Kite Pharma's (KITE) CEO Arie Belldegrun on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Kite Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KITE)

Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call

August 08, 2017, 08:30 ET

Executives

Christine Cassiano - SVP, Corporate Communications & IR

Paul Jenkinson - CFO

David Chang - EVP, Research & Development and Chief Medical Officer

Arie Belldegrun - Founder, Executive Chairman, President & CEO

Shawn Tomasello - Chief Commercial Officer

Analysts

Biren Amin - Jefferies

John Newman - Canaccord Genuity

Charles Butler - Guggenheim Securities

Dane Leone - BTIG

Corey Davis - H.C. Wainwright & Co.

James Birchenough - Wells Fargo Securities

Eric Schmidt - Cowen and Company

Robyn Karnauskas - Citigroup

Reni Benjamin - Raymond James & Associates.

Christine Cassiano

Thank you, operator, and good morning. Before market open today, Kite issued a press release that provides a corporate update and financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2017. This press release is available on our website at www.kitepharma.com. We remind listeners that today's call is being webcast live on our website and will be available for replay. Joining me on the call today are Dr. Arie Belldegrun, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; Shawn Tomasello, Chief Commercial Officer; Dr. David Chang, Executive Vice President of Research and Development and Chief Medical Officer; and Paul Jenkinson, Chief Financial Officer. During today's call, we will be making certain forward-looking statements.

These may include statements regarding the success and timing of our ongoing and planned clinical trials, regulatory filings, review and approval, future research and development, manufacturing capabilities, plans regarding commercialization, our cash burn among other things. These forward-looking statements are based on current information, assumptions and expectations that are subject to change and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These and other risk factors are described in our periodic filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2017. You're cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, and the company disclaims any obligation to update current statements. I'll now turn the call over to Dr. Arie Belldegrun.

Arie Belldegrun

Thank you, Christine. Good morning, and thank you for joining us today. June 20, marked our 3-year anniversary as a publicly traded company. That anniversary gave me the opportunity to think about where we are today, and how far we have come in just 3 years. Today, we hear about not worthy progress on key clinical and commercial milestones from David and Shawn. As we have delivered on each goal we set out to achieve and others in the industry has seen success in their sale therapy trials, the potential of CAR-T become increasingly harder to deny. With the events on the horizon DCO I hope more people we see and understand the power of CAR-T its commercial viability and ultimately, its potential to become one of the most powerful anti-cancer agents for certain patients with otherwise incurable cancer.

At Kite today, we await possible approval for AXI-CEL in the United States. we already for commercialization in the U.S. with all teams in place. We were the first company to submit an application for marketing authorization in Europe for CAR-T therapy, which we announced last week. We are rapidly advancing preparations for commercial launch in Europe. We, together without our joint venture in China, and our partner in Japan continue to make great progress in taking the necessary steps to bring AXI-CEL to China and Japan. We are accelerating our next potential breakthrough candidate KITE-585, our anti- BCMA investigational cell therapy, which David will discuss further. Our clinical team continues to develop and expand potential indications of AXI-CEL with 5 ongoing clinical trials. We are progressing the broader KTE-C19 program for conditions such as, mental selling pharma, intellect NHL, ALL, and CLL. In addition, we continue to forge ahead with our extensive clinical pipeline of new CAR and TCR therapies using innovative targets and incorporating next generation technologies and safety components. I will now hand the call to David followed by Shawn, and we will conclude our formal remarks with a financial update from Paul. David?

David Chang

Thank you, Arie. We are extremely encouraged by the recent advisory committee meeting. And it's unanimous support for the risk-benefit of Novartis' anti-CD19 CAR-T therapy for pediatric ALL. We believe it was a major milestone for the field of cell therapy and provided clarity on how the agency will view this innovative therapy as it enters the commercial space. We have just past the midpoint of FDA revealed of our BLA. To-date, the FDA has completed its midcycle review, inspection of our commercial manufacturing facility in [indiscernible] and the GCP inspections of our clinical sites. The FDA has informed us, that they will not schedule an advisory committee meeting for AXI-CEL. Overall, we continue to work closely with agency as the review process moves towards the final phase.

