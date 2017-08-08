EMC Insurance's (EMCI) CEO Bruce Kelley on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

EMC Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMCI)

Bruce Kelley

Thank you, Steve and welcome to those joining us today. Earlier today, we reported net income of $0.26 per share and non-GAAP operating income of $0.16 per share compared to last year second quarter net income of $0.29 per share and non-GAAP operating income of $0.24 per share. The declines are the result of adverse development on prior year’s reserves compared to favorable development reported for the second quarter of 2016. Partially offset by lower catastrophe and storm losses this quarter.

Net investment income declined $1 million this decline is primarily due to an increase in the amortization of interest-only fixed income or fixed maturity securities due to prepayments of the underlying collateral as well as a decline in dividend income. Lower net investment income contributed to a decrease in net income and non-GAAP operating income per share. We are still projecting a low to mid single digit decline in investment income for the year.

Book value per share increased 3% from year end and 1% compared to the first quarter due to an increase in unrealized gains on the investment portfolio. While book value excluding accumulated other comprehensive income remained relatively flat.

The first half of 2017, featured severe weather for not only our policyholders but across the industry. Fortunately, the property and casualty insurance segments semiannual aggregate catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance treaty with employers’ mutual capped these losses at $20 million for the first six months of the year. Catastrophe and storm losses were also capped at $20 million for the first six months of 2016.

In years where the $20 million retention amount is reached the distribution of catastrophe and storm losses between the first and second quarters is dictated by the amount of catastrophe and storm losses incurred during the first quarter of the year. So on a year such as 2017, where we incurred a record amount of catastrophe and storm losses during the first quarter a lower amount of catastrophe and storm losses were retained in this second quarter compared to the second quarter of 2016.

This is only the second year that we have had an intercompany reinsurance treaty in place for the property and casualty insurance segment. It has been successful in reducing the volatility of our second quarter results caused by excessive catastrophe and storm losses. As noted in the earnings release filed earlier this morning, we reaffirmed our annual non-GAAP operating income guidance and this would not have been possible without this program in place.

The GAAP combined ratio for the quarter was 104.1% compared to 103.4% for the second quarter of 2016. Although results vary by segment due to fluctuations in their respective loss and settlement expense ratios. For the second quarter premiums earned and premiums written increased 2.3% and 2.8% respectively. In the property and casualty insurance segment premiums earned increased 4% and premiums written increased 5% attributed to growth in insured exposures, an increase in retained policies in the commercial lines of business and small rate level increases on renewal business.

The market remains competitive for quality accounts across the country. And we continue to target additional rate level increases at a granular level account by account and line of business. For example, we are obtaining mid single digit rate level increases in commercial auto, while workers’ compensation rate levels are down in low single digits amounts due to mandatory rate decreases in some states where we write workers’ compensation business.

Retention levels remain strong for the first half of 2017 at 86% with commercial lines at approximately 87% and personal lines at approximately 84%. In our reinsurance segment premiums earned decreased 3% and premiums written decreased 6.1% for the second quarter of 2017. Now these decreases resulted primarily from a decline in the pro rata line of business stemming from the Mutual Reinsurance Bureau underwriting associations withdrawal from non-standard automobile business, partially offset by an increase in the excess of loss line of business.

The reinsurance segment continues to see pricing pressures due to an abundance of nontraditional capital, lack of major catastrophic events and the reduction in expense expected catastrophe and storm losses based on various industry models. This resulted in further deterioration in the pricing of catastrophe reinsurance for the industry during the mid-year renewal cycle. However, approximately 70% of our treaty renew during the January 1, renewal season. So this reduction in pricing had a limited impact on our reinsurance book of business.

Finally, A. M. Best Company recently affirmed the financial strength rating of a excellent with a stable outlook for the pool members of EMC Insurance Companies and EMC Reinsurance Company. A. M. Best noted the ratings reflect our excellent level of risk adjusted capital and favorable core underwriting results. As well as the benefits we will continue to derive from actions taken in recent years to improve pricing, risk selection, claims management and reserving methodology. A. M. Best also recognized our sophisticated predictive modeling tools at a price risk management program.

