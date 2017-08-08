Share Buyback Binge Abating

In 2017, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq have hit dozens of intraday records. This includes 9 record closes in a row for the DJIA – a feat that is hard to overlook.As prices on the stock market appreciate, especially for companies like Nvidia (NVDA) and Apple (AAPL), stock prices are inherently less of a good deal than they have been during the economic recovery. When Apple was trading at a P/E of 10, for example, it was much easier to make a case to buy back its shares; now that the company trades at almost twice that P/E, the same value is just not there. We have written on the wisdom of buyback programs, in light of hopes of a tax holiday, in light of record cash on balance sheets, and in light of the cheap cost of debt leading companies to load up the balance sheets. So now that prices are higher, how have companies responded? It looks as though they are pulling back, and we believe that is largely a great development.

Year over year changes

The S&P 500 companies spent 1.6% less in the first quarter of 2017 than they spent in the fourth of 2016 – the quarter immediately prior – and the reasons are myriad. From March 2016 to March 2017, they spent roughly 14% less than the prior 12-month period.

First, the reasons to embark on a share buyback program in the first place are debatable. Here’s Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, on what it really means to buy back shares:

For continuing shareholders...repurchases only make sense if the shares are bought at a price below intrinsic value. When that rule is followed, the remaining shares experience an immediate gain in intrinsic value. Consider a simple analogy: If there are three equal partners in a business worth $3,000 and one is bought out by the partnership for $900, each of the remaining partners realizes an immediate gain of $50. If the exiting partner is paid $1,100, however, the continuing partners each suffer a loss of $50. The same math applies with corporations and their shareholders. Ergo, the question of whether a repurchase action is value-enhancing or value-destroying for continuing shareholders is entirely purchase-price dependent… It is puzzling, therefore, that corporate repurchase announcements almost never refer to a price above which repurchases will be eschewed. That certainly wouldn't be the case if a management was buying an outside business." (emphasis added)

Part of what Buffett is trying to impart is here is that companies should be as discerning when purchasing their own stock than they are in deciding whether to purchase another company. If a target acquisition’s stock price rises 30%+ over the course of the decision-making process, management would surely take into account the higher price it must now pay in order to acquire it. Similarly, during a share buyback program, if and when a stock price appreciates, management should be as concerned with deciding whether it still is a good deal or not, regardless of how much cash they might have or how cheap debt can be.

In fact, the efficacy of buybacks has also been challenged:

In recent years 71% of the companies in the S&P 500 launched at least one major repurchase program—and on average, by Fortuna’s measure, their returns lagged behind the stock market after the buyback began. “They don’t really help shareholders much,” Fortuna CEO Gregory Milano says of buybacks, and typically “their timing is terrible.”

Alternatives to Buybacks

Dividends are one of the most attractive alternatives to buybacks. Sharing profits with your shareholders, at a strong yield that is not in danger of curtailment, is a great way to endear your company to the market.

Paying off corporate debt, too, can be a smart way to deploy excess cash. Debt on the balance sheet must be paid off some day. That day might come when the company is not in as cash-rich a situation as they might find themselves currently. What this means is, companies may owe billions and may not have the means to pay it off in the future.

Of course, mergers and acquisitions are another area companies tend to spend their excess cash on. Increasing productivity, innovating its product offering and tech, hiring better and more personnel, and even investing in large capital expenditures that will pay off in the future are also compelling alternatives to buying back stock.

Trends are pointing to a more discerning class of companies deciding that buying back their own shares is becoming less attractive as stock prices appreciate. In Q12016, S&P companies spent $161bn; in Q42016 they spent $135bn, and in Q12017, they spent $133bn.

They may have been trying to figure out how to earn more money the old fashioned way, rather than goosing EPS higher by reducing the number of outstanding shares. Who else might be in trouble?

Nvidia Should Rethink Its Repurchase Program

One technology company that finds itself at the center of the buyback issue is Nvidia (NVDA). Nvidia has a market capitalization of $100bn – with roughly $2bn to be returned in FY2018 through share repurchases and dividends. Strong institutional selling may have portended the slowing of Nvidia’s buyback program; since July 2016, institutions sold roughly 70mn shares of the company on a net basis, reducing their exposure to Nvidia.

Since January 2014, the company doled out almost $2b buying its own shares, compared to the $500mn distributed via dividends. Unfortunately, it looks as though Nvidia’s exposure to convertible notes from 2013, at first seeking to offset dilutive effects through a hedge transaction, left the company more shares because of it. As of May, 2017, Nvidia shares outstanding came in at $595mn.

We can see that the number of outstanding shares have actually increased, despite the company’s aggressive buyback. Warren Buffett might have something to say about the wisdom of the buyback given the trajectory of the stock price as well.

Over the last three years, Nvidia’s stock has seen quite an envious appreciation, almost 900%. With the stock up almost 200% in the last twelve months, it makes sense for the company to rethink its deployment of capital on stock repurchases. Surely, given the appreciation, the stock does not represent as great a value as it once did when the program was first embarked upon. Even with $6bn in cash, and $1.5bn in free cash flow, Nvidia may be well-served by examining the aforementioned alternatives to an expensive buyback.

Conclusion

Companies like Apple and Nvidia need to focus on hiring great talent, improving the supply chain, creating new products and services, and growing EPS the “old-fashioned” way as stock prices have considerably appreciated. Simply put, it is not as good a deal anymore, and companies need to reconsider the wisdom of such large buyback programs because of this.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please do your own research before making your investment decisions.