Tesco's (TESO) CEO Fernando Assing on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Tesco Corporation (NASDAQ:TESO)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 8, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Chris Boone – Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Fernando Assing – President and Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Michael LaMotte – Guggenheim

Ryan Pfingst – FBR

Operator

I would now like to introduce your host Mr. Chris Boone, Senior Vice President and CFO. Sir, the podium is yours.

Chris Boone

Thank you, Brian. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Tesco’s second quarter 2017 earnings conference call. Your hosts today are Fernando Assing, Tesco’s President and Chief Executive Officer; and myself, Chris Boone, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Before I turn the call over to Fernando, please note that I will be making forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Act of 1995 and Canadian securities legislation. These statements are based on current expectations that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to vary materially from those expectations.

These risks and uncertainties are more fully described in our 10-K and 10-Q reports filed with the SEC and with Security Regulatory Authorities in Canada. We’ll also be using certain non-GAAP measures during this call. The earnings release we issued today contains a reconciliation of these measures to the closest GAAP measures.

I will now turn the call over to Fernando.

Fernando Assing

Thank you, Chris, and welcome, everyone. Thank you for joining us this morning. We continued to make progress in the second quarter, with sequential improvement in adjusted EBITDA. We are encouraged that this progress was primarily achieved from the benefit of our strategic initiatives and optimized cost structure. I will provide more details about our progress, but first, I’ll ask Chris to go through the financials.

Chris Boone

Thank you, Fernando. Good morning, everyone. I’ll begin with a discussion of our second quarter operating results, and then summarize our third quarter 2017 outlook. I refer you to today’s press release for additional financial details on the quarter, including reconciliations of non-GAAP and GAAP measures, as well as our 10-Q, which will be filed soon.

Today, we reported revenue of $40.1 million, adjusted net loss of $11.6 million, or $0.25 per share, and adjusted EBITDA loss of $3.9 million. The adjustments were primarily from additional restructuring costs, mostly from headcount reductions and facility closure costs. Second quarter sequential revenue growth of $3.4 million, or 9%, reflects increased activity in land tubular services and CDS sales in the U.S. Adjusted EBITDA improved sequentially from the volume benefit of higher land tubular services, and the increased CDS sales. Incremental sequential adjusted EBITDA margins of 24% were impacted by high re-activation and mobilization costs to support the growth in U.S. land tubular services.

Let’s review each business line, starting with products. Revenue was $19.5 million, down 3% from Q1, primarily from decreased new product sales and aftermarket activity, partially offset by an increase in top drive rental operating days. Product sales revenue decreased 10% to $5.3 million, as we shipped four new top drives, primarily for international markets, versus five top drives and one new catwalk in the prior quarter. Two top drives planned to ship in the second quarter were delayed until the third quarter, primarily due to payment delays. Also, we sold three used top drives compared to one used top drive last quarter, which helped mitigate the impact of the delayed new top drive shipments.

The second quarter ended with a backlog of five top drives, with a potential value of $4.2 million. The trend of shorter delivery times and intra-quarter book-and-ship transactions continued in Q2, with 50% of the delivery booked and shipped within the quarter. We expect to see a similar pattern of intra-quarter bookings and shipments in the third quarter. Today, our backlog stands at six top drives worth approximately $5.1 million, with several contracts pending.

Rental revenue increased sequentially by approximately 8%, primarily in Mexico and Russia, to $5.7 million, and metal utilization was 15% on a fleet of 113 units. Aftermarket sales and services decreased by approximately 4% sequentially to $8.5 million, due to shop recertification and upgrades work, partially offset by higher parts sales. Adjusted operating loss for products in Q2 was $600,000 versus adjusted operating loss of $700,000 in Q1. This sequential improvement, despite a revenue decline, was driven by the benefit of increased new unit assembly absorption on fixed overhead and cost management.

Looking next to tubular services, revenue was $20.7 million, up 25%, or $4.1 million, from Q1. Global land tubular services grew sequentially by approximately 19%, or $2 million, primarily from increased U.S. land activity of approximately 50%, which significantly exceeded the sequential rig count increase. CDS and accessory sales also increased sequentially by 86%, or $1.8 million, due to higher CDS sales in both the U.S. and Middle East markets.

Offshore tubular services increased approximately 7%, or $300,000, from higher activity in Asia and the Middle East, partially offset by a lower activity in the Gulf of Mexico. The adjusted operating loss from tubular services was $4.1 million, compared to $5.1 million last quarter, generating 24% incrementals. The sequential improvement was primarily driven by the benefit of higher activity in the U.S. land and CDS sales, partially offset by the impact of certain land re-activation and mobilization costs. We experienced higher over-time costs, inefficiencies in new hires, and equipment relocation that should mitigate in the third quarter.

Moving next to corporate and R&E, corporate expenses were $5.8 million, which is up about $300,000 from Q1 on an adjusted basis, primarily due to higher employee-related expenses and seasonal marketing costs. Research and engineering costs were $900,000 on an adjusted basis versus $800,000 in Q1. Foreign exchange was a loss of $500,000 compared to $100,000 gain in Q1 due to currency weakness in Russia and Argentina.

