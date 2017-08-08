Jabil Inc. - $3 Per Share Core EPS Projected For Fiscal 2019

Capital expenditures will be held to roughly $600 million which indicates $450 million of free cash flow for fiscal 2017. Cash flow from operations is expected to remain strong.

I have previously written about Jabil Inc. (JBL) on May 18th, 2016 entitled, "Jabil Circuit - Unloved and Undervalued", and on June 16th, 2016 entitled, "Jabil Circuit - Inflection Point Ahead." Since then the shares have done surprisingly well since a chart breakout on December 15, 2016 when the company reported its first fiscal quarter of 2017. Right now the shares are over $30 and are enjoying new found optimism from Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) upcoming launch of the new iPhone. I think a pullback is possible at some point, which would create a more attractive entry point. Longer term, I believe that Jabil will achieve a higher valuation. Based on the last several years of watching this company, I would guess that a lot can happen between now and the end of FY 2019 (when $3.00 of core EPS is projected).

Upside Breakout on the Chart

As shown by the chart below, the shares rose in September 2016 to almost $24, but then dropped back to lows near $20 in November 2016. I would call September 2016 a "failed breakout." One reason for the weakness after Q4 FY 2016 earnings were reported is that there was a rather large restructuring program announced. These restructuring actions have depressed GAAP results during 2017.

Jabil announced its intention to realign the Company's global capacity and administrative support infrastructure in order to optimize organizational effectiveness in a more moderate growth environment. The company estimates that the realignment shall result in approximately $195 million in total charges over a two year period. It is currently estimated that $120 million to $150 million will be recorded in fiscal year 2017 and the balance during fiscal year 2018. Jabil estimates that the cash component of these actions is $50 million of which $25 million will be incurred in fiscal year 2017.

There is a chart pattern called a "double bottom" which was formed in November with lows around $20 and the top part of the pattern at $22. The notable thing was that the shares did not drop below $20 which set up the real breakout in December. On December 15th, 2016, the shares rose strongly on high volume above $22 to as high as $24.99, that was the real breakout in the shares. That was the day Q1 FY 2017 earnings were announced (more about that below) and it was a clear signal of optimism by the stock market regarding Jabil.

Since then the shares have moved steadily higher until reaching $31.70 in early June 2017. There is clear resistance at a price around $32 and it remains to be seen if the shares will end up "correcting" or pulling back. I think it is likely that for now the shares will trade sideways between $28 and $32.

Analyst and Investor Day Presentation

On September 27th, 2016, Jabil hosted its Investor and Analyst Day. This was shortly after FY 2016 results were reported on September 21st, 2016. This was when the targets of $3.00 core EPS and $20.5 billion in revenues were first announced for fiscal 2019 (FY 2019). CFO Forbes Alexander gave the financial overview which showed fiscal 2016 to fiscal 2019 projections. Revenues are shown increasing from $18.4 billion in FY 2016 to $20.5 billion in FY 2019, core earnings are expected to increase from $630 million in FY 2016 to $815 million in FY 2019 and core EPS are shown increasing from $1.86 in FY 2016 to $3.00 in FY 2019. A summary slide is shown below with Compound Annual Growth Rates (OTCPK:CAGR) from FY 2016 up to FY 2019 to summarize the presentation:

Q1 2017 Earnings Report

When Jabil reported earnings on December 15th, 2016 (the day the shares broke out to the upside), revenues of $5.1 billion were reported versus prior management projections of $4.8 to $5.0 billion on the previous earnings report. Also, core EPS was $0.69 which was at the upper end of the projected range. That is one reason the shares shot up on that day. Also, there were comments on the conference call that were quite positive by CEO Mondello:

Our healthcare and packaging businesses are extremely well positioned to prosper in coming years, as our aptitude and approach solidly align with positive market trends... They exhibit a true growth story as margins expand, while moving from early adoption investment periods to large scale well established business sectors. We expect these combined businesses to accelerate and grow our earnings at a compounded annual growth rate of 20% or greater from fiscal year '16 through fiscal year '19. During our September call I suggested that our EMS segment would likely grow 5% to 6% in terms of core earnings for the full year, fiscal ‘16 to fiscal ‘17. While core operating margins for the EMS segment would be approximately 3.5% for the year. As I sit here today 90 days later, I am pleased to communicate that our core operating margins for the back half of fiscal ‘17 will likely approach 4% for our EMS segment, while I anticipate core earnings to actually grow 10% to 12% year-on-year. Our EMS segment continues to maintain great momentum and I firmly believe this new margins structure is secular in nature. I’d say it’s the new normal.

Q3 FY 2017 Earnings Report

Jabil posted Q3 FY 2017 results on June 14th, 2017. GAAP earnings are reduced by restructuring charges so I will focus on looking at core earnings, as defined by management. CEO Mondello's comments are shown below:

"I'm pleased with our third quarter results as both business segments performed quite well," said CEO Mark Mondello. "In Diversified Manufacturing Services, the team delivered exceptional execution and cost controls against product road maps exhibiting massive scale and complexity, while we continued to see strong double-digit growth in healthcare and packaging. At the same time, our Electronics Manufacturing Services team continues to do an excellent job building broad revenue diversification, while developing end-market domain expertise, resulting in solid margin expansion," he added. "Near-term, we expect to deliver the best fourth quarter in the company's history in terms of core operating income. Beyond that, our forecast suggests the growth in both DMS and EMS in fiscal 2018 will result in core EPS in the neighborhood of $2.60. We remain committed to complete our two-year capital return framework plan, achieve $3.00 per share in core EPS in fiscal 2019, and ultimately become the world's most technologically advanced manufacturing solutions company," said Mondello.

