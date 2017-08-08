Ashford Prime: 100% Upside Hidden Gem Or Value Trap?

How wide does the discount to peer have to be to make the stock attractive?

Many investors swear off externally-managed REITs due to concerns for conflict of interest. However, since even garbage can potentially be worth millions, there is a value case to be made for these hated stocks – the million dollar question is of course: “How much of a discount is too big?” Despite their inherent disadvantages, valuation discounts on externally-managed REITs’ valuations can sometimes be harsher than what’s warranted by fundamentals.

In this article, I will compare Ashford Hospitality Prime (NYSE:AHP), a REIT that I own, against its self-managed peers.

Real estate investment trust is one of the easiest business models out there. There is usually only one revenue line – rent – and three major costs: property operating expenses, corporate SG&A, and financing interest. The game is simple, and I would use a lemonade stand as an analogy – To become a successful lemonade stand, we need to find the best intersection to sell good lemonade, minimize costs on cups/containers/stand maintenance so that we can pocket the most money.

Similarly, it only takes three simple things to become a stellar REIT:

Optimize leasing volume and pricing – source/maintain/lease up the best properties Keep the company lean and efficient, minimizing corporate expenses Prudent capital allocation to keep cost of capital as low as possible – cheap debt and high equity valuation enable external growth, otherwise buyback stock

To objectively assess REITs, I believe it is helpful to focus on these metrics:

Quantitative

Rental rate and occupancy (which translate to ADR and RevPAR for lodging) Implied cap rate based on stock price SG&A as a % of NET Operating Income (NOI) or EBITDA Cost of capital

Qualitative

Portfolio quality Management’s capital allocation track record (issue above NAV, buyback below NAV) Corporate governance

Portfolio Quality

I am of the view that trophy assets in premium tourism gateways and resort locations are most able to withstand economic downturns and competition from AirBnB. These trophy assets are typically associated with words like “honeymoon”, “once-in-a-lifetime”, “splurging”, and are priced as such. The lodging REITs selected for this exercise all focus on the luxury and upper upscale segments.

Ashford Prime is by far the smallest REIT in the peer group with a portfolio of just 13 hotels; some of these are extremely sought-after, high barrier to entry markets.

For example, weekend stays at the Hotel Yountville in Napa Valley regularly goes for more than $800/night:

Bardessono, its sister property down the street, goes for $1200+

The Ritz-Carlton St. Thomas costs $450+/night

Ashford Prime’s portfolio as a whole is at least on par with the top “luxury” lodging REITs in terms of quality. I would go as far as saying they have the highest quality portfolio, ceteris paribus.

Rates and Occupancy

My assertion that Ashford Prime’s portfolio is top quality lines up with the rate data:

We can see here that AHP’s properties have the highest rates amongst the peer group. The revenue per available room (RevPAR) is a bit lower than LaSalle (NYSE:LHO) due to lower occupancy at Ashford.

Property Value based on Implied Cap Rate

Ashford Prime’s property portfolio is apparently not too shabby, consumers agree and are willing to vote with their wallets - but is the market giving Ashford enough credit for this collection of gems?

One of the most important metric in real estate valuation is cap rates. I ran some calculations to figure out cap rate the market is valuing each REIT based on their stock price.

Keep in mind that Cap Rate = Net Operating Income / Asset Value. I used LTM hotel EBITDA as the NOI proxy, and added up (equity market cap + preferred stock liquidation value + total debt) to arrive at Total Market Value.





Based on implied cap rates, it looks like the market really loathes Ashford Prime for some reason. I also threw in Ashford’s older, bigger brethren Ashford Trust (NYSE:AHT) into the mix to find additional insights. Despite Ashford Trust having a lower quality portfolio (upscale to upper upscale, ~$150 ADR, no trophy-type assets, less concentrated in key markets), it is valued at a similar cap rate to the much sexier Ashford Prime.