There are also some important updates to the AXI-CEL program as we look beyond our first potential indications in the U.S. In July, we announced the submission of our marketing authorization application in Europe for the treatment of relapsed and refractory BL B-Cell, PMBCL and TS-L. As we may recall AXI-CEL is being developed in Europe under the priority medicines while prime designation by the EMA. Our Marketing Authorization Application has been granted on accelerated assessment, which shortens the review cycle time by 60 days. As we recently announced, we have also initiated the AXI-CEL clinical program in the EU having successfully treated the first patient. In the next few months, we expect to open additional clinical sites across the EU in order to expand our ongoing clinical studies.

We believe this going, firsthand experience with AXI-CEL in key European lymphoma and trans financial institutions will be critical for the future of AXI-CEL in this market. Clinical supply of AXI-CEL in Europe, is currently being manufactured from frozen mononuclear cells at our central facility in [indiscernible]. We are currently evaluating manufacturing options in Europe. Throughout the remainder of this year and into 2018, we look to expand potential indications of AXI-CEL with the ZUMA-5 clinical trials in England non-Hodgkin's lymphoma as well as the plan Zuma-7 clinical study in second line DLBCL. As announced, last week we have endorsed the first patient in ZUMA-5. This study will involve patients with follicular lymphoma, who have experienced disease progression within 24 months, of the first diagnostics. All within 6 months of completion of second or later lines of therapy or at any point following a target transplantation.

We plan to enroll approximately 50 patients in this Phase II study. We are also moving KTE-C19 forward with ZUMA-3 in adult ALLL, ZUMA-4 in pediatric ALL and Zuma-8 in chronic lymphocytic leukemia. As our ongoing efforts in the U.S. and EU including our joint venture in China and our partnership in Japan, I aimed at ensuring that AXI-CEL will be available for patients globally. Looking beyond AXI-CEL, KITE-585 our anti- BCMA CAR program for multiple myeloma has the potential to become the next significant product candidate for Kite. As we announced this morning, we have filed our investment new drug application or IND with FDA for KITE-585. This underscores our commitment to accelerate development of KITE-585 and we'll continue to leverage the experience we have gained from the AXI-CEL program both in clinical study design and execution and product manufacturing to advance KITE-585. Now I'd like to turn the call over to Shawn.

Shawn Tomasello

Thank you, David. As we are fast approaching our potential approval in the U.S. And have filed our application in the EU, I'd like to cover the following topics. The buildout and launch readiness preparations for Europe, and the U.S. launch strategy and full operational readiness. The headline, yes, we are ready. So let's start with Europe, with the announcement of our recent MAA filing and potential product approval launch is now officially on the radar. Many of the critical components needed to unlock AXI-CEL in Europe are in place. In 2016, Kite made the decision to commercialize AXI-CEL on our own in Europe and capitalizing on the footprint of our brilliant group of researchers at Kite EU in Amsterdam. We are aggressively building out our operational infrastructure in Europe. Chris Nowers, our head of Europe is leading the buildout of the steller team of commercial, medical affairs and other cross functional teams in London. He is hired as General Manager in Germany, and expect to announce soon the hiring of General Managers in additional key EU markets. And much like what we have seen in the U.S., our EU market research called for an efficient and focused commercialization approach to target the projected, addressable patient population in the EU. We are fully engaged with healthcare authorities and opinion leaders in the EU and our executing early marketing preparation and commercialization activities.

Our clinical teams are working closely with EU investigators to ensure they understand Kite's CAR-T technology as well as adverse event medical management. Lastly, we also the have not so secret commercialization in EU weapons of 2 highly experienced and deeply engaged board members. Ian Park, most recently Chief Executive Officer of Genentech's, and France Homer, previously Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Roche. A year ago, the question we heard in Europe was, Kite who? Today, we hear, how can we work with Kite? And yes, coming soon it's a potential approval of AXI-CEL in the U.S. Much of this discussion we've reviewed on previous calls. However, I think it's important to reinforce a few key points. And that is point number 1, yes, we will be launch ready by September, to ensure that we are prepared for an approval at any time. Our commercial headquarters and field-based teams are fully staffed, trained and ready for launch. Awareness of CAR-T therapy, which is critical component for adoption, more than doubled from a year ago.

