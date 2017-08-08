Qualcomm: Battling Another Activist

The Qualcomm (QCOM) and NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) battle gets a bit more heated. Elliott Management had previously placed its bet and now it’s upping the ante. Elliott now has a 6% stake in NXP and is publicly pushing for a higher buyout price from Qualcomm. Elliott is NXP’s largest shareholder. This comes as Qualcomm fended off JANA Partners in 2015 when the activist hedge fund was pushing for a breakup of Qualcomm.

Qualcomm is facing a big hurdle now that Elliott is involved. The top five shareholders at NXP own nearly 15% of the company. More shareholders are pulling their support for the deal - now hoping a higher payout will come. To get the deal done, it will take 70-80% of NXP shareholders to approve the deal. Qualcomm keeps pushing out the deal deadline in hopes that NXP shareholders will "come around."



NXP continues to trade at a premium to the offer. At $113/share, NXP shares are now at a 3% premium to the $110/share offer. I still feel that Qualcomm won’t have a choice, and will ultimately up the offer to get the deal done. The $110/share offer is just a 17 times earnings buyout multiple for NXP. The Qualcomm buyout is a roughly 35% premium for NXP shareholders, but since the buyout announcement, the semiconductor industry is up 20%. Investors, including Elliott, want NXP to be rewarded for the growth and increased demand in the semiconductor space. Qualcomm could increase its offer by nearly 20% to $130 a share - especially with Elliott now on the offensive.



Qualcomm is facing a royalty battle with Apple (AAPL), while also struggling to diversify away from the potentially topping smartphone market. Qualcomm’s thesis is to get away from this smartphone market and tap into the automotive chip market - hoping to capitalize on the driverless car boom.

They want it. They need it.



NXP is the leader when it comes to auto chips. That’s a business that Qualcomm wants to be in.

But for now, there’s still a lot of risks that Qualcomm doesn’t get the deal done. Less than 8% of the required 70-80% of NXP shareholders have approved the deal as of July 26th - down from the 14% tendered in May. Besides the Elliott hurdle, there’s the fact that we still have a number of regulators that need to approve the deal. The play, though, is on NXP, and the bet that Qualcomm will pay up to get the deal done. Regulator wise, there’s limited overlap between Qualcomm and NXP products, so that should help.



In the end, Qualcomm will have to pay up to get the NXP deal done. They’ll likely pony up the $125-$130 to get the deal done. That’s modest upside to NXP with low risk, given the regulatory hurdle isn’t that high. The biggest issue might be time, where we’ll likely have to wait until the deal passes more regulator tests - it’s passed less than half the needed antitrust approvals. Qualcomm likely won’t up its offer until we see more of an all clear on the antitrust front. But for NXP, the downside if the Qualcomm buyout falls apart is limited, as NXP still trades at an attractive valuation compared to peers.