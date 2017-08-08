Mining Stocks - Watchlist (August 7, 2017)

The spot price of the precious metals are holding up but the mining shares are looking especially weak.

Canada was closed for trading today, which may have seemed appropriate given how poorly many of these precious metals mining stocks have performed lately on the TSX and TSX-V. All joking aside, despite the relative underperformance of these mining shares, the underlying metals (particularly gold) have actually been holding up well and consolidating over these last few months.

In fact, the spot price of gold is currently sitting at $1,260/oz as I write this. Gold is up 9.4% in 2017 in USD terms. Silver, on the other hand, has definitely seen better days and is trading at "only" $16.27/oz. After rising 17.3% in USD terms in 2016, silver is now up a modest 1.8% in 2017.

Source: Goldprice.org

When analyzing mining stocks and attempting to put together a watchlist, in general, I greatly prefer to pay closer attention to individual companies that are showing immense signs of weakness during a period of time when the underlying commodity price is actually holding up quite well (all thing considered).

Why?

From a fundamentals point of view, a higher metals price means more revenue coming in for the companies and in many cases increased headroom (i.e. cash flow), which is a good thing.

Here is a list of stocks that I'm watching for the week beginning on August 7.

Klondex Mines

Klondex Mines (KLDX) is a North American focused gold miner with producing mines in Nevada and Manitoba.

Earlier this year, shares of KLDX peaked at $5.91/share, back on February 16 when the spot price of gold was trading at $1,240/oz. Fast forward to today, and shares of KLDX are now sitting at a 52 week low, down to $2.88/share at the close of Monday's session on the NYSE.

Shares of KLDX are down a staggering 38.3% year-to-date, which is altogether perplexing since according to the CEO Paul Huett, "the company has never been in better shape."

If one was to simply ignore the share price altogether and focus strictly on company specific news releases, it would be arguable that the company is indeed performing well and delivering results.

Here are the most recent Q2 results.

Second Quarter 2017 Operating Highlights:

Produced and sold a record quarterly total of 66,629 and 69,522 gold equivalent ounces, respectively, up 94% and 107% , respectively, from the first quarter.

, respectively, from the first quarter. Mined a total 53,248 gold equivalent ounces(1), in line with Company expectations.

Processed all of the ore that was stockpiled at the Midas mill at the end of the first quarter.

YTD production of 101,019 gold equivalent ounces from Midas, Fire Creek and True North. The Company will begin processing Hollister ore through the Midas mill in the second half of the year.

Produced 6,911 gold equivalent ounces at True North, up 82% from the first quarter.

The Company remains on track to meet its annual production guidance of 210,000 to 225,000 gold equivalent ounces, up 36% from 2016.

The company will report its financial results for the first quarter of 2017 after market close on Wednesday, August 9, 2017.

From a production level point of view, Klondex experienced its best quarter in company history, selling a record number of gold equivalent ounces. Further, the company remains on track to meet its guidance of producing between 210-225k ounces in 2017.

Certainly, from this surface level viewpoint (more details will be released along with financials on Wednesday), Klondex appears to be hitting its stride as the year progresses, and there is not much that can be gleaned to explain why the share price is down over 38% since February 16, when the gold price is actually trading $20/oz higher now!

As such, shares of KLDX have entered my radar and look like a great value to be had at these 52 week low prices.

Endeavour Silver

Most recently, I wrote an article on Seeking Alpha informing readers of my decision to liquidate out of my position in Endeavour Silver (EXK). Since the time of my exodus on July 13, shares of EXK have fallen by 23%.

Even with the benefit of hindsight, there's no way that I could say that I saw this drastic slide coming, and as I explained in the previous article, I simply chose to sidestep out of shares of EXK due to declining production numbers in consecutive quarters and company expressed concerns over operating issues that were slowed to be resolved at Guanaceví.

With that said, I think the most recent sell-off in EXK has definitely made the company more attractive on a valuation level and obviously the risk vs. reward profile of the company certainly looks more appealing at today's much cheaper price of $2.21/share compared to the price of just a few weeks ago.

Despite the most recent sell off, shares of EXK have been struggling all year as the stock is now down 36.9% year-to-date.

In a prolonged low price silver environment (i.e. spot price hovering close to $16/oz), I am most leery of loading up aggressively into shares of marginal producers who could struggle to generate free cash flow. In the case of Endeavour Silver, the company is well capitalized with access to $75 million in working capital. However, with ambitious plans to fund future growth initiatives (three growth projects) the risks investors need to keep in mind is the possibility of a dilutive equity financing that may eventually be needed to inject more cash into the treasury. Again, without ample free cash flow flowing in due to a depressed metals environment, the company will need to resort to other means to beef up its cash position.

Investors who are bullish on silver for H2 and into the foreseeable future may want to ease their way into share of EXK by purchasing in tranches, in case the spot price of silver stays range bound, or heads lower still.

The next quarter for Endeavour Silver will be worth monitoring closely to see if the operation issues (particularly at Guanaceví) are indeed a one/two-off type of event and a product of the past, or if there are in fact more serious issues at play here (from Endeavour Silver).

