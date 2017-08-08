Bioverativ, Part 1: A Mermaid In A Wonderless Sea

With its immediate future secured by ELOCTATE and ALPROLIX, and long-term longevity grounded on an auspicious pipeline, Bioverativ looks set for success.

ELOCTATE and ALPROLIX are showing no signs of weariness, and will continue to drive the company's revenues for years to come.

This is the first installment of a two-part series in which I will perform a scrupulous analysis of Bioverativ. The following segments will be included: Investment hypothesis; Introduction; A comprehensive, yet early, clinical pipeline; Marketed products; Interim remarks; Competition; Insider behavior; Valuation; Final remarks.

Investment hypothesis

It is truly rare to find a bona fide bargain in this bloated market. That is exactly why, when presented with a kingly gift such as Bioverativ, one must not hesitate. Grounding for such commendation comes in the form of an existing and expanding revenue-base; a proven management team; a propitious clinical pipeline; insider optimism; and, to top it off, a severely myopic valuation.

Introduction

Bioverativ (BIVV) came to existence by means of a spin-off from Biogen. As per the company's website:

The Company’s spin-off from Biogen occurred on February 1, 2017 and involved a distribution of 100 percent of the Company’s common stock to Biogen stockholders of record as of January 17, 2017, the “distribution.” The share distribution ratio was 1 share of common stock of the Company for every 2 shares of common stock of Biogen.

The decision reflected Biogen's renewed focus on neurodegenerative diseases, in detriment of it's blood-disease franchise, specifically hemophilia drugs ELOCTATE® and ALPROLIX®.

Given the legacy assets received, Bioverativ has naturally chosen to focus on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of a wide-range of blood-disorders. Its senior management is an amalgam of former Biogen (BIIB) top executives, namely John Cox, CEO, previously EVP of Pharmaceutical Operations & Technology at Biogen - an individual with more than 20 years of experience in the biotech scene.

The company's pipeline was, up until a few weeks back, completely bereft of any clinical candidates. Management sought to change that by acquiring True North Therapeutics:

Bioverativ Inc. ... today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire South San Francisco-based True North Therapeutics, a privately-held, clinical-stage rare disease biotechnology company, for an upfront payment of $400 million plus assumed cash. True North investors are also eligible to receive additional payments of up to $425 million contingent on the achievement of future development, regulatory and sales milestones.

For $825 million (half of that in the back-end), Bioverativ bought a breakthrough-designated, potentially first-in-class monoclonal antibody aimed at treating cold agglutinin disease (CAD), and a follow-on molecule still in discovery. True North had previously raised $142 million from a plethora of venture backers - following an impressive showing 11 months ago at the European Hematology Association (EHA).

A comprehensive, yet early, clinical pipeline

The research arm of the company is now more composed, as can be seen below:

Source: Company presentation

Both TNT009 and TNT020 came with the aforementioned acquisition. The former is currently wrapping up a Phase 1b trial on patients with various complement-mediated diseases, namely CAD. CAD a is form of autoimmune anemia (lower-than-normal number of red blood cells) caused by cold-reacting autoantibodies. Literature is not abundant given the rarity of the condition. Has luck would have it, a recent study ran by Stanford researchers (funded, in part, by True North), which enrolled and followed 29 patients over a period of 16 years, has just recently reported data.

The main takeaway is that disease-burden is significant, powered by the severity of anemia, and the relapsing nature of CAD over time. To put this into perspective, consider the following data points:

there were 7.1 severe anemia events per patient-year observed over the follow-up time;

for CAD-related healthcare use in the first year after disease onset, 93% used outpatient services with a median of 26 outpatient visits per patient;

Additionally, it also established that the lack of a standard-of-care protocol leads to less than ideal treatment (inconsistent and non-efficacious):

over time, patients received multiple lines of CAD-directed therapy (average of 3.5);

67% of patients had their hemoglobin fall below 8.0 g/dL (severe anemia) within 6 months of their initial therapy, and 50% were experiencing severe anemia after their last course of treatment with at least 6 months of follow-up;

transfusions (RBC) were given in at least 65% of the cohort with a mean of 11 transfusions per patient-year (used as supportive therapy).

Used therapies include Biogen's rituximab - whose long-term efficacy profile is lacking (induces partial response [defined by an increase in hemoglobin levels of >2.0 g/dL or to the normal range, among other factors] in 50% of patients, with a median duration of response of 1 year); and rituximab/fludarabine combo, which is efficacious (remissions in 75% of patients, complete responses [defined by absence of anemia and hemolysis, among other factors] in 20%, with a median response duration of more than 66 months), but ultimately deficient on the safety side of the equation (grade 3–4 neutropenia in approximately 40% of patients), therefore amounting to an option that's not suitable for all.

