Turning to our Well Support Services segment, both second quarter and profitability declined sequentially primarily due to reduced activity levels in our rig services business and higher overall labor and maintenance costs. The market for these services has remained extremely competitive and we have limited ability to increase pricing or utilization. In California, we experienced a sequential increase in rig and special services activity, which partially offset the weakness we experienced in Canada from an earlier than normal spring break-up. However, as we entered the last few weeks of the second quarter, we captured modest pricing improvement in certain core basins such as West Texas, where we increased the number of deployed workover rigs.

Utilization and pricing for our Fluids Management business is also negatively impacted in the quarter, primarily due to continued predatory pricing from certain competitors. Additional wells shut-in from conventional oil and gas fields and increased competition from continued infrastructure build-out.

Turning to the third quarter, due to relatively stable commodity prices we were encouraged that a few of our largest customers have begun allocating more capital towards well workover and maintenance activities. In spite of the heavily competitive market place, this should result in higher utilization and enhanced profitability especially in our rig services business. In our fluids management business, the market continues to suffer from low pricing and stagnant utilization. We continue to be focused on quality work with core customers while aggressively managing cost to generate positive margin. Until customers allocate substantially more capital towards well workover and maintenance, we expect only modest improvement in both utilization and pricing within our well support services segment for the foreseeable future. We are actively evaluating opportunities to further right size these businesses in line with current market conditions.

In closing, I'm pleased with our achievements during the second quarter and based on current activity levels and indications and demand, we continue to be optimistic about the future. Although we experience some start up inefficiencies with two recently deployed fleets and unexpected equipment cost from customer sourced proppant that negatively impacted our frac business performance in the second quarter, we believe we have worked through these issues.

Our strategic partnership with best-in-class providers of parts, major components and consumables should also result in continued margin improvement through increased quality, reliability and better control in forecasting of our operational costs. We believe our fundamental strengths are well aligned with current market trends and we're well positioned to outperform. Our priorities continue to be to deliver excellent service quality, maximize equipment utilization, operate safely and efficiently and expand adjusted EBITDA through our core product lines. All of which should create increased value for our shareholders.

Finally, I want to thank all of our employees for their continued hard work and dedication to C&J. We know that their efforts are behind all that we've ever accomplished thus far returning the company to operational profitability. We are thankful and appreciative to have such an incredible group of talented and passionate people committed to making C&J the best company in the oil field services industry.

With that I'll turn the call over to Pat to discuss fleet reactivation and progress on certain R&T initiatives.

Pat Bixenman

Thanks Don. As Don mentioned, I will provide an update on our plans for equipment redeployment. As we have previously discussed we're steadily refurbishing our remaining stacked frac equipment of approximately 305,000 aggregate horsepower redeployment over the remainder of 2017 and through 2018 in an expected pace of one to two fleets per quarter.

We're relying on our internal refurbishment capabilities and also working with several third party equipment manufacturers in order to meet current customer demand. We were on track to deploy a horizontal frac fleet consisting of new build pumps plus refurbished ancillary equipments through a dedicated customer in West Texas in August. We will also redeploy 10 warm-stacked pumps to form a vertical fleet, redeployment in South Texas by the end of the third quarter. With this, we will exit the third quarter with approximately 575,000 horsepower deployed across 13 horizontal and four vertical frac fleets.

We are currently in negotiations with several operators to deploy a cold-stacked horizontal frac fleet by the end of October. In resulting 14 horizontal fleets together with the four vertical fleets will give us the equivalent of almost 16 horizontal spreads deployed by year end. After that, our remaining fleet reactivations will consist of a combination of warm and cold-stacked equipment. We've also ordered another 20 new built tier 2 frac pumps that will be combined with existing process equipment to form an additional horizontal fleet that will be deployed in the first quarter of 2018. These additional pumps will increase our total fleet size to approximately 900,000 hydraulic horsepower.

