Real Recoveries Are Flowing Into Parker-Hannifin's Numbers

Parker-Hannifin looks priced for high-single digit total returns; not bad in this market, but PH shares could be sluggish if economic indicators flatten out

Aerospace doesn't seem likely to offer a lot of near-term momentum, but high single-digit orders and ongoing restructuring/integration efforts bode well for the rest of the business

Despite its reputation as a high-quality short-cycle play, not to mention one with significant self-help potential through business simplification and the integration of CLARCOR, Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) has cooled off a bit since my last update. Although these shares have outperformed Eaton (NYSE:ETN), a fellow player in hydraulics, they've lagged other industrial stocks like Honeywell (NYSE:HON), Emerson EMR), and Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW), as well as the S&P 500.

With fiscal 2017 in the books and improving trends across a large swath of its end-markets, Parker-Hannifin may be worth another look now. I'm worried about the overall health/valuation of the market, and I don't think Parker-Hannifin would be immune to a wide correction, but mid-single-digit revenue growth and mid-to-high FCF growth can support a fair value around $160, suggesting a high single-digit annual return even from these levels.

More Evidence Of Recovery

Parker-Hannifin reported numbers for the company's fiscal fourth quarter (and calendar second quarter) that were good on their own and quite good on a relative basis. As a quality short-cycle name, Parker-Hannifin's performance is a good read on the underlying idea that multiple global end-markets are starting to improve.

Revenue rose 6% on a core basis; a few companies (like Dover (NYSE:DOV) and Rockwell (NYSE:ROK)) did better, but not many had a stronger top-line growth number this quarter within PH's peer group. Performance was not balanced, though, as the Aerospace segment was flat and all of the growth was in the Industrial businesses (Motion Systems, Flow/Process Control, and Filtration). Motion Systems and Fluid/Process both saw around 8% growth from last year, while organic growth in Filtration was closer to 3%, as markets like life sciences, auto, and truck are having some challenges.

Margins improved this quarter, but not necessarily in the ways I would have expected. The growth in the North American Industrial business didn't translate into meaningful segment-level adjusted margin leverage, and the Aerospace business saw good leverage despite flat sales. I would assume that the inclusion of CLARCOR explains some of the absence of leverage in the North American results, as the International segment saw good margin leverage (up 150bp).

Better Results Should Continue

Although Parker-Hannifin's guidance hasn't led to any significant modeling upgrades, I would describe management's commentary as bullish overall. Orders rose 8%, similar to the last quarter, with 10% growth in the Industrial businesses and 1% growth in Aerospace. It is worth noting, though, that on a two-year stack, the orders reported for the fourth quarter were basically flat with the level of two years ago.

In terms of end-markets, Parker-Hannifin was broadly positive. Management noted aerospace, agriculture, construction, distribution, forestry, general industrial, heavy trucks, lawn/turf, mining, oil/gas, refrigeration, HVAC, semiconductors, and telecom as markets with positive trends, while autos, power gen, rail, and life science were described as neutral. The only negative market cited was marine.

I was surprised to see Parker-Hannifin put construction and oil/gas in the positive column. Illinois Tool Works and Eaton have both seen signs of pressure in commercial construction, and although the Architectural Billings Index remains above 50, other industry surveys do suggest slowing activity. As for oil and gas, automation companies like ABB (NYSE:ABB), Honeywell and Emerson, as well as power management companies like Eaton, have indicated that activity is still pretty muted, although Emerson indicated that a lot of postponed plans seem to be getting revived.

Seeing auto in the “neutral” column wasn't much of a surprise, particularly given the results and commentary from Eaton and Illinois Tool Works. Improving heavy truck and off-road vehicle activity will help offset this, as activity definitely seems to be picking up. Weak marine is really no surprise at all given what companies like ABB, Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY), and Wartsila have said recently.

With management targeting organic revenue growth of close to 4% in the next fiscal year, I think there is a strong case that the industrial recovery will continue to support mid-single-digit growth across the wide range of end-markets, particularly as Parker-Hannifin said it expects flat Aerospace results next year on weakness in widebody and business jets, as well as helicopters. Speaking more broadly, Parker-Hannifin's commentary lines up with what companies like Illinois Tool Works, Honeywell, ABB, and others have said regarding acceleration in their industrial businesses.

Still Some Self-Help Opportunity

Fair or not, Parker-Hannifin is often traded as a short-cycle stock by investors who want to play the upside of industrial recoveries or early expansion faces without full-scale commitments. With a lot of indices and metrics flattening out recently, that could be an issue for the shares if there aren't signs of re-acceleration later in this calendar year.

On the other hand, there's still meaningful self-help opportunities here that make Parker-Hannifin more than just a cyclical barometer. The company is about midway through a business simplification plan that will reduce the number of operating entities and centralize/simplify some supply/procurement and manufacturing functions. Beyond that, there is the CLARCOR integration and the cost synergies to be reaped from that process, as well as leveraging that deal to expand share-of-wallet of customers, add more aftermarket business to classic Parker-Hannifin and more “first fit” business to CLARCOR's base. Last and not least, management has also mentioned incremental investment opportunities in areas like filtration, aerospace, instrumentation, and engineered materials (like seals).

Parker-Hannifin remains a global leader in fluid/hydraulic management, with share somewhere in the low-to-mid teens. Given Parker-Hannifin's incrementally more positive comments, perhaps the company is gaining some share as this recovery gets moving. In any case, I think the company can generate long-term revenue growth in the neighborhood of 5% starting from FY17 as a base, with “organic” growth more in the 3% to 4% range. I do expect Parker-Hannifin's simplification program and CLARCOR integration to push the company beyond its historical FCF margin ceiling of 10%, and a long-term FCF margin closer to 12% would support FCF growth in the 7% to 8% range.

The Bottom Line

Moving the model forward moves the fair value up to around $160, suggesting a high single-digit annual return from here. That's not bad relative to what many other industrial names are offering, though I have some worries that the perception of Parker-Hannifin as “just” a short-cycle play could be a headwind if indicators like PMI flatten out (or decline). Even if that's the case, though, I don't think investors with a longer horizon would mind taking the chance to acquire the shares of a good company at a good price.

