'Safer' Dividend Energy Top Dogs Are CSI Compresso, For Gain, & BP Prudhoe For July/August Yield

Analyst one-year targets revealed that $5k invested in the lowest priced five of ten top 'safer' dividend energy stocks projected 34.37% more gain than from the same amount invested in all ten.

Besides safety margin, 'safer' dividend energy dogs also reported payout-ratios (lower is better), total annual-returns, and dividend-growth, as of 6/26/17 to further validate their financial character.

26 of 86 Energy Sector top yield stocks were tagged "safer" for dividends because they showed positive annual-returns, and free cash-flow yields greater than dividend yields 8/4/17.

Top net gain "Safer" dividend energy sector dog stock (per analyst 1yr. target) was oil & gas equipment firm, CCLP which was credited with 71.38% gains.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Assert Top Ten 'Safer' Dividend Energy Dog Stocks Could Net 15.8% to 71.38% Gains By August 2018

Five of the ten top-gain "safe" dividend energy dogs, based on analyst 1-year target-prices (tinted gray in the chart above), were verified as being among the Top ten yielders for the coming year. Thus the dog strategy for this group as graded by analyst estimates for July/August proved 50% accurate.

Ten top probable profit-generating trades illustrated by YCharts analytics for June 2018 were:

CSI Compressco (CCLP) netted $713.78 based on a mean price estimated by eight analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 109% more than the market as a whole.

Archrock Partners (APLP) netted $459.18, per estimates from seven analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 122% more than the market as a whole.

CONE Midstream Partners (CNNX) netted $394.20 based on target price estimates from eleven analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for CNNX.

Enbridge Energy Partners (EEP) netted $300.13 based on estimates from fourteen analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 18% more than the market as a whole.

DCP Midstream (DCP) netted $260.59, based on dividends plus the median of estimates from fourteen analysts, with broker fees subtracted. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 110% more than the market as a whole.

Tallgrass Energy Partners (TEP) netted $253.28 based on mean target price estimates from seventeen analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 5% more than the market as a whole.

Sprague Resources (SRLP) netted $192.89 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from four analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 40% more than the market as a whole.

Williams Partners (WPZ) netted $i90.05 based on "safer" dividends plus price estimates from eighteen analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 45% more than the market as a whole.

GasLog Partners (GLOP) netted $185.89 based on a median target price estimate from twelve analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 64% more than the market as a whole.

TC Pipelines (TCP) netted $157.65 based on dividends and the median price estimate from eleven analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 3% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 31.08% on $1k invested in each of these ten 'Safer' dividend Energy dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 76% more than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs."

'Safer' Dividend July/August Energy Sector Dogs

Yield (dividend / price) results from here August 4 supplemented by 1 year total returns (Annual) verified by YCharts for twenty-six stocks in the energy sector projected the actionable conclusions discussed herein.

All Six Component Industries Were Represented By The 26 'Safer' Dividend Energy Equities For July/August

The set of 26 firms showing positive annual returns and whose dividends were backed by adequate cash as of June 16 broke-out thus by industry: refining & marketing (3); equipment & services (2); midstream (13); integrated (5); E&P (2); drilling (1).

Top ten "safer" dividend energy dogs showing positive returns and the safety margin of cash to cover dividends as of June 26 represented the first three industries on the list above.

Energy Sector Stocks With 'Safer' Dividends

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of the 50 Top yield energy sector stocks carved out of this master list of 86. Below is the list of 26 resulting from the "safety" check noting positive annual returns and free annual cash flow yield sufficient to cover their estimated annual dividend yield.

Corporate financial success, however, is sometimes manipulated by a board of directors choosing to promote company policies cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. This article contends that adequate cash flow is strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases.

Three additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth levels for each stock. This data is provided to show additional methods to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. Positive results in all five columns after the dividend ratio is a remarkable financial accomplishment.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield "dog" metric, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Forecasted (11) A 10.5% 1 yr. Average Upside And (12) A 16.72% Net Gain From Top 26 'Safer' Dividend Energy Sector Dogs

Dogs on the "Safer" dividend energy stock list were graphed above to compare relative strengths by dividend and price as of August 4, 2017 with those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1K in each of the ten highest yielding stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created the data points applied to 2017.

Projections based on estimated increases in dividend amounts from $1000 invested in the ten highest yielding stocks and aggregate one year analyst mean target prices as reported by Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points in blue for dividend and green for price. Note: one year target prices from one analyst were usually not applied (n/a).

Analysts projected a 9.6% lower dividend from $10K invested as $1k in the top ten July/August energy 'Safer' dogs while aggregate single share price was projected to increase by 9.6% in the coming year.

The number of analysts contributing to the mean target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the above chart. Three to nine analysts were considered optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were usually not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock price movement opposed to market direction.

Dog Metrics Showed Strong Gains From Lowest Priced "Safer" Dividend Energy Sector Dogs

Ten "Safer" dividend energy firms with the biggest yields August 4 per YCharts data ranked themselves by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Expected (13) 5 Lowest Priced, of Ten "Safer" High Yield Dividend Energy Dogs, To Deliver 32.56% VS. (14) 24.24% Net Gains from All Ten To July/August, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safer" ten energy pack by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 34.37% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The lowest priced 'safer' dividend energy dog, CSI Compressco (CCLP) showed the best net gain of 71.4% per analyst targets.

Lowest priced five "safer" dividend energy dogs as of August 4 were: CSI Compressco (CCLP); Blueknight Energy (BKEP); Archrock Partners (APLP); Enbridge Energy Partners (EEP); Green Plains Partners (GPP), with prices ranging from $4.47 to $18.75.

Higher priced five "Safer" Dividend energy dogs as of August 4 were: Thai Oil (OTCPK:TOIPY); BP Prudhoe Bay (BPT); Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP); Sprague Resources (SRLP); DCP Midstream (DCP), with prices ranging from $19.23 to $33.75.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your "safer" dividend energy dog stock research process. These were not recommendations.