Our rebuild and standardization program for frac pumps cost between $250,000 to $350,000 for a warm-stacked pump and between $500,000 to $600,000 for a cold-stacked pump. Our rebuild and standardization strategy has helped us maintained our horizontal frac fleets at 20 pumps each even in demanding basins such as the Haynesville Shale. In our wireline and pumping services business, we reactivated eight wireline trucks and added new build pumping units in the second quarter. Based on current customer demand, we plan to repurpose stacked frac pumps to deploy six additional pumping units reusing our wireline and pumping business by the end of the third quarter. We are also allocating capital to redeploy four remaining warm-stacked cementing units into West Texas during the second half of 2017 in order to meet growing customer demand.

And we've recently placed an order for two large diameter new build coiled tubing units in order to meet strong demand for multiple customers. Both of which we currently expect to have active in early 2018. Moving to our research and technology division, we continue to focus on projects designed to either enhance our operational capabilities or to reduce our overall cost structure. Growing demand from our completion services segments along with an expanding portfolio of products drove a 28% increase of shipments of perforating products and fracturing equipment controls compared to the first quarter.

The product supplied by R&T to our operations had on average 35% discount compared to market prices. R&D spend increased in the second quarter due to expenditures on prototypes for frac plugs and the next generation of our USBS drilling motors. We have set over 20 frac plugs with excellent drill-out results and are starting to build production quantities. We also anticipate increased spending on R&D in our artificial list product line in the third quarter.

I'll now turn the call over to Mark to review our second quarter financials.

Mark Cashiola

Thanks, Pat. Turning to our financial results. We grew revenue 24.2% sequentially to $390.1 million from $314.2 million in the first quarter of 2017. We reported a net loss of $12.7 million or $0.20 per share which included $7.9 million after tax or $0.13 per share of restructuring expenses associated with the Chapter 11 proceeding that we completed on January 6. And $4.1 million after tax or $0.07 per share of costs associated with previously divested businesses in the winding down of our coiled tubing business in the Middle East. This compared to a net loss of $32.3 million or $0.58 per diluted share in the first quarter which included one-time $15.7 million or $0.28 per share expense associated with immediate vesting of certain share based compensation awards.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $25.1 million for the second quarter of 2017, a significant improvement over $4.6 million in the first quarter of this year. In our completion services segment, we generated revenue of $294.1 million with adjusted EBITDA of $47.8 million for the second quarter, compared to revenue of $217.9 million and adjusted EBITDA of $22.6 million for the first quarter. As Don mentioned during the second quarter, we experienced continued improvement in activity levels within our core businesses and our completion services segment which resulted in higher overall utilization, increased pricing and improved financial performance.

In our well support services segment, second quarter revenue was $96 million with adjusted EBITDA of $1.9 million compared to revenue of $96.3 million with adjusted EBITDA of $3.8 million in the first quarter. Our coiled tubing service line is now included in our completion services segment and that change is reflected in our second quarter and our comparable quarter results. Compared to our first quarter results, US rig hours increased 6% to approximately 102,000 while Canadian rig hours decreased by 34% to approximately 14,000. The US truck hours increased 7% to nearly 328,000. Results from our Well Support Services segment decreased sequentially primarily due to reduced activity levels in our rig services business due to earlier than normal spring break-up in Canada and higher segment labor and maintenance expenses.

SG&A expense in the second quarter was $61.2 million compared to $62.1 million for the first quarter. The sequential decrease was primarily due to a one-time expense of $15.7 million associated with the immediate vesting of share based compensation awards in the first quarter. this was mostly offset by $7.9 million of additional restructuring expenses incurred in the second quarter from the Chapter 11 proceeding as well as increased compensation cost associated with a significant improvement in operating performance throughout the first half of this year and the full quarterly impact from the reinstatement of a previously reduced compensation program during the first quarter.

Looking ahead of the third quarter, we expect SG&A to range between $55 million to $60 million. We incurred $2.1 million in R&D expense in the second quarter compared to $1.2 million in the first quarter. The increase in R&D expense was primarily driven by an increase in spending on select key technologies as Pat previously mentioned. Keep in mind that we continue to limit our R&D investments to those key technologies that provide our business with a competitive advantage by enhancing our operational capabilities and reducing our overall cost structure. We expect R&D expense to increase by approximately 15% to 20% in the third quarter.

