Axon: Bullish Into The Print

Axon Enterprise (AAXN) is set to report Q2 earnings after the bell on Tuesday, 8/8. The stock has risen sharply in the past week ahead of the report, but that run-up is pausing just before the report as investors worry about the numbers hitting the tape.

We think those concerns are overdone. We believe the quarter was quite good, and think AAXN stock can head materially higher after its second quarter earnings report.

Axon finds itself on the right side of a secular transition in law enforcement. Technology is becoming more deeply integrated in all aspects of life, and the IoT era is truly upon us. It seems all devices are moving towards being cloud-connected.

The law enforcement agency is part of this transition. Old guns are getting a face-lift and becoming smart weapons. Body cameras are really coming into fashion, both by choice and force (sociopolitical pressures call for more transparency in the law enforcement world). Dash cameras are also becoming more of the norm. These new devices means there is a rush of new data in the law enforcement space. That data needs to be collected, stored, and analyzed.

Enter Axon. The company provides solutions for essentially all parts of this technology transition in law enforcement. The company makes smart weapons, body cameras, and cloud solutions which collects, stores, and analyzes all the data.

This transition is starting to gain serious momentum. Demand for Axon's smart weapons, body cameras, and cloud solution really picked up this quarter. It seems like every police department from California to Florida to Virginia bought Axon smart weapons last quarter. Pretty much all the same police departments are also ordering body cameras and the accompanying Evidence.com cloud solution.

Across the US, there is evidence that this trend is really booming. In July, Seattle's mayor signed an executive order that requires all police officers to wear body cameras. Those cameras will likely be Axon cameras, considering the Seattle Police Department has been using Axon body cameras in its pilot body camera program.

And it's not just a big town thing. Up in Minnesota, Brainerd (population under 15,000) is outfitting its police officers with Axon body cameras. Same with Torrington, Connecticut (population under 40,000). The transition is happening with small towns all across the country, including North Carolina, Texas, and Ohio.

All in all, law enforcement agencies were really aggressive this past quarter in adopting Axon smart weapons, body cameras, and the Evidence.com cloud solution. That means the quarter was quite good, and this is just the beginning of AAXN's long-term growth narrative. We like AAXN stock both near-term into the print and long-term as a must-own stock in today's increasingly technology-immersed world.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAXN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.