We know from research that those healthcare providers who are aware of CAR-T therapy are more likely refer or prescribe CAR-T therapy. Speed, service, reliability and ease-of-use will drive success. We anticipate that our market leading average manufacturing turnaround time of 17 days, combined with our work Kite connect service model will result in a positive, prescriber and patient experience. The controlled launch strategy is about maximizing the healthcare practitioner experience, while focusing on patient safety. Following FDA approval we expect to have at least 10 of the top centers in the United States ready for final site activation. Beyond these initial centers we are actively working with over 30 additional sites, bringing them to our side readiness process. A process that will continue until we reach our ultimate target of 70 to 90 academic centers. Besides our fact accredited and many are creating dedicated cell therapy units within their respective institutions.

As a result, they are prepared to treat patients, setting the stage for success with cell therapy in the months and years to come. Kite Connect is a combination of people, systems and processes that holistically support a positive healthcare provider and patient caregiver experience with AXI-CEL. To prepare for execution at launch we're conducting end and rehearsal dry runs at each site. These activities enable us and our centers to be confident and the logistics of our workflow processes surrounding AXI-CEL therapy. Reimbursement support for patients will be a component of Kite connect. Our market access teams have been laying the foundation for coverage and reimbursement, meeting multiple times with all of the national payers and the majority of regional payers. The teams have also held multiple meetings with CMS, centers for Medicare and Medicaid services and have also met with all 12 MACs or Medicare Administrative Contractors. While Kite applied for NTAP, we withdrew our application based on the fact that we will not receive our approval before July 1, the CMS deadline. However, we will reapply for NTAP in the October timeline.

Our meetings with all payers have been consistently positive and productive and we are confident in payer coverage of AXI-CEL. So let's think about what happens following the day of approval. On day one, we will notify the centers so they can bring their teams together for final trainings on specifics surround AXI-CEL by Kite commercial, and medical teams. We expect centers to reach out to patient they have identified this candidate for AXI-CEL, and we will be fully prepared to process and deliver the cell orders. In summary, our teams are excited and fully prepared to bring AXI-CEL to patients that have been waiting. I'll now turn the call over to Paul.

Paul Jenkinson

Thank you, Shwan. This morning's press release provided details for the second quarter 2017 on a GAAP and adjusted or non-GAAP basis. Both the press release and our Form 10-Q filings are available on the SEC and company website. Kite's financial position remains strong. With 700 and $81 million in cash and investments as of June 30, 2017 compared to $804 million in cash and investments at the end of the previous quarter. Operating expense for the quarter ending June 30, 2017, was a $112 million as compared to $71 million for the second quarter of 2016. Net loss for the quarter was $110 million as compared to $64 million loss for the second quarter of 2016. The increase in expense is primarily due to the increase funding of our multiple clinical trials as well as the increase in commercial spending as we prepare for potential commercial launch of AXI-CEL later this year in the U.S. and buildout Europe and preparation for launching 2018. Finally, Kite continues to operate debt-free with approximately 57 million shares of common stock and outstanding. With that, I will turn the call over for questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions]. And our first question, comes from Eric Schmidt from Cowen and Company.

Eric Schmidt

It sounds like the EU commercialization of AXI-CEL maybe happening a little sooner than we thought so maybe a couple of questions there. One, first for David, do you expect the initial approval to come with you so prior preservation of cells or we have to manipulate fresh cells initially?

David Chang

Eirc, thanks for that question. So currently, the clinical product for the EU clinical studies are being processed initially in Amsterdam, and then sent to the United States central facility for manufacturing. So that process already requires initial lineup reservation of the cells. And going forward, we will maintain that process to the initial phase until we have the definitive solution on manufacturing in Europe.

