Enercare's (CSUWF) CEO John Macdonald on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

John Macdonald

Thank you, Annemarie and good morning everyone. Enercare second quarter results were outstanding from services, sub-metering and Service Experts all generated substantial EBITDA growth and expanded their customer base.

Enercare’s overall EBITDA grew by 15% in the quarter, this was underpinned by increase in net rentals for the eight quarter in the row for home services and 11% in the billable units for sub-metering and a 14% increase in new organizations on a full quarter-over-quarter basis for Service Experts, which produced record EBITDA. As we note on slide 5, generating stable EBITDA growth is our goal for the year.

Let’s review how we’re progressing on each of our strategic priority starting on slide 6. Net rental units were up by 2,000 units in the second which I noted earlier is our eighth quarter of net rental unit growth driven by our product and geographic expansion. Retaining and growing our rental portfolio is an important part of our strategy because it generates long term stable recurring revenue.

We offer a range of service and financial offerings that target customer retention and we’re also focused on providing excellent customer service. Home Services has an A rating from the Better Business Bureau, we’ve increased our Google rating of substantially and in the quarter the team once again set new highs for our Net Promoter Score which measures customer satisfaction.

On slide 7, we increased our weighted average rental rate, a key driver of recurring revenue by 3% in January. We’re also emphasizing products that generate higher revenues such as HVAC rentals, which contributes three times more revenue to our portfolio today than it did 10 years ago.

Moving to slide 8, we had a 1,000 protection plans in the quarter, driven by a 6% improvement in attrition rates for both the quarter and year-to-date. This was a spike converting 2,000 and 4,000 protection plans to rentals for the quarter and for the year respectively. We value protection plans because approximately two-thirds of our HVAC rental customers are originated from a protection plan.

Turning to slide 9, Home Service will continue to focus on initiatives that help us build recurring revenue, by launching new products to build our core strengths in heating, cooling, and plumbing; by leveraging our customer relationships to become a trusted adviser that delivers products for the whole home; and by investing in innovation.

As part of this investment later this year we’re launching a new automated telephone response system and the next release of our mobile app which will give us the ability to sell products and services to people who are currently under care customers.

Turning to our Sub-Metering business on slide ten, we added approximately 11,000 during the first half of the year. With over three quarters coming from new construction, condominiums and rental properties. Billable units increased by 11% in the quarter improving EBITDA for the Sub-Metering business. We’ve a large installed billable backlog that we estimate will start to come online next year. It takes an average of three years between the signing of sub-metering agreement and the on boarding of metering customer for new construction. With the current backlog we are expecting higher than average construction installations in 2018 that will continue in the subsequent years.

Sub-metering also signed its first customer for our new commercial offerings in the quarter. Within installation scheduled for the second half of the year. And the Triacta metering division is preparing to launch the fifth generation PowerHawk meter featuring advanced modular design technology the PowerHawk opens up new commercial markets to us and will allow us to make inroads in Europe and Asia.

Turning to slide 12, our expansion into the U.S. market through the acquisition of Service Experts has been tremendously successful. We are now operating in 41 of the top 100 markets in the United States and four Canadian provinces. Service experts increased it origination by 14% during the quarter an increase in EBITDA by 96% on a partial quarter to full quarter basis and has already achieved 50% of our targeted synergies.

As we discussed last quarter we completed the Canadian rental rollout in 2016 and launched in the United States earlier this year. Year to date the rental mix of total water heater and HVAC origination is in the 6% to 30% range in Ontario and 3% to 11% range in western Canada where renting is still a new concept. We rolled the program out in five states where the rental mix is between 0.5% to 8%. While we are encouraged by the initial results of our U.S. rollout, we are constantly looking for ways to improve our products and processes so we can build an even greater customer base.

Turning to slide 14, we are also actively pursuing many M&A opportunities in the highly fragmented American Home Services industry. Service Experts has integrated 12 acquisitions in recent years. And so far we have completed two actions in 2017. In February we acquired short services that provide residential HVAC and plumbing products in Austin, Texas and in May we acquired Hammond plumbing and heating a full service residential and commercial plumbing and heating company in Ontario.