When leveraged by our strong regional network and longstanding agency relationships these actions have enabled us to more effectively manage through insurance market cycles.

So with that, I’ll turn the call over to Mark Reese, our Chief Financial Officer for some additional comments on the quarter. Mark?

Mark Reese

Thank you, Bruce and good afternoon everyone. The loss and settlement expense ratio for the property and casualty insurance segment improved to 70.2% for the second quarter of 2017 from 72.9% for the same period in 2016. This decline is primarily attributed to an increase in premiums earned as losses in settlement expenses were relatively consistent.

The commercial automobile and personal lines of business continue to report elevated loss and settlement expense ratios. Initiatives are currently underway to improve their performance. We will provide an update on our commercial automobile initiative later on the call and planned to discuss our personal lines initiatives in greater detail during our third quarter earnings call.

Favorable development experienced on prior years’ reserves totaled $850,000 for the second quarter of 2017, compared to $6 million in 2016. Included in the second quarter of 2017 is $1.8 million of adverse development arising from the settlement of claims for past and future legal fees and losses on a multi-year asbestos exposure associated with a former insured.

The loss and settlement expense ratio for the reinsurance segment increase to 76.4% from 61.6% for the second quarter of 2016. Primarily due to adverse development experienced on prior year’s reserves during the second quarter of 2017, compared to favorable development during the same period in 2016. The adverse development is mostly from casualty pro rata and ocean marine pro rata contracts, and it’s concentrated in accident year 2016.

Total return on our equity portfolio for the quarter and first six months of 2017 was 2.6% and 9% respectively, slightly below the 3.1% and 9.3% return of the S&P 500 over the same periods. The effective duration of the fixed maturity portfolio, excluding interest-only securities declined slightly to 4.9% at June 30, 2017 from 5.2% at the end of 2016.

Before I conclude my remarks, I would like to note that for the fourth consecutive year EMC Insurance Group is on the 50 most trustworthy financial companies list announced by Forbes. On behalf of Forbes, MSCI ESG Research evaluated financial companies based on their accounting and governance behaviors. And accounting and governance risk score is given to each company.

The list highlights 50 companies that are transparent, accurately report their financial results and have strong governance practices. We are very proud of this recognition as it demonstrates the importance we placed on the fundamental values of honesty and integrity.

I’ll now turn the call over to Kevin Hovick, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer to provide an update on our commercial automobile initiative and to discuss other recent operational developments.

Kevin Hovick

Thank you, Mark. We are pleased to announce the recent approval from the state of Washington to begin actively marketing our products in that state. This was an important step as we continue to diversify our book of business to grow in areas of the United States that are less prone to weather related losses in the Northwest and the Southwest.

We already operate in the surrounding states and increasingly found that our agents in Idaho, Oregon and Montana had cross-border business on the Eastern and Southern parts of Washington that we were unable to write. This will allow us to write new business in Washington, while enhancing growth with existing agents in Idaho and Oregon. This will improve the ease of doing business with EMC and further support our existing agents.

We plan to first appoint our existing agency partners with locations in the state of Washington and we’ll begin appointing new agencies gradually. We look forward to expanding our brand through a disciplined approach that we believe it will enable us to grow profitably and diversify our book of business.

We rely on our local branch offices to develop strong relationships with our independent agents in existing territories and new territories such as Washington, which is a key competitive advantage and differentiator for our company. We further strengthened our branch operations team recently by creating two Area Vice President positions that were filled by highly qualified branch managers from our local branch offices. The Area Vice President’s will drive continuous improvement in efforts in underwriting, marketing, claims and product implementation across the branch offices as we strive for continued profitable growth.