Worryingly, 5 patients had a thromboembolic event (stroke) - and although the mechanism is not well understood, these have been associated with anemia.

CAD is a life-altering disease in desperate need of new treatment options - cue TNT009. Results from the ongoing Phase 1b trial were reported at both EHA and ASH. Both data-sets provided key insights into TNT009's drug profile.

Among the highlights were the following findings (data reported for six primary CAD patients, treated for approximately 35 days each cycle, with various treatment regimens [60 mg/kg biweekly was selected for further development]):

Note: patients with an active malignancy (secondary CAD) were excluded from the analysis due to differences in time-to-response & effect caused by the distinct underlying condition.

all 6 had a sustained response with improvements in hemoglobin averaging approximately 4 g/dL, in most cases reaching hemoglobin levels of > 12 g/dL (normal);

all 6 patients (100%) were transfusion free while on treatment;

there were no drug-related serious adverse events (SAEs);

washout of TNT009 leads to relapse in all patients, and re-induction of remission by TNT009 is possible in all.

Individual patient data (phase 1b) is presented below:

Source: Company presentation

Ancillary validation of TNT009's MOA can be found in the following graph, which depicts a clear correlation between C3 opsonized red blood cells and hemoglobin levels (reduction and increase, respectively).

Source: S. Panicker; C. Drucker; S. Hussain; G. Parry; J. Gilbert, B. Jilma; U. Jaeger: TNT009 Prevents Erythrocyte C3 Fragment Opsonization and Rescues Reticulocytes from Destruction in Patients with Cold Agglutinin Disease.

Note: For an in-depth mechanistic understanding of TNT009's MOA, please refer to the following abstract.

These data are extremely encouraging. I would, however, like to see a more mature data-set (+3 months), especially given uninterrupted (no washout) treatment-exposure was limited to 35-40 days.

Nonetheless, if these results hold, True North's team will have accomplished quite the feat by essentially eliminating the larger part of CAD's disease-burden.

Let me put things into perspective - a rise in hemoglobin levels of 4 g/dL (coupled with a benign safety-profile) has a two-pronged impact for patients:

a decrease in disease symptom's intensity and frequency (possibility for absence of symptoms if hemoglobin levels >12 d/dL); and a significantly reduced treatment-rooted health-risk - transfusions are, for most patients, unnecessary.

A pivotal Phase 3 program is bound to start in the second half of 2017. It will comprise two global Phase 3 studies, Cardinal and Cadenza. Cardinal is aimed at those with a more dire prognostic (>= 1 transfusion in past 6 months, symptomatic; 20 patients), therefore being an open-label, single-arm trial; Cadenza, on the other hand, will target a population not as severely affected by the disease (0 transfusions in the past 6 months, symptomatic; 40 patients). In accordance with dearth of an (as) urgent need, its structure underlines a more conservative approach, hence being a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial. The primary endpoint for both studies is an increase in hemoglobin of >2g/dL, and 1.5g/dL, respectively, at 26 weeks; coupled with the absence of transfusions from weeks 5 to 26.

Furthermore, a phase 1b study in refractory immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) has been started - with more exploratory indications likely to follow.

To sum up, I'm quite optimistic about TNT009's potential - Bioverativ might have just gotten its hands on a real winner. That is not to say there's no room for improvement - TNT009 is by no means the be-all end-all of CAD treatment. This reality is reflected by TNT020 - whose development-rationale is anchored by the target of less-frequent dosing and subcutaneous administration.

Swerving towards the rest of the preclinical pipeline, there's a lot to look at, but not enough substance to profoundly analyze and subsequently conjecture. Hence, I will circumscribe myself to cursory analysis of the remainder of the pipeline as a whole, in detriment of a case-by-case assessment.

Given that the company's two marketed products address both hemophilia B and A, it's only natural for there to be a considerable amount of effort in the development of follow-on candidates, in order to preserve existing revenue streams. In accordance with a sound business-strategy, various treatment modalities and MOAs are being considered - ranging from gene-therapy (lentiviral, not AAV) to biologics. An IND for BIVV001 (ELOCTATE's follow-up), a factor VIII therapy designed to allow for once weekly or longer dosing, was recently accepted by the FDA - a Phase 1/2a trial is prone to start later this year.

Additional blood-related diseases of interest include beta thalassemia and sickle cell disease (SCD) - approached on an external level through a collaboration with Sangamo Biosciences: (emphasis mine)

Sangamo is responsible for all research and development activities through the first clinical proof of concept trial in beta-thalassemia, and both companies will perform activities to enable submission of an Investigational New Drug (NYSE:IND) application for SCD. (...) Sangamo retains an option to co-promote any licensed product to treat SCD and beta-thalassemia in the United States. Biogen Idec will provide Sangamo with an upfront payment of $20 million and will reimburse Sangamo for its internal and external research and development program-related costs. Sangamo may also receive additional payments of approximately $300 million based on the achievement of certain development, regulatory, commercialization and sales milestones, as well as double digit royalties on product sales.