Income tax expense in the second quarter was approximately $300,000, despite a pre-tax loss. Pre-tax income was earned in certain international markets without tax loss carrybacks, but we’re still recording tax valuation allowances on losses in other markets. Included in the expense is approximately $200,000 to reserve for a potential tax audit settlement related to returns in an international market from nearly a decade ago. We expect tax expense to remain a small expense per quarter in the second half of the year.

Turning now to our balance sheet, we have cash and cash equivalents of $72.5 million as of June 30, down from $83.1 million on March 31. While cash was expected to decline sequentially, the decrease was larger than expected, primarily impacted by approximately $4 million in payment delays on certain top drive shipments, and slower-than-anticipated collections from several larger customers. All of the business generally performed in line with expectations; the cash decline appears larger due to timing issues, and will correct itself in Q3.

In addition, inventory increased by approximately $3 million versus our plans, primarily due to two top drive orders shifting to the third quarter of 2017, and higher aftermarket inventory to support recertification projects and parts sales shipping in the third and fourth quarters of 2017.

Turning to our outlook for the third quarter of 2017, while there is some market speculation that the U.S. rig count could decline in the second half of 2017, we remain cautiously optimistic that it will stay flattish, especially in the $50 oil environment. We have so far seen no strong evidence of any significant activity decline by our customers.

In addition, and encouragingly, we have seen signs of upcoming activity improvements on certain international markets in both land and offshore. In the third quarter of 2017, we expect overall revenue to increase sequentially, primarily from continued growth in tubular services both in land and offshore, and new product sales. Cash levels are expected to remain approximately flat over the second quarter ending balance for the remainder of the year, as EBITDA losses are expected to continue to decrease and working capital is reduced from the second quarter levels.

With that, I will now turn the call back to Fernando.

Fernando Assing

Thank you, Chris. During the second quarter, we realized the benefits of our strategic initiatives, especially the CDS line evolution and CDS sales which demonstrates the positive impact of technology on our financial results. It is becoming clearer that tubular services, pipe handling automation and rig floor mechanization will be a growing focus of the industry, including rig upgrades. Through our current products and R&D pipeline, we should be well-positioned to continue to take advantage of these trends.

In addition to growth in running and selling our existing CDS technology, we continued to make progress rolling out our new multi-plug launcher. The recent addition of the various cementing accessories greatly enhances the value proposition of the CDS evolution package. Tesco profitability benefits from both fixed-cost leverage on higher market share, and lower cost structure. We have also seen an acceleration of the sales of new and used CDS. Global markets are increasingly understanding the value proposition of our automated offerings.

We shipped several new and used CDS systems to U.S. and international clients during the second quarter, and we have additional orders for new and used CDS kits in the second half that will help drive incremental profitability. In the offshore tubular services market, we anticipate benefiting from rig reactivations under existing contracts in the Asian market in the second half of 2017. Also, as expected, the various ongoing offshore tender processes have been very competitive, as 16 players attempt to maintain their market share.

In addition, those tender processes have taken longer than anticipated, and we expect to know the results of such tenders during the next few months. When it comes to products, we are seeing increased quoting activity for new top drives, driven by the reactivation of tenders for new build rigs in some international markets, and sustained demand from Russia over the next few quarters. On the rental side, we continue to ramp up our new catwalk rental business in the Middle East, which should continue to grow during the second half of 2017, based on existing contracts. We also expect our top drive rental fleet utilization to slightly improve in the second half of this year.

Finally, we again completed during the second quarter, several highly-differentiated aftermarket jobs that combine a typical recertification scope with equipment upgrades. We have more of these jobs planned later this year. Also, increasing third-party aftermarket is a key part of our strategy, representing approximately 10% of our sales again this quarter.

In addition, we continue to install additional ARC units this quarter. Recent trials with a large international client were well-received, and we expect this to lead to additional sale opportunities over the next few quarters.

Now, turning to cash. As Chris noted, the use of cash was higher than expected during the second quarter due to several discrete issues that should not reoccur in the third quarter. Based on the expected EBITDA losses decrease in the second half, along with expected working capital reductions, our cash should remain at near current levels during the rest of 2017.

Let me highlight that our cash continues to allow us to make the right decisions. The investment of approximately $8.4 million in working capital and CapEx in the first half of 2017 positioned us well to continue to grow in the second half of the year, and to get closer to our goal of reaching EBITDA break-even. We were also able to invest $1.2 million in restructuring activities in the first half of 2017, which will continue to benefit our cost structure moving forward.

Let me also highlight that if North American rig count potentially flattens or possibly declines, Tesco’s international footprint will provide additional avenues for growth. While maintain these international capabilities came at a cost during the cycle, we should be seeing the benefits of this geographical diversity in coming quarters. Global markets are starting to follow the North American trends in drilling efficiencies and we are well-positioned to benefit from those as markets improve.

Now, with that, Operator, we are ready for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Of course. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Michael LaMotte from Guggenheim. Sir, your line is now open.

