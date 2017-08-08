McDonald's: China Market Play

MCD would need to pay attention to localizing their menu a bit more, and responding to customer mindsets and culture if they wish to penetrate deeper into the market.

the strategy is a good one, especially when you account for the fact that GDP per capital for Chinese individuals is expected to increase by ~20% from now till 2020.

Just days ago I had written about McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) being a fast food powerhouse that would be a worthy addition to any portfolio. I had recommended a buy and hold long position on this particular stock based on its performance during Q2, and some of its franchising and menu based efforts that could greatly carry the company forward (click here to read). However, it seems like the story doesn't just end there for MCD as the company has made public its expansion plans in China.

MCD has only recently announced its plans of expanding its restaurant base in the Chinese market, targeting the smaller cities of the country. Aspiring to make the Chinese market its second largest market after the US, the fast food chain intends to open 2,000 new restaurants in the country driving up the number to 4,500. The expansion is likely to take place over the next 5 years. Considering that MCD currently only holds a 20% stake of own-owned restaurants, and how well the franchising model seems to be working for MCD, especially as seen in Q2 results (rent and royalty income increases), it makes sense for MCD to choose the model for its new store launches in China as well.

What makes the Chinese market an attractive playing field for MCD?

If I evaluate MCD's plan to expand its restaurant base across the next five years, I believe the strategy is a good one, especially when I take into account the fact that GDP per capital for Chinese individuals is expected to increase by ~20% from now till 2020. Considering these statistics, I believe that it is not wrong for us to expect double digit growth from these outlets as the expansion plans materialize. With more money available to spend, and with the millennials now accounting for nearly 400 million of the country's population, we could be looking at a rapid uptake of fast food adoption in the Chinese market.

According to a Euromonitor report on the Chinese fast food market, the industry is expected to achieve a 2% CAGR in value sales going forward. The report highlighted the need for convenience and the change in lifestyles to a faster pace that will likely incline the world's most populace country towards choosing fast food dining options.

The way I see it, the Chinese fast food market is an alluring opportunity for several fast food brands, including MCD, especially because the spending habits and economic factors are playing well into it. With improved per capita incomes, and the need for convenient food options, it is not difficult to see why we can expect fast-food to do well in China.

Bringing innovation to MCD China as well

While the news to expand further into Chinese territory signifies MCD's ambition to focus on profitable markets outside of the US, the road ahead isn't free from challenges. Dining habits of the Chinese population are rapidly changing as many individuals are now inclined towards healthier eating and having more localized flavors. But it seems to me that this won't be too much of an uphill task for MCD as the fast food giant has been successful in including healthier options in their US menu, and have incorporated new items into their US menu as well. Previously, we have seen efforts from MCD on adapting their menu to incorporate more localized flavors, especially with the roll-out of new products to celebrate the Chinese New Year. The restaurant has also done well in understanding consumer mindsets of the country and responded by launching the 'meal to table' service in some of its restaurants.

I believe that these steps could carry the fast-food restaurant a long way forward, especially in a competitive country like China where brands are constantly stepping up their game to keep consumers coming in to dine.

Conclusion

To sum it up, there is no doubting the fact that there is a lot of appeal in the Chinese market, despite the different challenges which include lots of competition and diverse dining habits of the country. I believe that MCD's move to expand in this market will definitely prove to be a good one, especially considering how this particular fast food brand has managed to turn things around for itself in the US market. The population growth, enhancements in GDP per capita and forecasts for value sales growth in China all make a good case in favor of this expansion.

On a personal level, I believe that MCD will have to scale up its efforts to gain more acceptance from consumers in the Chinese market - it's done it before and it could follow the same path with just a bit more intensity. I foresee that as these expansion plans begin to kick in, we will start witnessing drastic improvements in the company's comparable sales and revenues from franchises (ultimately translating into better total revenue for the company).

I will stick to my stance and continue to recommend MCD as a buy and hold for your portfolio. The stock may be out of reach for many as it trades closer to its 52 week high (currently at $154.97/share as I write this). However, considering that there are plenty of things that are in favor of MCD's future growth, I expect a lot of upside in the price of this stock. My best guess is that you could see this share crossing the $165 mark over the next 12 months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.