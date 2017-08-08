Dean Foods (DF) Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Dean Foods Co. (NYSE:DF)

Q2 2017 Earnings Call

August 08, 2017 9:00 am ET

Executives

Sherri Baker - Dean Foods Co.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Christopher J. Bellairs - Dean Foods Co.

Analysts

John Joseph Baumgartner - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Farha Aslam - Stephens, Inc.

Judy E. Hong - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Akshay Jagdale - Jefferies LLC

Amit Sharma - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Kenneth B. Goldman - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Alexia Jane Howard - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

Christopher Growe - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Matthew C. Grainger - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Robert Moskow - Credit Suisse Securities (NYSE:USA) LLC

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the Dean Foods Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. Please note that today's call is being recorded and it is also being broadcast live over the Internet on Dean Foods' corporate website. This broadcast is the property of Dean Foods. Any redistribution, retransmission or rebroadcast of this call in any form without the expressed written consent of the company is strictly prohibited.

At this time, I'd like to turn the call over, for opening remarks, to the Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Finance, Ms. Sherri Baker. Please, go ahead.

Sherri Baker - Dean Foods Co.

Thank you, Latoya, and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us on our second quarter 2017 earnings conference call. This morning, we issued an earnings press release, which is available along with a slide presentation in the Investor Relations section on our website at deanfoods.com. A replay of today's call will be available on our website beginning this afternoon.

Before we begin, we would like to advise you that all forward-looking statements made on today's call are intended to fall within the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and projections and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements. Information concerning those risks is contained in the company's filings with the SEC.

In addition, we will be discussing operating and financial results on an adjusted basis. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures referenced during today's discussion to their most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in today's earnings press release on our website.

Participating with me in the prepared section of today's call are Ralph Scozzafava, our Chief Executive Officer; and Chris Bellairs, our Chief Financial Officer. Ralph will start us off with a review of our second quarter performance, as well as an update on our strategic initiatives. Chris will then offer some additional perspective on our financial results before turning the call back over to Ralph for comments on the forward outlook and other closing remarks. We will then open the call to your questions.

With that, I will turn the call over to Ralph for his opening remarks. Ralph?

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Thank you, Sherri, and good morning, everyone. This morning, we reported second quarter adjusted diluted earnings of $0.21 per share. For the quarter, we reported adjusted operating income of $47 million, which equates to nearly $0.08 a gallon. Second quarter adjusted EBITDA was roughly $86 million, and year-to-date, we generated $45 million of free cash flow. In Q2, we faced a challenging and rapidly evolving retail environment.

We experienced volume pressure from both the macro and competitive perspective, that impacted our total volume performance within the quarter and we anticipate that this will carry forward for the remainder of 2017. Our Q2 financial results came in well below our expectations and we're not satisfied with our performance and we're determined to improve our execution.

Despite some progress to-date, we're experiencing a decline in our base volume greater than our previous expectations. In response to these challenges, we're accelerating and expanding an aggressive set of commercial and cost productivity initiatives to address these factors, that impact us on a volume and mix basis.

I'd like to dissect what's driving our recent performance and how it will impact our full year guidance in further detail. Importantly, I also want to cover what our organization is doing to mitigate these segments. So, let's start with volume.

Volume softness continues to weigh on the broader food industry. Any emphasis of specific retailers on private label within certain segments showed growth in Q2. For Dean Foods, this created a challenging environment on both volume and mix. In the second quarter, total Dean Foods' volume of 615 million gallons across all products represents a nearly 3% year-over-year decline and was lower than our plan.

As private label performed ahead of the category, our branded white milk volume in all channels was down nearly 6% year-over-year, with declines in measured channels outpacing the nearly flat volume in non-measured channels. Despite these headwinds, we continue to see growth in our flavored milk volume, which is up 1% versus year ago.

Particularly, in the private label white milk space, we experienced some customer losses at a higher rate than expected. As milk production continues to grow across many areas of the country, we're seeing surplus volume and supply that's changing some recent pricing dynamics in the category, driving aggressive pricing that we believe just isn't sustainable long-term.

For Dean Foods, this has resulted in fluid milk volume losses that will contribute to a higher than planned year-over-year decline in total volume. For at least the balance of the year, we expect total volume decline in the mid-single-digit range. However, we're actively pursuing new volume within the normal flow of new business opportunities. We recently won a significant private label bid with a major customer and expect that volume to come online in our plants later this year. The benefit of that volume will flow predominantly in 2018.

In order to remain competitive in this environment and begin to mitigate the deleverage we're experiencing from these declines, we're also aggressively taking our cost both within our supply chain and across our SG&A lines to make us even more competitive. I'll address our broader plans on the cost front shortly.

In the second quarter, we experienced a year-over-year increase in ice cream volume of 9%, driven primarily by volumes associated with our Friendly's acquisition. The ice cream category saw softer sales in packaged ice cream declining close to 3% versus year ago.

Similar to the fluid milk category, we're also seeing ice cream competitors in best-in-price on a regional basis, despite the rise in underlying commodity cost versus last year. After a record Q1, our Friendly's business experienced some volume softness due to supply issues within the second quarter. We've now rectified these issues and are back to supplying our customers at our normal high service levels. It's also important to call out that our recent Friendly's Ice Cream innovation is performing well, particularly with the cake line growing at an impressive rate of 43% versus prior year.