Eric Schmidt

Okay, so for commercial European manufacturing you can use that process, David?

David Chang

Yes.

Eric Schmidt

Okay. And does that mean you could easily deploy the process in the U.S. that preservation step if you feel that's wanted, I know you've had mixed thoughts on that historically?

David Chang

Yes. The process has been pretty well validated. And in due time we can update BLA to introduce the client preservation. We have all the necessary data for that.

Eric Schmidt

And that for Shawn, on the EU commercial front. Is there a number of European sites that you've also targeted for initial launch? And so the expansion of that launch over the next 12 months post-launch?

Shawn Tomasello

Yes, this is Shawn. Absolutely, the research that we've conducted in Europe and the that the go to market model is very similar. As of the U.S. there are certain number of sites per country that will be targeting. That are accredited through the European agency for cell therapies, and we know who those sites are per country and we'll go in what you will call the traditional cadence of the larger market Germany, France on and on. So we've made great progress in hiring key folks. We have already hired our country manager for Germany and we'll announce that at the appropriate time but we're making great progress on the ground there and attracting talent to support our commercial buildout in Europe.

And our next question comes from Biren Amin from Jefferies.

Biren Amin

As of now what update we expect from ZUMA-3 and 4 and I think David, in your prepared comments you've said, that you're going to progress those trials forward. So is it similar in terms of patient enrollment to what we've seen with ZUMA-1 where you have had the initial pilot phase followed by pivotal phase?

David Chang

Yes, so just to clarify Biren, ZUMA-3 and ZUMA-4 those are the KTE-C19 studies in adults in pediatric ALL. And we are currently in the process that completing Phase I dose expiration studies. And what we have done is starting with an initial dose, we have gone down on those to understand the dose response relationships as well as finding the right dose that we can move forward in the Phase II. So the plan is, that the dose expiration will come to a closure some time within next few months and with that, we will open the Phase II portions of the study. And that's for the update that we will provide at [indiscernible] will be somewhat incremental continuing to provide more patient data in the doses that we have treated in the Phase I studies.

Biren Amin

And then maybe question for Shawn, on the anti- application, can you just clarify on the October timeline and what you hope to submit NTAP in that timeline? And then I guess for a launch do you expect to have all the codes available as it relates to reimbursement for a phrases or potential treatment of some of the adverse events associated with CAR-T therapies?

Shawn Tomasello

All right, let's start with the NTAP question, okay? So NTAP has not yet announced the actual deadline date for October, but we anticipate that it will be in October. And we'll reapply with the same information that we applied with the original time. So the only issue for us with NTAP quite frankly, was that we did not get approval by July 1. And so we felt like it was prudent for us to just withdraw our application and not go forward with any more work there. And we can certainly, reapply in the next cycle. So we feel confident about that and then shifting to your question about code and reimbursements. We feel like we have everything in place that we're going to need for people to use AXI-CEL and for AXI-CEL to be covered. And all those processes are in motion. And something you cannot do until you actually get approval and we'll be ready to those as well.

And our next question comes from Dane Leone from BTIG.

Dane Leone

I just want to clarify so the FDA specifically, guide that they will not be an advisory committee meeting for this or is that just your expectation and then I'll the follow up on that?

David Chang

So in the midcycle review we were informed by the FDA that they will not be scheduling advisory committee meeting.

Dane Leone

And this might go into the round of speculation. Is there anything you can tell us about communications regarding the advisory committee meeting with Novartis and what you've got this advice in relation to toxicity, toxicity management and risk management wants they're actually out there in the real-world setting. I guess maybe I can just frame it, you know there is obviously, you have had this conversation with us a lot on how there is going to be management at CRS [indiscernible] et cetera. And if there was a case of expansion cohort rebuild redeemer, which seem like a they want to be at the discussion at the Novartis Ad Comm but there wasn't -- anything you can kind of give us for those of us that look at paper toxicity versus real world toxicity and help frame out how the real-world is actually going to work with us. Thank you.

