Stock Of The Week: Finisar

By ALR Staff

Finisar Corporation (FNSR) is an optical communication components manufacturer that we previously added to ALR's virtual portfolio. We continue to believe the stock is attractively priced.

Not much has changed since we initiated a position in FNSR in March except 1) other companies in the fiber optic sector have been reporting that the China slowdown has not ended, 2) FNSR is now cheaper than it was when we first initiated a position, and 3) FNSR appears to have gained a spot in the next iPhone.

Valuation

We think FNSR is being priced inexpensively at its current valuation. At Monday’s (August 7, 2017) closing price of $24.91, its market cap is $2.84 billion, its trailing P/E is 11.4, and its forward P/E is 10. The company has a strong balance sheet with $1.24 billion in cash and $707.78 million in debt. Trailing 12 month sales were $1.45 billion. Its projected PEG Ratio (five-yearexpected) is 0.70 (Yahoo stats).

While FNSR’s being priced as a value stock, with not much growth in store for it, we think that growth will pick up within a few quarters. Concern about this quarter’s earnings are probably holding the stock down, as near-term earnings could be disappointing, possibly as a result of the ongoing slowdown in China. FNSR has been trading in sympathy with other companies in the fiber optic space that have reported little to no improvement in the China market.

Put Strategy

We like selling Jan. 2018 or 2019 expiration date puts with strike prices of $25 and/or $28, creating even cheaper potential entry prices. Selling a January 2019 $25 put would, if the stock was put to us, result in an entry price of $18.90, providing a 24.1% margin of safety from FNSR’s Aug. 7th close.

We’d be happy to buy FNSR at $18.90 if exercised during the coming 17.5 months.

For those who prefer not selling options, we also like the shares at current prices.

Augmented Reality

In Barrons.com last weekend, Tiernan Ray wrote “Finisar Is the Most Attractive iPhone Supplier.”

According to Ray, Apple’s “next iPhone will be able to perceive the depth of the space you're in. With that information, it can take precise measurements of your living room, for example. That is made possible by lasers and by photodetectors that sense the light from the laser as it bounces off objects….”

“Finisar shares surged in June when it announced quarterly results that included an order for "3-D sensing," a code name for augmented reality. Some believe Finisar will split that business with Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE). Lumentum will offer more insights when it reports quarterly results this Wednesday. Similarly, watch for II-VI's results on Monday, and Viavi's on Aug. 15....

“Among the names mentioned here, CEVA and Himax have had strong runs this year, up 27.9% and 39.2%, respectively… Finisar, on the other hand, has been hit by issues in the fiber optic communications market. Its stock is down 20.9% this year -- and so it may be one of the best names for a bounce back on iPhone strength."

We agree. Without knowing what the stock will do in the near-term, we think the long-term prospects for FNSR are compelling.

Graphics courtesy of Paul Price.