Michael LaMotte

Thanks. Good morning, guys. Fernando, a competitor of yours noted yesterday that they were beginning to concede some market share on U.S. land in order to try to get pricing up, and they said that they’re starting to see some evidence of pricing improvement in U.S. land. Can you comment on what you’re seeing on the pricing front?

Fernando Assing

We are – we share the sentiment of that particular competitor, Michael. We are stepping up pricing discipline. We have managed to obtain some very modest price increases in some operations. I will not call that a trend yet, but it’s certainly encouraging that the clients are at least entertaining the conversation. We have also, despite our very high growth rate that more than doubled the rig count increases in U.S. land in Q2. We have actually given up market share intentionally as we are not going to continue to work for the wrong clients at the wrong price.

Michael LaMotte

Makes sense, okay. Pioneer mentioned in their earnings call last week, moving to a four-string casing design with premium connections, in part of the Midland basin. I guess they’re running into some pressure issues in some of the shallower zones. I’m wondering if you’re seeing a broader move, more towards a four-string casing design, and what that might mean for Tesco just from a revenue and technology standpoint?

Fernando Assing

Michael, I would say it’s a little early to call that a trend. I think what we’re going to see is to continue, we’re going to continue to see evolution of casing designs and well designs. I think [indiscernible] is going to continue to increase, and with that, the use of premium connections may increase. I think what is important, really, is all those trends favour companies like Tesco, and the inclusion of technology. And we believe that the running casing will become even more a technology service, rather than a commodity.

Michael LaMotte

Okay, last one for me, the press release mentioned the new product shipping delays. Was that anything related internally to a product, or labor issues, at Tesco? Or, was that customer just not ready to receive product yet?

Fernando Assing

Well, I would say it was a combination of some supply chain delays that made deliveries a little tight, with some, again, collection discipline that we decided to impose. It was fundamentally you could call internal causes. And that’s one of the reasons why we believe we have a good control on the situation, and those should not reoccur in Q3.

Chris Boone

And this is Chris. We’re seeing certainly with some of our international customers, a higher degree of banking scrutiny that has caused certain banking transactions that used to take days, turns into weeks, and that’s caused some of the issues of how much credit we’re willing to extend at any given time.

Michael LaMotte

Got you. I assume that’s in Russia. Is it anywhere else?

Fernando Assing

Well, you could be surprised into how many countries those banking complexities apply.

Chris Boone

But certainly, Russia is one of those, yes.

Michael LaMotte

Yes, okay. Great, thanks guys. I will turn it back.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of Ryan Pfingst from FBR. Sir, your line is now open.

Ryan Pfingst

Hey, good morning, guys. I’m in for Tom Curran this morning. On the accounts receivable delays and the slower collection from the several larger customers, we’re wondering if you could give some color on the nature of those customers including whether it includes any North American companies or potentially financially-distressed players, and what gives you guys the confidence that you should be able to convert those shipments and receivables in the third quarter?

Chris Boone

Sure. This is Chris. So in some cases, we have already collected them, so as we moved into the third quarter. So, there were some North America, but I would call them large global players where there’s not really collection risk issues. There were some international, but again, with very large players. So, none of those we see as collection risk. It’s probably more that they have – the larger size companies, it’s just a lot harder to work through their payment systems to really press for getting collections expedited.

Ryan Pfingst

Got you, that’s helpful. Thank you. And could you give an update on the percentage of revenues derived from the third party recertification initiative and on the commercial ARC installation?

Fernando Assing

I think we mentioned earlier that the total third-party aftermarket is about 10% of our revenue, which is in line with our strategy at this time. We think that percentage can double over time. Certainly, one of the growth avenues that we enjoy, that we opened, one of the market channels that we opened a couple of years ago that’s working well. With respect to the ARC installations, we are keeping that close to our chest at this stage, Ryan. You will understand that everyone is watching, and this is a highly-competitive environment we’re starting. And when this becomes more material, then we’ll start, we’ll find a way to start reporting the ARC revenues. But, that will take a while. It’ll take a couple more quarters for that to be the case.

Ryan Pfingst

Great, thank you. And then just the last one for me, how has the Company’s M&A pipeline evolved, if it has?

Fernando Assing

We are looking at companies, and we are still to find the perfect fit for us that clicks on the strategy and provides the synergies that will allow us to justify the transaction. We have seen the quality of the companies we market increase over the last few quarters, that’s encouraging. One of the ones we believe that M&A will happen, as the industry has to deal with reality of removing capacity and synergizing costs. At the same time, there’s no secret, we have firing power for possibly one transaction so it has to be the right one.

At this stage, the priority remains being ready to fund our organic growth and being sure that cash doesn’t become a growth constraining factor. We continue to scrutinize the market, and there are a couple of interesting prospects but at this stage, nothing imminent.

Ryan Pfingst

Great. I appreciate the color. I’ll turn it back. Thanks, guys.

Operator

And I’m currently showing no further questions. Now, I would like to turn the call back to Fernando Assing, President and CEO, for any closing remarks.

Fernando Assing

Thanks to all for being with us in this call, and we’ll see you next quarter, in the third quarter earnings release call. Thank you very much.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today’s conference. This concludes today’s program, and you may all disconnect. Everyone, have a great day.

