General Cannabis Corp. Reported Earnings - What Investors Need To Know

There are a few notable developments that prospective and existing investors in CANN should pay attention to.

General Cannabis Corp. (OTCQB:CANN) is self-described as "the comprehensive resource for the highest quality service providers available to the regulated cannabis industry. We are a trusted partner to the cultivation, production and retail sides of the cannabis business. We do this through a combination of strong operating divisions such as security, marketing, operational consulting and products, real estate and financing."

General Cannabis Corp.'s portfolio includes:

A roughly 3 acre Pueblo, CO cultivation property leased until end of 2022

A branding and marketing firm targeting the cannabis industry called Chiefton Design

A cannabis and cash security and logistics group called Iron Protection Group

and more...

Q2 Earnings Aftermath

The company just released its Q2'17 earnings, and the markets are reacting in a bullish manner, up over 4%. While there are certainly some great parts of the filing that show growth and development in some areas, there are also hidden dangers throughout the filing that we believe are important.

CANN just filed its 10-Q form with the SEC for the period ending June 30th, 2017, and we thought there were some points worth noting for any prospective and existing shareholders.

For one, there was -$0.05 of net-income per diluted share. This was partially held up by gains on derivative warrant liabilities.

Digging through the Q2 filing even further, we've found a few more things that make CANN a worrying investment.

Revenue Highlights

Total revenues increased over 18% year over year from $701,942 in 2016 to $833,605 in 2017, mainly due to a substantial increase in product sales.

Service revenues for the 3 months ending June 30th decreased from $647,876 in 2016 to $605,828 in 2017. This represents a decrease of over 800%.

Product sales on the other hand increased dramatically for the 3 months ending June 30th from $22,602 in 2016 to $197,531 in 2017. This represents an increase of over 18%.

Cost And Expense Highlights

Total costs and expenses increased substantially for the 3 months ending June 30th from $1,539,887 in 2016 to $2,158,810 in 2017. This led to an operating loss of $1,325,205 for the 3 months ending June 30th 2017 vs. an operating loss of $837,945 for the same quarter in 2016.

The massive increase in costs and expenses were mostly in three categories: Cost of goods sold: For the quarter, COGS rose from $31,165 in 2016 to $189,507 in 2017. Selling, general and administrative: For the quarter, SG&A rose from $329,505 in 2016 to $681,071 in 2017. Share-based expenses: For the quarter, share-based expenses rose from $501,505 in 2016 to $721,094 in 2017.



Major Risks Going Forward

The company kept going this past quarter thanks to financing activities. "We had an accumulated deficit of $45,588,731 and $49,227,055, respectively, at June 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016, and further losses are anticipated in the development of our business."

In June of 2017, CANN purchased a 50% stake in DB Arizona, a company that the other 50% owner holds the Arizona cannabis license required for DB Arizona to extract cannabis oil and sell cannabis oil-infused products. Beyond the fact the DB Arizona's performance relies on the other 50% owner, "DB Arizona is financed with significant debt and has yet to generate positive cash flows from operations. We have classified the notes as long-term, because DB Arizona does not currently have sufficient resources to satisfy their obligation to us and the notes are in default."

Takeaway

Many investors are attracted to General Cannabis Corp. given its diversified nature as well as the fact that it was one of the first 'pot stocks' around.

There are two other highly diversified cannabis companies worth checking out, both with top-notch management and advisors. Additionally, there's a cannabis ETF that recently launched for even more diversification:

There's over 200 different marijuana-related stocks that are publicly traded. Dig through to determine whether or not General Cannabis Corp. is actually worth holding for the long term in your portfolio.