David Chang

Yes. And as I sort of stated I think at the TSA is a pretty good perspective on how it will manage the -- both understanding of the long-term adverse events as well as understanding the acute adverse events as product goes into the commercial space. And in their missing documents of the Novartis ad comm, I think tells us pretty well, outlined and so for I would say that what we have heard from the FDA would be very consistent with what they have sort of explain during the Ad Comm meeting. The need for the long-term follow-up as well as having a good system to keep up updating the adverse event in more or less real-time setting while the commercial study unfolds -- commercial launch unfolds.

Operator

And our next question comes from Peter Lawson from SunTrust.

Unidentified Analyst

This is [indiscernible] for Lawson. Just wanted to have a sense what you guys think about deciding to go ahead having a cohort with the treated on outpatient basis. Do you that's -- what's your take on it? Would you be doing something like that or its too much of the risk? How do you think through this?

David Chang

I think there is some thoughts about how the cell therapy can be run as on our patients. But based on all we know at this point, the tax subsidiary both that happens immediately following the cell infusion as well as the events that can happen about a week later. I think from our perspective especially, at the beginning our patient's treatment is not the way to go. I think we have to better understand how to manage the adverse events. And also understand how different products behave in terms of their benefit risk profile. So outpatient dosing is something that we are thinking about but we are not ready to roll that out at this point.

Unidentified Analyst

So you're thinking something like after fully expanding to 70, 80 centers then you would consider something like that force you get a good sense of the risk profile in a real-world scenario and then you would try something out like that?

David Chang

Yes, we need to understand better and at this point, I would say that pretty early in terms of thinking process.

Shawn Tomasello

This is Shawn, I just like to add something to that outpatient discussion and question and that is, I think it's really, really important when someone says, we're going to treat the patients and call outpatient that you identify exactly what they're talking about. And in our conversations with customers, outpatient could mean something as simple as we have in a fleet in the hospital on a separate floor that is not considered inpatient but is qualified its outpatient. So, you know, the traditional way that we think about a patient being called outpatient is many times very different when you ask some clarifying questions around that discussion. So I think that's a really important point to keep in mind.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. One question on the Zuma-7, the second line [indiscernible] what's the progress on that hostel enrollment and when should we expect to see data from that trial or the 1 with the centric combination? Should we think of it at year-end?

David Chang

Yes. So Zuma-7 is the second line study that we are planning to initiate towards fourth quarter or end of this year and that study is very much on track. We are currently in the process of finalizing the special protocol assessment with FDA for the Zuma-7 study. And the second question, regarding the combination study that we're doing with atezolizumab, that study is progressing per schedule, and we are currently testing the third cohort where we will be administered both AXI-CEL and atezolizumab currently. And we will be updating the progress on that study in the upcoming meeting in the fourth quarter.

Our next question comes from John Newman from Canaccord .

John Newman

First question, I had was just curious, is any overlap between the additional or excuse me, the initial 10 launch sites or the additional 30 sites with either Juno or Novartis is in the NHL programs, I'm Just curious, that both options? And my second question is, if you expect that going forward is the future you may be able to shorten the manufacturing timeline in addition to what you have already and sort of when you plan on kind of focusing on clean that timeline possible?

Shawn Tomasello

So this is Shawn. I'll take the question on the targeted centers -- the top 10 targeted centers that we're going rolling out with a minimum of 10. And yes, there's definitely, overlap. What we found early on and engaging with key opinion leaders is what they're focused on is making sure that their patients get a transformational therapy like this. And so we will we launching with sites that have experience with other CAR-Ts. That's one of the things we wanted to make sure that those top centers that we're focused they have some CAR-T experience either with our program or with another company's program.

David Chang

And John, this is David Chang. I'll take on the manufacturing question. So we're continuing to make incremental progress in the current manufacturing they will lead to some at shorten timeline. But I would also point out the more important aspect of how we improving the manufacturing and that's the currently ongoing collaboration with GE global research. That collaboration has moving steadily and at a pace not -- we are currently testing some prototypes already. But you're really talking about taking the manufacturing from current process to more automated process and I think that will be a fundamental change is there be introduced into the manufacturing they will significantly, reduce both the cycle time as well as the cost of manufacturing.

