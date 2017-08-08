Waiting For Rite Aid

Many anxious investors opened their computer this morning expecting to see a press release from Rite Aid (RAD) on whether the asset sale to Walgreens (WBA) cleared the FTC. They determined August 8th was the date due to Asset Purchase Agreement (APA) requiring the firms to file the Hart-Scott-Rodino (HSR) within 5 business days. After filing, the DOJ or FTC has only 30 calendar days to either clear the transaction or submit a second request. Add 30 Calendar days to and 5 business days to June 29th, you get last weekend which would have shifted the FTC/DOJ decision to Monday, August 8th. A reasonable assumption; however, that was not what happened.

In my last article on Rite Aid, I pointed out that it took two weeks to file for the first deal. Everyone jumped down my throat with the above expectation. What they failed to realize, the 5 business days was not set in stone. There is a major part of the sentence everyone was ignoring: “unless a later time is mutually agreed between the Parties.” Obviously, Walgreens and Rite Aid agreed to a later time to file.

How do I know? For starters, there was no announcement on August 8th. More importantly, I reached out to investor relations for Rite Aid in the morning of August 8th after not seeing a press release. All they would confirm was that they are still waiting to hear since the 5 business days to file could be waived if both companies agreed. Pointing out the waiver is the same as confirming they did not file within the 5 business day. So the question is when did they file? That date, I cannot tell you. Rite Aid has not publicly disclosed the date they did file the HSR paperwork. Their only comment was “We expect to hear in August and will notify the markets accordingly.”

So what should investors expect? Well, we know the time period must expire this month. Rite Aid has already admitted they will hear in August. That means they filed no later than August 1st. We also know that Walgreens had a 60-day exclusivity which expires on August 27th – so I would expect that they filed early enough to hear from the FTC/DOJ before that date. The logical date they would have filed is between July 10th and July 17th. Why did I pick those days? First, it is approximately 2 weeks after announcing the deal to the markets. Second and importantly, on July 17th, they released a pro-forma analysis on how the remaining company should look like. How did they know which stores would remain if they were still determining what stores were part of the APA? Filing the HSR requires them to include which stores they are seeking to include in the deal. Obviously, they knew that information on July 17th. They also would have known it for the several days it would have taken to prepare the pro-forma, so they could have filed while they prepared the pro-forma.

Sensing July 17th as the outside expectation for when they filed, Rite Aid will not hear from the FTC until August 16th. If they managed to file earlier, we could still hear later this week; however, I would not bet on it. After nearly two years, investors are getting impatient, but some announcement should happen soon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RAD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.