Depreciation and amortization expense totaled $32.8 million in the second quarter compared to $31.6 million in the first quarter. The slightly higher D&A expense reflected increased capital expenditures associated with equipment placed into service during the second quarter. We expect D&A expense to increase by approximately 10% sequentially primarily due to increased capital expenditures for the refurbishment and redeployment of previously stacked equipment and the purchase of new equipment.

During the second quarter, we recorded income tax benefit of approximately $2.4 million at an effective rate of 15.8%. For the full year, we anticipate generating an income tax benefit of approximately $5 million to $10 million. Moving to liquidity in the balance sheet, on June 30, we had a cash balance of approximately $252.8 million and no outstanding borrowings drawn on our credit facility which had borrowing capacity $173.4 million resulting in total liquidity of approximately $426.2 million.

As a reminder on May 4, we amended our credit facility which doubled the size of our ABL revolver from $100 million to $200 million but lacks the financial covenants and brought the financial terms in line with market levels. From a cash flow perspective, we used $19 million to fund our operations during the quarter, which was primarily driven by an increased investment of working capital due to increased demand for our completion services and a temporary spike in our DSO due to invoicing issues resulting from our migration to SAP. After hitting a peak in April, our DSO gradually improved throughout the remainder of the quarter. In addition, we experienced the drop in DPO during the quarter back to more normalized levels primarily due to SAP conversion issue. Going forward, we would expect continued gradual improvement in our DSO, we believe our DPO will remain near current levels.

Capital expenditures totaled $61 million during the second quarter compared to $11.6 million in the first quarter. The majority of our capital expenditures in the second quarter pertains to our recently deployed equipment and expenditures incurred on existing stacked equipment and new equipment in preparation for future deployment. Based on current market conditions and customer demand, we expect that our capital expenditures will be approximately $200 million and $210 million for 2017 and we continue to plan for the refurbishment and reactivation of our remaining stacked horsepower through the end of next year, as Pat previously mentioned.

Despite the current anxiety around potential market volatility and uncertainty, we believe we're well positioned with our focus on lower 48 US land to continue delivering high quality products and services to both our existing and growing new customer base. We believe that strong customer demand for our completion services will result in continue improvement and utilization, pricing and margins in the third quarter. specifically in the fracturing services business, customer inquiries remain elevated and demand in general remain strong and we continue to believe that the market remains significantly under supplied based on the current lower 48 horizontal rig count.

In the second quarter, our average gross profit per deployed fleet increased substantially and we expect continued improvement in our gross profit per fleet in the third quarter. The increase in our frac margin reflects our improved utilization and efficiency, our operating base and exposure and diversity, the quality and efficiency of our customer base and our continued focus on aggressive cost control. In our Well Support Services segment, we believe that current trends will not dramatically change until the margins of our customers generally by workover activity become more attractive compared to drilling new wells.

Despite these general market headwinds we do expect slight improvement in our Well Support Services segment in the third quarter, due to improving trends and lower 48 workover rig activity as well as coming out of spring break-up in Canada.

In closing, we continue to be focused on enhancing margins and generating positive earnings across our businesses and we will continue to deploy capital in a disciplined manner to make adjustments to capital expenditures based on customer demand and changing market conditions as needed.

Finally, we remained focused on preserving the strength of our balance sheet and maintaining a solid liquidity position. And we continue to focus on opportunities to steadily grow our core businesses in line with market demand to maximize value for our shareholders. We thank you all for joining our call and we appreciate your interest in C&J. operator, we're now ready to open the call to questions.

[Operator Instructions] the first question comes from John Watson with Simmons and Company. Please go ahead.

John Watson

A quick question on EBITDA to start with, the $25 million reported as adjusted, is that adjusted for the $4 million of costs with the wind down, the coiled business in the Middle East or might EBITDA be closer to $29 million, if we were to add that back?

