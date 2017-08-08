GW Approaches Crunch Time

After a long road, GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) could be on the verge of becoming a profitable company. But the group still faces the prospect of completing the filing for its main growth driver, Epidiolex, and launching the product alone.

By now some investors had expected GW to have a partner in place, or even to have been acquired, but no such suitor has emerged; yesterday's falling away of one of its competitors, Zynerba, could play in GW's favor. However, the group looks like a prime example of the valuation disconnect bemoaned by big pharma (see table below).

GW has a market cap of nearly $3bn, but the combined net present value of its products is just $1.4bn, according to EvaluatePharma.



GW's NPV vs. valuation Product Status Indication 2022e sales ($m) Today's NPV ($m) NPV as % of share price Sativex* Marketed Multiple sclerosis spasticity - 97 3% Epidiolex Filing Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndrome 893 1,105 38% GWP42006/CBDV Phase II Epilepsy - 160 6% Total 893 1,362 47% *Licensed out; Source: EvaluatePharma.

And a delay in Epidiolex's filing with the FDA has raised doubts about whether GW can succeed as a solo act. The company had hoped to complete its NDA by mid-year, but has now begun a rolling submission that it hopes to finish by October, with the chemistry, manufacturing and controls module causing the hold-up.

Meanwhile, GW plans to submit Epidiolex in the EU in the fourth quarter for the same two rare forms of epilepsy, Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndrome. The company's stock opened down 7% this morning, perhaps reflecting dwindling confidence in its ability to go it alone.

Keep rolling

In spite of the delay the group's new chief medical officer, Volker Knappertz, said during GW's earnings call that Epidiolex could get FDA approval next June - assuming that it gets priority review status.

Mr. Knappertz said there was a 50/50 chance that the project will have to go before an advisory committee, and that the company was fully prepared for this scenario.

GW also talked up its plans for launching Epidiolex itself, saying it was putting commercial teams in place in both the US and Europe. However, in the former it will be targeting 4,000-5,000 doctors, a big task for a small company.

A partner would therefore have been handy; without one, GW faces the prospect of ploughing more of its own cash into Epidiolex's launch in the hope of making it a success. The company burned through nearly £100m ($130m) in the past year, and now has £284m in the bank.

Not gelling

At least GW has lost a competitor in Zynerba, which yesterday reported the failure of its cannabidiol gel, ZYN002, in the phase II Star 1 study in adult epilepsy patients with focal seizures.

The company said it was awaiting data from the Star 2 open-label study before deciding on its next steps in this indication, but it seems unlikely to continue, as reflected in its stock plunging 56% yesterday.

GW's Mr. Knappertz dismissed any concerns that ZYN002's stumble might be down to a class effect with cannabidiol products, saying that a lack of absorption through the skin could have led to underdosing with Zynerba's project.

He noted that adverse events usually seen with cannabidiol products were not observed in the Star 1 trial, which could be an indication that ZYN002 had not reached the level needed to produce an effect.

Zynerba does have other shots on goal with this asset, with results from two more phase II trials, in osteoarthritis and children with Fragile X syndrome, set to read out in the next couple of months. However, if the latest data do reveal problems with the formulation, hopes cannot be high. Before the trial failure, EvaluatePharma sellside consensus had put ZYN002's 2022 sales at $403m.

GW now has one less rival, but it still has some way to go to make Epidiolex a success.