So, similar to the overall retail landscape, we saw softness in the milk category relative to last year. Fluid milk sales data published by the USDA through May shows a Q2 quarter-to-date category decline of 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Within IRI-based data, second quarter fluid milk sales experienced a 2.3% decline year-over-year. In the second quarter, our share of the fluid milk category decreased 30 basis points versus year ago.

As we evaluate brand performance, we must review dollar share metrics in addition to volume. Within IRI-based data, DairyPure dollar share retail is down versus year ago, primarily as a result of the declines in volume. However, dollar share is up 10 basis points versus Q1 aided by our recent pricing actions and solid underlying velocity performance.

On a dollar velocity basis, we outperformed the category in both white and flavored milk in the second quarter. In Q2, private label margin over milk of $1.41 reflects a slight sequential increase. But we're still seeing levels below the historic normal range, most likely due to retailers' continued investment in private label milk promotions. Keep in mind, those pricing promotions typically used by the retailer to drive traffic into their stores are funded by the retailer.

On our recent calls, we've talked a lot about our commercial initiatives that are underway and I want to provide a brief update on our progress. We're driving incremental ACV distribution on DairyPure sour cream. And as a result, we saw an increase of 50 basis points versus year ago in both volume and dollar share of the sour cream category. However, we have to improve our execution and drive incremental distribution across both sour cream and our other existing product portfolio, which remains a major focus for our selling organization.

As highlighted in our volume section, our innovation on Friendly's is performing well, particularly in the cake's line expansion. We're making progress on our brand expansion on Mayfield Creamery ice cream as well, but is lagging our expectation. The brand is performing well at retail with solid velocities in unit sales measures. We simply need to secure higher levels of AC distribution at retail. With a number of promotional and media events planned for the balance of the year to drive progress against this initiative, we look for improvement as well here.

At the beginning of July, we began processing Organic Valley milk in our plants as well as delivering product via our trucks to retail stores. And now, the joint venture team has a strong set of action plans underway with key activities around selling, marketing, and distribution to build this fresh organic milk business with consumers and customers. We'll keep you apprise of the progress throughout the year.

Our supply chain organization continues to drive waste out of the system in addition to driving increased efficiencies within our plants. Year-to-date, our milk shrink usage is down over 2% versus the prior year. And our OEE has improved by nearly 3% year-to-date and 1% versus Q1. Within our logistics organization, we have a number of key initiatives underway as well. As we previously shared, reducing our frequency of deliveries is a significant way to drive cost reductions. Year-to-date, we've reduced our deliveries by over 6,600. We're also improving fuel efficiency through fleet calibration as well as driving down our purchases of milk cases. Overall, we are on track to deliver our productivity target of $80 million to $100 million in savings in 2017.

On our last call, we discussed the implementation of our commercial reengineering, focused on becoming more capable, while increasing sales force effectiveness and efficiency. We believe it's now necessary to replicate this work across our functional organizations to begin to rightsize our SG&A cost structure. We're well into the design phase across our organization and anticipate having actionable plans in place by the end of the third quarter. We're targeting a cost reduction of $40 million to $50 million on an annual run rate basis and expect to implement our plans by year end.

This equates to roughly $0.02 of operating income per gallon on an annualized basis. I'll be in a position to speak more about our progress on a much more detailed basis as we move through the balance of the year. I want to reinforce that maintaining a competitive cost structure is crucial to the ongoing success of our company and will make us more competitive in market too.

So, with that, I'd like to turn the call over to Chris for a more detailed look at our financial performance. Chris?

Christopher J. Bellairs - Dean Foods Co.

Thanks, Ralph, and good morning, everyone. Starting at the top of the P&L, we reported $460 million in adjusted gross profit in Q2. On a per-gallon basis, this is about $0.03 lower than prior year, driven primarily by lower brand mix, in addition to a rising commodity cost. Below the gross profit line, total company adjusted operating expenses improved by $8 million from the year ago period.

Within selling and logistics, expenses increased by $1 million in Q2, driven primarily by higher third-party freight expense. G&A cost decreased in the quarter by $8 million, with base performance improvement and the overlap of higher incentive compensation in the prior year quarter. In total, we experienced an adjusted operating income decrease of $23 million in Q2 versus prior year, or $0.034 decrease to $0.077 on a per-gallon basis. Below the operating income line, adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $86 million, a $24 million decrease from $110 million in the prior year period. Interest expense was nearly flat versus the year ago period. In combination with our normalized adjusted tax rate of 38%, adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.21.

In Q2, raw milk costs were down approximately 9% versus Q1, but up 15% versus year ago. We're forecasting sequential inflation in Q3 of 8%, as well as inflation versus prior year by close to 11%. We continued to see strong growth in total U.S. milk production, with June posting 1.6% growth, supported by continued growth in the overall U.S. herd and continued increases in milk production per cow.

Within our product portfolio that uses Class II inputs such as butterfat, predominantly in our ice cream (12:54) business, we are seeing higher than expected butter prices, which are driving up input prices versus our previous projections. While our full year total dairy commodity inflation is still within our previously guided range of 15% to 20%, the classes and components are driving a different mix of inflationary inputs.

Turning now to our free cash flow performance, for the six months ended June 30, 2017, we generated $45 million in free cash flow from continuing operations. This is down year-over-year primarily due to our lower operating results. Our second quarter free cash flow was sequentially higher and remained positive for the 11th consecutive quarter. We have used our internally generated cash flow to fund working capital and fixed asset investment and to proactively improve the funded status of our pension plan.

