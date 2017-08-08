This Is Why GoPro Will Be Sold In The Next 12 Months

GoPro's (GPRO) stock has surged since reporting second quarter earnings, which beat Wall Street's estimates by a considerable margin. At first glance, things did look more positive. Second quarter revenue was $297 million, up 34% year-over-year and 36% quarter-over-quarter. More importantly, GoPro stated that adjusted EBITDA was a positive $5.1 million. However, as I took a closer look, it's really the same old story as it's been for the last couple of years. There is still serious weakness in the action camera business and I believe it's going to force GoPro to make some tough decisions over the next 12 months, especially after the upcoming holiday season.

Revenue Is Up, But That Doesn't Matter

There's two primary reasons that GoPro's year-over-year revenue increase is very misleading. First, gross margins continue to decline. Increasing competition in the action camera market has gotten fierce as of late. Sony (NYSE:SNE), Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN), Nikon, and many others have entered the market, which is pushing GoPro's margins down. GoPro used to debut its flagship cameras at $500, but debuted its latest at $400. Right now, it's unclear when margins will stabilize. So far GoPro is on track for their third straight year of margin compression and this makes it very hard for them to make a profit. So even though GoPro's revenue increased by $75.7 million year-over-year, its gross profit only increased by $12.6 million, which is pretty insignificant.

Q3 2017 is an estimate based on GoPro's latest earnings release.

Data in the tables is from GoPro's earnings releases and Google Finance.

Second, GoPro is reporting these year-over-year increases like it's some impressive feat, but it's really only a result of how bad 2016 was and hides a few ominous facts. GoPro's Q2 2016 revenue was over a year after their last major release, which was the GoPro 4 line. So I believe it's more appropriate to compare Q2 2017 to Q2 2015 since these are the first quarters after a major line release. As you can see in the table below, Q2 2017 sales were 29% less than Q2 2015, so business is considerably weaker today. Also, when the large decrease in gross margins is factored in, the gross profit decrease has been much worse.

Dark yellow highlights correspond to new product line releases (Hero 5 Line released in October 2016; Hero 4 Line released in October 2014).

Blue highlights correspond to product line additions (Karma drone re-released in February 2017; Hero 4 Session released in July 2015; Hero 3+ released in October 2013).

Negative Free Cash Flow

Of course, GoPro's sales and margins issues have impacted their free cash flow. Everything GoPro has been saying has been related to becoming "profitable" again, but what investors should really be looking at is its cash flow. After producing positive free cash flow in 2014 and 2015, this turned negative in 2016 and has continued into this year. This is my No. 1 concern for GoPro. If they can't find a way to get back to producing free cash flow (which I think they will have a hard time doing), things are going to get ugly quickly.



In the table above, I've also included accounts payable and accruals. In 2016, free cash flow would have been much worse since GoPro was "pushing" these out to conserve cash. GoPro has since paid these off, which has negatively impacted free cash flow this year.

Balance Sheet Issues

Since GoPro hasn't produced positive free cash since 2015, this has negatively impacted their balance sheet. In the last year, they have had to raise debt to stay afloat. Based on current cash reserve levels and the rate of cash burn, GoPro will actually run out of cash sometime next year if things don't change and that's a big problem.

Conclusion

GoPro is increasing sales relative to last year, but serious issues still remain. GoPro will likely finish 2017 well short of numbers reported in 2015. On top of that, gross margins continue to compress, which has made it even more difficult to turn a profit. It's essential that GoPro starts producing positive free cash flow in the near future. This next holiday season will probably be the most important in GoPro's short history. They will be debuting both the Hero6 camera and Fusion, a 5.2k spherical camera. It will also be the first holiday season that the Karma Drone is fully available (remember last years battery recall disaster). All of these factors will basically put GoPro at full operational capacity. But based on what I saw during last year's holiday season and so far this year, I just don't see them producing positive free cash flow for the year and that's a big problem. Given GoPro is running tight on cash and could possibly run out next year, here's some of the options the board could look at:

Raise Additional Debt - This could get dangerous. GoPro doesn't produce that much revenue, so it won't take much for them to get over leveraged.

- This could get dangerous. GoPro doesn't produce that much revenue, so it won't take much for them to get over leveraged. Raise More Equity - I doubt shareholders will want to get further diluted at such a low share price. Also, GoPro would have to present a very convincing pathway to success, which they have yet to demonstrate.

- I doubt shareholders will want to get further diluted at such a low share price. Also, GoPro would have to present a very convincing pathway to success, which they have yet to demonstrate. Cut Operating Expenses - Keep in mind that this has already occurred, so additional cuts would probably be limited. GoPro needs to spend a considerable amount on both R&D and marketing. If those continue to get cut, future products could be lower quality and sales could be hurt.

Because none of these options look that great, I think GoPro's board will likely push for a sale after the upcoming Christmas season. There is still considerable value in the GoPro brand and I think many technology companies would be interested.