And our next question comes from Tony Butler from Guggenheim Securities.

Charles Butler

In the expanded 30 patients safety cohort for KTE-C19. You had made reference to utilizing or perhaps changing the protocol to utilize Keppra and perhaps, early use of [indiscernible], I'm just wondering if that piper protocol is what you're doing in subsequent trials, for example, is that what's been designated 4585, and then the second question, is back to the notion of potentially using patients or delivering cells in an outpatient setting, however, we define outpatient. The question is really around are the acute toxicities postdelivery of cells back to the patient, do they exist for virtually all patients at least that you've been able to absorb. In other words, are all patients do they develop fever, et cetera. And therefore, it would be really difficult to send them home even after a single infusion?

David Chang

Great questions, Tony. So let me first talk about safety expansion cohort. That cohort is really designed to explore different measures than may help to mitigate the adverse events related to the KTE-C19. The first trial that we did was testing early use of atezolizumab as well as Keppra, anti- CD medication to reduce the neurotoxicity. We are in the process also testing early use of steroid. I should remind both in terms of toxi and steroid, I think, there are enough evidents that's out there coming both from our study as well as others. That early use are not as the trumano to the efficacy of CAR-T therapy that's one has feared early on. So with those we will try to have a better understanding how we can mitigate some key adverse events.

As for the similar measures in other ongoing studies, that really would come in after we had the initial understanding of adverse events profile from KITE-585 so BCMA CAR the currently available evidence indicates that overall, adverse events coming from the BCMA CAR trial is much modest or moderate compared to what has been observed with the anti-CD19 CAR-T therapy. So I think every product will behave slightly differently. And so that leads to your last question about the feasibility of outpatients and whether every patient experience fever in CD19 CAR study. I would say that in most cases in majority of the patients will have some kind of release syndrome probably the minimum symptoms that one will experiences low-grade fever. So you now those are the extents of adverse events something as small as low-grade fever to somebody who would have more severe symptoms. And until we have a better understanding of how different patients behave differently I would say that outpatient treatment we are not quite ready for that.

And our next question comes from Corey Davis from Wainwright.

Corey Davis

First question, would be how predictive do you think your success with AXI-CEL is going to be or success with 585 and multiple myeloma given the different target?

David Chang

Corey, thanks for that question. I think, AXI-CEL really tells a lot about how the CAR-T therapy. If you have the right target, can be effective. And when I look at multiple myeloma BCMA being the target and BCMA CD19 being the target they're so many similarities. One, both are limits specific targets that express in B-Cells who are muligna cells derive from the B-Cells and 2, they are expressed almost uniformly on B-Cell legacy or multiple myeloma and the science behind kind of a gain of the separate this is a modular-based approach where you using something that will bind to the target, and the intercellular region that will activate and allow the T-cells to kill the target cells. So when I think about that the probability of BCMA targeting CAR-T to be affective as CD19 CAR-T therapy is extremely high and I would also say that the early emerging data consistent with that, science driven prediction on how BCMA CAR may work.

Corey Davis

Secondly, how you think about pricing in Europe as the usual standard or is it going to be different for this therapy in terms of what fraction of U.S. pricing do you think you can get in Europe?

Shawn Tomasello

This is Shawn. Our initial wave of pricing research in Europe, came back what I would call incredibly, encouraging. From the standpoint of the business model. So I think we can assume this will be slightly different. So we're planning on a business model that builds in a range of differential. And we'll know more as we fully engage with the health care authorities in the reimbursement discussions after we receive approval.

Corey Davis

And the last question, maybe a different way of asking in question that was asked earlier. But in terms of management, of CRC do you think that management or a protocol or some reference to this is going to show up potential approval label?