In April 2017, we made a discretionary cash contribution at our company-sponsored pension plans that are today largely frozen, funded and de-risked. We've minimized working capital growth in the face of higher year-over-year dairy commodity prices. We continue to prudently invest in our fixed asset base.

Our year-to-date 2017 free cash flow and to a much lesser extent, cash proceeds from asset sales have been utilized to pay our dividend to invest in Good Karma and to acquire Uncle Matt's Organic. Finally, we expect free cash flow in the second half of the year to be impacted by our seasonal working capital build and increasing quarterly CapEx cadence.

We continue to maintain a sound balance sheet with all cash, net of leverage, at 2.25 times as of the end of Q2 2017. This is sequentially up from 2.09 times as of Q1 2017, primarily due to lower bank EBITDA. Our $880 million in net debt remained in a relatively compact range since the 2016 Friendly's acquisition. This highlights our ability to utilize recurring free cash flow to fund strategic growth and TSR with minimal impact to our balance sheet. We possess a high functioning debt capital structure with $900 million in largely unused, flexible, cost effective and multiyear revolving facilities.

This provides ample anticipated capacity to repay the notional $142 million in 6.9% senior unsecured notes when they come due in October 2017,

With that, I'll turn the call back to Ralph for a brief commentary on our forward outlook. We will then open the call to your questions. Ralph?

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Thanks, Chris. As we look to Q3 and the balance of 2017, we remain focused on driving our commercial and cost productivity agenda. However, as we've discussed, we're facing challenges on a volume and mix basis at a higher rate than planned. While we're on track to deliver our cost productivity estimate of $80 million to $100 million for the full year, the volume challenges will drive lower financial results than previously stated. We're therefore reducing our full year adjusted earnings per share guidance to a range of $0.80 to $0.95 and expect full year free cash flow between $50 million and $75 million.

While we're not currently providing financial guidance for 2018 yet, we do have updates related to the Walmart Indiana production facility. We've received some preliminary information from Walmart regarding the facing of the transfer of volume into the plant and based on this data, we expect to lose approximately 90 million to 95 million gallons of private label fluid milk volume in 2018 and 2019. Dialog between ourselves and Walmart is ongoing, and we're actively taking steps to optimize our network to mitigate the impact of the volume losses.

However, given the volume degradation we've experienced this year, we may be unable to sufficiently reduce our cost to mitigate the negative financial impact of the Walmart volume loss. More to come on this as we move forward. In 2017, we'll continue to actively pursue smart volume opportunities while at the same time addressing our controllable cost with a tighter lens. We're targeting an incremental $40 million to $50 million of annual cost reductions across our general and administrative functions and continuing our supply chain productivity focus to our OpEx 2020 efforts.

I want to emphasize that despite the current challenges, our cash flow performance and balance sheet are in a stronger position than in years past, where we faced similar volume and commodity headwinds. We have a strong team in place and a solid plan that we're executing against.

So, with that, I'd like to open up the call for your questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. The first question is from John Baumgartner of Wells Fargo. Your line is now open.

John Joseph Baumgartner - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Good morning. Thanks for the question.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Good morning.

John Joseph Baumgartner - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Ralph, can you maybe expand a bit on this, the surplus milk volumes that are driving the more aggressive pricing if I heard that right, and I guess output is still hugging 2% growth, the Class I price has been increasing. So, I guess, where is this surplus destabilizing prices? Shouldn't that surplus reduce cost for manufacturing milk for cheese and so on?

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Yes. I'll talk to it, as it relates to how we're dealing with it in market and I know Chris will have a point of view on the actual supply aspect of it. What we're seeing, John, is in certain areas of the country where there is a surplus, now it's not easing everywhere nationally. There is an effort by a lot of the producers to find a home for their milk. And we're seeing some aggressive pricing for some recent private label bids. I think this is not a long-term dynamic that we have to deal with, but we all know in this industry, in this category, there will be pockets and we have to respond to them and sometimes you get caught in the timing and you're on the upside of those and sometimes you're not. I would think with the broader supply, you'd see prices changing downward, but we're not seeing that.

Chris?

Christopher J. Bellairs - Dean Foods Co.

Yes, John, it's complicated as it sometimes is with dairy commodity prices. If you go back to when production exploded – grew substantially in Europe, when they came off of quota, you'll recall they put a lot of skimmed milk powder in the inventory and much of that skimmed milk powder still exists in inventory in the EU. They're having a very hard time moving it at prices that they think are acceptable.

So, what that's done is it this incented (20:00) everyone from making more powder. When you're not making more powder, you're not throwing off butter, right? So, a lot of the milk production on a global basis has now turned toward cheese production, and fat has gotten very expensive as a result of that.

So, I agree with you. The significant supply of raw milk and sort of modestly inflationary Class I prices are counterintuitive. But if you follow the thread back upstream, I think you'll find it's related to that dynamic, that actually occurred a couple of years ago, and still exists as an overhang on the global complex.

John Joseph Baumgartner - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Okay. And then just maybe a follow-up, Ralph, I'm curious as to the optionality for this company? I mean, I think, we all get the sense that fluid milk alone is not going to turn this business around, at least in the short-term. And you really have to make that pivot into the faster growth higher margin categories, at the same time you're kind of managing this fluid milk descent.