"At Guanaceví, power outages in the first quarter caused pump failures and some flooding underground. Slower than planned mine development due to narrower vein widths than in the resource model also contributed to lower mine output than planned, while excess dilution of the ore resulted in lower than planned grades. In July, a lightning strike caused a repeat in the electrical issues just as electrical repairs were nearing completion, resulting in another pump failure and renewed flooding in the deeper workings. Recent completion of electrical and ventilation repairs and construction of a new underground pump station should help smooth production in H2, 2017. However, given these setbacks, we have concluded that Guanacevi will not meet its planned production this year and accordingly, we are reducing our consolidated production guidance and raising our consolidated cost guidance.

While some more cautious investors may see high risk here (when it rains it pours), others who are more optimistic that the company will be able to resolve its issues and get back on track may see great value and tremendous upside with Endeavour Silver trading around the $2/share range.

Shares of EXK are essentially trading at 52 week lows now, and with sentiment very bearish towards not only the stock but the sector on a whole, this is a name that has definitely flown back on my radar of stocks that I am watching closely.

First Majestic Silver

The last stock that I have on my precious metals watchlist for this week is First Majestic Silver (AG). Once a darling of the sector and a standout performer in 2016, shares of AG have crashed from a high of $19.15/share to $6.09/share.

As was the case for the previous stocks on my watchlist, shares of AG are trading just about at its 52 week lows.

Shares of AG are down 20.2% year-to-date.

Similar to Endeavour Silver, shares of AG sold off last weekend after weak Q2 results were released by the company, with shares falling off a cliff to the tune of over a 18% drop in a single trading session!

AG declined a further 2.40% on Monday, putting the stock in oversold territory, when looking at the Relative Strength Index (RSI).

The market is ruthless right now, and higher cost (marginal) silver producers such as First Majestic Silver are not being given any leeway for underperformance. However, it should be worth noting that in the case of First Majestic Silver, the decrease in production was due to labor strikes which have since been resolved (from First Majestic Silver).

"Our second quarter results were unfortunately burdened by a number of labour issues which have since been resolved," stated Keith Neumeyer, President and CEO of First Majestic. "While weaker revenues and cash flows were realized as a result of these work stoppages and a strengthening Mexican Peso, our treasury remained relatively unchanged at a very healthy $126.9 million. Due to this unexpected weakness in cash flows, as a conservative measure, management has decided to reduce capital expenditures by $17.5 million for the year. Our focus in the second half of 2017 remains to be the construction of the new roaster system at our La Encantada mine which is on schedule for commissioning in the first quarter of 2018 as well as the renewed investments in underground development which has been lacking over the past few years. This increase in underground development, which started in mid-2016, will have a direct impact on improving production, however, the positive impacts of these types of investments are generally delayed by 12 to 24 months."

Without a doubt, shares of AG got way ahead of itself in 2016, but with shares falling back down to the $6/share range and a market capitalization of ~$1 billion, the value proposition for this stock has not looked this good in quite some time.

Compared to its peers, First Majestic has tended to trade at a relative premium due to the following reasons:

Management team led by Keith Neumeyer who is widely regarded as a respected leader in the industry.

"Purity to silver", with 70% of revenues coming from silver sales which can be interpreted by investors as a stock that provides more leverage than its peers.

Highly liquid stock that trades in meaningful volume on the NYSE.

All operating mines are based in Mexico, which may appeal especially to North American investors looking for "safe jurisdictions".

Anytime a leading silver stock is trading near/at its 52 week lows and breaching oversold territory, it's worth monitoring for anyone who is interested in precious metals mining stocks. In the case of First Majestic Silver, the massive sell off post Q2 earnings looks a bit overdone to me, but shares could possibly drift even lower as frustrated investors (especially those who bought into the euphoria this time last year) finally concede defeat and decide to throw in the towel. It will be particularly noteworthy to observe if shares will fall below the $6/share range, which we are right on the cusp of.

Conclusion

Gold and silver have been range bound and consolidating for most of this summer, but for the most part gold looks to be holding up quite nicely to me, while silver seems to be languishing a bit, as evident by the Gold-to-Silver ratio rising back up to ~77 range.

With that said, many mining stocks look especially weak and are trading at/near 52 week lows, which is why: Klondex Mines, Endeavour Silver, and First Majestic Silver have all made their way onto my latest watchlist.

In particular, it is most striking to me that shares of KLDX are trading much lower than where the stock was priced at in February, when the price of gold was $20/oz lower than where it is now.

As for Endeavour Silver and First Majestic Silver, these "go to" silver producers have both experienced a few bumps in the road, as evident by their Q2 numbers which failed to meet earlier guidance. With shares of both EXK and AG being slashed so viciously by the market in recent trading sessions, the risk vs. reward proposition of both stories look markedly better to me, so these names have reappeared on my radar.

Please note: A watchlist is my compilation of interesting stocks that I am monitoring most closely at present time, but this list should not be confused with a buy list, which would represent stocks that I am looking to deploy capital into in the near term.

Whether the summer doldrums have come and gone for precious metals is up for debate, but in any event, there are plenty of attractive buying opportunities in the mining stocks that have surfaced in recent times. It's a buyer's market right now, and those are always the ones that investors want to be paying most attention to.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KLDX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.