New Senior: Demographics And Destiny

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) is a REIT with a portfolio of senior housing properties located across 37 states in the US.

Source: SNR website

Since the IPO the stock has had an abysmal return.

Source: Stockcharts.com

This has had many questioning whether this is an opportunity to buy or is the senior housing model broken? Allow us to help.



The Other Half of the equation

While there is no dearth of demand for senior housing, this fact is not known only to SNR investors. The construction market is on the ball and has been adding a supply of new units/beds at an increasingly rapid clip. As shown below, the supply for assisted living has been downright torrid since the "secret" got out in 2012. This has prevented occupancy from rising in spite of growth in the senior population.

Independent living and the total supply in this sector has been running extraordinarily hot as well. The picture below shows the absorption as in new supply constructed housing being purchased by a new owner, since 2006. Occasionally this number can be negative as in when properties are demolished (after the seniors are moved out).

Not only has supply been high, future supply still is quite strong as described by CoStar Group data.

The number of seniors housing units under construction declined for the second consecutive quarter, decreasing to 33,641 units in the first quarter of 2017. That brings the total number of units under construction down 4.7% from a year ago. In total, the sales volume for assisted living, congregate senior housing, continuing care retirement communities in the first quarter of 2017 more than doubled from the prior quarter, jumping to $7.69 billion, the highest quarterly sales total since the second quarter of 2015, according to CoStar Group data.

These 33,641 units under construction may be all over the map, but you do know where some of them are. In SNR's backyard.

Source: SNR Supplementary information

In SNR's location in Boston, Massachusetts, for example, total new supply under construction is 14% plus of the total SNR inventory in that region. This far exceeds the increase in the 75+ population cohort annually. That cannot be good for pricing power and occupancy, which have already suffered in SNR's portfolio.

We will leave this part off with a quote by Captain Obvious from the same article linked above.

“Given the robust supply that segment has seen in the past five years, this (lower) level of occupancy is likely just a result of slightly too much supply in a short period,” Komosa said.

Conclusion: Does the future still look bright?

Demographics is still an incredible train here. While there has been growth in the past 6 years in the senior population cohort, the next 5 look even stronger.

It is possible that the next 5 will bring this growth stock around and generate good returns. However, just like the shale oil industry and oil, somebody has to take their foot off the supply.

