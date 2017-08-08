L.B. Foster Company: This unexciting business is generating very exciting returns

Investment Thesis

I have been advocating for an investment in L.B. Foster Company (FSTR) since November 2016 when the share price was around $12.65 so it is nice to see the company starting to make some progress. While the latest quarterly results were overall positive, there were a couple of aspects that did cause me some concern. For now, I feel that its share price still does not fully reflect the company's true potential.

Recent Business Highlights

Foster's 2017 Q2 results showed that its sales were up 6.5% YOY. However, its gross margin compressed and was down to 19.1% compared with 20.5% in the same period a year ago. The margin compression was driven down by distribution and transit declines within the Rail Products business.

Foster adjusted EPS for June 2016 excluding its impairment charges was $0.11 and this quarter its EPS increased to $0.29 a remarkable improvement.

Outlook

For the company's outlook, I will discuss its backlog and new orders. One stain on its great quarterly results was that new orders were down in the quarter by 8% to $128 million.

On the other hand, its backlog was healthy with an 18% increase YOY to $176 million.

Overall, its outlook is mixed with some weak points coming from the decline in new orders, but on the other hand, Foster's management continues to be optimistic and this is supported by a strong backlog of orders.

In more detail, the upstream energy business is anticipated to continue to recover. Foster's management expects to be a recipient of improved market conditions and highlights that demand has risen for the last four sequential quarters, management believes that the upward momentum is likely to continue for now.

Its Rail new orders have been weak and are down 10.4% YOY, however, its backlog remains very strong and was up 25% YOY.

And lastly, its Construction Products segment has a healthy backlog increase of 13% YOY but its new orders have been the weakest of Foster's 3 operating segments and was down 22% as of June 2017 compared with the same period a year ago. However, since its construction segment started the year with near record backlog management remains confident of its results.

Financials

While the company was highly cash flow generative in the 6 months to June 2017 ($25.3 million in FCF) there have been some one-off items which improved its cash flow profile more than would have done otherwise. For instance, the company has been a beneficiary of $11.5 million in income tax refunds. Also, for the 6 months ending June 2016, Foster's accounts payables was a source of cash of $3.8 million, whereas this year, its accounts payables for the 6 months ending June 2017 was $19.5 million, an extraordinary increase which has not been reflected in a similar growth in its revenue. In fact, for the six months ended June 30, 2017, income and adjustments to income from operating activities provided $11.0 million compared to $10.6 million in the same period in 2016, once again demonstrating that management has done all it can to bring in FCF by squeezing working capital and having tax refunds, but that the business, sadly, only has had modest growth. Foster has never grown particularly strongly in the past and does not look likely grow aggressively anytime soon. It is just slowly ticking along.

However, it is worth mentioning that the Foster has paid down $21.6 million of debt throughout 2017 H1 which very significant and management stated in the earnings call that it now expects to bring down its net debt position below $100 million by end of fiscal 2017, which is an additional $2.4 million of net debt coming off its balance sheet. Offering the company increased financial flexibility.

DCF Analysis

Since Foster's three business are quite different there is no real close competitor. Therefore, I have simply opted for a straight forward DCF analysis.

The table above shows very conservative estimates throughout. Since 2017 H1 has been so cash generative - 25.3 million in FCF - I have assumed that it can realistically finish fiscal 2017 with $35 million of FCF, which is in line with what it has done in the past.



I have assumed that Foster grows alongside the strengthening of the commodity cycle by 1% CAGR over the next 5 years and has no growth after that. I then discounted this FCF back by 10% which brings its stock valuation to approximately $390 million market cap or at least 50% upside to roughly $30 per share and thus implying a margin of safety at current prices.

Investment Risks

Foster is exposed to macro economic factors which are largely outside of the management's control. In the event that the commodity upturn did not materialize the company's order book would significantly weaken and with it Foster's share price. For instance, the company sells upstream test and inspection services to the oil and gas sector, a sector which is notoriously volatile and if the upturn did not strengthen as significantly as is expected the operators with the poorest visibility could cut back on projects which could significantly affect Foster's order book.

Conclusion

All in all, the company is progressing well. The main aspect which attracted me to Foster around January-February 2016 was the same thing that still attracts me now and that is that Foster is a diversified portfolio of companies exposed to a strengthening commodity market and lastly but possibly most meaningful to me personally is that the company generates a lot of FCF and trades very cheaply. Foster might be worth somewhere between $25-$30 per share.