Looking forward our acquisition pipeline includes similar companies to service or replace both HVAC and plumbing equipment. Some of the attributes we look for include an established and reputable local brand, greater than $5 million in revenue and a large number of service agreements.

Turning to slide 15, the Service Expert acquisition has exceeded our expectations. It's fulfilled our ambition to expand into the U.S. market. We have successfully executed on integration plan including rolling out the rental plans of Service Experts Canada and U.S. locations delivered on two acquisitions so far and we have already achieved 50% of our synergy target. With our very strong results in our first year after acquisition. Our acquisition adjusted EBITDA of $55 million creates an effective multiple paid of eight times which is a great multiple considering the size and quality of the business. This acquisition has positioned us well to drive future growth.

I will now turn it over to Evelyn who will discuss our strong financial performance during the quarter.

Evelyn Sutherland

Thank you, John and good morning everyone. Turning to slide 17, revenues increased to approximately $342 million in the second quarter up 40% over the last year's second quarter results. This was primarily driven by full quarter results from Service Experts, our eighth consecutive quarter of net rental unit growth in Home Services and 11% increase in units of sub-metering.

We also experienced strong sales growth in Service Experts. Excluding corporate EBITDA increased by 17% or 16% on acquisition adjusted basis despite the impact of the few onetime that overview shortly. Without these onetime item EBITDA would have increased by approximately 24%.

Slide 19 demonstrates the seasonality of service experts which we recall had a negative impact on our EBITDA in Q1. Q2 contributed 44% to our last 12 months results. We can expect this pattern to continue annually although it will be tampered overtime with the role of the rental model to service experts. As I mentioned a few onetime item had an impact on our second quarter results.

Let's review those on slide 20. Consistent with the last four quarter we had a deferred revenue adjustments of $4.6 million created from our purchase price accounting down point from $7.8 million in 2016. We also saw deferred cost of sales adjustment of $3.5 million that had a negative net impact of $1.1 million to gross margin down from $1.5 million in 2016. During the quarter, Enercare Home Services and Service Experts agreed to implement a joint enterprise resource planning system and customer relationship management system. New proceeding in ERP system that Service Experts had been developing at the time of the acquisition. As a result we incurred onetime $1 million expense relating to prepaid software maintenance cost and a right down of $5.2 million through loss on disposal. Further we incurred approximately $300,000 of acquisition related expenses resulting from the Hammond acquisition.

Turning to slide 21, it is also helpful to remember that our strategy of converting sales to rental have the short term impact on EBITDA. HVAC rental unit added during the quarter actually have been [indiscernible] the revenue for the quarter would have been $13 million more representing approximately $5.4 million net additional EBITDA. Of that $5.4 million approximately $1.1 million is from the rollout of Service Experts rental program. But the rental relationship provides greater cross selling opportunity and is approximately 2.5 times more valuable than one time sales on discounted cash flow basis.

Slide 22 shows the significant improvement of our RPO ratios mostly created by one time tax event in 2016 that resulted in incremental $19 million in tax payable. This will not happen again in 2017 and we continue to estimate our taxes for 2017 will be in the range of $23 million to $29 million. If we further adjust the payout ratio maintenance to account for the success of our dividend reinvestment plan. It would be 31% for the quarter and 42% year-to-date.

Turning now to slide 23, our credit ratios have improved following the closing of the Service Experts acquisition. We have triple B ratings from both S&P and DBRS, our net debt to acquisition adjusted EBITDA ratio has almost returned to per-acquisition level and the weighted average interest rate of our long term debt has decreased over the last five years. We also have $53 million in cash and $160 million undrawn on our revolver. And our successful dividend reinvestment plan is currently running with the participation rate of 30%. So we believe we have adequate liquidity to grow our business and create value for our shareholders.

