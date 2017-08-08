Fibrogen Posts Positive Lung Fibrosis Results - Time To Move In

In after-hours trade on Monday, August 7, Fibrogen (FGEN) announced positive phase 2 results in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). The stock soared as high as 60 % in after-hours. The drug the company uses to treat this patient population is known as pamrevlumab. In my opinion, the results posted by the company are nothing short of amazing. With these type of results for phase 2, the company says that the next step is a phase 3 clinical trial. I feel that investors have a good opportunity here, but as always, there are some inherent risks.

Phase 2 Data

The phase 2 study used Fibrogen's drug pamrevlumab (FG-3019) to treat patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The trial recruited a total of 102 patients, that were randomized into two different dosing groups. One group of patients receive pamrevlumab, and the other group of patients were given placebo. This trial tested the efficacy of pamrevlumab against placebo over a 48-week period. The primary endpoint of the study was a change of forced vital capacity percent predicted (FVC % predicted). In essence, the primary endpoint was looking for a measure change in lung volume from baseline to week 48. The lower the change in lung volume, the better the clinical results. The pamrevlumab arm achieved an FVC % decline of 2.85 at week 48. That compares to placebo achieving a decline of FVC % of 7.17. The trial met the primary endpoint of the study with statistical significance. Even though these results observed were only for a phase 2 trial, they were very positive. Which is why the stock surged as high as it did in after-hours. Another thing to note is that IPF has no cure, and that it is a progressive disease. The life expectancy of a person diagnosed with IPF is five years. There are only a few therapies out there that reduce the progression of the disease, but for the time being there is no cure. Therefore, a new drug such as pamrevlumab is a welcomed drug for these patients on top of the current options.

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis is a disease whereby the lungs start to become thick, and cause scarring (fibrosis) over time. IPF is very deadly, because as the lung tissue becomes thicker your lungs are not able to pass oxygen into the bloodstream to the organs of the body. The deprivation of oxygen causes a multitude of complications. Such complications can include:

respiratory failure

heart failure

pulmonary hypertension

pulmonary embolism

pneumonia

One key point to understand is the difference between pulmonary fibrosis and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. When one is referred to as having idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, that means that doctors don't know what's causing the patient's fibrosis. Thus, the name idiopathic.

Competitors

The truth is that IPF patients had to go a long time without an FDA approved treatment. One biotech company by the name of Intermune spent 12 years developing a drug by the name of pirfenidone (marketed now as Esbriet). Esbriet was approved by the FDA to treat IPF the same day another drug was. OFEV (nintedanib) was the other FDA approved drug for IPF developed by Boehringer Ingelheim, a private company. The FDA had approved both of these drugs early because both companies were given Fast Track Status, Orphan Drug Designation, and breakthrough status. As you noticed above, I mentioned Intermune but did not list the stock ticker. There's a reason for that. That reason being that Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) paid $8.3 billion dollars to acquire Intermune for its IPF portfolio along with other lung disease drug compounds. At the close of the trading day the market cap for Fibrogen closed at $2.3 billion. I know that the phase 2 study is a little early, but considering that Intermune was bought for so much means that there is still significant upside in Fibrogen. That's not even taking into account Fibrogen's entire pipeline. That's just talking about the IPF product in the pipeline. Other phase 2 products in the pipeline include pamrevlumab for pancreatic cancer, and pamrevlumab for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Fibrogen even has a phase 3 program going with its anaemia drug roxadustat. That is because in the beginning of this year Fibrogen along with partner AstraZeneca (AZN) announced positive phase 3 results in patients with anaemia in China. These are patients that have anaemia with chronic kidney disease and end stage renal disease.

Market Opportunity

IPF is considered an orphan disease. That is because there are around 135,000 cases in the United states. There is an expectation that there could be an addition of 21,000 new cases each year. That is because there are times where symptoms are not severe, and some people don't even know they have IPF. There is a huge opportunity for Fibrogen despite a few competitors. Roche posted that Esbriet produced sales of $768 million in 2016. Boehringer Ingelheim stated that Ofev sales came in at $684 million in 2016. Both are growing at a good pace, by at least double digits or more. The thing is that there will be plenty of room for Fibrogen's drug should it pass phase 3 and make it to market. That is because according to a research firm by the name of GlobalData, the idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis market is expected to grow to $3.2 billion by 2025. In my opinion, the market should be big enough for a few other players. Of course, Fibrogen still has some way to go to get there. That is because it will have to run a phase 3 trial for efficacy confirmation. Then it will have to submit an NDA for marketing approval. That means that pamrevlumab for IPF may not be available on the market for quite some time.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, Fibrogen has cash and cash equivalents of $290.3 million as of June 30, 2017. The reason for the cash influx was due to an offering the company performed back on April 11, 2017. The company sold 5,228,750 shares of its common stock and raised $115.1 million. According to the filing, the company anticipates that it has sufficient cash to run the company for at least the next 12 months. That means that even though the company diluted in April, that doesn't dismiss the fact that it may have to dilute again a few months from now or earlier. Investors should be prepared for that.

Risks

There are quite a few risks associated with Fibrogen. For starters, it is only a phase 2 clinical trial product. The positive phase 2 results reported on Monday, may not be replicated once the phase 3 trial posts results. In addition, it will ultimately be up to the FDA to decide if the drug reaches the market. The final risk that I see would be the competitors in the space. Both Roche and Boehringer Ingelheim have been seeing large year over year growth with their products. If pamrevlumab is eventually approved it will be hard to penetrate the market coming in late. It will not be impossible to do so, but it could be a little difficult nonetheless.

Conclusion

The positive phase 2 results should carry the stock higher, because it targets a large market opportunity. Fibrogen is testing pamrevlumab in two other indications, which in my opinion greatly reduces investor risk. There is a chance the the company may need to raise cash soon so that it can advance its pipeline. That will not be a bad thing though, because to date the company has been posting nothing but positive results in multiple indications. If that trend continues, then I expect Fibrogen's stock could trade much higher in the coming months.

