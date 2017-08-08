Clorox Is Going Lower

Photo credit

Clorox (CLX) has been quite a bit more volatile of late than what its shareholders are accustomed to, the product of a swift sell-off that gave way to a huge rally. I've been cautious on CLX in the past given it's, shall we say, robust valuation, but its dividend prowess has continued to impress shareholders. And after reporting Q4 earnings a week or so ago, the stock is making another run at its highs. It would seem then, that perhaps CLX isn't just a dividend stock and while Q4 and indeed fiscal 2017 results were strong, the price of this stock continues to astound me.

Let's begin with the chart because CLX has been quite resilient in the past several months. Bears drove the stock down late last year from $136 to $109 in virtually a straight line but the bulls redoubled their efforts and defended $109 on a retest, with that level proving to be the eventual bottom. Since that time the shares have made a new high at $137 and then again at $141, but since that latter high in June, the stock has been relatively weaker. The Q4 earnings report wasn't enough to spur buying activity from the bulls - at least initially - so we find the stock near its former highs at $136. In other words, what happens here is going to determine if CLX makes a head-and-shoulders top or if it breaks out to the upside.

Now, given the state of the momentum indicators - which look very tired to me - I'd say the odds of an upside breakout are pretty slim. That doesn't mean it cannot happen but the odds to me look very low. The momentum indicators made rip-roaring new highs on the initial rally to $136, made lower highs on the run to $141 and have made lower highs yet again on this most recent rally. That indicates that bullish momentum is waning and that's a problem for the rally; the only thing that keeps rallies going is bullish momentum and right now, there isn't much. Given the valuation - more on that in a bit - it is fairly easy to understand why bullish momentum is waning, but it is a problem for the rally nonetheless.

On a fundamental basis, CLX did produce a wonderful Q4. Sales were up 3% in Q4 on strong volume gains in most of the company's segments. In straying from the trend in consumer staples, CLX posted strong volume but weak price/mix results, something I haven't seen a lot of. To be fair, if one has to choose between pricing and volume, the latter is superior as it means demand for one's products is robust. The former implies that price increases are the only path to revenue growth, which is less sustainable, but CLX doesn't have that problem. Cleaning and Household both posted tremendous volume growth rates in Q4 and that carried the rest of the business, including the improving International segment. On a top line basis, CLX did a relatively nice job in Q4.

That carried through to gross margins as well as that number expanded 30bps to 45.7%. While that's certainly not a gangbusters increase, it is something and it resulted from a constant focus on cost savings and some price increases. CLX has done a lot of work in the past several quarters to ensure its model is as cost-efficient as possible and we're seeing the benefits of that work in its gross margin numbers that continue to tick higher. Like revenue, margins were decent but is this all good enough?

That's the problem I have with CLX; the dividend increases are great, volume growth is strong and margins are steadily moving higher, but is it enough? To my eye, it doesn't look like it. The stock is going for an eye-popping 24 times 2018 earnings and keep in mind that this is a stock that is going to grow EPS at about 6%. That works out to a PEG of about four, which is absurdly high. Of course, this sort of thing isn't all that unusual for consumer staple stocks and indeed, CLX is right there with the group. But that alone is not a reason to ignore an egregious valuation, which I find CLX to have right now. If you just imagine what sort of growth is priced into this stock at $136, it is very difficult to want to own it for the earnings growth and price appreciation.

And while the dividend is okay at 2.5%, that is also not a reason to own this stock. There are loads of dividend stocks with better yields than that and while the yield is safe and continues to grow at decent rates, think about how much risk you're taking by owning a stock that has a PEG of 4 and a yield of 2.5%; we saw what can happen last summer with the stock losing roughly a third of its value in the space of a few months. If that were to happen again - the potential head-and-shoulders pattern suggests that it could - the 2.5% yield isn't going to make you feel any better.

And that's really what it comes down to for me; CLX is really overpriced due to its focus on dividend growth. While I cannot blame investors for chasing yield in this market, at some point, the yield just isn't worth it and that point for CLX is now. Fiscal 2017 results were nice but at 24 times earnings, there is way too much risk in this stock. The chart looks like the stock wants to roll over as well so I wouldn't go near this thing until there is some sort of meaningful sell-off and if you agree, I don't think you're going to have to wait that long.

