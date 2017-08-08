Cambria Tail Risk ETF: A Permanent Market Hedge

The Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL) is an Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) created to “mitigate significant downside market risk,” per the fund prospectus. The ticker TAIL is a reference to the chance of low probability events that occur outside a regular distribution of events. The term “once in a lifetime” event has been used to describe the Financial Crisis of 2008, the dot-com bubble, and the Long-Term Capital Management implosion of 1998.

All three of these have occurred in my lifetime so it would appear that these type of events occur much more often than prognosticators think. Having insurance against these types of events may be a useful position to take, especially in long portfolios.

Source: FT.com

Most of my investments are long in nature. I have been searching for ways to hedge my portfolio over the last several years as I have been concerned with the general valuation of many investments, including many I continue to hold in my portfolio. I generally use Put Options to approximate my short positions as it limits my risk exposure, though it also limits the time period for which I am hedged.

Put option portfolios will generally deliver an expected negative return, which make them a poor investment on their own. The market goes down roughly once every 4 years, which means it is very likely for puts to expire worthless, even if they provide good returns in the down years.

To hedge against a stock market turn, I have focused on investments that I believe have a better chance to turn negative before the general market does or will fall further when the market does turn down. I have written about Wayfair (W) and Tesla (TSLA), which I believe have unsustainable business models, as shorts. I have also taken short positions against the iShares High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) and Kellogg (K). I have not as yet taken a short position against the broad market as I was looking for a better vehicle than simply put options.

I believe the TAIL ETF provides this. It takes a page almost directly out of Nassim Nicholas Taleb’s Black Swan book in partially mirroring a so-called “barbell” portfolio. In a “barbell” portfolio, Taleb recommends a majority of the holdings be held in risk-free instruments, specifically noting U.S. Treasuries as a proxy investment. He then advocates for high optionality investments that will provide significant upside returns in the case of tail risk events occurring on both the positive and negative spectrum.

TAIL replicates this strategy with respect to the negative side, with the negative skew replicated through put options on the broad S&P index. We can see this strategy demonstrated in TAIL’s holdings, using mid-term US treasuries as the risk-free holding:

Source: Cambriafunds.com

TAIL charges 0.59% to manage the fund, which is partially offset by an annual dividend of 0.21% derived from the US treasury coupon. This small net cost means most of the returns generated by its strategy will end up with the unit holders; the fee essentially covers the re-balancing of the option position and the administration of redemptions etc.

In its disclosure, TAIL does indicate that it will most often generate negative returns in the event of rising markets and low volatility. Rising markets will prevent the Puts from gaining value in relation to their strike prices, while lowered volatility will depress the general pricing of risk. With these conditions currently in place, I believe this makes TAIL a good buy low hedge.

Volatility

Volatility, as measured by the VIX index, has been at historic lows:

This lowered volatility has enabled put options to be purchased at significantly lower premiums than normal conditions. I don’t think it is a coincidence that Cambria launched this fund recently, on April 6, 2017, in order to take advantage of this mispricing.

Anecdotally, market watcher Helene Meisler has had a very funny on-going tweetstorm, listing out the recent closes of the S&P index:

Source: Twitter

This low volatility could be partially due to the so-called “summer doldrums” but it is clearly at a low point, making it a good time to purchase insurance in the form of put options.

Market Level

I won’t pretend to know where the market is going; if I could, I have several other profitable endeavors I would undertake before hedging my portfolio. From a value side, the broad market seems stretched, especially from a cyclically adjusted price-earnings (CAPE) approach:

Source: multpl.com

That being said, the old saying that the markets can remain irrational longer than you can remain solvent is certainly in play. Most trend indicators also show the market moving up, until they don’t.

This future uncertainty is what gives investors a benefit to using TAIL instead of using puts options by themselves. A laddering of puts is too expensive for most retail investors to implement; TAIL rolls over and manages a larger put option position for you while retaining a significant risk-free balance in the event markets continue to move higher. According to its prospectus, Cambria will actively manage these options if there are chances to take profits as risk re-prices or market conditions change

New Offering

It should be noted that TAIL has only been on the market for 4 months, going live on April 6, 2017. It is also very small by market cap at just $4.8m assets under management currently. I believe the SA page says a lot about how under-followed it is as an investment option, with just 13 followers and no data:

Source: Seeking Alpha

There is the potential for this to gain greater traction down the road if the methodology brings about returns as expected. The low expense cost, especially net of dividends, will assist.

The Takeaway

I have found the writings of Taleb very influential in my approach to investing, from the concepts of optionality and anti-fragility to the “barbell” portfolio. I believe the TAIL ETF gives investors a permanent option against negative market performance, while also limiting the downside through its treasury exposure.

The upside will also be limited by this same treasury position, but the nature of put options means that in downturns and periods of high volatility, the upside will be much greater than the downside. The put management by Cambria also makes TAIL a more permanent hedge than straight put options will do as it will not have an individual expiry.