And with that operator could you please open the line for questions.

Nelson Ng

Great. Thanks. Good morning everyone.

John Macdonald

Morning Nelson.

Nelson Ng

Just a quick question on the Service Experts rental mix, did that decline a little bit in Q2 versus Q1?

John Macdonald

So on a center by center basis some centers went up some centers went down. The average dropped a little bit in Canada but increased a little bit in the U.S. markets. And so there is a couple of reasons for that. One is I think the sales teams need to get more comfortable with the proposition. One of the things that happens dynamic in air conditioning season is that the demand comes at us really quickly and so typically when that happens if you are in the sales mode you typically go to what the best and we suspect that people in many ways embrace their polar ways of selling products as opposed to promoting the rental as aggressively as they had previously. So what we are encouraged though by is there is a quite a wide range you can see what's surprised us is the width of the range in all of the markets. And so, in our view the higher end of the range is what gives us much better gauge of what the potential is obviously it will take some time and we noted in our MDNA that we are still experimenting with techniques processes, offers to get the optimal mix for us. But so we did drop a little bit but as we said we are quite encouraged and it's very much on track for what we had expected this point.

Nelson Ng

Okay and then just following on that I guess when you guys bought the direct energy Ontario business you were able to kind of increase the rep mix significantly, is there any I guess lessons learned from I guess from those activities that you can easily apply to the service experts business to improve rental mix?

John Macdonald

Yes I know that's a good thing to think about. What we are able to do in the last – the business had been introduced to that proposition in 2007 we just hadn't been actively promoted as and frankly in the 2007-2012 period the offer wasn't that attractive. So we revisited the offer and made it more attractive but we really focused on upping our sales gain. So people were aware of it. I was in [indiscernible] for most people but training and coaching were huge part of the success. So I think the distinction training is really taking people through academic exercise so they understand the value proposition that really well prepared to answer for customers but coaching really is that detailed working with the sales reps in a real sales situation to help coach them to talk about it.

Again many of the people have been our great sales reps have been at this for couple of decades. So getting them to think about other opportunities or other options and how they present the options is something that takes time to change. One of the things we have talked about it takes three passes so it might be a pass of season where you work with the sales reps to try and help them be more successful at presenting the rental option.

Nelson Ng

I see and then just moving on to the M&A side are you able to give any I guess conditional details on the Hammond acquisition in terms of evaluation multiple, I guess the EBITDA multiple pre and post synergies and does the Hammond business do both for water, heater and HVAC?

John Macdonald

To answer that the last question first, yes it does both. It probably is, it's quite strong in plumbing stronger than our normal business has like it's greater for pondering of business and plumbing the acquisition multiple is in the five to six times range we haven't given a post synergy multiple but we do expect to get some good synergies to the acquisition.

Nelson Ng

Okay. Thanks John. I will get back to the queue.

Damir Gunja

Thanks good morning.

John Macdonald

Good morning.

Damir Gunja

Just wondering in the US the rollout of rental program should we see a pretty steady progression through the end of 2018 or will you be making some more aggressive pushes into some territories?

John Macdonald

I would characterize it more as steady progression we are looking to add couple of more states to our mix before the heating season and that we are looking to add further states in 2018 so we are sort of expanding two ways by state and then within the states trying to work on improving, introducing and then improving the number of customers that go to rentals. And I think as we have indicated before we are really trying to make sure that the delinquency bad debt that how we account for all of these things are done well before we really push hard. So our focus is really been to continue to Canadian rollout as to say within the home services continuing rolling that out before we really put a lot of emphasis on trying to promote rental in the U.S. markets and service experts in other markets in Canada.

Damir Gunja

And you mentioned sort of some potential tweaks to your offering I guess particularly in the U.S. Is there anything you can share with respect to sort of the types of things you are looking at?