So, I mean, how do you think about the realities of such a transformation? Are there internal items that you have to address first, either on the cost side or complexity front, before you can kind of go down that path? What's the path forward here?

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

You just outlined it really well, John. That's the transformation that we have to undergo. I think the people sitting around this table, in this room and certainly on the phone want it to happen as fast as humanly possible, and that's what we're trying to do, but we've got to do it with some care and some measure. So, yes.

And on the food milk side of the business, that's core, it runs a lot of our plants, covers a lot of our overhead (21:27) to be more efficient and more competitive. And that's not a new dynamic, but it's something that we need to address, and that's why you're seeing us make the steps around the $40 million to $50 million in cost takeout. We want to be competitive in that business. We want to be able to feed our plans. We want to be able to win bid business that makes sense for us and we want to lower the bar on that. So the business that we might have looked at in a different way in years past, we're going to look at in positive way now.

So that's part of being aggressive, but that leads to the transformation. We like to talk about our ice cream business. We like that business, it's a higher margin business, you can differentiate it. To us, that's a great example of where we need to go in the path ahead. The Friendly's acquisition amplifies that. So, yes, that's the transformation. And if you look at other companies, food and beverage companies, that have gone through this process, it does take a certain amount of time, because you need to do with precision and care. So that's where we are. We're pivoting. But I don't expect this to be an overnight transition, but we will get there.

John Joseph Baumgartner - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Okay. Thanks for your time.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Akshay Jagdale of Jefferies. Your line is open. Please check to see if your line is on mute.

All right. We'll go to the next question from Farha Aslam of Stephens, Inc. Your line is open.

Farha Aslam - Stephens, Inc.

Hi, good morning.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Good morning.

Farha Aslam - Stephens, Inc.

Could we just talk about your branded business and you highlighted the challenges of getting more ACV on particularly your ice cream business and where we stand with DairyPure in terms of sour cream and some of the value-added items? What will be needed to get the more ACV?

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Yes, it's a great question. At the core of a lot of the expansion plans that we have, Farha, I think, clearly, we have to have better sales execution across the desk with our customers. I think, we have brands that make sense for our customers and I'm going to speak specifically about DairyPure and DairyPure sour cream. We have a product that through our testing is superior to the other products, in fact the leading product on the market, and what we need to do now is we need to have our customers look at us, as not just a strong private label supplier, but also a strong branded innovator. And that doesn't happen overnight, it doesn't happen with one conference call or trade call or meeting.

So while we're changing our ability to unearth consumer insights to build competitively advantage products to put them together with branding propositions that work for the consumer and the retailer. We've got to have our retailers recognize that and I think that's going to take us (24:18) in time.

I think as far as the ice cream expansion, I think Mayfield's a great example. If you look at our – and that business is regional in terms of brand strength and what have you, that's just the way ice creams works. There are some national players, but there are regional pockets of strength that we all have. If you go in the Southeast, you may feel ice cream is as strong as any brand anywhere. What we've got to now do is translate that brand equity and transfer it to other geographies.

So when you go to a Texas and you take on a Blue Bell for example, you're going to the top of the mountain and you're taking out the toughest guy on that mountain. We've got to get better at executing that way. That's our challenge and our opportunity.

Farha Aslam - Stephens, Inc.

Okay. That's helpful. And can you share with us your current pricing format that you go to market with? Over the years, Dean Foods' kind of pricing paradigm's changed. And you've recently engaged Acosta, you're going through a major revamp with sales. How are you going to market and pricing in your kind of various channels, small format, large format, et cetera?

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Yes. That's a great question and it's very complex. I'll keep it as short as I can do it. This is one that could go on quite a bit. I think there are two pieces here. One is go-to-market strategy as it relates to interaction with the customer and a lot of that's driven by the route-to-market for your product. So, Acosta manages a big part of our business that goes through customer warehouses. They are very good at that. A lot of our ice cream business as an example goes through the customers' frozen chain. So, that is what they run for us. That's the play. And as it relates to DSD, I think we're very good at it and our guys up and down the street, I would put up against anyone, anywhere and we run that ourselves and we run it separately and, of course, some of the national accounts we run as well, so that's the go to market.

In terms of pricing, we always say, there are two pieces of the business that we have to think about outside of ice cream and that's our private label milk business and then our branded business and the tactics for each are different. The branded business, we run much more like a CPG typically with pretty consistent pricing and what have you and then the private label business is a bid business and that runs differently.

Farha Aslam - Stephens, Inc.

That's helpful. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Judy Hong of Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.

Judy E. Hong - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Thank you, good morning.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Morning.

Christopher J. Bellairs - Dean Foods Co.

Morning.

Judy E. Hong - Goldman Sachs & Co.

So first, I guess, I just had a question about your volume outlook for the back half. I think you commented down sort of mid-single digit, which is a little bit worse than what you saw in the first half. So just elaborate on kind of the (27:17) on volume Q1 versus – sorry, first half versus second half? And then in terms of EPS guidance for the back half, that does imply a little bit of an improvement on EBIT per gallon even as the volume becomes more challenging. So I'm just trying to kind of reconcile the two.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Sure. I'll start on the volume, and I know Chris will have a point of view on some of the pieces that relate to the EPS projection. Look, in this business, and I think we all know it, that the bids come and the bids go, and you put your best fit in and you win some and you have overlaps. Sometimes they're positive overlaps. We saw that a little bit last year. And then you have some negative overlaps. And we are going through a period through the back half of the year, where there are some negative overlaps. I mentioned the private label win that we had, that'll be another overlap that will overlay in 2018.

