Zynerba Pharmaceuticals: A Buy Here Ahead Of Osteoarthritis Data

This is a follow-up article on our initiation article on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE).

Zynerba (ZYNE) announced that the STAR-1 phase 2 trial of ZYN002 did not meet statistical significance in reduction of seizures from the baseline vs. placebo. On listening to the conference call and the press release, the low dose arm showed a higher reduction in seizure reduction (18.4%) from the baseline vs. the placebo arm (8.7%). The results did not achieve statistical significance which could be due to small sample size or short duration of treatment (12 weeks). About 20% difference in seizure reduction vs. placebo would be considered clinically significant per the management.

ZYN002's development in focal seizure indication is not dead yet. The management is analyzing the data from the STAR-1 trial as well enrolling patients in the STAR-2 trial. Let's not forget the STAR-1 trial enrolled very difficult to treat refractory focal seizure population who had mean 10.6 seizures a month and were on median 2.5 antiepileptic drugs.

STAR-2 trial is an open-label trial of ZYN002 in focal seizure indication that will be done for a much longer 52 weeks follow-up that increases the probability of success. About 171 out of 175 patients who have completed STAR-1 trial have been shifted to the STAR-2 trial (126 patients are still in STAR2 trial today, 114 have made it to three-month mark, 40 patients have made it six months treatment mark and six till nine months mark). We are optimistic that STAR-2 data would show higher benefit than that shown in the STAR-1 trial. The principal investigator of STAR-2 trial also is satisfied with the results so far as per the management conference call. We believe the STAR-1 trial was well conducted and have no concerns about the skin absorption of ZYN002 or adequacy of the dose being used in STAR-2 trial.

Phase 2 data in osteoarthritis indication is the next key catalyst (data expected in mid or late August). Medical cannabis has already been approved for use for the treatment of osteoarthritis in various states like Massachusetts, Connecticut, Nevada, etc. From a mechanistic point of view, the development of ZYN002 in this indication makes sense since CBD has been shown to have anti-arthritic, anti-inflammatory and immunosuppressive effects. Activation of CB1 receptor reduced pain sensitivity, enhanced bone formation and reduced bone resorption in preclinical studies. A successful phase 2 trial of ZYN002 in this indication would be a great step forward in medical science for osteoarthritis patients since they would be spared side effects of oral CBD compounds and cannabis like somnolence, psychotropic side effects, and dependence etc.

Zynerba is expected to have $70M in cash reserves at the end of Q2 considering Q1 operating cash burn of $7.6 million. There is no immediate need to raise capital.

Our current revised probability adjusted price target after removing focal seizures indication is $12.50 (peak $274M risk-adjusted revenue in 2024, U.S., current 30% probability of reaching the market) in osteoarthritis, OA and fragile X syndrome, FXS indications.

If the OA trial is successful, the probability of success in this indication would be increased to 65%, thus our probability adjusted price target would increase to $23. We expect the stock to pop to above $15 in the case of a successful phase 2 OA trial. If OA trial fails, the stock could fall to around $4.

Our calculations show that Zynerba's common stock is undervalued at present with the above scenarios. We closed the $7.50 strike long put position at a 130% gain yesterday morning. We doubled our ZYNE stock position in the morning and recommend Sept expiry, $7.50 call options for further leverage. This will increase our capital allocation to 2% for long Zynerba stock and 0.5% for long Zynerba options.

Phase 2 OA data is expected to be released in mid or late August and is the next key binary event for the company. We believe that the upside/downside risk ratio is asymmetrical at present in the favor of a long entry. We are reiterating a Buy rating on Zynerba stock ahead of osteoarthritis phase 2 data with revised price target of $12.50.

Risks in this investment:

There is no guarantee that the Phase 2 ZYN002 trials in OA and FXS will succeed. If these trials fail, the stock could collapse to below $5. ZYN0001 and ZYN002 are expected to be classified as controlled substance by DEA. Off-label, medically prescribed cannabis preparations may compete with ZYN002 and ZYN001. The company may be exposed to foreign currency exchange rate risk.

