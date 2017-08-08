Novavax Reaching Critical Mass?

Novavax (NVAX) is a $290 million market cap company focused on using recombinant nanoparticle vaccine technology to treat a wide range of infectious disease. Novavax vaccines are unique from traditional vaccines which elicit a naturally occurring immune response in that NVAX's nanoparticle technology is genetically engineered to elicit a potentially more efficacious differentiated immune response. The company has several three-dimensional nanostructure vaccine candidates incorporating critical recombinant proteins that target key pathogenic modulators. Clinical candidates include vaccines for respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), its lead candidate, and Ebola virus (EBOV). Preclinical programs include candidate development for Zika virus (ZIKV), seasonal influenza, a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, and other infectious disease vaccine candidates. There are currently no FDA approved vaccines for RSV, and there has been some concern about recent outbreaks of Ebola and Zika viruses and their lack of vaccines, with the most recent Ebola outbreak resulting in over 11,000 deaths. Information on the company's clinical trials can be found here. The company pipeline figure taken from the website is shown below.

The market for RSV represents a multi-billion dollar opportunity, with the treatment market estimated by GlobalData to exceed $2.3 billion by 2024. RSV infections and recurring lifelong susceptibility, which is somewhat common, are estimated to put a global cost burden in excess of $88 billion per year. There are over 64 million RSV infections every year. There are currently no FDA approved vaccines for RSV, although the palivizumab (SYNAGIS, MedImmune (AZN)), a seasonal immunoprophylaxis, is indicated for the prevention of serious lower respiratory tract disease caused by RSV in children at high risk of RSV disease, it is not indicated for use in other populations. Combine these market estimates with low market cap for the company, and you can see why a watch list position for NVAX is a good idea for all biotechnology investors. Moreover, companies working on small market vaccines for prevention of outbreaks get supportive regulatory coverage at FDA. This makes sense, since this is a poorly funded area of research and development, but is definitely a need for society, especially in tropical regions of the globe.

NVAX RSV vaccine targets the fusion protein (F-protein) of the virus. Highly conserved (or genetically consistent) F-protein sequences that confer function are its target. SYNAGIS serves as a clinical proof of concept model, also targeting antigenic site II, and has demonstrated activity in five clinical trials. The Novavax RSV F vaccine optimally exposes the immune system to these critical antigenic sites by making these three dimensional nanoparticles "easier to reach" for the immune system. Positive top-line data was reported in a Phase 2 study evaluating safety and immunogenicity in older adults on July 2017. Data demonstrated the quality of RSV immune response was improved and supported adjuvant use. The company launched its Phase 2 safety and immunogenicity study in older adults in January 2017 and plans to conduct a Phase 2 trial to examine efficacy in 2018 in a subpopulation of adults with COPD that showed 61% reduction in hospitalization in post-hoc analysis. This is interesting to Strong Bio because it might suggest that viral activity is associated with COPD pathology (the market for COPD is to reach $14 billion by 2025). Scientific review indicates this is likely the case and, should a connection to RSV be made, could bode well for NVAX. The company is also currently conducting Phase 3 clinical trials to bring the first RSV vaccine to market to treat RSV in infants via maternal immunization. The study is continuing international enrollment and is being performed in collaboration with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Phase 2 study results showing a single dose increasing anti-F IgG responses of 12-fold in women of child bearing age were published in the peer-reviewed journal Vaccine.

The market for Ebola virus vaccines is regarded as small, with an estimated $20 million in testing, unless an outbreak were to occur. It is estimated to reach only $56 million by 2020. Moreover, functional vaccines with 100% protection rates have already been developed and received backing by big pharma like Merck (MRK). In July 2015, NVAX reported Phase 1 data from Ebola GP vaccine clinical study of 230 patients. The vaccine was highly immunogenic and well tolerated when co-treated with the company's proprietary Matrix-M adjuvant. In the same year, NVAX produced successful non-human primate data from two studies of Ebola GP Vaccine. In both studies, the challenge was lethal for the control animals, whereas 100% of the immunized animals were protected. The company should still pursue this vaccine for the common good, as these viral infections can mutate and escape treatments from time to time, but Strong Bio does not regard this project as an investment opportunity. Granted, success in this relatively rare indication that already has a treatment option might improve the company's FDA regulatory negotiation position for other projects. It also provides proof of concept that the company can successfully treat viral infection.

Influenza is a major burden on public health worldwide. According to the CDC an estimated one million deaths each year are attributed to influenza. It is further estimated that, each year, influenza infects 5-10% of adults and 20-30% of children, causing significant levels of illness, hospitalization, and even death. The Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that "all persons aged six months and older be vaccinated annually against seasonal influenza". NVAX influenza nanoparticles are being developed to display conserved antigenic regions, just like in the RSV vaccines, to potentially induce generation of anti-viral antibodies from B-cells in the body's immune system. These antibodies would be expected to confer resistance to viral attack from different strains and, when combined in a cocktail with other viral conserved regions, could form a multi-viral resistance vaccine. Because B-cells will continue to make the same antibody for long periods of time, immune memory mechanisms should make the treatments long-lasting. Treatment market for seasonal influenza is expected to reach $4.3 billion by 2025.

Acute ZIKV infections in adults are generally either asymptomatic or mild. Symptoms include fever, joint pains, and skin rash. However, more serious infections can occur, including Guillain-Barré syndrome in adults and microcephaly in infants of women infected during pregnancy. There is no approved vaccine against ZIKV, but several competitors are developing vaccines. NVAX is currently in preclinical IND-enabling studies with the goal of initiating a Phase 1 clinical trial of its ZIKV EnvD Vaccine in 2017. The market for treatment of Zika virus is estimated to be just under $20 million by 2022.

Cash and equivalents were reported to be $221 million at end Q1 2017. Net loss for Q1 2017 was reported at $44 million. This should secure the company a cash runway to meet its key Phase 3 and Phase 2 readouts in RSV.

With a late 2017 early readout for the infant study and interim data in 2018, along with the Phase 2 study in older adults beginning in 2018, one should only consider a position if willing to be long. NVAX recombinant vaccines have important advantages, including relatively quick and inexpensive manufacturing of large quantities without the need for live virus. When taking positions in immature biotechs, one should be patient and find a nice entry or reinforcing position after the next dilution and pullback. The product, if successful and barring FDA approval, would be in a good position to compete with SYNAGIS. NVAX would also be a good buyout candidate if it proves to tackle the tough RSV efficacy obstacles. The wildcard is if the company has stumbled on a mechanism to prevent hospitalization of COPD patients, with this large potential $14 billion market being very attractive to Strong Bio. NVAX should pursue this avenue with aggression. Five analyst consensus is at $1.78 per share.

The primary risks for the company are generation of data to support an FDA approval and dilution. With a burn rate near $50 million per month, current cash will last until about mid 2018. Competition is a fairly certain risk for the company's vaccine development, with greater risk in competition from influenza treatments and Ebola (which got a lot of attention during the outbreaks in 2014 and 2016) than for RSV. Still, if the technologies can confer a solid advantage, a rightful place in the market space is there for all competitors. Dilution is probably likely, but the risk of dilution would be met with a likely manufacturing effort for potential FDA approval for RSV subpopulations.