Mark Cashiola

This is Mark. Those costs are not adjusted in that number, they're included in the adjusted EBITDA.

John Watson

Okay, great. Thank you. And then unrelated on the decision to order more pumps, can you talk us through that decision? Are those pumps can be used for new fleet or might they be used to expand the size of your existing fleets or as back up pumps?

Don Gawick

This is Don. So the new fleets that we're ordering are specifically for expansion going into the second half of the year and early 2018. And again those are, to take advantage of the time period, the window that we got right now with respect to still getting Tier 2 pumps. They're considerably less on a per pump basis in terms of purchase price, the ongoing cost of running those should be at a lower levels as well as refurbishment cost in the future and they're also considerably lighter. So in terms of permitting issues, it's much better to have Tier 2 than the Tier 4, standard is coming up as of January 1, 2018. So we took advantage of that window, so let's get those orders in and bring the Tier 2's in early.

John Watson

Got it and then one more, if I can sneak it in. with regard to your frac fleet in Q4, do you anticipate any holiday slow down preventing you from putting fleets back to work or is it too early to tell right now?

Don Gawick

It's a bit early to tell, but I will tell you that, looking back historically the one product line that tends to not be affected very much by holidays, is fracing. Once the guys gets fired up and the customers who have got plans to go - we tend to keep the frac crews pretty busy. So the anticipation right now would be minimal impact from the holiday season.

John Watson

Perfect. Congrats on the good quarter. I'll turn it back.

The next question comes from James West with Evercore ISI. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

This is Alex on for James. I was curious, if you could expand on the operational issue, with the customer sourced sand and the impact to 2Q results.

Don Gawick

Yes, we basically put on a dedicated fleet for a customer that is self-sourcing the sand and at the start-up of that particular operation, there were issues around the purity of the sand. In fact, we had situation where the grain size is not consistent and that caused some difficulties with respect to our equipment as far as excessive wear and tear, that since been rectified and that operation is now up and running very, very smoothly. But it certainly did, it slowed us down. Initially as we had to figure out what was going on and then, get some repairs to our equipment and certainly had an impact as well in terms of the profitability as we first started that dedicated fleet up.

Unidentified Analyst

Understood. Let me think about 3Q in completion segment. It sounds like the frac horse powers up about 15% on average. How much I guess that pricings can we overlay on that, as we think built to top line in profitability?

Mark Cashiola

In terms of - sorry Alex, you said how much pricing can we overlay on top - in top of?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, could we think like activities for horse power is up 15%, is there a round pricing number we can think for the top line and then also following to the bottom line.

Mark Cashiola

Yes so probably 10% to 15% in terms of pricing increase in Q3 over Q2.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Net or gross?

Mark Cashiola

Are you asking about fall through on that 10 to 15%?

Unidentified Analyst

I guess both, if more so that 10 to 15% is.

Mark Cashiola

The majority of that 10 to 15% will fall through to the bottom line.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay and is there a significant difference in profitability between the horizontal and the vertical fleets?

Mark Cashiola

The vertical fleets tend to range between low to mid 30s in terms of gross profit margins on the horizontal fleets right now, we're mid 20s. and just to be clear on the fall through that's with respect to pricing we do expect greater fall through overall within fracing completions overall. But with respect to the pricing increase, we would expect obviously the majority had to fall through the bottom-line.

Unidentified Analyst

Got you. And that mid 30 is a percentage or - in terms of per stage dollars, absolute dollars?

Mark Cashiola

That's a gross margin percentage.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. Thank you very much guys.

The next question comes from Brand Handler with Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Brad Handler

I guess there were a couple of, you've highlighted a couple of issues in frank and I think you just spoke to the one instance where customer supply sand. But perhaps you could just speak and give us a little more color on the operating inefficiency comment. Is it a function of inexperienced crew? Was it a function of nailing out a new customer? Perhaps give us some other color and help us think about the risks as to, if that's a bump in the road that we might expect as you continue to bring crews back to work.

