New Gold: Running The Numbers On Rainy River (Once Again)

Introduction

Throughout the past few years I have been keeping an eye on New Gold (NGD), and those years were a real emotional roller coaster fueled by unnecessary dilution caused by substantial cost overruns and perhaps just bad leadership.

Source: company presentation

However, most of the cost overruns at the company’s newest project, Rainy River in Ontario, have now been incurred and should be considered as a sunk cost rather than an NPV destroyer (which it really is). The historical shareholders of New Gold won’t make much money on Rainy River as the cost escalation and the purchase price of the project will pretty much equal the total discounted free cash flows over Rainy River’s mine life, but this could be an opportunity for more recent investors, like me.

In this article I will have a closer look at the remaining funding requirements for Rainy River, the sale of the company’s Peak Mines and the impact of Rainy River on the production and cash flow profile.

The financing needs for Rainy River and how will they be covered?

New Gold has spent approximately $160M on Rainy River in the second quarter of this year and estimated the total cost to completion at approximately $229M. This is the expected total cost to reach commercial production, and I would assume this includes the working capital needs before reaching the break-even position once commercial production starts.

$229M doesn’t sound like a huge amount, but it’s definitely more than the company’s cash position of $199M so it’s good to see New Gold is still able to draw an additional $174M in liquidity from its credit line. Not only should this be sufficient, New Gold is obviously also generating cash from its other mines. Looking at the Q2 results, the cash flow was actually pretty substantial.

Source: company presentation

The adjusted operating income was approximately $63M after taking the taxes and interest payments into consideration (note: I used half of the H1 interest payments, as New Gold pays the interest on its bonds twice per year, in Q2 and Q4, so Q1 and Q3 are traditionally interest-light).

As you can see, the total amount of capital expenditures in Q2 came in at $188M, of which $160M was spent on Rainy River and $2M on Blackwater. The sustaining capex was approximately $26M, which results in an adjusted free cash flow of $37M during the quarter. Assuming a linear correlation going forward, New Gold’s operations should generate approximately $50M in adjusted free cash flow between July 1 and October 31.

On top of that, New Gold has initiated the process to sell its Peak Mines in Australia. This project produced just over 50,000 ounces of gold in the first half of the year at an AISC of $800-900/oz. According to the company’s website, the reserves will last until the end of 2019 although I would expect the mine life to increase by a few more years as some of the resources could be converted into reserves. New Gold hasn’t mentioned a price but I would expect the asset to fetch somewhere in between $50-100M. That being said, I’m not convinced it will be an all-cash sale as the Peak Mines seem to be a perfect asset for a starting company with ambitions which could pay for the acquisition with a combination of cash, stock and perhaps a royalty. For simplicity sake I have not included an incoming cash flow from the sale of the Peak Mines in the next table.

As you can see, even excluding any proceeds from the sale of Peak Mines, New Gold should be in a comfortable (financial) position to bring Rainy River in commercial production.

There was some good news from the permitting and hedging front

One of the recent headaches was a delay in the permitting process to permit the Rainy River tailings facility. New Gold is now planning to construct a temporary tailings facility with a capacity of approximately six months whilst it waits for the permits to start building the larger tailings facility.

New Gold was expecting to receive the permits in Q1 2018, but has now reduced the expected time line as all comments made during the public comment period were in favor of the proposed plan. That’s quite unusual in the mining sector, and I would expect a relatively smooth permitting process from here on. That’s a relief as another delay could have been disastrous for the continuity of the operations at Rainy River.

New Gold also announced it entered into hedging agreements for a large part of its gold production and, more importantly, for its entire H2 copper production. Although the current spot price for copper is approximately $2.85-2.9/lb, New Gold already hedged its production at $2.73 per pound. You might think this is disappointing, but keep in mind New Gold sold its copper at $2.58 per pound in the first half of the year. The additional $0.15 should result in an additional pre-tax cash flow of $6-7.5M in the second half of the year (and that’s one of the main reasons why I feel comfortable with my guesstimate of $50M in free cash flow between July 1 and October 31.

The New New Gold – the production and cash flow profile once Rainy River is in production

So, we have now established New Gold has access to the cash to complete the mine construction, and the permitting issues seem to be close to being solved as well. Let’s now have a look at how much cash flow Rainy River will be generating from next year on.

According to the feasibility study, the Rainy River project will produce 325,000 ounces of gold per year (and some silver) in the first nine years of its mine life at an all-in sustaining cost of $765/oz. However, New Gold sold a streaming deal to Royal Gold (RGLD) to fund a part of its cost overruns, and during these first nine years, 6.5% of the gold production will have to be delivered to Royal Gold at one-fourth of the market price. In layman’s terms: New Gold will have to deliver 21,000 ounces of gold per year and receive just $315/oz for it.

Source: company presentation

This means that at a current gold price of $1260/oz, New Gold’s received price will be approximately $1,200 per ounce. New Gold also sold a part of its silver production to Royal Gold as well, so the AISC will also be higher than $765/oz as the lower revenue from silver will result in lower by-product credits.

If I would now assume an average AISC of $800/oz (which actually is my optimistic personal estimate, as New Gold has repeatedly encountered cost overruns during the construction phase, I’d be extremely impressed if the production cost per ounce would come in as expected), the mine would produce approximately $120M in annual free cash flow (the tax payments ( if any) will be marginal as New Gold will have to depreciate in excess of $1B in capital expenditures).

Investment thesis

Adding this to the H1 FCF of $70M (and taking the closure of Cerro San Pedro and the sale of the Peak Mines into consideration), I would expect New Gold to generate $250M in free cash flow from 2019 on using a gold price of $1260/oz and taking the streaming deal with Royal Gold into consideration. The net debt of $900M-1B could then be reduced really fast, especially as a copper price of $2.90/lb could increase the post-tax free cash flow by $20-25M compared to the received price of $2.58 per pound in the first half of the year.

You still can’t deny buying and building Rainy River was a destruction of capital, but as I mentioned before, those expenses and cost overruns are now a sunk cost, and all we should care about is the company’s current enterprise value of approximately $2.9B versus the expected free cash flow of $250M per year. And this sounds like an interesting value proposition.