John Macdonald

So there is, I think pricing is always interesting and then how we set it up in terms of the nature of the contract because there is a balance between making a customer friendly and protecting our interest. So we are considering some tweaks to it. Don't know if we will actually implement them. We are just looking at ways of making it more appealing without giving up substantial rights. I am not sure I can share a lot more beyond that.

Damir Gunja

No that's fair. And then, maybe just on acquisitions just trying to gauge your feeling of the environment and sort of the magnitude of opportunities out there is it a very active pipeline of companies you are looking at and are there opportunities beyond tuck ins sort of long term?

John Macdonald

Yes. So I think it is quite active at any one time we are sort of looking at in the range of half a dozen acquisitions for us we are also cognition of the dynamic. We want to it is easy to buy a company, it's a lot harder to get value from them and part of the value creation is integrating them properly and that requires the right time and attention and focus. So the way we see it is we don't want to take on too many simultaneously and the team we have got that does this isn't that large. So we don't want to overload them and then in doing so have us miss on an acquisition.

So the right cadence we have been talking around is sort of 4-5 acquisitions on an annual basis would be a very comfortable cadence for us. Sometimes you are driven by opportunity to do something you might miss a quarter or two because there is no good opportunity or vice versa you might have a couple. And so our focus has been on small to mid size centers. There are from time to time larger opportunities do present themselves and we would consider those as well. Obviously somewhat different lens in that we got to still make sure they generate a significant value for the business.

Damir Gunja

Okay. Thanks for that.

John Macdonald

Thank you.

Trevor Johnson

Hey morning.

John Macdonald

Good morning.

Trevor Johnson

Just can you give us a little bit more granularity on the synergies obviously they are tracking well, just curious that there is any more insight you can provide in terms of what you have actually achieved to-dates and where that might have come from if you can provide any details?

John Macdonald

So I will give you some high level examples. So we have got synergies in terms of acquiring our equipment, so the major equipment that we supply both furnaces, air-conditioners and water heaters that type of things and some of those would go into SG&A or COGS, sorry I should say COGS or capital not SG&A so if we are renting something then they will translate into a lower cost of capital or lower capital cost associated with that. Some other areas that we have saved on this would be more SG&A would be things like insurance. We have had some good by consolidating our insurance program both at property and casualty in some of our employee insurance programs we have got some savings there. We have had some savings in terms of how we structure our tax, done some good tax planning. And things like heater service some both sides of the border have been another area of savings. I think that's probably, I mean we have got program working at a large number of opportunities but there was some that was most significant. And one more I would probably mention is in respect of our fleet. We have got some savings associated with our fleet program, we’ve pretty large fleet that requires service and we have financing charge as well. Those are the key ones Trevor.

Trevor Johnson

That's helpful. Home service profitability got back on track after a little bit of a sluggish Q1. Is it mostly just the weather issues kind of not being as much of a headwind Q2 in terms of getting that profit really back to where we would like to see it?

Evelyn Sutherland

I think weather played a component of that and we have a little bit of seasonality in home services as well. So if you recall some of the protection plan the way that we do the revenue recognition gets triggered at different times depending on when we do maintenance stuff like that. So that can also move it slightly, but despite the fact that we had actually not that great weather on Ontario for sales, the team did a really good job of bolstering those sales and taking advantage of some government sort of sponsored, sort of a items that were still available in the marketplace. They also had some interesting offers which I think help drive some of the volume up which helped us offset the weather impact. So I think they did, they were much stronger in terms of their offerings in Q2 then they were in Q1.

Trevor Johnson

Okay and I think in your prepared remarks you mentioned that there is some mobile app coming this back half of the year to sell to folks who aren't customers existing. Can you just give a little bit more color on what that is or what that entails?

John Macdonald

Sure. In 2016 we introduced the mobile app that allowed customers to report troubles, 724 and basically go directly into our booking system and arrange an appointment. I had also told people when the tech was on route so they had notification of that. It was really designed for our existing customer base and you needed to be able to hook it up to your account you needed to hook it up to your assets so we know which assets you are referring to. What we are missing though is we weren't able to address a more casual customer who hadn't historically been the customer but would like to use the mobile app to book a service appointment rather than call in as they might do. So that capability was one of the key ones we wanted to have and it's in the process of being added now. We should see it within the next month, but we think that will be a way of not just making the product more relevant for our current customers but attracting new customers to our platform.