So by the time we get there, we'll have a better look at what the negative overlaps are there are offsets (28:14). So it's a constant kind of ebb and flow of the business. But one thing I can tell you though on a long-term basis, the more competitive we are within our cost structure, the more that we're going to be able to approach volume in a way that will enable us to secure it. So the cost reductions that we're talking about on this call that we have in place that we'll put in for the balance of the year, should help us longer-term.

Christopher J. Bellairs - Dean Foods Co.

Yes, Judy, the two specific ones to think about that we have just anniversaried are the Friendly's acquisition from last year June 20 and a large private label business that we won on the West Coast last year that sort of came into our system, starting on July 1, and blended in over the third quarter. So as we lap both of those, that explains the vast majority of the step-down in volume growth from H1 to H2 that we described this morning.

On EPS from first half to back half, we did see sequential improvement from Q1 to Q2 obviously, and that was – the step-up was in line with our plan, obviously the absolute amplitude of what we were able to achieve was not. But we are continuing to see and expect that performance largely based on our cost initiatives, but also based on some volume driving commercial initiatives as well, will continue to step up in Q3 and Q4. So that kind of reconciles even in the face of slightly higher commodity cost sequentially in the back half, why we think, that improved EBIT per gallon in Q3 and Q4 makes sense.

Judy E. Hong - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Okay. And then, Ralph, I know you said you're not commenting on 2018 outlook per se, but you did comment on the Walmart impact and obviously you have the incremental productivity savings that you've announced today.

So, as you kind of think about 2018, are there other initiatives that you're really actively looking at this point to offset some of the volume pressure or is this sort of $40 million to $50 million kind of at this point kind of from a timing perspective certainly, and the magnitude-wise, as much as you can do, as we think about 2018?

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Yes. And I think that's core to us building a plan. And when we get a little bit more clarity around what's happening with Walmart, we'll be able to then layer in other initiatives and that will be captured in 2018 guidance for sure. But we'd like to give you all a view as soon as we get what we'll call tangible information.

The Walmart situation, and we were there last week, our teams were there, I was there last week, is very dynamic, and we're staying very close to Walmart and making sure that there is a good transition for them or us.

So, at the end of the day, they are our largest customer, we want to service them at very high levels. And that's a big part of the interaction we have and the relationship between the two companies.

So, we had some data last week, some hard data around transfer all of the volume, some timing and phasing. And we want to share that immediately. Yes, we will get our $40 million to $50 million in savings on a run rate basis pretty much implemented by end of year that will flow into 2018. There are other initiatives, Judy, it's a great question, that we do have in the pipeline and we just need to do more work in terms of qualifying and quantifying those.

Judy E. Hong - Goldman Sachs & Co.

Got it. Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Akshay Jagdale of Jefferies. Your line is open.

Akshay Jagdale - Jefferies LLC

Hi. Good morning, and sorry, I joined the call late. So, I might have missed some stuff. But, Ralph, you've talked historically, you've talked about not being immune to shocks, right, in this business and building resistance. Obviously, today, not a lot of evidence to point to that, but can you just, long-term, given what you've experienced so far specially recently, I mean does that alter your view in terms of what the normalized earnings potential of this business is, because this is obviously a pretty big reset here. So, just trying to get your thoughts more longer-term given what you've experienced within the last three months to six months?

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Yes, sure and I think it's a good question as well. Chris can weigh in. Let me just put this in perspective in terms of how I'm thinking about it. We are typically, on a call like this, talking about the commodity and the commodity almost exclusively. I think the conversation that we're having now both internally is less about the commodity because I think some of the work that we've done to build our brands has helped us from that perspective. We sound a lot more like a lot of other conference calls that I listen to, which is, we're facing an industry with some dynamic headwinds, tremendous channel blurring and overall volume challenges across every single major food and beverage category that I can think of with a handful of exceptions.

So, I think for us, we are now in a situation where we sound a lot like (33:36) like other people, go out and get good volume if you want, get leverage in your input cost, your infrastructure and go ahead and build a competitive business. So I think we're on track to do what we need to do. We don't like taking our guidance down. We anticipated a better year. It's not the commodity issue as much as it is the volume issue, which we're seeing across the industry.

Akshay Jagdale - Jefferies LLC

That's helpful. And just related to that, obviously, one of the big enhancement the company has been able to achieve is the balance sheet optionality here, and obviously this is not a commodity-related issue with the guidance as you mentioned. So, can you – I mean, you've done a lot of good things strategically already, none of them are huge needle mover short-term, but can you just help us with sort of what else you can do to strategically to help shareholders basically, right?

Obviously, there is a big sort of reset in the valuation here, but you've talked about using the balance sheet and your strategic optionality long-term to build a better foundation here. So can you just talk through sort of what you've done so far, but are there any sort of needle moving moves that are still available to you?

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Well, I think the balance sheet strength, and we mentioned it at the end of the script and Chris talked to it during his section of our prepared remarks, remains a bedrock for the company. We are not going to jeopardize the strength of that balance sheet in any way, shape or form. Having said that, if we see the right opportunity to add to this company (35:31) Friendly's, we will go ahead and we'll pursue that acquisition and we'll bring that into our business.