What the implied cap rate also tells us is what the management should do to create shareholder value. If the public market is valuing your stock at a 9% cap rate, you should be buying back stock with cash on hand unless you can find a good property that yields at least 9%. The wrong thing to do would be to issue more stock at 9% to purchase properties that yield 6% - each incremental dollar deployed this way will only destroy value – think about taking out a 5% interest-only mortgage to buy a house with 2% rental yield.

Just for kicks, I made the following table to see what AHP’s stock price would be if management is somehow able to convince the market to value them at more reasonable cap rates. Keep in mind that we are only talking about AHP’s properties here, not about management. The properties are better than peers and innocent from alleged management missteps and insider-dealing.

As you can see, the stock price is quite sensitive to cap rate assumptions and stands to double if the market can just value AHP like a normal REIT. It is also interesting to point out that at 7% cap rate, the share price is very close to the $20.58 per share bid from Weisman Group in June 2016.

So why the depress valuation? I have some theories…

High cost of capital

The Ashford family management has traditionally had an interesting take on financing.

Focus on floating rate debt Higher leverage relative to peers Liberal use of interest derivative instruments, they bought interest rate caps for the floating rate financings, and had ventured into interest rate collars during the financial crisis to take advantage of low rates No corporate level recourse debt. All debt is at the property level High cash balance

These attributes benefit the company during downturns, but puts the company at a disadvantage in terms of cost of capital. Higher leverage not only increases cost of debt, but also cost of equity, making growth through acquisition more costly. From the table below, we can clearly see that AHP and AHT’s financing costs are higher than peers, basically making it cost-prohibitive to acquire new properties.



Mysterious Capital Allocation Tactics

It is clear to me that Ashford management are some of the smartest in the industry as I have benefited from their business acumen (I have owned Ashford Trust since 2010 with a cost basis of $2 and received some free shares in AHP), but I do have reservations about their motive after the externalization.

Ashford famously bought back half of AHT’s float during the financial crisis at prices as low as $1.00, adjusting for the Ashford Prime Spin-off from Ashford Trust, these buybacks were done at sub-zero prices. The no-recourse strategy assures that no single property default could bring down the company, and management clearly knew this and was able to take advantage of fear on the streets with opportune purchases.

On the other hand, they have turned down a decent offer of $20.58 just to subsequently sell shares at $12 to fund growth - the epitome of imprudent capital allocation. Clearly, growth for growth’s sake (Portnoy much?) was done because the bigger AHT and AHP get, the more fees will accrue to Ashford Inc. (NYSE:AINC).

Lack of Scale, High Operating Cost Structure

Another reason investors might shy away from Ashford Prime is its high expense levels. This can be due to two factors: one is that the REIT is too small to realize economy of scale, and that the external management structure adds a floor on expenses but not a cap.

Expense levels are important because it basically eats away the returns owners receive from property receipts. High property yields mean nothing if high costs prevents it from flowing to the bottom line. Many on SeekingAlpha rip on external managers, but there is a case to be made that the small size is the real reason for the depressed share price, and that the market is simply telling Ashford Prime to shrink (buy back more cheap shares). In that regard, management is stuck between a rock and a hard place: they cannot grow the company and become more efficient without selling shares to acquire more hotels, but the right capital allocation move at this price level is to buy back shares, not sell them.

Conclusion

AHP’s preferred stocks (and also AHT’s) are worth looking into. If management really are set out to maximize advisory fee for the external manager, AINC, then more common shares will be issued to fund growth, making the preferred ever-safer. The company also relies heavily on the debt markets so they would not risk any turbulence in the preferred/debt stack of the capital structure.

I have held AHP since its spin-off from AHT and have watched its price drop from $21 to $9. The company’s properties are best-in-class and the shares are cheap. The dividend even qualifies as high yield now that the shares are so depressed. The management is smart and proven, I just hope they put shareholder interest first. At a price of $10/share, the risk/reward is skewed heavily to the upside. I plan to hold AHP common stock for the dividend and hope for the best.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AHP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.