They will also be responsible for cultivating their relationships with large strategic agencies that operate across multiple branch office territories. These positions will be vital in providing improved communication and collaboration between the branches and home office departments.

We’ve talked about our multi-year accelerate commercial automobile profitability project on past calls with a goal of returning this line of business to profitability by mid-2019. This was an aggressive goal when we started this project back in mid-2016 given the strong industry headwinds. These headwinds include an increase in loss frequency due to cheaper gasoline prices, which resulted in more miles being driven by less experienced drivers, along with more distracted drivers on the road.

The industry has also experienced an increase in loss severity from higher bodily injury claims and repair costs for more technologically advanced vehicles. It is still too early to determine whether we will reach our profitability goal by mid-2019 without some industry wide improvement, but we will continue to work diligently to meet this challenge ahead on.

Management has developed a set of commercial automobile monitoring reports that measure key statistics that are believed to be leading indicators of future profitability. The measures address the overall quality of an account price adequacy and vehicle characteristics.

We are encouraged by the early results, which provide some initial evidence that the overall quality of the commercial automobile book of business is improving and that the mid single digit rate level increases on retained accounts are being achieved on the accounts where it is needed most.

We are closely monitoring the current accident year results of our renewable business, new business and non-renewed business to evaluate the progress of the actions we are taking. On a trailing 12 month basis the average loss ratio of our renewed book and new business were much better than the accounts that were not renewed, which is to be expected since we have been canceling commercial automobile policies and agents of our worst performing accounts.

I do want to caution those listening that this review covers a very short timeframe. However, we do believe it is an early indication that we are starting to improve the quality of our book of business. Another indication of our progress can be identified from the improvements achieved in our Charlotte, Birmingham and Phoenix branch offices, which had previously been responsible for an outsized portion of our commercial automobile losses.

Our home office underwriting department completed a comprehensive review of their commercial automobile business and developed an action plan for each of these branch offices to improve results. These branches cancel the significant amount of commercial automobile business, as premium written in this line of business declined 16% in 2016.

We have already begun to see improvement in the results, as a current accident year loss ratios are down significantly to the second quarter of 2017 compared to the same periods in 2016 and 2015. These are just a few of the early indications that we are starting to see some improvement from this initiative, and we will continue to provide updates on our progress on future calls.

I would also like to provide an update on the progress on our telematics solution, which is one of our longer-term solutions to address commercial automobile profitability. As a reminder, we partnered with ATG Risk Solutions last year to introduce an open platform telematics solution with the goal of helping commercial fleets improve not only safety, but improve fuel economy, uptime and driver retention, representing significant cost savings to policyholders.

We completed the pilot program in late 2016 and learned an immense amount, which helped in developing our next steps in the telematics space. In order to further advance our telematics efforts, we recently began working with Octo Telematics, which is one of the largest global providers of telematics and data analytics solutions. They have more than 4.8 million connected users and one of the largest global databases of telematics data.

Their success in the personal automobile market made them an attractive partner to engage when piloting our telematics solutions for commercial automobile policyholders and agents. Their capabilities translate well as we began to target the smaller commercial fleets that are not fully realizing the benefits of telematics. Our Peak Fleet telematics program will utilize Octo’s commericial telematic’s devices reporting dashboard to promote safer driving and maximized fleet performance. Peak Fleet is currently in the pilot stage with a small group of agencies.

So with that, we are now ready to open the call for questions.

[Operator Instructions] The first question comes from Christopher Campbell with KBW. Please go ahead.

Christopher Campbell

Yes. Good morning gentleman.

Bruce Kelley

Good morning.

Christopher Campbell

My first question is on the intercompany reinsurance agreement. Will there be any impacts on the pricing, given EMCI had its limit this quarter? And whether any reinstatement premiums that impacted this quarter’s results in your P&C segment?