I think that what we've done with Uncle Matt's Organic, potentially what we could do with Good Karma, those are small today. They could be large down the road and when this company put Silk into the portfolio, that was a very small business at the start and you can see what it brings today. So, we've got to be smart and measured and we'll be that way.

Akshay Jagdale - Jefferies LLC

Okay. I'll pass it on. Thank you.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Amit Sharma of BMO. Your line is open.

Amit Sharma - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Hi. Good morning, everyone.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Good morning.

Christopher J. Bellairs - Dean Foods Co.

Good morning.

Amit Sharma - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Chris, can you just help us, from a volume perspective, how did your branded volumes do versus private label, especially in the fluid milk segment?

Christopher J. Bellairs - Dean Foods Co.

Yes. So, the brands were weaker than private label. They were weaker than the category as well. So, brand volume growth is certainly one of our major items of focus right now.

Amit Sharma - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Okay. And the reason I bring that up is, this was going to be a quarter or maybe even the second half, where the shift to branded was expected to help you in this type of environment. Does this quarter challenge some of those expectations as we look to second half or even 2018, when you have more volume coming out of your system. So the question really is that would you be better served by focusing a lot more on cost and perhaps treating the branded pivot?

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

I think we have to do both. I think at this point, we've got deleverage in our plants and the best way to put volume in your plants, just the nature of this category, is that the private label volume is much bigger than the branded volume in the category. So, get more bid business, more private label business into the plants and I think we'll handle that. I think the way we manage our brands and, again, it's a constant balance between volume, profit and you toggle back and forth and we gave some volume away to get some accretive margin into the P&L. Did we go too far or did we go far enough, that's the constant conversation internally.

Amit Sharma - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

And just – sorry, go ahead.

Christopher J. Bellairs - Dean Foods Co.

The way you asked your question, Amit, is interesting, sort of a notion of does this quarter change the view maybe (38:10) implies shake our confidence. I don't think (38:13) any one quarter viewed in isolation can make you bullish or bearish on the prospects of the pivot that we're doing. I think, viewed over a longer time horizon, I think, you still have a fair amount of confidence, a significant amount of confidence in the direction of that strategy and ultimately, our ability to execute it.

Yes, I think, when you look at this quarter in isolation, we talked in prepared remarks about margin over milk and you quoted this morning, I think you measure the data a little differently than we do, but I think we probably both still come to the same conclusion. It's up slightly versus Q1, margin over milk in Q2. But it's sort of in Q1 and Q2, it's at historically low level. So whenever private label margin over milk is running at those lower levels, I think, you are going to see some pressure on branded volume, ours and others. And I think that was also true across the category. Our brands performed below the category growth rates, so did all or most of the other brands out there. So that's why I think it's a little dangerous perhaps to view that performance only in a Q2 lens.

Amit Sharma - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

And I completely get that, Chris, and I wasn't trying to question that, but what I'm just saying, look, in ideal world doing both is perfect for you and for shareholders. But if you think about the return on some of those investments and given that the consumer, at least at this point, isn't really paying you for some of the branded attributes outlined at least for DairyPure, that was the crux of the question, hey, do we focus more on cost or is it still let's get pricing when we can and we will deal with the pricing pressure on the private label volume separately?

Christopher J. Bellairs - Dean Foods Co.

Absolutely. In that regard, you're absolutely right. The balancing act between cost and focus on the private label business and focus on the branded business, those three elements, getting that balance right, on sort of an everyday basis because the environment is changing every day, is probably the thing that we spend the bulk of our time doing here.

Amit Sharma - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Got it. Thank you so much.

Christopher J. Bellairs - Dean Foods Co.

Okay.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Ken Goldman of JPMorgan. Your line is open.

Kenneth B. Goldman - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Hi. Two from me. First, more generally, why can't milk grow? I have asked this in the past, but every other animal-based protein is growing. I know we have a problem in this industry with cereal, but milk is doing worse arguably than cereal at this point. So, you guys have talked in the past about the industry's issues, but I think at some point, is there a failure of imagination, is there a failure on the industry's or the company's part to really drive the category higher, because to me it feels like the share losses are going to continue, right? Your customers, your competitors are getting more and more aggressive. The customers are adding to their own production every day. If the pie isn't growing, there has to be some other way for you to grow revenue, but you can't just shrink every year. So I just wanted to get your thoughts, your updated thoughts on that?

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Yes. I think what you're getting at, Ken, is what frustrates all of us. I think at some point you're going to see a bottoming in this category. I don't know when we're going to be able to predict that. I look at analog categories. I don't think anybody would have touched butter five years ago. And it's – now, I look at the demand and how it's driven the commodity, and how healthy that category is. Eggs, I put in the same basket if you like. So, yes, I think at some point there's going to be a bottoming. What I have seen in the fluid milk category, cereal usage is one driver. When that category gets healthier, I think you'll see some positive impact and rub off.

We've also had a big incursion of plant-based beverages over time. And that's where a lot of the innovation has been driven in the category and it's a substitute for consumers, which is why you see us with an investment in Good Karma, which is why you saw the valuation, you saw for WhiteWave. This is one that if we can get the fundamentals of the category, to at least be flat, we're confident that we can gain share in that environment.

