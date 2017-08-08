L Brands- Victoria's Secret -10% July Comps Don't Tell The Entire Story

What were Victoria's Secret comparable sales in July?

On August 3, L Brands (LB) released its July sales report. Consequently, shares declined 6% on the same day. For the Victoria's Secret segment, L Brands reported comparable sales of -10% in July. The exit of the swim and apparel categories had a negative impact of about 5 percentage points. Therefore, the adjusted comparable sales in July are -5%.



The comparable sales for the total company (includes Bath & Body Works) are -7% in July. The exit of the swim and apparel categories has a negative of about 4 percentage points. The adjusted comps for the total company are -3%

Victoria's secret comparable sales trend

L Brands uses two metrics to report comparable sales for Victoria's Secret. I explain these metrics in the article: L Brands - Victoria's Secret Direct Sales Are Bleeding. Table 1 reports both metrics. The total company adjusted column takes into account the exit of the swim and apparel categories, and reports the comps excluding these categories.

Table 1: Victoria's Secret comparable sales trend (Source: L Brands monthly sales reports)

The July numbers show some improvement over the numbers in the previous month.

Improvement in the Direct Channel

Victoria's Secret has a tough year in the Direct Channel. The direct sales in Q1 2017 were -20.4% compared to Q1 2016. The Q2 direct sales came in at -25.9% compared to Q2 2016 (July sales report link) versus my forecast of -29% (See the link to the Seeking Alpha article). The direct sales in July trumped my expectations. Therefore, Q2 results came in 3 percentage points above my forecast. One could come up with several reasons for the current decline in direct sales:

Victoria's Secret stopped selling online exclusive articles

Seasonal swimwear sales in Q1 and Q2 impacted direct sales

Decrease in direct mailings

One way to look at the effect of direct sales is the spread between the total company and store-only comparable sales. Remember, the difference between total company comparable sales and the store-only comparable sales is the direct channel. The spread provides an indication of the direct sales contribution to total company sales.

Table 2: Victoria's Secret direct sales spread.

In July, the spread between total company sales and just store sales came in at "just" -1%. Therefore, the online sales in July are in the vicinity of -14%. The -14% figure can be explained with a simple example. In Q2 2017 (See July Sales report), Victoria's Secret reported around $18 in direct sales and $82 in store sales for each $100 in total sales. In July, the store only comps and total comps were -9% and -10% respectively. One could derive the change in direct sales from the changes in just store and total sales as shown in the table below.

Table 3: Example of direct sales growth calculation

The -14.6% number in July shows significant improvement over the Q2 number of -25.9%. August numbers will provide additional guidance on the online sales trend.

August Guidance (Includes Bath & Body Works)

In the July Sales Report Transcript (Link opens a PDF file), the company states: "We expect August total company comps to be down low to mid-single digits, which includes a negative impact from the exit of swim and apparel of about 2 points." Adjusted for the 2 percentage point exit, the August comparable range should be 0% to -4%. The August guidance of low to mid-single digits is above -8% Q2 comps and -9% YTD comps. Please be aware these comps include Bath & Body Works, the company did not provide any guidance on Victoria's Secret August comps.

Merchandise margin rate and inventory management

The company reports merchandise margin rates are up in July compared to July 2016 (See July Sales Report Transcript). Furthermore, in the report, the company reports inventories per square foot are down 9% for the month versus last year. The decrease in inventories per square foot will have a positive effect on the company's cost.

Conclusion

The July comparable sales at Victoria's Secret of -10%, and -5% adjusted, aren't exceptionally good. However, there are signs of improvement. Direct sales show improvement, merchandise margins are up, inventories are down, and August company guidance shows improved numbers compared to July.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.