It seems to me that, in this particular instance, both companies came out with a proper deal - terms look reasonable across the board, if not a pinch generous for Sangamo (co-promotion in the US, double digit royalties, funding for late-stage trials, and $300 million in milestones).

Advances on SCD are also being made in-house, with various MOAs under development.

Marketed products

Bioverativ's commercial assets consist of ELOCTATE® and ALPROLIX®.

ELOCTATE® is approved for "adults and children with Hemophilia A for (1) on-demand treatment and control of bleeding episodes, (2) perioperative management, and (3) routine prophylaxis to prevent or reduce the frequency of bleeding episodes";

ALPROLIX® is approved "for adults and children with hemophilia B for: (1) Control and prevention of bleeding episodes, (2) Perioperative management, (3) Routine prophylaxis to prevent or reduce the frequency of bleeding episodes".

As Nature puts it, "in any complex machine, the lack of a single part can lead to big trouble. That is the problem faced by the 170,000 people globally who have the bleeding disorder known as haemophilia. A genetic mutation (usually inherited) suppresses the production of proteins that make blood coagulate. Internal bleeding into the joints causes bone degradation and excruciating pain, and even mild injuries can be life-threatening."

Analogously to CAD, disease-burden is considerable. Consequently, the treatment paradigm for both hemophilia A & B has undergone a plethora of transmutations since the 1960's - and the evolution horse is showing no signs of fatigue.

Source: Company presentation

Both of the aforementioned commercial assets are recombinant extended half-life (EHL) factors, which represent a significant improvement over recombinant clotting factors ("short acting"), mainly because they allow for less-frequent dosing (longer half-life). In these assets lies Biogen's acknowledgement of an underlying trend towards prophylaxis (preventive) treatment (from on-demand [reactionary] care).

The market these drugs cover is one of significant heft, as is shown below.



It is, therefore, not surprising that combined sales of ELOCTATE and ALPROLIX are nearing a yearly run-rate of almost $1 billion - the culmination of close to 3 years of steady growth across the board.

Hemophilia franchise product revenue ($mm)

Source: Company presentation.

For Q2 2017, total product revenue came in at $289.9 million (beat estimates) - approximately an increase of 12% QoQ. Management believes additional sales growth can be driven by an effort to further the depth of existing prescribing (more scripts per clinical center); and by launches in uncharted countries.

Source: Company presentation

Note: Sobi is Bioverativ's development/commercial partner. Bioverativ's agreement with Sobi relates to all Factor VIII and Factor IX hemophilia products (including earlier stage ones). The royalty rates paid by, and to, Sobi amount to 17% and 7% of sales (for now), respectively. More information can be found in the company's 10-Q.

Looking at individual product performance, it's clear that ELOCTATE still has room to run (YoY growth of 37% US & 65% ex-US), while ALPROLIX, though still growing, lacks impetus (YoY growth of 15% US & 0% ex-US). US market share data substantiates this supposition - ELOCTATE stands at a dismal 15% (growing at a rapid pace), while ALPROLIX's pegged at a respectable 26% (growth is slowing). It's fair to say both products find themselves in two profoundly different life stages (do keep in mind the distinct market-sizes).

Source: Company presentation

The admittedly optimist picture outlined above resonates with analyst's expectations, as is evidenced by consensus estimates for sales of ELOCTATE® and ALPROLIX®:

Source: Analyst estimates

Sales are expected to plateau around 2021/22 for both assets, reflecting the emergence of a series of headwinds in the form of competition.

Interim Remarks

Most newfangled companies rely on their shareholder's disposition to provide them with money to develop their novel therapies. Whether these hyper-early-stage companies should be public is a hot-topic in the biotech scene. Regardless, these have become increasingly prolific, and are now the mainstay for biotech IPOs. This sorry state of affairs makes finding a junior biotech with actual earnings a laborious task. If to this foremost requirement you add the necessity of a promising pipeline, you are left with a truly herculean assignment.

Bioverativ is the exception, not the rule. Having ascertained that existing revenue-sources have lost none of their vim and vigor; and that the pipeline is healthy and hitting all the check-marks, your's truly has set the stage for the next and final installment of this series, where the remaining components of the investment hypothesis will be laid out.

Please take advantage of the comment section as a medium for you to voice your opinion on the topics broached in this article. I eagerly await your take on what has been written.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIVV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.