Kenneth B. Goldman - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Okay. And then, for my follow-up, and thank you for that, I think you're raising your savings by roughly $40 million to $50 million, or you announced incremental savings. But if you're lowering your EBIT roughly by almost double that in terms of your guidance this year, so, there's more that needs to be done to sort of make up the shortfall. It feels like more radical changes are needed. I know you've talked about on this call doing more, but sometimes that's really hard to do when there's people like me judging you each quarter on your performance.

Sometimes, when there is more radical changes needed, companies choose to go private. Is there any chance whatsoever in your view, that the board would say, you know what, we need to back off, we need to really refocus on our cost structure here, and we cannot do that before running this thing on a quarterly basis, maybe going private is the right thing to do. Is there any chance whatsoever of that happening in your view?

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Let me try and answer that and Chris will weigh in as well. Couple of things. I think, first of all, what we need to do here can be done with any capital structure. There's nothing that gets done behind a closed door that we can't do in an open form of a public company. So, let me just start with that.

As it relates to the savings and then the takedown of our guidance, and how those two work together, again, the one thing that we're not talking about on this call that would have been probably the headline of the call is the commodity inflation of 15% to 20% that we're dealing with this year. So, as all good analysts, shareholders and executives should do, once we conquer one mountain, we got to look to the second one and the third one, and that's a little bit of what we're doing right now and that's fine.

But as far as – and I want to talk to the go private thing because I don't want to let that just kind of escape, we have a great board. Our board is willing to do whatever it takes to drive shareholder value. Our management team feels the same way. We are where we are. We think that we're structured well with a good plan that will make us a successful company long-term.

We simply have to execute that plan. I'll go back to what we said in the earnings release, what I said, what Chris said, what every one of our executives in our company and all across our 16,000 people know, we got to execute better. And when we execute better, we'll perform better.

Kenneth B. Goldman - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Thank you.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Sure.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Alexia Howard of Bernstein. Your line is open.

Alexia Jane Howard - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

Good morning, everyone.

Christopher J. Bellairs - Dean Foods Co.

Morning, Alexia.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Good morning.

Alexia Jane Howard - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

So, a couple of questions. First of all, just a quick one on the balance sheet, are you able to forecast where you expect leverage to be by year end? That's the first one. And then on the Walmart plant opening, do you know when that's likely to start to affect your own volumes looking out through 2018 on that? And when do you expect to be able to come back to us with your expectation of how big of a deal that's going to be financially? Thank you.

Christopher J. Bellairs - Dean Foods Co.

So on the balance sheet, Alexia, yes, we do have a forecast of where we'll be balance of the year, rather than talking to a point that's (45:53) at this morning, I mean you can take our EPS guidance and kind of backward engineer method, we do expect continued modest upward pressure on leverage, but driven by the denominator, not the numerator.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Yes. As it relates, Alexia, to the Walmart piece, those conversations are fluid as you can imagine. We are very closely working with them. I think our teams are meeting on a biweekly basis to make sure that we have a smooth transition out of our plants into their plants. So we're going to learn more and more as we get closer. The one thing I would say and we expect really maybe at end of Q1, Q2-ish, beginning of a phased approach to moving that volume through a large part of 2018.

I just want to talk about plants in general, and I know it sounds like a pretty linear equation, it's not. When you ramp up a plant, it takes time. We run over 60 of them. It's not an appliance that you bring home from the store and you plug it in and everything kind of runs and it works perfectly. There is a whole lot involved with ramping up plants, and we do it all the time and it's hard for us.

So, imagine an entity that doesn't do this for a living, taking on this kind of an endeavor. So, we've got to bear and you bear with us. We're going to bear with our partners at Walmart and we're going to do the best we can to ensure a smooth transition.

Alexia Jane Howard - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

Great. Thank you very much. I'll pass it on.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Chris Growe of Stifel. Your line is open.

Christopher Growe - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Hi. Good morning.

Christopher J. Bellairs - Dean Foods Co.

Good morning, Chris.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Good morning.

Christopher Growe - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Hi. Just had a question for you to follow up on the Walmart volume loss for next year, you had indicated historically that you could overcome that challenge. Is it just a weak environment currently for the business or what else's changed that you had indicated maybe that would be a tough factor for the company to overcome this time?

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Yes. I think, there's two things. I think until we get the volume back in the plants and the cost out as it relates to some of the softness this year, we're operating maybe playing off our back foot a little bit. As far as the Walmart piece in that plant, we're still trying to get very accurate and precise estimates around what that loss will look like. As you can imagine, we need to know by store, we need to know the timing with that, that tells us what it does to us from a routes on the road perspective or off the road in this case, which plans will be impacted.

So, it now drills down to things that are very specific. So, as we get more info, we'll certainly come forward with it, but we don't want to put anything in front of you until we have some surety around that ourselves.

Christopher Growe - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Okay. And just a question for you, a bit of a follow on to earlier questions, but around the balance sheet and the use for the balance sheet with the softer business results and free cash flow being less than expected this year, I guess the question for Chris to a degree. But I am just curious how the balance sheet plays into your decision-making process on small acquisitions like Good Karma and those kind of brands? What are your limitations now, if you will? Or how far can you push the balance sheet with some of the more challenging free cash flow and EBITDA performances?

