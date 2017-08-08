Twilio Comes Back To Life With A Stellar Q2; Long-Term Thesis Affirmed

Increasing focus will be placed on base revenue growth as well as continued product innovation that distinguishes the Twilio Super Network as a value-added service.

Looking ahead, management’s guidance still looks conservative and the stock has plenty of room left to rally after successive beats.

Now that Twilio has demonstrated it can survive after being weaned off large variable revenue contracts like Uber, the stock is poised for a breakout.

In my last article, I wrote that Twilio had been overly cautious in Q2 guidance, leading investors to banish the stock into oversold territory. Due to its highly variable per-use revenue model, Twilio was able to smash prior guidance and deliver a solid beat-and-raise quarter, sending the shares up 10% in after hours trading. The magnitude of Twilio’s Q2 beat gives firm reassurance to growth investors that Twilio is on the rebound and affords the stock ample room to move higher through its Q3 print.

This article will recap Twilio’s Q2 performance and call out key highlights, dissect next quarter and full-year guidance, and re-examine the long thesis on Twilio. Overall, I believe Twilio is still well positioned to deliver not only more consecutive quarters of outperformance, but several years of strong growth as it capitalizes on secular trends toward mobile communications and app-delivered conveniences.

Bearing in mind this quarter’s substantial beat and the multiples reset coming from a fresh 12-month forecast to look at, I believe Twilio shares should march higher to $41, or approximately 8x forward revenues.

Q2 Recap: The Beat-and-Raise We've Been Waiting For

In Q2, Twilio delivered revenue of $95.9 million (+49% y/y), obliterating its own guidance midpoint of $85.5 million and analyst consensus of $86.2 million. Most impressive is the fact that the 49% growth achieved this quarter is actually an acceleration over Q1's 47% y/y growth, a truly remarkable feat for a company on the edge of a $400 million run rate.

Base revenue of $87.6 million, which is revenue derived from contracted clients and the majority of Twilio’s business, increased 55% y/y. More focus will be turned to this base revenue number as Twilio pivots away from large, volatile deals such as Uber (Private:UBER), and the large y/y increase in the steadier revenue segment is reassuring for bulls.

Beyond strong top-line performance, the other standout was Twilio’s continued path to profitability. See pro forma metrics below from the Q2 press release:

Figure 1. TWLO Q2 margin walkdown

G&A, the “most wasteful” of operating spend and the least likely to contribute to the top line, took a meaningful 3% step downward. S&M likewise improved 2%, pointing to increased sales efficiency. The only operating component to see an increase was R&D, which jumped from 23% of revenues to 25% of revenues - but, as this is a quarter in which Twilio made substantial new product announcements, the increased R&D spend is a positive indicator of a strong product roadmap and new growth avenues.

Overall operating loss margin in Q2 was only (5%), slimming to near-breakeven on a pro forma basis. We are encouraged by the fact that Twilio continues to drive extremely high growth rates without recklessly burning through cash. While profitability is a secondary concern for the company, it’s not being ignored.

A quick note on product releases - Twilio also hosted its annual SIGNAL user conference in Q2, where it announced a slew of new product capabilities, including speech-to-text recognition. More robust feature sets like these will continue to distinguish Twilio as a value-added vendor and make it more difficult for clients like Uber to take a homegrown approach to building an in-app communications platform.

Guidance Raised, But Still Plenty Conservative

Turning now to guidance, let’s look at the history of Twilio’s 2017 revenue guidance and how it’s moved every quarter:

Figure 2. TWLO FY17 revenue guidance history After revising guidance downward (perhaps the conservatism was too obvious) in Q1, Twilio has again raised its guidance above its initial 2017 forecast, to $371-$375 million, which represents 34% y/y growth at the midpoint of $373 million.

Note, however, that this revised guidance is only $14 million above its prior range of $356-$362 million, and $9.6 of that $14.0 million increase is already absorbed by this quarter’s massive beat. After accounting for this quarter’s outperformance, Twilio is effectively increasing its full-year outlook by only $4.4 million - highly unlikely given this quarter’s substantial beat.

Looking at Twilio’s quarterly performance relative to guidance paints an even more ridiculous picture:

Figure 3. TWLO quarterly performance vs. guidance

For Q3, Twilio is projecting $91-$93 million in revenue, a sequential decrease to Q2. Note that a sequential decrease has never happened in Twilio's lifetime; it customarily posts double-digit sequential growth. It is exceedingly rare in a high-growth software company to post sequential declines, barring the most seasonal of application software companies, of which Twilio is not. The implied deceleration (from 49% y/y to 29% y/y) offered by the guidance is far too large.

This is a company that continues to offer blind guidance, skewed harshly to the conservative side, and there is plenty of room for the company to deliver strong upside on the back of low expectations.

Valuation Revisited

Let's look at how Twilio is trading versus peers after the Q2 beat and guidance reset. Taking the company's conservative $373 million FY17 revenue guidance for the back half of 2017 and applying a conservative growth rate of 27.5% to 1Q18 and 2Q18; we assume forward revenues of $423 million for Twilio, implying an EV/FTM revenue multiple of 6.5x after accounting for the after-hours pop of 10%.

Figure 4. TWLO trading comps Note on methodology: forward revenues based on extrapolation of management guidance; prices as of close of trading on August 7; TWLO close price of $33.72 as of after-hours close on August 7

Amazingly, TWLO still trades at a one-turn discount to its peer group of recent software IPOs. Its growth rate and operating margin are both solidly above this peer group's average, yet the company is still being substantially undervalued.

Prior to Q2, one could make the argument that investors were holding back due to the uncertainty surrounding Uber's departure. Now that Twilio has proven it can sustain serious growth numbers without a boatload of Uber revenue, that dark cloud should have lifted.

Properly valued, Twilio should trade at a slight premium to peers due to its above-average growth and cash flow breakeven status. 8x is a more appropriate multiple for the stock, putting the near-term price target at $41.

Conclusion

Twilio should continue to rise on the back of a solid Q2 that removed all doubts about the company's ability to grow post-Uber, especially because a large portion of this quarter's beat was driven by an outsized gain in base revenues. Its volume-based pricing, difficult for management and analysts to predict, should continue to benefit from the increasing ubiquity of digital transactions and communications, and afford Twilio a long runway of earnings beats.

As either a short-term or long-term play, Twilio has proven that it has found a bottom and will continue to benefit investors who want to capitalize on the undisputed global shift toward mobile and cloud.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWLO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.