Trevor Johnson

Great. And last one from me just I suspect it's probably isn't a big issue but minimum wage exposure on Ontario can you just talk through how that might impact your business next couple of years that roll through?

Evelyn Sutherland

Sure. I will take that one Trevor. So we don't think it's going to have a very material impact. I think the largest impact for home services will probably be through potentially the call center contract that we have, but we don't think it will be material at all. So probably not kind of hitting radar quite frankly, but Service Experts there really isn't a large impact at all and if you think about that we don't have that many minimum wage employees that are in our workforce.

Trevor Johnson

Thanks for the time. I appreciate it guys.

John Macdonald

Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning guys.

John Macdonald

Morning George.

Unidentified Analyst

Maybe give us some color on any of the impacts you’re seeing if any from the slow down housing activity in Ontario maybe on existing install backlog or any for the water heaters or anything you can share there?

John Macdonald

The market is from our perspective still very robust in the new construction space we are still, there are lots of opportunities. So we are feeling quite good about the new construction space. In our prepared remarks we have a fairly good sized backlog and in fact we look forward, we see the pace of installations increasing if condo developers develop at the pace that they are suggesting. They typically only sign a contract with us when the building is well along in terms of likelihood of being completed so that was the danger I suppose that people may differ or they have a multi stage project it might not do the later phases. But they typically are coming to us when they saw the building and they have got financed and so I don't see a lot of risk and in fact our sales numbers. Both side of business are still quite robust.

Trevor Johnson

Helpful and in your prepared remarks you guys mentioned penetration rates in some U.S. areas are 0.5 and some are 8% it's quite a big spread. Can you maybe mention some of the characteristics that we are seeing in the 8% market versus the 0.5% market and are there any structural issues in competing 0.5 market to get 8 like how should we think of that kind of the homogeneity there in next couple of years?

John Macdonald

I suppose there are some regional differences. We haven't been able to, it's not the case that we believe that one state is different than another. It's really more a question of the individual general manager for that particular site and the sales management and then the sales on the ground. It really comes down to those folks who are comfortable with what they are moving forward and presenting the offers. It works well. It's really getting people comfortable, I think I alluded to it before but typically I mean this is how people make their living most of the vast majority of their income comes from commission and so you tend to go to what's tried and true as a sales rep and you don't like to try new things unless they really help you. And it does take time to get people comfortable with the new proposition. Now I think that's the in my mind the biggest factor here is that just getting people more accustomed to it and getting comfortable with the sales proposition.

Trevor Johnson

That's helpful and one maybe for Evelyn. I know its early base but how should we think of CapEx and maybe cash taxes for 18 versus 17, maybe just directionally?

Evelyn Sutherland

I don't, I mean we will definitively give our guidance for sure as we have in the past I don't think there is it's a little bit early because we haven't started our budgeting season yet. But I don't think there is going to be any material differences, I mean obviously if we paid more tax quite frankly that would be a function of us earning more money but other than that we don't see anything significant that’s different from this year at this point.

John Macdonald

Yes, I might just add there is no anomalies that we see that would fundamentally change, like no change to the tax structure last few years we have had the changes on income trust and the deferred tax year coming and we don't see any of that coming in the future but hard to predict government regulation.

Trevor Johnson

Okay. That's it from me. Thanks a lot.

John Macdonald

Well, thank you very much for your questions. Our dramatic growth over the past few years has allowed us to return significant capital to shareholders and most recently we increased our dividend by 4% in April. These dividend increases reflect the confidence we have in our business. We look forward to our third quarter in November and thanks to our shareholders for your continued confidence and to all of our team for all of their hard work. Thank you very much.