Don Gawick

Yes, so I'll address that specifically. It certainly was in with regard to our performance of our crews, in fact we got out there and had excellent performance. Typically when you start up with a new customer and in an area in terms of just getting the cadence of the work down and making sure that the procedures are going smoothly, that usually wraps up quite quickly. In this one particular case that we're citing, we had issues around the well bores and the drilling of the wells had been done in a way, where there is a lot of difficulty with respect to getting wireline guns down the hole, so we were spending a lot of time basically because there is some real tight spots. In the well bore having issues around perforating guns being stocked, having fishing time etc. and we have a very slow start as a result of that.

Since the initial wells, the trajectory in condition of the well bores is been much improved and we're not seeing those issues in terms of any kind of delays or difficulty. So it was really a well bore issue and something that was beyond our control, since then we've seen some excellent efficiency come out of those particular crews in working for that customer. So it's more of a start-up issue with respect to the customers drilling operations quite frankly.

Brad Handler

Okay, all right, that's helpful color. I guess maybe I'm thinking similarly as I answer next question just in terms of the well support commentary. You mentioned labor and maintenance cost, how much of that is recurring maybe it sounds like labor probably would be, but if it's a wage [ph] question but maybe speak to how much of that remains, [indiscernible] as we think about the second half of the year.

Don Gawick

Yes with respect to the labor actually the majority of that was one-time issue, we had to take a number of steps as most of our peers did, through the downturn with respect to cost cutting measures and so we saw a reduction in our folks [ph] base pay, yearend bonuses were curtailed, we saw reduction in a number of benefits as well specifically things like 401(k) match etc. so as you brought back to salaries and brought back the yearend bonuses that's certainly been impacting the overall labor cost relative to what we saw late last year. In addition, there's been a little bit of movement as well in the marketplace but that's been quite modest, the biggest impact has been the returning of previously cut salaries and benefits.

Brad Handler

Got it. And then just I'm sorry you mentioned them - same question I hope the notion of maintenance, was that a movement issue, was that redeploying your assets in California or something what was, just what drove some of the higher maintenance in well support? I think I heard you say labor and maintenance issue.

Mark Cashiola

Brad, this is Mark. From R&M perspective we've seen R&M costs in the well services business this year. We do expect that to continue as we use - we've got some fairly old equipment in those business lines that need higher R&M than maybe what we saw running in prior year. Particularly through the downturn when we were obviously trying to keep our cost as well as possible.

Brad Handler

Okay, helpful. Thank you.

[Operator Instructions] the next question comes from Matt Johnston with Nomura. Please go ahead.

Matt Johnston

So as we think about your reactivation cadence over the next five, six quarters through the end of next year. Can you help us think about what your supply chain looks like to facilitate that cadence? And if you see any risk to the timing of that reactivation schedule? And then somewhat connected to that, if you can just comment on what lead time looks like for new crews at this point, that will be helpful. Thank you.

Pat Bixenman

Yes, I'll take that Don.

Don Gawick

Yes, go ahead Pat.

Pat Bixenman

On the supply chain we've been working the situation since the beginning of the year and the most critical part of that or the OEM suppliers to the engine and transmissions and the rebuild services related to that and that's one reason we've taken the measured approach of getting equipment back out is just that, working with them and we're assuming a said amount of equipment out to them on a regular basis now. So we have a very predictable amount of equipment that we can get back to work. And then, sorry what was the second part of the question?

Matt Johnston

Yes, so just curious on the labor piece of it. How far in advance do you need to go out and source folks to get this equipment crewed and do you see any risk, to your timeline with respect to headcount?

Don Gawick

Yes I'll take.

Pat Bixenman

All right, go ahead. Don.

Don Gawick

Yes, I was just going to say with respect to manning equipment that we're putting out obviously the biggest issue is around frac. The crew size is significant and there's a lot of specific training and development, we've got to make sure is in place to make sure the folks are out there with respect to safety, with overall maintenance and operational excellence allocation. So we like to get about 60 to 90-day window for our folks to be prepared and fully train to get out there. Again labor tends to be one of the bottlenecks that does exist in the market place, with the cadence though that we see with one to two frac fleets per quarter, quite frankly we haven't had an issue with getting the crews properly trained and fully staffed. So at this point we don't see that as a finish point and we think that we will be able to continue with that level of deployment.