Mark Reese

Yes. This is Mark Reese. There is an analysis done each year on the pricing and also the other terms of that agreement. So certainly the fact that there’s been quite a recover and it will come into the evaluation of that program. But at this point, I can’t tell you what the impacts will be. As far as reinstatement premiums, there were no reinstatement premiums.

Bruce Kelley

And know that there will be a meeting between the boards of the two companies to determine if there’s going to be any pricing changes. So there certainly will be an arm’s length transaction between the two companies.

Christopher Campbell

Got it. That makes sense. Second question is on the policyholder dividends and P&C were down about $1 million year-over-year. Are you seeing any adverse claims trends driving this? Or any declining participation or performance in your safety programs?

Mark Reese

No, there’s really nothing unusual going on that. The policyholder dividends can fluctuate from quarter-to-quarter. We have to do an accrual for what the expected payouts will be. So there isn’t anything that we really noticed driving that change.

Christopher Campbell

Okay. One question on asbestos. It seems like the charges are getting a little bit more regular. I know it’s just one former customer, but what factors are causing you to bump up these loss picks? And should we expect this to be kind of an ongoing drag? Just trying to get an understanding for modeling these.

Mark Reese

Yes, this is Mark Reese, again. You are correct. Over the past few years, we have strengthened asbestos reserves of relatively small amount each year. We feel that we are getting closed to where those reserve levels need to be. The adverse development that we reported in 2007 was attributed to a specific prior insured, and we were able to settle all past and future liabilities with that insured. So I don’t think it will have a significant impact on our expectations of our payouts on asbestos on a going-forward basis.

Christopher Campbell

Okay. And just one final one, other income, a little lower; other expenses, little higher. Anything meaningful happening in any of these categories?

Mark Reese

No. A lot of that is triggered by our foreign currency exchange adjustments that we have to make on our assumed reinsurance business, though nothing out of the normal.

Christopher Campbell

Is there any – I mean, should we think like the pound, the euro – is there, like, one currency that would drive more of this change?

Mark Reese

Yes, there are several currencies. So I can’t say there’s a specific one.

Christopher Campbell

Okay. Well, thanks for all the answers. Best of luck in third quarter.

Mark Reese

Thank you.

[Operator Instructions] The next question comes from Paul Newsome with Sandler O’Neill. Please go ahead.

Paul Newsome

Good morning, everyone. I was hoping you could talk a little bit about the profitability outlook for the reinsurance segment, which is historically been your most profitable segment? It sounded like from the prepared remarks that we haven’t fully seen the impact of rate declines, at least in the part of your book. Is that fair? And should we be considering basically reductions in underwriting profitability, given that second round of – or second piece of rate decline?

Kevin Hovick

Paul, this is Kevin Hovick. How are you doing?

Paul Newsome

Good, good.

Kevin Hovick

On the reinsurance segment, as a matter of fact, I was just meeting with that department earlier today. We just had some 7/1 renewals, most of our book renews at 1/1. But we were able to add new business at 7/1. They were some rate reductions on it, not – one of the business we deal with isn’t quite what you see in the industry. So what we are also doing is we’re having to negotiate lot of the terms and conditions on some of these. You see that been flowing in there.

So we do expect – we haven’t started seeing a lot of the 1/1 renewals. We were bracing ourselves to have that, I guess, negotiate some of these rates. We don’t feel that there’s going to be a significant drop on it, but again intel shows up. We really can’t give you a definite answer on that. So basically, it kind of like talks – we are seeing a lot of submissions through our EMC reinsurance operation, and so that gives us the opportunity to quote and to write some business. But again, it’s still little early to tell what’s going to happen with 7/1. There’s a lot of chatter out there in the marketplace, in the brokers and at the conferences. But again, a lot of it had to do with 7/1, but again, that’s not a big renewal date in the reinsurance world.

Paul Newsome

Okay. Thank you.

Steve Walsh

I’d like to thank you all for joining us today. We appreciate your interest in the EMC Insurance Group, and look forward to speaking with you again on our third quarter earnings conference call. Have a great day.