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

I'll start and then Chris can finish. Look, I think, when we're – we're in a cyclical business here to a degree, we know that. When we're in a good cycle and commodity is very low, we've performed better in the past, EBITDA is a lot stronger, your capacity is there to do more, when you get to this point and certainly with the external issues that we're dealing with that are more industry-wide, then EBITDA comes down in the $300 million-plus range and it'll limit your capacity to do more. If we see the right opportunity, we'll look for it, that's for sure, but yes, the scale of those can change a little bit as you move through cycles.

Christopher J. Bellairs - Dean Foods Co.

Yes. Chris, the word that we've used a lot over the past several years when talking about the balance sheet is prudent. And I think we'll continue to be prudent, with an eye toward where we are currently and an eye over the horizon kind of like the answer that I gave to Amit, when we talk about using the balance sheet, it's certainly in the context of (50:10) performing today, but it's just as much in the context of where we believe the business is going to be performing in the next 12 months, 24 months, 36 months as well.

Christopher Growe - Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Okay. That sounds great. Thanks for your time.

Christopher J. Bellairs - Dean Foods Co.

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. The next question is from Matthew Grainger of Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.

Matthew C. Grainger - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Hi, good morning. Thanks for the question. I just had one issue I wanted to follow up on. So with the incremental $40 million to $50 million G&A reductions that you're pursuing, I know it's early, you probably don't have an exact sense of where you expect to generate those savings, but how do you balance that effort against the risk that as you move more quickly to take out cost, you end up in some way constraining your ability to support the expanded portfolio or you end up losing some of the enhanced capabilities you've been trying to rebuild over the past few years. And I kind of ask this in the context of thinking back to 2014 when you adapted to the more difficult milk pricing environment by deferring some infrastructure spending, and then finding over the sort of subsequent year that you had to face some of those costs back into the P&L?

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Sure. I would say one thing, Matt, is and you are striking at the right subject matter. We do know exactly where we're going in terms of finding the $40 million to $50 million. So, we vetted that pretty well. We went through a process and I'll just talk to our commercial organization, and think selling, marketing, R&D, customer-facing, consumer-addressing, that whole area of the company, and we went through about a 10-month process of organizational effectiveness.

We looked at all the capabilities we needed. We looked at a fit/gap analysis. We looked at the structure that we had. And then, we determined what we needed to do to build capability, and at the same time, do the work more efficiently.

We've asked and tasked all of the functions across the company beginning in January to do an organizational effectiveness study that is informing the cost reductions that we're making. So we know where it's coming from. And really with the eye on the strategic plan, do we have the capability, do we have the resources, the right people in place, the right systems to execute the plan, and within that, what can the savings look like? Some of it is head count reduction, some of it is people-related, employee-related for sure, not our favorite thing. However, that's where we are and we feel like we're going to be capable, everybody is capable at the end of it as we are today.

Matthew C. Grainger - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Okay, great. Thanks, Ralph.

Operator

Thank you. And the next question will come from Robert Moskow of Credit Suisse. Your line is open.

Robert Moskow - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Hi. Thanks. Hey, Ralph, all of these changes at Walmart, I think it's related to just one plant that they're opening in the Midwest. It may be too far ahead to think about this, but would you expect them to open up another plant at some point given their newfound commitment to private label and have they intimated anything in that regard?

And then secondly, regarding the private label promotional environment, in the past, that has proven to be kind of a short-term kind of thing that phases out. It sounds like though that there's something a little more permanent that's going on now and I wanted to know your thoughts on that, I guess with respect to Kroger really because they've been the ones who are most public about what their strategy is? Thanks.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Sure. Thanks, Rob. I'll address maybe in reverse order. Let's talk about the private label piece. And it's – funny, you mentioned Kroger. I think if you listen to the folks certainly at Kroger and other places, the last thing that folks want to have is a price war on milk. I think they know, we know that it doesn't necessarily drive consumption and it certainly takes a lot of profitability out of the category. I think hopefully, there's a learning curve and it'll be shorter this time. But we will see it play out. I don't think it's sustainable. We don't think it's sustainable, so we'll manage our way through that hopefully sporadic dynamic.

So as far as Walmart and will they do other plants, we got to see one come up first, may have to see one come up first, so I think that's really a question for them. We know what we need to do on our side of the business to supply our customers. So we're going to react and deal with this plant, reactive and in some cases proactive as you see with the $40 million to $50 million cost reduction, and we'll just manage it as we move forward.

Robert Moskow - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Okay. And I'd like a follow-up to Ken Goldman's question. What does the board see the value in remaining a public company? In the past, this has been a rollup play which needed the capital markets to help fund those types of deals, but you're not able to roll up the milk industry. I guess, you're still making acquisitions, so I can make that argument. But is it access to capital that makes it important to be public or is there something else that I'm missing?

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Well, I don't think you're missing anything. I think if you had a clean sheet of paper, I think we would all fall on one side or the other. The reality is we are a public company, we have shareholders today, we have responsibilities and accountabilities to those shareholders and that's where we are, that's our agenda. I don't know, Chris, if you have a different point of view, but we are who we are.

Robert Moskow - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And at this time, I'd like to turn the call back over to Ralph for closing remarks.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Well, thank you, operator, and more importantly, thank you to everybody on the phone for the interest in our company. We've got a lot of work to do here. I'm going to reiterate, we are not satisfied with our results. We see progress in certain areas and we need to see more. We will get back to work to make that progress a reality. So, thank you. And we'll talk to you again in another 90 days.

Operator

Thank you, ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's conference. You may now disconnect. Good day.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.