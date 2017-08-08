Cominar REIT: Debt Downgrade And Dividend Drop

The stock is still a buy but investors should be prepared for a bumpy ride.

Cominar REIT (OTC:CMLEF) cut its dividend in conjunction with the second quarter release and DBRS downgraded its debt. We were indifferent to both events and think the stock is still a buy.

DBRS downgrade

Cominar released their results on August 3 after markets closed. The DBRS downgrade, which they had anticipated but were not sure off, happened early the morning on August 4. An hour before their conference call, Cominar got this press release out:

Earlier today, DBRS announced that it had downgraded the rating of the REIT’s senior unsecured debentures to BB (high) with a stable trend from BBB (low) with a negative trend. “Our unencumbered property portfolio stands at $3.6 billion, which represents an unencumbered assets to unsecured debt ratio of 1.52:1, keeping with our commitment of 1.3:1 and giving us all the flexibility required to replace our unsecured debentures, as they mature over the next six years”, said Mr. Michel Dallaire, Chief Executive Officer of Cominar.

A year back when this review started, I considered Cominar's decision to try to keep the investment grade rating a giant mistake. This effort to appease the rating agency forced Cominar to sell a number of its good properties in a hurry and negatively impacted funds from operations. The correct course was to abandon that route and focus on shifting the debt from unsecured to secured. After 12 wasted months, Cominar was forced to take the path it should have in the first place.

“We have $1.7 billion in unsecured debentures outstanding bearing interest at an average rate of 4.29%, approximately 100 basis points higher than the current 5-year mortgage rate with important interest savings potential in the future”, added Mr. Dallaire. With more than $3.6 billion of unencumbered properties, the REIT plans to refinance its outstanding unsecured debentures with secured debt in the form of mortgages over the next 6 years as the REIT’s unsecured debentures mature. The REIT has no unsecured debenture maturities prior to June 2019. This refinancing plan will enable the REIT to generate important interest savings as mortgage rates are more favourable to the REIT when compared to the REIT’s cost for unsecured debentures. The refinancing plan will not affect the REIT’s long-term debt ratio.

Mortgage rates are now so low that REITs like Slate Office are getting decent mortgages at 3.0% yields.

On May 25, 2017, in conjunction with the acquisition of Commerce West, the REIT assumed a mortgage in the amount of $68.3 million with a fixed interest rate of 3.0%, maturing October 1, 2020.

Slate Office has a higher debt to asset ratio than Cominar and is tiny in comparison by market cap. The argument could also be made that Cominar's Quebec concentration would make it harder for it to obtain mortgages. We doubt that will have a major impact for 2 reasons:

1. Quebec is the best province in terms of economic growth currently. Statscan's latest report showed another great jobs number for Quebec and we expect this to eventually (within 12-24 months) to translate into much higher rents.

2. BTB REIT (OTC:BTBIF), another tiny REIT with a Quebec concentration, and a higher debt ratio than Cominar, released this in the 2016 annual report about their financings:

$87.2 million in refinancings, with terms varying from 1 year to 10 years, for a weighted average term of 7.5 years, as well as fixed rates of 2.88% to 4.11% and a weighted average rate of 3.50%. These refinancings allowed for an equity take-out of approximately $16 million.

It seems to us that Cominar will have no trouble financing this and they have until June 2019 when the first tranche is required. Each refinancing should be accretive to cash flow.

Dividend reduction

Cominar's dividend reduction was something were prepared for, but not expecting. Now, if Cominar was concentrated in Alberta, our thought process would have been different. However since it was concentrated in Quebec, we felt that the impact of paying the excess distribution through DRIP would be fine as the Quebec economy would bail them out in time. Cominar's occupancy is good and with another 4% of portfolio committed but not occupied currently.

Source: Cominar Q2-2017

The Office segment looks the weakest but remember that Cominar's Alberta portfolio though small has Calgary vacancy rates above 25% and that does change the overall numbers a bit.

The overall lease maturity profile is quite long and the second highest among the REITs we own.

Considering the strength we expect in Quebec, each roll off and re-leasing will provide a big boost to Cominar's NOI over the next several years.

AFFO-Canada Vs US

This is a point that a large majority of investors are unaware of and we thought we would bring up in light of Cominar's dividend reduction. Adjusted funds from operations is calculated were differently in the two countries. We would like to highlight one key difference.

So under the US definition, Cominar would make $1.45+ in FFO and AFFO in 2017 and its original dividend (prior to the cut) would be "covered". However under the Canadian definition the original dividend would be "covered" via FFO, but the AFFO would be lower (as it would be reduced further by routine Capex and leasing costs) and not completely cover the dividend. So we see why Cominar cut the dividend but we could have seen a justification for continuing it as there are many US companies that pay dividends, not covered by the Canadian definition of AFFO.

Conclusion

Cominar is now a deep value play trading at 65% of our liquidation estimate. Prior to Q2-2017 results Cominar was being punished for paying too much in relation to its AFFO and now being punished for the dividend cut. At the other end of the spectrum in terms of sentiment in Boardwalk REIT, which we wrote about previously, that will not cover its dividend through AFFO in 2017, 2018 and most likely 2019, but trades at 26 times AFFO versus under 10 for Cominar. We continue to like Cominar here. In the short term the markets can be irrational, and should the price go lower we will be adding.