David Chang

So Corey, let me take that question. Those are the discussions that I expect to occur after the lifecycle review. All the indication that we have received from the FDA, will be that either through the label or through other measures, how to manage, how to recognize and manage to adverse events will be well, communicated to the prescribers of AXI-CEL upon its approval.

Shawn Tomasello

And Corey, this is Shawn. The centers that we're targeting early on in our launch currently have protocols for managing CRS because they have CAR-T experience already. So this is not going to be like a brand-new concept for these care teams at the early centric that we're targeting.

[Operator Instructions]. And our next question comes from Robyn Karnauskas from Citi.

Robyn Karnauskas

Two questions. First on the [indiscernible] are you seeing any progress and expect to get approval by July 1, and so expected not to get the end top initially but what -- are there any centers were without an NTAP have more difficulty giving the driving getting reimbursed? Like how does it affect the market without an NTAP? And then second question is in Europe, you mentioned few similarities, what are the key differences for the launch in Europe that you're starting to notice as you do work around commercialization there?

Shawn Tomasello

Robin, this is Shawn. Going to the NTAP question first, I think we need a little context around it in that only approximately a third of our patients do we anticipate will be covered under the Medicare payment system. And we have not encountered one hospital yet that has said to us if you do not have an NTAP then we will not use AXI-CEL. So it's impossible to answer that with any specificity at this point in time, but obviously, we would love to have the NTAP and our intention in filing was that we were going to do everything possible to set up the most positive reimbursement environment that we could. And we knew that it was a longshot to hit July but we felt like we had it at least try and we could always remove our application if we saw for sure we're going to hit that July 1, timeline. So I'm not overly concerned about it, what I like to have it absolutely.

So as we execute on the launch I'll have better idea of that in more specifics by account but right now there is no who's saying no NTAP, no AXI-CEL. So switching over to your question about Europe and some of the key differences for the launch in the EU. Some of the key differences that we identify and pretty early on were the interaction between the lymphoma specialists and the transplant specialists in Europe. The decision-making process is slightly different, but that doesn't really change our go-to-market configuration and that it still a limited number of sites. That will be administering cell therapy and AXI-CEL. So we feel like we can not copy but take some learnings from the U.S. and launch with a very efficient and effective commercial configuration in the EU.

Biren Amin

And just as a follow-up regarding transplant centers -- initially people talked about transplant that has been most comfortable in the U.S. to give this product. So how is that in Europe, do you -- is it different? Do you see a more openness prescribe new therapies?

Shawn Tomasello

No, I don't think it that much different in Europe. We have an identified anything that would change the way that we think about engaging customers. And we've done an incredible job, Chris Nowers, not we Chris Nowers has done an incredible job with the clinical team in engaging with what I would call the very strong thought leaders across Europe and the major countries. So we have a pretty good idea of where to go and who to partner with at this point in time. I'm pretty confident that will be successful in Europe.

And our next question comes from Reni Benjamin from Raymond James .

Reni Benjamin

Maybe just two quick ones. One from next generation manufacturing process. Can you give us a little bit more color regarding that, and maybe a questions surrounding that in earlier generations. How do you guys think about implementing next-generation manufacturing for earlier products or is that something that you will -- you'll keep kind of the first generation products going at the same pace and these manufacturing enhancements only for later products? And then maybe one for Shawn, if you can just review for us the original controlled launch strategy I know you mentioned you have 10 sites ready to go. Is the other 30 expected the following years the 70, 90 the year after that. And what is the final training that these centers need to get what's entailed in that final training?

David Chang

So Reni, this is David. Let me take the first question, on next generation manufacturing. That is a very loaded question and I think the probably simplest way that I can explain is that we have explore ways to make manufacturing more consistent, manufacturing that would cells in jubinor state to be more important as well as manufacturing cells with more pure population of CD3 cells. So all these different processes are being tested as we advance programs. So earlier programs that we're currently taking into the clinics, in many ways is already built -- already has built in next generation technology in it. Also in a way the next generation involves automation that I have mentioned earlier, I think that is where another big advancement will come in and this cell therapy space to make the manufacturing more consistent and predictable and efficient.