Matt Johnston

Got it, okay. Thanks and then, if I could just do one follow-up on the well service side, you mentioned some modest pricing improvement towards the end of 2Q, just curios what are your thoughts in terms of what commodity price environment, we would need to see in order for some of that pricing traction to continue.

Don Gawick

You know it does vary obviously by basin and by customer, but overall I think for us to really see any true upswing with respect to ability to raise prices on the wall servicing side. We had to see something that's solidly in the 50s and looks like it's going to stay there. I think that's maybe the biggest concern that our customers have, is the relative instability. It's not so much that the high 40s doesn't work for them. But this constant movement down to the low 40s and then back up towards 50 has got everyone kind of on, hold with respect to what we're getting serious about implementing more aggressive workover program.

Matt Johnston

Got it. Thanks guys, appreciated.

Operator

Brad Handler

I guess I'm just looking at a couple of the other service line, if you could help directionally, that will be great. So in cementing it sounds like you had a nice and a nice pick up in overall utilization. Might we think about a full quarter running at a higher level in Q3 that would drive continued activity growth in cementing.

Don Gawick

Yes, we've seen a nice upswing in cementing both with respect to utilization and with pricing. We anticipate bringing more units back online quite frankly our limitation right now, is just how much equipment we do have to bring back online. So we're reactivating as we can, you don't have a particularly large cementing organization currently and so the restriction on growth are quite frankly is going to be a, that we don't have a lot of units to reactivate. We are taking a look at some opportunities to expand that product line with respect to overall capacity, but again it's moving nicely in the right direction. We're seeing pricing continue to move in the right direction and we're really at a point right now, where we're essentially sold out in the cementing business.

Brad Handler

Okay, got it. And then a follow-up on coiled tubing, sounds like that's a little bit more complicated in the sense that you've shut down in the north east and relocated assets. Were revenues lower in the coiled tubing in the second quarter, as that shift might suggest or?

Mark Cashiola

No they were not lower in the second quarter, but we do expect just due to the full quarter effect in Q3, we do expect some impact to top line in Q3. But as a result of making those decisions to exit, that area we expect better profitability overall.

Brad Handler

Got it. All right and then again, maybe just a follow-up from me on CapEx. So I think you gave guidance of two - I'm sorry what was your guidance for full year CapEx?

Mark Cashiola

$200 million to $210 million.

Brad Handler

Right, which at least I was looking at something closer to $170 million and I can't remember frankly how explicitly that was guided or not, it sounds like it was. So where is that increase coming from please. It looks like maybe cementing, maybe some large diameter coil. Maybe what else is spreading that [indiscernible]?

Mark Cashiola

Yes, that's right. I'd say the more significant components are, you know as Pat mentioned we're starting to accelerate the refurbishment in some of our cold-stacked equipment ahead of some of the remaining warm-stacked equipment. And we're doing that in favor of equipment that's more closely aligned with the existing equipment that we have working today. So that's driving some increase as well as dollars that we expect to incur this year, for the new set of pumps that would be delivered and deployed in the first quarter of next year. So those are the big drivers and then we're also seeing little bit of an uptick and spend for some of the back side or the ancillary equipment and some of the other related equipment to fully outfit the redeployed fleets as we're bringing them back out to the market.

Brad Handler

Okay, so frac concentrate.

Don Gawick

And we do as well continue to add capacity to our pumping, our pump down business. We're refurbishing a number of little pumps there to expand that capacity. We're basically sold out again, every single unit we've got is fully deployed and we have great demand and the pricing has moved very nicely in that product line, so we'll continue to add units into the pump down business as well.

Brad Handler

Great, thanks for that color as well. I'll turn it back.

Don Gawick

Just want to thank everyone for joining us today and we appreciate your interest in C&J. look forward to speaking with you again at the end of the next quarter. Thank you everybody.

