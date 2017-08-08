Digital Realty Trust: A Cloud Play In The Brick And Mortar

Investment Thesis

You probably read everywhere that the cloud is “the new thing.” Over the past few years, companies like Microsoft (MSFT) have made the cloud their new growth vector. But while all these high-tech savvy companies are improving their cloud services; they need places to pile-up countless amount of servers and other technologies. This is where companies like Digital Realty Trust (DLR) come into play.

You probably saw many REITs share prices tumble over the past year. Increasing interest rates and retail sector gloom made many investors take their profits and fly away toward other investment vehicles. Instead of going down, DLR stock prices have been following the S&P 500 return over the past 12 months (+13.73% and +13.77% respectively as of August 8th). DLR is an interesting play to benefit from a technological boom, but in a classic investing manner.

Understanding the Business

DLR is a data center REIT, a company managing buildings that are made to support technological infrastructure to provide cloud, interconnection and network services. This is obviously a booming sector in the boring real estate environment. According to Digital Realty, it’s estimated that by 2020 more than 24 billion IoT devices will exist worldwide, generating up to 44 zettabytes, or 44 trillion gigabytes of data.

DLR is now the second largest data center REIT, behind Equinix (EQIX), and counts major players as their clients such as IBM (IBM), Oracle (ORCL) and Facebook (FB).

Revenues

Since its introduction on the stock market in 2004, DLR has been on a rapid growth pace. Its growth-by-acquisition strategy has pushed its revenue ever higher. The company has rapidly established its footprint in North America, then in Europe and even in Asia:

In an environment where a data center is a pure commodity, REITs don’t have much pricing power. Microsoft could easily pick a data center from DLR’s biggest competitor Equinix (EQIX) and there won’t be much difference for them. For this reason, it is preferable to grow in size and generate economy of scale. Through their recent acquisition of DuPont Fabros (DFT), DLR has become the second-largest data center REIT:

DLR presentation

Earnings

As highlighted by another Seeking Alpha Contributor, Dividend Sensei, DFT acquisitions will have a negative impact on the company’s FFO. This short-term decrease of 5% will however be a good thing for the future of the company. As DLR grows bigger, it will be able to generate additional economies of scale.

Dividend Growth Perspective

Digital Realty has successfully increased its dividend for the past 12 consecutive years making it a Dividend Achiever. The Dividend Achievers Index refers to all public companies that have successfully increased their dividend payments for at least ten consecutive years. At the time of writing this article, there were 265 companies that achieved this milestone. You can get the complete list of Dividend Achievers with comprehensive metrics here.

While management is proud to share a 12% CAGR dividend growth rate over the past 12 years, I see the dividend growth rate has now been slowing down over the past five years (4.96% CAGR from 2012 to 2017).

I think you can expect the REIT to continue its dividend increase streak, but don’t expect double-digit growth numbers in the future. The company will have to first digest its recent acquisitions and be cautious as interest rates are rising.

Potential Downsides

DLR seems to be in a very good position in a very good market. The internet of things and cloud services will continue to grow in the next decade and DLR will definitely benefit from this tailwind.

It is important to mention that DLR yield is not incredibly attractive for income seeking investors (currently at 3.25% as of August 8). As future acquisitions in this field may become pricey, DLR will not support its previous dividend growth rate. I think it will be more in the range of 5%-6%. In other words, DLR is a good dividend grower, but don’t think it will boost your portfolio like nitro.

Valuation

I think DLR offers a better investing option in the REITs sector than classic commercial REITs. In order to find the fair value of DLR shares, I use a double stage dividend discount model. Since I believe DLR will benefit from a strong industry tailwind in the upcoming years, I use a 6% dividend growth rate for the first 10 years and reduce it to 5.5% afterward.

Due to its strong position in the market (second-largest data center REITs) and its stable business, I used a discount rate of 9%.

Input Descriptions for 15-Cell Matrix INPUTS Enter Recent Annual Dividend Payment: $3.72 Enter Expected Dividend Growth Rate Years 1-10: 6.00% Enter Expected Terminal Dividend Growth Rate: 5.50% Enter Discount Rate: 9.00% Discount Rate (Horizontal) Margin of Safety 8.00% 9.00% 10.00% 20% Premium $196.60 $140.20 $108.88 10% Premium $180.22 $128.52 $99.81 Intrinsic Value $163.83 $116.83 $90.73 10% Discount $147.45 $105.15 $81.66 20% Discount $131.07 $93.47 $72.59

Digital Realty’s fair value is $116.83 and it is currently trading around $114. Therefore, there isn’t much bargain to make on the stock, but it is a good addition considering its dividend history and fair value.

Final Thought

Instead of going all techno and taking additional risks or sticking with your commercial REITs where value keeps going down. DLR seems a very interesting play. It is a classic business model benefiting from new technology tailwinds. Since it is currently trading at a fair price, I think DLR is definitely a buy for income seeking investors.

Disclaimer: I do not hold DLR in my DividendStocksRock portfolios.

The opinions and the strategies of the author are not intended to ever be a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The strategy the author uses has worked for him and it is for you to decide if it could benefit your financial future. Please remember to do your own research and know your risk tolerance.