Shawn Tomasello

And this is Shawn, I'll take your question on the controlled launch rollout. And from the very beginning, we've said, that at launch for what I call T+ 0 months we'll at least 10 hospitals ready to go. I'm very confident that, that will still be the case. And by about 3 months, post launch will have 20 of those top accounts ready to go. And that actually represents those top 20 represent approximately 43%, of the eligible patient population that we're targeting with AXI-CEL. You go to 6 months, our intention is to have those top 40 up and running, that represents about 66% of the patient population. And then by 12 months, post launch we intend to have enough sites up, to cover about 90% of the eligible population that could receive AXI-CEL therapy. So we have been preparing for launch for 18 months at least and we feel pretty confident that we'll be ready to make the therapy available to the patients upon approval. Does that answer your question?

Reni Benjamin

It does. And just maybe just as a follow-up, what is the final training that you mentioned on day one?

Shawn Tomasello

Yes, so once we have the label, from the agency we will reach out to the centers, and they -- the centers already know that this is the process that will take place. And we'll schedule a date with the center, obviously, they're the driver of the day to bring the team together. And to do the final training on the label adverse events management in any other training that the agency ends up requiring or requesting us to do. So once that's done the account is pretty much ready to go. They will -- many of them will have already identified particular patients. And we're off to lunch it at that point. But we will have to go into every account and do the final training on the label that we've received from the agency and all of the adverse events management training that goes along with that.

And our next question comes from James Birchenough from Wells Fargo .

James Birchenough

It's Nick for Jim. Maybe just to switch gears a little and that is on a third-generation CD19 CAR-T, Jim Cogan when he gave his investigator award of presentation at ISGCT. There's a very integrating data about a low rate of New York toxicity with his latest CD19 CAR compared to what he'd seen with previous CARs including AXI-CEL 400 so can you maybe just talk to us about what are your latest thoughts are in terms of what a third-generation CAR would be in the priority for bringing that into development versus many other products you have in the pipeline and then I have a follow on?

David Chang

Yes, the concept of next generation CD19 CAR that's something that the research team as Kite have been heavily involved in over last 2 years. I think in more sense a lot of people think about the second generation is something that will move from nearend to human. And then going beyond as your question points out that the next generation, which will introduce the next step to improve the product profile. And this is where we're looking to further improve the benefit risk either making CD19 CAR more effective to handle some malignancies. And then may include potentially targeting more than just CD19 probably some malignancies next target together would be CD19. And other one that we are exploring as you point out something that may reduce the adverse events and this is some collaboration that we have initiated with love more than a year ago, to provide a control cell expansion using their innovated switch technology that will allow fine-tuning of the TCL activities.

Unidentified Analyst

And just a more practical one on the AXI-CEL launch, so for a 17 day window do you have a maximum number of patient samples you can process. I'm just wondering if you have 10 centers all coming online very quickly and they'll have 10 patient each in the queue is that something you can handle on day 1 or day 2?

Shawn Tomasello

This is Shawn. And we have spent as you can imagine northern amount of time trying to forecast the demand and there met with all of the institutions we have done our qualitative or quantitative. We have an understanding of what we take the cadence will be at launch. We will be wrong by a certain margin we just don't know exactly what the margin is going to be but we feel confident that we have a paid for the demand at launch as best as we can. And we keep checking in with our customers to make sure we are all aligned in our thinking. So I believe that we are there.

Unidentified Analyst

And Shawn, you're willing to put on some sort of number on 17 day window with some launch in for us?

Shawn Tomasello

Not at this point in time.

Thank you. That concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the call over back to management for any additional comments.

Arie Belldegrun

Thank you, all for your time and participation this morning. If you want to measure Kite today, against the metrics we define back in June 2014, I would say we have achieved all exceeded, every metrics. We plan to continue to set the bar high. And I'm confident that given what we have demonstrated to date, this is only the beginning of what Kite can do in cell therapy. Operator, you may now disconnect.

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. This does concludes the program and you may now logoff and disconnect.