Jabil reported core EPS of $1.86 in FY 2016 and I calculate $2.10 in core EPS for FY 2017 (ending August 31, 2017) based on management guidance of $0.50 to $0.74 core EPS (midpoint is $0.62) for the 4th quarter. If the projections to FY 2019 can be achieved, then a $30 stock price is perfectly reasonable given $3.00 in core EPS. However, each quarterly earnings report between now and the end of FY 2019 can create volatility based on the reported numbers and the outlook going forward. So I am cautious in expecting continued gains in the stock price, although I believe in the longer term trajectory of the company.

Capital Return Framework

The two-year "Capital Allocation Outlook" was first announced on June 15th, 2016 along with Q3 FY 2016 earnings. A $400 million share repurchase authorization was announced to offset weak results from the mobility segment. In FY 2015, capital expenditures were $963 million and were $924 million in FY 2016. There were several years of elevated capital spending to add new manufacturing space and capabilities and now Jabil is leveraging the investments made in prior years. Cash flow from operations is projected to be over $1 billion per year for FY 2017 and FY 2018 and capital expenditures will be limited to around $600 million per year, which will allow more cash to be returned to shareholders in dividends and buybacks.

In FY 2015, only $86 million was used to buyback shares. In FY 2016, the share buyback totaled $148 million but $450 million of debt was added to supplement cash flow from operations. With core EPS expected to rise and capital expenditures to be more tightly controlled going forward, the company has become more shareholder friendly which has definitely helped the stock price. Jabil recently completed the $400 million authorization to buy back shares and a new $450 million repurchase plan was recently announced. CFO Forbes Alexander on the Q3 FY 2017 conference call stated:

As I've previously noted, our capital return framework remained a key focus as we move through this and next fiscal year. Our plan is to return 40% of cash flows from operations via dividends and share repurchases through fiscal 2018 and up to a maximum of $1 billion remains very well positioned. To-date, we have returned some $390 million in dividends and share repurchases under this framework. Of our current authorization to repurchase $400 million worth of shares, we have utilized approximately $330 million as of the end of the third quarter repurchasing some 14.8 million shares at an average price of $22.34.

The Apple Effect

If the past is a guide for the future, Jabil investors will remember that rosy expectations for the mobility business from Apple lifted the shares above the $24 price point twice during calendar 2015 only to see the shares suffer sharp declines when demand in mobility faltered. One reason for continued strength in Jabil's stock price may be that the upcoming launch of the new iPhone is creating optimism. Recently, Apple reported strong results and Paul Coster at JPMorgan had positive comments about Jabil (article is dated August 2nd, 2017):

Analysts at JPMorgan initiated coverage of Apple supplier Jabil Circuit at overweight, forecasting added gains ahead of the iPhone 8's so-called super cycle. Jabil supplies Apple with the plastic and metal encasements used to house iPhones and iPads. "Apple's next generation of iPhones will incorporate OLED, 3D sensing, innovative casing that will benefit Jabil directly," wrote JPMorgan analyst Paul Coster. "

Volatility in demand for Jabil's services in the mobility business can lead to volatility in the stock price. Also, management projections are made in good faith but can be changed by various factors, some of which are outside management's control. The upcoming 4th quarter earnings report should help to provide more insight into how the future will unfold for Jabil. I expect strong results from mobility for the next six months but believe that this is largely in the stock price already.

Longer Term Chart Comments

Right now the stock price is higher than it has been in the last 10 years and I would not be surprised by a pullback or correction. The $28 price level is currently the floor for the shares and the ceiling is around $32. There was some weakness in the stock price after Q3 FY 2017 results were announced on June 15th, 2017. Since then the shares have moved back over $30, most likely on optimism from the upcoming Apple iPhone. I will be watching the chart to see if the prior high of $31.70 can be exceeded. After the rapid advance in the share price since the lows of $16.51 and $17.04 more than a year ago, I am cautious about expected further gains without some sort of correction.

Here is the five-year chart:

Closing Remarks

Over the last year, Jabil's stock price has soared as a more shareholder friendly approach has been adopted by the company. The financial targets laid out in the Analyst and Investor Day of September 2016 have provided a road map for increasing core earnings to $3.00 by FY 2019. With capital expenditures limited and most of free cash flow being directed to dividends and share repurchases, investor sentiment on Jabil has gone from extreme bearishness to outright bullishness.

The upcoming earnings report in September 2017 will help to clarify the strength in the DMS business and will provide an outlook for the December 2017 quarter which was strong a year ago and which sparked the stock price breakout. I expect a period of consolidation for the next six months or so, with the shares being in a trading range between $28 and $32. I think $36 per share is a good target for 2018 based on twelve times projected core EPS for FY 2019, but that a more advantageous entry point (under $30) will become available to patient investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.